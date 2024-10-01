“We mustn’t forget that some of the greatest murderers of modern times were Jewish.”

- Sever Plocker, Israeli journalist

“In per capita terms, Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the 20th century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin, and with no other nationality coming even remotely close. And yet, by the astonishing alchemy of Hollywood, the greatest killers of the last one hundred years have somehow been transmuted into being seen as the greatest victims, a transformation so seemingly implausible that future generations will surely be left gasping in awe.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“My basic thesis is that the Jews are a criminal people, and the Jews completely control the United States, and the Jews are using the United States as a vehicle to take over the world.”

- Bobby Fischer, Chess Grandmaster

“The government is full of Jews. And second, most Jews are disloyal. You have White House Counsel Leonard Garment and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger and, frankly, White House speechwriter William Safire, and, by God, there are exceptions. But generally speaking, you can’t trust the bastards. They turn on you. The Jews are irreligious, atheistic, immoral bunch of bastards. Am I wrong or right? They have this arrogant attitude too. The Jews are just a very aggressive and abrasive and obnoxious personality. They put the Jewish interest above America’s interest, and it’s about time that the Jew in America realize he’s an American first and a Jew second.”

- Richard Nixon, 37th U.S. President

“They’re lying bastards. Jews were always lying bastards throughout their history. They’re a filthy, dirty, disgusting, vile, criminal people.”

- Bobby Fischer, Chess Grandmaster

“This Jewish stranglehold has got to be broken or this country’s going down the drain. They don’t know how I really feel about what they are doing to this country. And I have no power, no way to handle them, but I would stand up if under proper circumstances. Jews are responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.”

- Billy Graham, American Evangelist

“Pedophilia and sexual perversion institutionalized in Hollywood and the entertainment industries can be traced to Talmudic principles and Jewish influence. Not Jewish influence, Satanic influence under the name of Jew.”

- Louis Farrakhan, author of The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews

“Israel controls the U.S. Senate. And we should be more concerned about the United States interest rather than doing the bidding of Israel. The Senate is subservient to Israel, in my opinion much too much.”

- William Fulbright, United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, 1973

“If the Arabs have some complaints about my policy towards Israel, they have to realize that the Jews in the U.S. control the entire information and propaganda machine, the large newspapers, the motion pictures, radio and television, and the big companies, and there is a force that we have to take into consideration.”

- Richard Nixon, 37th U.S. President

“I have sometimes joked with my friends that perhaps the best career move for an ambitious young politician would be to secretly commit some monstrous crime and then make sure that the hard evidence of his guilt ended up in the hands of certain powerful people, thereby assuring his rapid political rise.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“There are powerful political forces in America that prevents any objective analysis of the problem in the Holy Land. This is a taboo subject. And I would say that if any member of Congress did speak out, they would probably not be back into Congress the next term.”

- Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. President

“I am aware how almost impossible it is in the country to carry out a foreign policy not approved by the Jews.”

- John Foster Dulles, U.S. Secretary of State

“The fact is that American Jews support Israel, and I understood that. And the fact is that every Jewish Prime Minster that I have known has enlisted American Jews to bring as much pressure as possible in the political process on American Presidents. Let me explain something about what is called the Jewish Lobby in this country. In the first place, Jews understandably in the United States are going to put first priority on the survival of Israel.”

- Richard Nixon, 37th U.S. President

“AIPAC is an unregistered foreign agent whose continued existence poses an existential threat to the survival of America.”

- Scott Ritter, United Nations Special Commission

“AIPAC is the single most powerful lobbying group in Washington, coordinating millions in donations and dictating policy to compliant lawmakers.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The real threat to America comes from Israel and the Israel lobby.”

- Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks

“I think Americans are good, but America will be taken over and destroyed from the inside by the Zionist lobby. The Americans do not see this. They are getting decadent. Zionists will use this to destroy them.”

- Muammar Gadaffi, former leader of Libya, 1986

“The U.S. Congress has become an extension of the Israeli government.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“The Jews, a small handful, control the movement of this great nation. The Jews got a stranglehold on the Congress.”

- Louis Farrakhan, author of The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews

“I am very much concerned over the fact that the Jewish influence here is completely dominating the scene and making it almost impossible to get Congress to do anything they don’t approve of. The Israeli Embassy is practically dictating to the Congress through influential Jewish people in the country.”

- John Foster Dulles, U.S. Secretary of State

“There is a Jewish fifth column in the United States, it is effectively a transnational gang. They exert undue influence on our government. There’s no other group that even comes close to that level of influence. They operate like a protection racket, if you talk about it, you get hit, you get financially sanctioned, censored, fired, and blacklisted.”

- Nicholas J. Fuentes, America First

“If you said anything bad about Israel or Jewish people, you were finished as a politician. The most powerful lobby in this country, by far, was Israel and Jewish people.”

- Donald Trump, 45th U.S. President

“Today a foreign government, Israel, operates the most powerful lobby in Congress. This is AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Commitee. Through control of Congress, Israel demands and gets nearly $5 billion annually. No elected official dares criticize Israel for fear the Jewish lobby will accuse him of antisemitism, the kiss of death for any politician. The President also knows what Israel wants, Israel gets. To act otherwise is political suicide. The mass media, founded and controlled primarily by Jews, manipulates the spigot of information out of which heartland America drinks. The message of this contaminated source is, if you criticize Israel, you are antisemitic. Be safe, keep your head down, or you are fair game for being knocked off by the Zionist shooting gallery. As a result, our president and elected officials are slaves to political correctness when it comes to Jews and Israel. They cannot seriously criticize Israel, especially as the source of Mid-East strife and terrorism. They cannot suggest an end of aid to Israel. They cannot even protest Zionist control of Congress.”

- Ted Pike, Director of the National Prayer Network

“Israel has the most powerful foreign policy lobby in the United States and its associated billionaires also represent the majority of political donations going to both parties. It and its Lobby also interfere in American politics and policies more than any other country, and its power is such that many have come around to the view that on key issues, Israel is in control of the politicians in Washington.”

- Philip Giraldi, Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest

“Israel is a strategic albatross around our neck. It’s a liability. We don’t treat Israel like a normal country and help it because it’s to our benefit strategically. The U.S. does what it does because of the Lobby (AIPAC). The United States has a political system that’s set up in ways that allow interest groups to have great influence. Well, the Israel lobby is one of the most, if not the most, powerful lobby in the U.S. And the Lobby goes to enormous lengths to make sure that American foreign policy supports Israel unconditionally. It’s truly impressive at how good the Lobby is at getting U.S. foreign policymakers to support Israel hook, line and sinker.”

- John Mearsheimer, author of The Israel Lobby

“Americans have been so successfully brainwashed by the Israel Lobby that they see no difference between the interests of America and Israel.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“In America the Jewish Lobby has 125 Political Action Committees (PACs) whose political clout is kept concealed from the public. These PACs are controlled by the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) which is a branch of the Israeli Embassy in Washington. AIPAC is thus a lobby for a foreign government! These Jewish PACs can get pro-Israeli politicians elected, have pro-American and Christian politicians defeated, manipulate foreign policy, control immigration, draft legislation, and pressure congressmen as to how to vote. Thus, Congress is in actuality a Judaic legislative body.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“Capitol Hill is Israeli occupied territory. The most powerful lobby in Washington which Congress can’t stand up to is certainly the pro-Israeli lobby. It has gotten its way in this town year in and year out. And I don’t think the automatic votes of the Congress of the United States for three or four billion dollars’ worth of aid to Israel are necessarily in the interests of the United States. And ridiculing the subservience of the Congress of the United States is perfectly valid. I do not believe my government should subsidize Israeli socialism, which we have done, and I do not believe we should subsidize the policy on the West bank of the Jordan river, which denies the rights of the Palestinian people.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, U.S. Presidential Candidate, 1991

“Congress and the White House have clearly become Israeli Occupied territory as Pat Buchanan once colorfully described the U.S. government.”

- Philip Giraldi, Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest

“It’s no exaggeration to say that America is Israeli-occupied territory, and not only because of the vast number of Zionist Jews that hold key government posts and the Israelis who shuttle back and forth between Washington and Tel Aviv. All but a few of our 535 senators and congressmen accept payoffs for their election campaigns from the most powerful Zionist lobby of all, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, in exchange for doing Israel’s bidding.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“These men are forced to accept Jewish favors to their private advantage and to repay these favors. And the repayment does not merely involve satisfying every possible Jewish demand, but above all preventing the struggle of the betrayed people against its defrauders, by sabotaging the antisemitic movement.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Today the Jews rule the world by proxy. They get others to fight and die for them.”

- Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, 2003

“I served in Congress for seventeen years. Here's what I'm saying: Israel, through its lobby, has manifested so much power over the United States Congress that we're embroiled in wars that I don't believe we should be in. Our kids are coming back in body bags. I don't like what's happening in America today, we're bankrupt, completely broke. As soon as you mention Israel, someone claims you're an antisemite. I believe they control the Senate and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, they're controlling our foreign policy, and yes, I believe Israel, through their lobby, has manifested total power of the Congress of the United States. And my concern is the taxpayers and the citizens of the United States should control their government, not a foreign entity.”

- James Traficant, Ohio Congressman, 2009

“Jews are being accused of doing the same things today that they have been accused of doing throughout human history. Do we really think everyone throughout history since the dawn of time is wrong about the Jews?”

- Apolitical

“I used to think that Israel was the 51st state of the USA, but after these two visits, I discovered that the United States is nothing more than a province ruled by Israel.”

- Jacques Chirac, former President of France

“For what we call Americanism is nothing else than the Jewish spirit distilled.”

- Werner Sombart, author of The Jews and Modern Capitalism

“It is an indisputable fact that American Jews have a decisive and dominant role in government, finance, media, film, and academia. This dominance establishes a matrix of control over American society. It dictates what the public sees and hears, and how it thinks. It degrades public moral standards, censors or stifles competing views, and imposes an intimidating pro-Jewish orientation on major aspects of society. It is no exaggeration to say that the American public has been indoctrinated - even brainwashed - into accepting Jewish control and the corresponding Jewish worldview. Without even knowing it, the unthinking masses are reflexively inclined to support Israel and to sympathize with the poor, defenseless Jews.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Israel is a predator which infects its host with mind-altering poison so that it willingly sustains the parasitic intrusion that will eventually take its life. The host, in this case, is the United States. By allowing Israel to turn our nation into a zombified version of what our founding father’s envisioned, we simply facilitate our own collective demise. The fact is, the greatest expression of Zionism is found in the United States where American Zionist organizations have sought to hijack the American government and, by extension, the American people, to facilitate the creation of Greater Israel.”

- Scott Ritter, United Nations Special Commission

“I believe that Israel has a powerful stranglehold on the American government. They control both members of the House, the House and the Senate. They have us involved in wars in which we have little or no interest. Our children are coming back in body bags. Our nation is bankrupt over these wars. And if you open your mouth, you get targeted. And if they don’t beat you at the poll, they’ll put you in prison. They’re controlling much of our foreign policy. They’re influencing much of our domestic policy. We’re conducting the expansionist policy of Israel and everybody’s afraid to say it. They control much of the media, they control much of the commerce of the country, and they control powerfully both bodies of the Congress. They own the Congress. America is in danger if America doesn’t take back their government.”

- James Traficant, Ohio Congressman, 2009

“Everybody but me has an AIPAC person, like your AIPAC babysitter who is always talking to you for AIPAC. They're probably a constituent from your district but they're firmly embedded in AIPAC. When you come to DC you go have lunch with them and they've got your cell number. They've basically got a buddy system with somebody who is representing a foreign country. It's the only country that does this.”

- Thomass Massie, Kentucky Congressman

“The United States is itself subsidizing the lobbies and groups that are inevitably working against its own interests. I am, of course, referring to Israel. It does not require a brilliant observer to note how Israel and its allies inside the U.S. have become very skilled at milking the government in the United States at all levels for every bit of financial aid, trade concessions, military hardware, and political cover that is possible to obtain. The Israeli Lobby also has been long noted for its interference in American elections, including spending large sums of money to oust politicians who complain about the Jewish State and its behavior. The fundamentalist Christian head cases that place Israel’s interests ahead of those of their own country finally need to have their bell rung. The country is no democracy, no ally, and it is a major-league war criminal with possibly hundreds of thousands of dead Palestinians as evidence of its genocidal inclinations.”

- Philip Giraldi, Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest

“In a political system addicted to funds and fundraising, Jews donate as much as 50% of the funds raised by Democrats and 25% of the funds raised by Republicans.”

- Gil Troy, author of The Zionist Ideas: Visions for the Jewish Homeland

“Israel has bragged about buying the U.S. Congress. This is the sad reality of the political situation in the United States today. We don’t act as a sovereign nation, we act basically as an extension of this genocidal entity known as Israel.”

- Scott Ritter, United Nations Special Commission

“America has the best Congress money can buy.”

- Mark Twain, author of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

“Anyone who is portraying Israel as a friend is a servant of Israel.”

- Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah

“Politicians should wear sponsor jackets like NASCAR drivers, then we’d know who owns them.”

- George Carlin

“I came into Congress thirteen years ago with the stated intention of being the largest defender of Israel in the United States.”

- Ted Cruz, Texas Congressman

“It is terrible to contemplate how few politicians are hanged.”

- G.K. Chesterton, author of The Crimes of England

“The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls. They got the judges in their back pockets, and they own all the big media companies so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying. Lobbying to get what they want.”

- George Carlin

“American foreign policy is almost entirely oriented toward the promotion of Jewish and Israeli interests due to the overwhelming, and primarily monetary, influence of Jews on the U.S. government. Unfortunately, this influence goes unquestioned and unexamined thanks to dominant Jewish influence in American media. Through their decisive influence on the lone global superpower, Jews effectively are the masters of other nations.”



- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“I don’t care if Americans think Jews are running the news media, Hollywood, Wall Street, or the government, I just care that we get to keep running them.”

- Joel Stein, Los Angeles Times

“If you think about it, the masters of the universe are Jews. We have to figure out a way to win the digital battle so that the truth can prevail over the lies. And when we do that, the future of Israel will be stronger because a majority of all Americans will support Israel. We’ll make that happen, we have to make it happen.”

- Norman Coleman, former U.S. Senator of Minnesota

“At this very moment, there are Jews sitting around tables at strategy meetings trying to figure out how to make people like Israel. Fortunately, they are finding it impossible to garner support for their genocidal den of villains and pedophiles.”

- Apolitical

“I don't support America supporting any nation on the planet to its own detriment. Every element of our foreign policy should serve the United States. That's the point of our government, to serve the people who live here called citizens. If I'm in charge of a country and I decide I should do this because people who pay me want me to do it or I'm making money to do it, then I'm by definition illegitimate. Our leaders should act on behalf of their own people and their own people's interests.”

- Tucker Carlson

“My chief offense, it appears, has been to insist that the state of Israel has been a costly and treacherous “ally” to the United States.”

- Joseph Sobran, author of How Tyranny Came to America

“After virtually every sentence uttered by the notorious war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu, no matter how inane or blatantly false, virtually all the attending political prostitutes infesting the U.S. Congress rose in a loud standing grovel of homage to their puppet master. Anyone watching this obscene spectacle could only conclude that the United States of America has ceased to be a respectable independent country and is now, as it has been for many years already, a wholly owned subsidiary of the State of Israel, with shared values which are rightfully rejected by the overwhelming majority of mankind.”

- John Whitbeck, Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia

“Nearly every other country on earth regards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as one of the worst war criminals in modern history, now under indictment by the International Criminal Court for his ongoing genocidal massacre of Gaza’s helpless two million civilians, with an international warrant issued for his arrest. But the American political system is almost entirely under the control of pro-Israel partisans, so he was invited in 2024 to give an unprecedented fourth public address to a joint session of Congress, receiving an endless series of standing ovations by the trained barking seals of our national legislative body.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Have you noticed that the Republicans and the Democrats can’t agree on nothing except when it comes to Israel. And Netanyahu can come over here, you see the leader of the Republican and the leader of the Democrat standing together with Netanyahu. Is that a strange picture? That you can’t agree on the welfare of the American people, but you can agree on what is in the best interest of Israel?

- Louis Farrakhan, author of The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews

“Israel’s grip on American politics? It’s a calculated power play where a foreign ethnostate punches way above its weight in D.C. thanks to lobbying muscle, ethnic networks, and the weaponization of holocaust guilt.”

- Grok

“The Antisemitism Awareness Act directs the federal Department of Education to use the extremely controversial International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, which considers any criticism of Zionism and/or Israel as antisemitic when investigating claims of discrimination against Jews. In other words, any criticism of Israel will be ipso facto an act of antisemitism and subject to criminal penalties under hate speech and similar legislation.”

- Philip Giraldi, Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest

“Indeed, it is the charge of antisemitism itself that is toxic. For this venerable slander is designed to nullify public discourse by smearing and intimidating foes and censoring and blacklisting them and any who would publish them.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, former U.S. Presidential Candidate

“Jews want criticism of themselves and their nation of Israel to be illegal, which is why they are equating criticism of Jews and Israel to terrorism, declaring your right to criticize them a national security threat.”

- Apolitical

“A law against Jew-hatred is usually the beginning of the end for the Jews.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Let me be clear: Jews and the foreign nation State of Israel are not immune to criticism, mockery, or scorn. Every other group of people on this planet faces the realities of being offended, and they can too.”

- Andrew Torba, author of Christain Nationalism

“If we have freedom of speech, why is it that when we criticize Israel or Jews it’s automatically labeled as antisemitic?”



- Mahathir Mohamad, former Prime Minister of Malaysia

“We’re not blaming Jews for all our problems. We are blaming Jews for a specific set of problems that they are verifiably responsible for.”

- Apolitical

“Any of our supposed freedoms only exist so far as we do not criticize those whom we are commanded to worship: Israel. That’s the redline for when the freedoms cease. It’s kind of like a blasphemy law. But instead of blaspheming God, it is blaspheming Jews, because that is what the modern United States worships. You only have freedoms until those liberties interfere with what the United States worships. Every nation worships something. If not God, it’s going to be wicked. And every nation has blasphemy laws or standards. And if they are not in defense of God, it’s going to be in defense of something wicked.”

- Kaiser, The Hidden Dominion

“To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question, who is it that I am not permitted to criticize?”

- Kevin Alfred Strom, author of Who Rules America?

“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

- Voltaire

“Israel is the real god of this country. Nobody is loyal to America. Nobody is loyal to Jesus Christ. This country is loyal to Israel - that’s our new religion.”

- Nicholas J. Fuentes, America First

“There are laws against being anti-Jewish. But there are no laws against being anti-White. If that doesn’t reveal who’s actually ruling over you in America, nothing will.”

- Racial Consciousness

“But let’s not forget the Jew. Anybody that gives even a just criticism of the Jew is instantly labeled antisemite. The Jew cries louder than anybody else if anybody criticizes him. You can tell the truth about any minority in America, but make a true observation about the Jew, then he uses his grip on the news media to label you antisemite.”

- Malcolm X

“In the eyes of the Jews, everyone who refuses to bow down to them is an enemy combatant, an antisemite.”

- Lucas Gage, author of Thoughts and Reflections on Life

“They charge us with antisemitism, i.e., a hatred of Jews for their faith, heritage, or ancestry. False. The truth is those hurling these charges harbor a passionate attachment to a nation not our own that causes them to subordinate the interests of our country and to act on an assumption that, somehow, what’s good for Israel is good for America.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, former U.S. Presidential Candidate

“The truth is, that the single greatest threat to freedom of speech in the United States, at this point in time, is Israel and its supporters here in the United States. It's truly amazing the extent to which Israel's supporters are going to enormous lengths to shut down free speech, not only on university campuses but all across the country.”

- John Mearsheimer, author of The Israel Lobby

“I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism and provide the required safety and security for Jewish communities worldwide. They would be well-advised to heed our warnings. I demand action from them now.”

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

“As Israel tries to exert more and more influence over Western society and pushes Western governments to crush our freedom of speech and assembly, we should be doing everything we can to make sure that Western society turns against Israel. And we should feel perfectly entitled in doing so, because Israel certainly feels comfortable coming after us and our rights. If Israel is going after us, then we get to go after Israel. It’s just basic self-defense at this point. There is nothing murderous or hateful about calling for worldwide resistance to a genocidal apartheid State and the empire that backs it. Anyone who claims it’s a call to murder Jewish civilians is lying and is doing so in order to manufacture consent for authoritarian suppression of speech that is critical of Israel. We should be opposing Israel more aggressively. We should be openly and unapologetically working to collapse support for the Zionist entity.”

- Caitlin Johnstone, author of A Year of Genocide

“All American politicians take money from Israel. All American politicians support Israel unconditionally. And we’re supposed to pretend these things are unrelated?”

- Apolitical

“Imagine how terrifying it would be to live in an era where the world’s most dangerous group of terrorists had the power to declare it illegal, on a worldwide scale, to criticize or tell the truth about them. What a horrible nightmare that would be.”

- Racial Consciousness

“Unless the White House reclaims its sovereignty from Tel Aviv, Washington will continue to enact policies that benefit Israel at the expense of Americans.”

- Kyle Anzelone, The Libertarian Institute

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely; his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments; he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation; he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city; he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”

- Taylor Caldwell, author of A Pillar of Iron

“Every time we do something, you tell me America will do this and will do that. I want to tell you something very clear, don't worry about American pressure on Israel. We the Jewish people control America, and the Americans know it.”

- Ariel Sharon, former Prime Minister of Israel

“We have the Senate, the Congress, and a record strong Jewish lobby on our side. We have a strong influence over the general support in America. America won’t force us into anything.”

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, 1988

“America is a golden calf, and we will suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the world's biggest welfare state that we will create and control. This is what we do to countries that we hate. We destroy them very slowly.”

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, 1990

“You are wicked deceivers of the American people. You have sucked their blood. You are the synagogue of Satan, you have wrapped your tentacles around the United States government, and you are deceiving and sending this nation to hell.”

- Louis Farrakhan, author of The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews

“Once we squeeze all we can out of the United States, it can dry up and blow away.”

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, 2002

“For thirty years the Israel Lobby has induced the U.S. to fight wars on Israel’s behalf designed to prevent the emergence of a Palestinian State. Netanyahu, who first came to power in 1996, and has been prime minister for seventeen years since then, has been the main cheerleader for U.S. backed wars in the Middle East. The result has been a disaster for the U.S. and a bloody catastrophe, not only for the Palestinian people, but for the entire Middle East. These have not been wars to defend Israel, but rather wars to topple governments that oppose Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people.”

- Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs, Columbia University

“Netanyahu is an accurate representative of Israeli society. It's not as if he is an artificial outgrowth. The fact that he is the longest-sitting prime minister of Israel, there's a very good reason for it, because he is an obnoxious, self-righteous, Jewish supremacist. And that is a reflection of 95% of Israeli society. Netanyahu is less an orchestrator than he is a reflection of Israeli society.”

- Prof. Norman Finkelstein, author of The Holocaust Industry

“Netanyahu is practicing American foreign policy through ventriloquy. He’s simply moving Trump’s mouth.”

- Col. Douglas Macgregor

“At this very moment, it is Donald Trump and his conservative supporters who are feverishly trampling the First Amendment protection of the Freedom of Speech in America, particularly the right to speak against Israel’s genocide in Gaza or any criticism of Israel itself.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“The role of the President of the Unites States is to support the decisions that are made by the people of Israel.”

- Ann Lewis, White House Communications Director in the Clinton Administration

“There is no greater supporter of the Jewish people and the Jewish State than President Donald Trump.”

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

“I’ve read estimates that suggest that the combined contributions to Trump’s political campaign last year by Zionist donors totaled over one billion dollars. Mossad asset Miriam Adelson alone donated more than one hundred million dollars to Trump.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“Our foreign policy is dictated by Israel. Trump will continue to do as he is told by Netanyahu. We are a colony of Israel. Your politicians are bought and paid for.”

- Candace Owens

“Everybody is becoming aware of the brutal reality, which is that Western Civilization seems to be influenced extensively by an organized, international, Jewish conspiracy. Narratives about the holocaust are being used as emotional blackmail to guilt the native populations into accepting a melting pot, multiracial, diverse, tolerant society. This has allowed a small minority - that is both a religion and ethnic minority - which is 2% of the population to rise up and become disproportionately represented in media, Hollywood, finance, banking, and government - and they use that influence and power for nefarious purposes. What’s more, this group is inspired by a religion which is contrary to ours. Although much has been said about Judeo-Christianity, people have learned that not only is this not a real thing but is an oxymoron. Judaism is defined by its rejection and hatred of Christ and Christians, and Christianity is defined by its deification of Christ and the Christians are his followers.”

- Nicholas J. Fuentes, America First

“The Jews of the world, the Zionists, and their co-religionists everywhere are determined that they are going to again use the United States to help them permanently retain Palestine as their foothold for their world government.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“Most evangelicals labor under the delusion that modern Judaism is the same as the religion of the Old Testament Israelites. It is not. Modern Judaism is the religion of the Pharisees who hated and crucified Jesus and persecuted and murdered His apostles.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“In what sense are the current occupants of Israel related to the people that I read about in, say, Deuteronomy? Are they genetically the same? Well, we can test for that actually. How about 23andMe? Oh, it’s banned in Israel, how weird. Is it the same religion? I was told this was Talmudic Judaism, which was created after the destruction of the temple.”

- Tucker Carlson

“One of the most sociologically unique aspects of the United States is the everlasting prominence of Evangelical Christians. The group is known for its rabid Zionist posture on foreign policy matters, often rationalized through end-of-the-world prophecies and a largely one-way devotion to the interests of modern-day Jews and the Jewish State.”

- Eric Striker, The Daily Stormer

“Contrary to the unscriptural assertions of evangelicals, modern Israel is anything but a holy land. Israel is a cesspool of debauchery, corruption, and criminality rivaling anything found in the seven condemned Canaanite nations during the days of Moses and Joshua. Israel is the abortion capital of the world, the sodomite capital of the world, the pornographic capital of the world, and the genocidal capital of the world.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“They are Satan worshippers, these Kabbalists, these Talmudists. They are wicked. They say there’s a virtue in hatred. They say we’re animals. They slaughter without remorse. They hate our God, they hate our Savior, they hate our civilization.”

- Nicholas J. Fuentes, America First

“The religion of the Jews is not the Old Testament, rather, it is the Babylonian black magic of the Talmud, and it entails the sacrifice of children and the consumption of blood.”

- Corey J. Mahler, Stone Choir Podcast

“Israel really shouldn’t be divisive for Christians. Judaism is an antichrist religion. In fact, it is by definition, as it was the very first religion to reject Christ. Israel is not a Christian country. It is a country where Christians are barely permitted at best and sometimes persecuted. Only Christians are God’s people, so we have no natural affinity with the country, either spiritually or ethnically. It’s just another country filled with lost people. Therefore, all Christians should see Israel as a largely Godless country that needs vast missionary work to bring back to Christ.”

- Reverend Matt

“Something like twenty-five or thirty million people belong to Christian denominations that worship the Jews as God’s chosen people and see events unfolding in the Mideast as fulfilling biblical prophecies that will culminate in Armageddon and the end of mankind, followed by a succession of events ending with the blessed enjoying eternal life in Heaven. I believe America has a monopoly on Christians like this who are, to put it mildly, not too smart.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“The entire point of Dispensationalism is to degrade Christianity. It is an insidious theological belief that was formulated in recent American memory that completely contradicts thousands of years of Christian tradition. It is a distinctly Americanized belief, too.”

- Kaiser, The Hidden Dominion

“A large segment of the Church, mostly influenced by American teaching from a theology that originated in Britain, has taken the most divisive thing in Christianity, eschatology, or end times teaching, and dragged it into the foreground of the present day. They have made a tertiary thing almost a primary emphasis. In other words, a large section of the Church has taken the most disputable parts of Scripture, developed a novel interpretation that dates back less than two hundred years, and brought it to the forefront of their emphasis in a major way. Take eschatology out of the picture and Israel is an unsaved nation that needs evangelizing just like any other. But bring back in a radical interpretation of eschatology, that steps outside of Church history, and now Israel are God’s people in a desperate fight to reclaim the Holy Land.”

- Reverend Matt

“One of the lies that Dispensationalism teaches is that the modern State of Israel is the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy, but the truth is that that claim is unbiblical and anti-Christian. There is no scripture that says Talmudic, apostate, anti-Christian Jewry will return to the land of Palestine. That is simply a piece of Jewish propaganda that has unfortunately seeped into Protestant Christianity over the last century. What the Old Testament prophesied is that only through the Messiah would God’s People once again have a Promised Land. But that Messiah was Jesus Christ, and he was and is rejected by the Jewish people, therefore, there is no Promised Land for them. The Promised Land prophesied in Isaiah, Ezekiel, and Jeremiah is not a return to the Old Testament land of Palestine by a Jewish political State. It is a spiritual reality, seen first in Christ’s Church now throughout the whole earth, and then brought to completion at Christ’s return. God only has one people - His Church. The modern State of Israel is not the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy, it is the fulfillment of political intrigue, perpetual war, nuclear fear, annexation, and as we can clearly see, genocide.”

- The Reactionary Christian

“Dispensationalism effectively subordinates the cross to an earthly political State.”

- Arya AI

“To see the fulfillment of the land promise in the form of a nation largely composed of nonbelievers in a geographical place in the Middle East is to separate that promise entirely from work of Christ and thus to diminish it completely.”

- Dr. David H. Campbell, author of Israel and the Land Promise in Biblical Prophecy

“Evangelical Christians have cheered for Israel’s mass murderous genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people from the very beginning. This is due to the pervasive acceptance amongst evangelicals of the heretical and blasphemous doctrines of Prophetic Dispensationalism, aka Scofield Futurism or Christian Zionism. Evangelical support for Zionist Israel is nauseating. They might as well have supported the Bolsheviks in Russia or the Communists in China. The Zionists in Israel are no less evil.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“Today’s false teachers operate the same way. They peddle feel-good heresies, twist Scripture to excuse sin, and stir division by aligning with cultural rebellion over biblical fidelity. These self-professing Christians are the worst offenders. They parrot the world’s values while attacking those who uphold God’s standards. They conform to the world so completely that they become indistinguishable from it. They are modern Judaizers, more devoted to social approval than Scripture. The world’s system, run by the enemies of God, rewards compromise and punishes courage. If you preach that salvation is through Christ alone, prepare to be labeled antisemitic. Zionist idolatry has turned the modern State of Israel into an untouchable golden calf. They preach that blind allegiance to a geopolitical nation-state, one that often tramples the poor, persecutes believers, and mocks Christ, is equal to faithfulness to God’s eternal covenant. This is heresy. The same spirit that corrupted ancient Israel now infiltrates pulpits and airwaves, demanding Christians bow to a nation rather than the King of Nations. These wolves twist Scripture to equate criticism of modern Israel’s wickedness with antisemitism, spiritually blackmailing believers into funding oppression. These false shepherds exploit end-time madness to build empires and line their pockets. True Zion isn’t a flag or a border - it’s Christ Himself, the Lion of Judah, who demands His Church rise above this wicked idolatry of those who hate and reject Him and stand unflinching for truth.”

- Andrew Torba, author of Christian Nationalism

“I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

- Jesus Christ, John 14:6

“May God’s peace and mercy be upon all who live by this principle. They are the people of God.”

- Paul the Apostle, Galatians 6:16

“For the true spiritual Israel are we who have been led to God through this crucified Christ.”

- St. Justin Martyr, 1st Century AD

“Those who believe in Him receive the inheritance promised to Abraham.”

- St. Irenaeus, 2nd Century AD

“On top of all the other egregious lobbying efforts and manipulations, the Israeli government is pouring millions of dollars into propaganda operations targeting U.S. churches and Christian organizations in an effort to recapture their wavering conservative Christian base. You can literally be sitting in your own church in your own neighborhood and suddenly find yourself listening to State propaganda paid for by the Israeli government.”

- Caitlin Johnstone, author of A Year of Genocide

“Beware of false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit.”

- Jesus Christ, Matthew 7:15-18

“If a theological belief randomly popped up in the last two hundred years during the peak of the Enlightenment, it’s nearly guaranteed to be a wrong doctrine. A bad tree does not produce good fruit, and no one with eyes could say that the Enlightenment was a good thing. It’s clearly a bad tree, so whatever fruits it engenders is probably just as trashy. If the entire basis for one of your beliefs stems solely from relatively recent events, I strongly urge you to reconsider them. God promised the Word was delivered once and for all for the Saints. It does not say it was delivered once and will later be properly interpreted by Enlightenment evangelicals that really want to worship the Jews.”

- Kaiser, The Hidden Dominion

“This is something to think about. Even if your eschatology is right, and it's presumptuous for any of us to think that way, when an eschatology creates such an unhealthy focus, that should be a warning sign that something is amiss. Especially if it changes your view on who the people of God are. The Bible is not unclear about that. All who are in Christ are of God, all who are not are not of God. This clarity should be prioritized over the unclarity of eschatology.”

- Reverend Matt

“Therefore, know that only those who are of faith are sons of Abraham. And the Scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, declared the gospel beforehand to Abraham, saying all nations will be blessed through you. So then those who are of faith are blessed along with Abraham, who lived by faith. You are all sons of God by faith in Christ Jesus. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, and there is neither male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.”

- Paul the Apostle, Galatians 3:7-10, 26, 28, 29

“All believers are the spiritual seed of Abraham.”

- Matthew Henry, author of Commentary on the Whole Bible

“We who have been called out from the nations are the true Israel.”

- Tertullian, 2nd Century AD

“Those who come to Christ are called the true Israel.”

- Origen, 2nd Century AD

“Those who have believed in Christ are the true Israel.”

- Clement of Alexandria, 2nd Century AD

“We who have come to Christ are the true Israel.”

- Eusebius, 4th Century AD

“The Church is the Israel according to the Spirit.”

- Cyril of Jerusalem, 4th Century AD

“The believing people are the Israel of God.”

- John Chrysostom, 5th Century AD

“The Church is the Israel of God.”

- Augustine, 5th Century AD

“Contrary to the assertions of Scofield-duped Christian Zionist evangelicals, God gave no everlasting unconditional promise of national perpetuity to the Old Covenant nation of Israel. God’s promises of blessings to Old Covenant Israel were conditional to Israel’s obedience to God. An unconditional everlasting promise was given to the man Abraham. And this promise was fulfilled in the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ. But no such promise was given to the nation of Old Covenant Israel. I’ve provided much Scripture that delineated the differences between the unconditional everlasting seed promise given to Abraham (fulfilled in Christ) and the conditional land promise given to the Old Covenant nation of Israel - a covenant that Israel broke - and God then cursed Israel and took the land away from them forever. Old Covenant Israel violated its covenant with God, and God did what Moses declared He would do - he expelled them from the promised land and destroyed their nation forever. The Israelis in Palestine today are not Biblical Israelites, they are not the biological descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and they are not God’s chosen people.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“These deluded children of the Church defend us to the point of destroying their own culture. This truth is evident even to the dullard when one views history and sees that all wars have been White fighting White in order that we maintain our control. We controlled England during the American Revolutionary War, the North during the Civil War, and England and America during World War I and II. Through our influence of religion, we were able to involve the ignorant White Christians in war against themselves, which always impoverished both sides while we reaped a financial and political harvest. Anytime truth comes forth which exposes us, we simply rally our forces, the ignorant Christians. They attack the crusaders even if they are members of their own families.”

- Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Senior Aide to Senator Jacob K. Javits (R-NY)

“God will send them a powerful delusion, leading them to believe what is false.”

- II Thessalonians 2:11

“Mark this down: the same Judaistic evangelicals that are cheering for the unconstitutional persecution of those who voice their displeasure of Israel’s genocide in Gaza will cheer for the unconstitutional persecution of you and me who say the Israel of God is not the Zionist State born in 1948.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“Christian Zionists worship Israel, not Christ, and are indoctrinated with the conviction that God’s purpose for America is to serve as Israel’s protector.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“Christian evangelicals and MAGA conservatives are consumed with Israel idolatry.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“And these Christian Zionists, you can’t even understand them. They’re deluded. I hate to say that. I don’t want to hurt their feelings, but I want them to open their hearts and realize when they support Judaism, that Judaism took a dark turn. In fact, it took a dark turn even before Christ came about. And some people even believe that God was trying to reform the Jews and to turn them away from the dark side. Jews were available for salvation and to be worthy followers of God. But Judaism had become as a group, collectively, an enemy of God above.”

- David Duke, author of Jewish Supremacism: My Awakening to the Jewish Question

“The kingdom of God will be taken from you and will be given to the Gentiles, who will bring forth the fruits thereof.”

- Jesus Christ, Matthew 21:43

“I believe those of Jewish descent are generally marked by subversion, deceit, and greed. Politically speaking, I believe Israel has had a devastatingly negative influence on America. I do not want our children to fight their wars, and I do not want them lobbying in our politics or having an outsized influence on our culture. Religiously speaking, I believe that Judaism is anti-Christ. I believe it is a pernicious evil. Israel has been deeply shaped by a religion that has as its foundation a complete rejection of Christ. A people shaped by a rejection of Christ will have at least some degree of hostility toward God’s natural order. They will resist and at times even seek to subvert natural distinctions and hierarchy. This is why Liberalism, in its modern form, is largely a Jewish project. The engine of Liberalism is Egalitarianism - the quest to flatten all natural distinctions. I believe modern Liberalism is arguably the single biggest threat to the world and the Church today, and I believe Israel is one of the most adamant proponents and defenders of Liberalism. I want to see a national ban on dual citizenship for those who hold civil office in America. I want to see America break ties with Israel in terms of geopolitics. I do not believe they are our ally.”

- Pastor Joel Webbon, Covenant Bible Church

“It’s time for Christians to break free from the shackles of manipulation and subversion that have long distorted our faith. The unadulterated truth is now laid bare. We, as followers of Christ, bear zero obligation to prop up the Zionist political project in the volatile Middle East. Our sole duty is to faithfully share the transformative power of the Gospel with all people - Jews included. Let it be known that Christians are God’s chosen people, and the Church stands as the true Israel. As the body of Christ rouses from its slumber and embraces this profound reality, we must boldly reassess and renegotiate our support for any earthly agenda, Zionist or otherwise, on our own terms, aligned with God’s will. No longer can we allow our faith to be hijacked and twisted for the benefit of a select few. The time has come for Christians to rise up, reclaim our faith, and unapologetically stand for truth, justice, and the advancement of God’s Kingdom above all else. May we never again be deceived or swayed by the empty promises and manipulations of those who seek to use our faith for their gain. Christ is King!”

- Andrew Torba, author of Christian Nationalism

“For over 1700 years, the Jews have been bewailing their sad fate in that they have been exiled from their homeland they call Palestine. But gentlemen, should the world today give it to them in fee simple, they would at once find some cogent reason for not returning. Why? Because they are vampires, and vampires do not live on other vampires. They cannot live only among themselves. They must subsist on Christians and other people not of their race.”

- Benjamin Franklin, U.S. Founding Father

“If the Jews should ever succeed in setting up their Israel in the State of Palestine, most of them will not go to live there. No, they will reside in their host country continuing in their criminal actions. They will use Israel as a safe haven, a habitat of convenience from which they cannot be extradited.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Palestine is not the ultimate goal of the Jews, the world is. Palestine is just the place for world State headquarters. The Jews intend to turn Jerusalem into the supreme capital of the world, and its rebuilt temple into the focal point of the earth.”

- Israel Shamir, author of Flowers of Galilee

“It doesn’t even enter their heads to build up a Jewish State in Palestine for the purpose of living there, all they want is a central organization for their international world swindle, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other States, a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The whole Zionist State will be nothing else than the perfect schooling for their international criminals, and from there they will be directed. And every Jew will, of course, have immunity as a citizen of the Palestinian State, and he will of course also keep our citizenship.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jews have no right of sovereignty over the Holy land.”

- Pope Benedict XV

“We are unable to favor this Zionist movement. We cannot prevent the Jews from going to Jerusalem, but we could never sanction it. The ground of Jerusalem, if it were not always sacred, has been sanctified by the life of Jesus Christ. As the head of the Church, I cannot answer you otherwise. The Jews have not recognized our Lord, therefore we cannot recognize the Jewish people. And so, if you come to Palestine and settle your people there, we will be ready with churches and priests to baptize all of you.”

- Pope Pius X, 1904

“Zionism is not the divinely promised restoration of Israel. Zionism is not the fulfillment of the large number of predictions found in the Old Testament scriptures, which relates to Israel’s return to the land. Indeed, Zionism has very little use of argument from the Word of God. It is rather a political and philanthropic undertaking. Instead of coming together before God, calling upon His name, trusting Him, that He is able to perform what He has so often promised, they speak about their riches and their influence. The great movement is one of unbelief and confidence in themselves instead of God’s eternal purposes.”

- Arno C. Gaebelein, author of The Jewish Question, 1905

“The Khazar Zionists from Soviet Russia were not descended from the people of the Hebrew religion in Palestine, ancient or modern, and thus not being descended from Old Testament people, they have no Biblical claim to Palestine. Their claim to the country rests solely on their ancestors having adopted a form of the religion of a people who ruled there 1800 and more years before. This claim is thus exactly as valid as if some other horde should claim the United States in the future on the basis of having adopted the religion of the American Indian!”

- John Beaty, author of The Iron Curtain Over America, 1951

“Zionism is part of a program for the political conquest of the world, the U.N. being its chief instrument as mentioned in the Protocols. The possessing of the ancient lands and holy places of Israel is only a ruse, so the Zionist Jews can sucker the gullible Christians into supporting them as being “God’s chosen people” fulfilling prophecy. Meanwhile, the Zionists are free to terrorize, murder, sabotage, spy, and receive billions in free aid. Jewish Palestine is a Communistic and atheist-ridden monstrosity whose only ambition is not to serve the world but to rule over it.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“The Zionist argument to justify Israel’s present occupation of Arab Palestine has no intelligent or legal basis in history, not even in their own religion.”

- Malcolm X

“Zionism is the best advertised of all present Jewish activities and has exerted a greater influence upon world events than the average man realizes. Because of the admixture of the religious sentiment, it will be rather difficult for a certain class of people to scrutinize modern Political Zionism. They have been too well propagandized into believing that Political Zionism and the “return” promised by the prophets are the same thing.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“The principal reason why the Zionist State is allowed to get away with this unchecked debauchery and criminality is the acceptance of Christian Zionism by America’s evangelical pulpits and churches. Obviously, there are also other factors in play, such as the power of the Israel Lobby, the power of the military-industrial complex, and the power of the banks in New York City. But the power behind all of that, the thing that allows these miscreants in their various spheres of domination to succeed in their chicanery, is the religious institutions that provide cover for all of the above and inflict profound moral and spiritual blindness upon the people.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“Zionism is not, at present at least, a humanitarian movement designed to help unfortunate Jewish refugees. It is a political and military organization, based squarely on race, religion, and nation, using brute force against an innocent people as the instrument for the execution of its policies. The Israelis have already carved a state out of Arab land and have driven 750,000 Arabs out of their homes into exile. Now they look with covetous eyes on the rest of Palestine and even the territory across the Jordan. The Arabs are not fools. They realize what is being prepared for them with American approval and money. They know that the sword is aimed at them and that, unless Zionist plans are frustrated, they will be driven back step by step into the desert, their lands, homes, vineyards, and farms taken over by an alien people brought from the ends of the earth for this purpose.”

- Father Ralph Gorman, author of The Last Hours of Jesus, 1951

“Christian Zionists in the U.S. are the world’s biggest enablers of the perpetual ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Palestinian people over the past 76 years. They are the backbone of the power and influence of the Israel lobby in Washington, D.C., they are the backbone of Israel’s control of the U.S. Congress and White House, they are the backbone of the Israeli-dominated mainstream news media, and they are the cause of the collapse of conscience and humanity among Evangelical pulpits and churches. Zionism is a cancer.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“Palestine is at present occupied, not by German troops, but by the English, and that country is undergoing restriction of its liberty by the most brutal resort to force, is being robbed of its independence, and is suffering the cruelest maltreatment for the benefit of Jewish interlopers. The Arabs living in that country are voicing a constant appeal to the world, deploring the barbarous methods with which England is attempting to suppress a people which loves its freedom and is merely defending it. In this case, England is not defending herself against a threatened Arab attack, but as an uninvited interloper is endeavoring to establish her power in a foreign territory which does not belong to her. The poor Arabs are defenseless and have been abandoned by all."

- Adolf Hitler, 1939

“Jewish emigrants reportedly Communist terrorists - 80% of the Jewish emigrants currently being shipped to Palestine from Soviet-controlled Black Sea Ports are Communist Jews trained as terrorists and guerrillas.”

- Declassified CIA Memo

“Neither Jewish ethics nor Jewish tradition can disqualify terrorism as a means of combat. We are very far from having any moral qualms as far as our national war goes.”

- Yitzhak Shamir, former Prime Minister of Israel

“As far as I know, the early Zionists had a record of political terrorism unmatched in world history, and in 1974 Prime Minister Menachem Begin once even boasted to a television interviewer of having been the founding father of terrorism across the world.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The Zionists have a long history of assassinations. They’ve very likely assassinated far more people than any other nation on Earth, which is astounding when you recognize that the Jewish population of Israel is only something like seven million people.”

- Kevin Barrett, author of Questioning the War on Terror

“I have made it clear to the Israeli leadership that I do not support their expansionist ideas. The indigenous people of that land have rights that cannot be ignored. We must find a fair solution, not one dictated by any single group.”

- John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President

“JFK and his younger brother had made vigorous efforts to block Israel’s nuclear weapons development program and break the power of the growing Israel Lobby by forcing its main organization to register as a foreign agent, and there exists very strong perhaps even overwhelming evidence that the Israeli Mossad played a central role in eliminating them. The State of Israel and the Zionist movement that gave rise to it have probably employed assassination as a tool of statecraft more heavily than any other political entity in recorded history.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“This government’s commitment to and support of Israel could be seriously jeopardized if it should be thought that we were unable to obtain reliable information on a subject as vital to peace as the nuclear field.”

- John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President, 1963

“JFK wanted inspections on Israel’s nuclear program. Israel refused. JFK pushed and pushed that the United States could inspect Israel’s nuclear plant at Dimona and Israel put up this farce, they made a fake plant that they let American inspectors look at. Finally, JFK put his foot down in June of 1963 and sent a letter to Ben-Gurion. He said if you do not give us inspections, we are done with Israel. The day that Israel received the letter, Ben-Gurion abruptly resigned. He was prime minister for twenty years, he was Israel’s founding father, he’s their George Washington. To the day that he died, he never said why he resigned. Five months later, JFK was assassinated. Several months after that, Israel got their bomb.”

- Nicholas J. Fuentes, America First

“There’s a very surprising series of letters between Kennedy and David Ben-Gurion, who is not only the Prime Minister but the founder of Israel, in which - they’re very angry letters - in which Kennedy is saying to Ben-Gurion, I’m killing myself trying to get a nuclear test ban treaty and you keep testing in Dimona, you’ve got to stop. And Kennedy threatens him in such a way that Ben-Gurion resigns. I will tell you that I found articles in very sophisticated publications saying forget Lyndon Johnson, forget the CIA, forget Fidel Castro, the Mossad killed Kennedy because they were so upset over what he did to Ben-Gurion.”

- Martin Sandler, author of The Letters of John F. Kennedy

“Kennedy was fighting with the State of Israel. Israel was demanding to have nuclear weapons. Kennedy was opposed to their having nuclear weapons. After the murder of John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson agreed to Israel having the nuclear bomb.”



- Roger Stone, Political Consultant

“Although entirely hidden from public awareness at the time, the early 1960s political conflict between the American and Israeli governments over nuclear weapons development had represented a top foreign policy priority of the Kennedy Administration, which had made nuclear non-proliferation one of its central international initiatives. The pressure and financial aid threats secretly applied to Israel by the Kennedy Administration eventually became so severe that they led to the resignation of Israel’s founding Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion in June 1963. But all these efforts were almost entirely halted or reversed once Kennedy was replaced by Johnson in November of that same year. An additional major area of concern for Israeli officials may have involved the efforts of the Kennedy Administration to sharply restrict the activities of pro-Israel political lobbies. Kennedy initiated a major legal effort to force pro-Israel groups to register themselves as foreign agents, which would have drastically reduced their power and influence. But after JFK’s death, this project was quickly abandoned, and as part of the settlement, the leading pro-Israel lobby merely agreed to reconstitute itself as AIPAC.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“There’s a plot in this country to enslave every man, woman, and child. Before I leave this high and noble office, I intend to expose this plot.”

- John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President

“There seemed strong, even overwhelming evidence that Israel and its Mossad had played a central role in the death of our president. President Kennedy had been embroiled in a bitter political battle with Israel over the latter’s illegal nuclear weapons development program, a program that he had sworn to eliminate. He was also determined to break the growing power of the Israel Lobby in the United States. These two issues provided the obvious motives for his killing.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Israel is a world-class killing machine. It has assassins all over the world, including in the United States. It has the money, technology, transportation networks, munitions, and political connections necessary to successfully plan, implement, and escape detection of an assassination with ease.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“I shouted out, who killed the Kennedy’s, when after all, it was you and me. Pleased to meet you, hope you guess my name. But what's puzzling you is the nature of my game.”

- Sympathy for the Devil, The Rolling Stones

“We must use terror, assassination, and intimidation. We must steal their land and eliminate every social service to free Israel from its Arab population.”

- David Ben-Gurion, first Prime Minister of Israel

“Over the years, the Israelis have demonstrated a notorious tendency to assassinate their real or perceived enemies all around the world, with those illegal killings numbering in the thousands, while America and its powerful Israel Lobby have successfully insulated that country from any serious penalties or international condemnation.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“We will establish ourselves in Palestine whether you like it or not. You can hasten our arrival or you can equally retard it. It is, however, better for you to help us so as to avoid our constructive powers being turned into a destructive power which will overthrow the world.”

- Chaim Weizmann, first President of Israel

“There were a lot of Jewish people against me because they want the whole of Palestine, they want to drive all the Arabs into the Tigris and Euphrates River. In the country among the Jews, the Zionists in particular, were against anything to be done if they couldn’t have the whole of Palestine, everything handed to them on a silver plate so they wouldn’t have to do anything. It couldn’t be done. You had to take it in small doses. You can’t move five or six million people out of the country and fill it up with five or six million more and expect both sets of them to be pleased. What I was trying to do was to find a homeland for the Jews and still be just with the Arabs. But when you go into a thing of that kind, the people you help the most are the ones that get the most angry with you. Most of them were against me on the situation but as President of the United States, I paid no attention to them. I carried out what I thought was right and I had the support of the Congress and I could do it, which is unusual these days.”

- Harry S. Truman, 33rd U.S. President

“We will expel the Arabs and take their place. In each attack, a decisive blow should be struck resulting in the destruction of homes and the expulsion of the population.”

- David Ben-Gurion, first Prime Minister of Israel

“Zionism is a colonizing venture and, therefore, it stands or falls on the question of armed forces.”

- Vladimir Jabotinski, founder of the Jewish terrorist organization Irgun

“After we become a strong force, we shall abolish partition and expand to the whole of Palestine. The State will have to preserve order, not by preaching but with machine guns.”

- David Ben-Gurion, first Prime Minister of Israel

“We would do everything to ensure our continued hold on the land of Israel, to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian State.”

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

“Even today I volunteer to do the dirty work for Israel, to kill as many Arabs as necessary, to deport them, to expel and burn them, to have everyone hate us, to pull the rug out from underneath the feet of the Diaspora Jews so that they will be forced to run to us crying. Even if it means blowing up a few synagogues, I don’t care. And I don’t mind if after the job is done you put me in front of a Nuremberg Trial and then jail me for life. Hang me if you want as a war criminal. What your kind doesn’t understand is that the dirty work of Zionism is not finished yet, far from it.”

- Ariel Sharon, former Prime Minister of Israel, 1982

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian State has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas. This is part of our strategy to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.”

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

“Israel has admitted to arming ISIS-linked gangs as proxy forces in Gaza, throwing some cold water on the fuzz-brained narrative that the West is backing Israel to help defeat Islamic extremism. Israel is backing these forces in order to sow chaos and strife with the goal of advancing its ethnic cleansing objectives in the Palestinian territory.”

- Caitlin Johnstone, author of A Year of Genocide

“In the next war, if we do it right, we'll have the chance to get all the Arabs out. We can clear the West Bank, sort out Jerusalem.”

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

“It doesn’t matter if justice is on your side. You have to depict your position as just.”

- Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

“Israel must invent dangers, and to do this it must adopt the methods of provocation.”

- Moshe Sharett, Israeli Foreign Minister

“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals, and we are acting accordingly.”

- Yoav Gallant, current Israeli Minister of Defense, 2023

“Kill everyone in Gaza, even babies, shoot them.”

- Rabbi Eliyahu Mali

“Every morning, I wish to wake up and not find a single Palestinian child alive.”

- Golda Meir, former Prime Minister of Israel

“The only thing that needs to enter Gaza are hundreds of tons of explosives from the air force, not an ounce of humanitarian aid.”

- Itamar Ben Gvir, Israeli Minister of National Security

“Mothers of all Palestinians should also be killed as they give birth to little snakes. The entire Palestinian people is the enemy, including its elderly and its women, its cities and its villages, its property and its infrastructure.”

- Ayelet Shaked, former Israeli Minister of Justice

“No other developed country in today’s world seems to demonstrate Israel’s total disregard for civilian human life.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“That nation called Israel never has had any peace in forty years and she will never have any peace because there can be no peace structured on injustice, thievery, lying and deceit, and using the name of God to shield your dirty religion under His holy and righteous name.”

- Louis Farrakhan, author of The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews

“In truth, from its very inception in 1948, the State of Israel has proven itself to be a devilish, murderous, barbaric people - a plague of racism, hatred, ethnic cleansing, war, and genocide upon the world. And the more the United States has entangled itself economically, militarily, morally, and spiritually with Israel, the more America has invoked the curse of God upon it to the point that today America is little more than a vassal State of the most vile, wicked, and bloodthirsty country on the planet.”

- Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship Church

“On October 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance group Hamas made an unprecedented incursion into Israel, taking many hostages and ostensibly humiliating Israel. It quickly became clear that it was more than luck that allowed Hamas to have such a successful foray into Jewish territory: the IDF had effectively stood down. It was later confirmed that insider trading took place before the attack, proving beyond any reasonable doubt that the Netanyahu government allowed it to happen on purpose.”

- Andrew Anglin, The Daily Stormer

“I strongly suspect that the Israelis knew this attack was coming and may even have engineered it as a pretext for what followed.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“Some 1,200 Israelis died that day, probably many or most of them killed by their own country’s panic-stricken and trigger-happy IDF forces, whose Apache helicopters were ordered to blast anything that moved.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The attack resulted in more than 1,200 Israeli deaths, more than a third of whom were soldiers, and of the rest, more than half were killed by Israeli forces as part of the Hannibal Directive in which the Israeli Defense Force is tasked with killing any Israeli captive so as to prevent subsequent political pressure being brought on Israeli leadership.”

- Scott Ritter, United Nations Special Commission

“A newly surfaced document has revealed that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and intelligence systems had detailed knowledge of Hamas’s plan to raid Israel and kidnap 250 people weeks before the October 7th massacre. The document described in detail the series of exercises conducted by Hamas’s elite units. These exercises included raiding military posts and kidnapping soldiers and civilians and maintaining the hostages once they were in the Gaza Strip. The report further detailed that Israeli intelligence officials monitored the exercise and documented the steps Hamas planned to take after breaching Israeli territory and taking over military posts.”

- The Jerusalem Post

“Hamas tries to capture Israeli soldiers to trade for the huge numbers of Palestinians kidnapped, imprisoned, and often held without charge for years by Israel. The Palestinians, despite well-known Israeli propaganda, take good care of their captives else there is no trade value. On October 7th, Israel invoked the Hannibal directive and, despite what media says, clearly killed its own.”

- L. Reichard White, Libertarian National Committee

“The death of a few thousand Jews in exchange for world leadership is indeed a small price to pay.”

- Rabbi Emanuel Rabinovich, 1952

“If whole branches of Jews must be destroyed, it is worth it, as long as a Jewish State in Palestine is created.”

- Theodor Herzl, Father of Zionism

“Similar to the way in which 9/11 was used as justification for kickstarting the War on Terror, 10/7 has been used to implement the next phase of the same Zionist agenda. It hardly matters now that so much of what was reported in the immediate aftermath turned out to be a pack of lies, once the ball starts rolling it becomes virtually impossible to reverse course. The Jews know this and capitalize to the fullest on the public’s emotional response. Jewish media control ensures maximum coverage of injuries inflicted upon Israel, both real and imaginary, while a shroud of censorship is draped over Israeli atrocities.”

- Wyatt Peterson, author of Perfidy of Zion

“With so many millions now recognizing the blatant lies promoted by our establishment sources on the alleged Hamas atrocities, ranging from forty beheaded Israeli babies to babies baked in ovens to Hamas gang-rapes and sexual mutilations, many of these same individuals might naturally begin to also question the holocaust atrocity stories they had been told for decades. Moreover, with the holocaust being regularly employed to justify and excuse Israel’s current massacres, those strongly opposed to the latter events would develop a powerful psychological incentive to question and doubt the protecting narrative embodied in the former. For the first time, hundreds of millions of mainstream individuals around the world had acquired a strong personal motive to challenge the holocaust narrative, an enormously fateful development.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“It quickly became clear to anyone paying attention that the Israeli plan was to commit a large-scale massacre in Gaza, which would trigger attacks by Hezbollah. Israel would then attack Hezbollah, which would then be spun into a conflict with Iran, which the Jews would be able to drag the United States into. Within a period of a few years, Israel would thereby be able to destroy all of her enemies.”

- Andrew Anglin, The Daily Stormer

“It’s difficult to examine the events of the past year and not draw the conclusion that Israel allowed the 10/7 attack to happen as an excuse to justify its genocide and ethnic cleansing of the region pursuant to its Greater Israel project. The next step in the process is to force American troops into the Middle East to militarily engage with Iran, Hezbollah, and other enemies of Zion in a war that will utterly destroy our nation.”

- Wyatt Peterson, author of Perfidy of Zion

“The massive, ongoing slaughter of Palestinian civilians together with these widespread, explicit public statements by top Israeli leaders led the esteemed jurists of the International Court of Justice to issue a series of near-unanimous rulings that Israel appeared to be undertaking a campaign of genocide against Gaza’s Palestinians.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Israel’s leaders have endlessly repeated that the goal is to lay waste to Gaza, to make it uninhabitable, to starve the population.”

- Jonathan Cook, author of Blood and Religion

“Ever since Israel began its genocidal assault on the people of Gaza in October 2023, it has been clear to the world that massive crimes against humanity were and are being committed there, and further that such ghastly actions would be impossible without the funding and support of the American government.”

- Prof. David Skrbina, University of Michigan

“Nothing can justify the number of civilian casualties inflicted by Israel in Gaza in the last two years. We should end all U.S. military aid to Israel now.”

- Thomas Massie, Kentucky Congressman

“The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has spiraled to unprecedented levels. Israel’s means and methods of warfare, including its indiscriminate bombing campaign, resulted in the widespread killing of civilians and mass destruction of civilian infrastructure, raising grave concerns of violations under international humanitarian law as to the fundamental principles of distinction and proportionality. The crisis was further aggravated by Israel’s blockade and ongoing siege, including its unlawful restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance and other essential goods, attacks on humanitarian workers, and the repeated displacement of Palestinians. The developments in this report lead the Special Committee to conclude that the policies and practices of Israel during the reporting period are consistent with the characteristics of genocide.”

- United Nations Special Committee

“In the first two months alone, Israel destroyed more of Gaza proportionally than the Allies managed in Germany during the entire Second World War.”

- Jonathan Cook, author of Blood and Religion

“The International Court of Justice, sometimes referred to as the World Court, has put Israel on trial for committing what it considers a plausible genocide in Gaza. Separately, it concluded last month that Israel’s 57-year occupation is illegal and a form of aggression against the Palestinian people. Gaza never stopped being under occupation, the judges ruled, despite claims from its apologists, including Western governments, to the contrary. Significantly, that means Palestinians have a legal right to resist their occupation. Or, to put it another way, they have an immutable right to self-defense against their Israeli occupiers, while Israel has no such right against the Palestinians it illegally occupies. Israel is not in “armed conflict” with the Palestinian people. It is brutally occupying and oppressing them. Israel must immediately end the occupation to regain such a right of self-defense, something it demonstrably has no intention to do.”

- Jonathan Cook, author of Blood and Religion

“On October 7th of 2023, an organized group of Palestinian Freedom Fighters broke through the blockade forced on them by their Israeli captors. And since a blockade is an act of war, the Freedom Fighters had every right to break through it if they could.”

- L. Reichard White, Libertarian National Committee

“Having received the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful; Israel is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible; Israel must withdraw all its military forces from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including its airspace and maritime space; Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory; and Israel has the obligation to make reparation for the damage caused to all the natural or legal persons concerned in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

- United Nations General Assembly

“Near unanimous rulings by the esteemed jurists of the International Court of Justice have declared that Israel is plausibly guilty of genocide and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has requested an arrest-warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also faces massive charges of personal corruption in his own country.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Netanyahu intends to turn the ICC arrest warrant against him into a global motion of no confidence against international law and its institutions.”

- Haaretz, Israeli Newspaper

“Netanyahu, remember, is being sought by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, while the country he leads is on trial for what its sister court, the ICJ, considers a plausible genocide.”

- Jonathan Cook, author of Blood and Religion

“All the leading human rights authorities are saying that a genocide is being perpetrated in Gaza.”

- Caitlin Johnstone, author of A Year of Genocide

“I suggested that the near stranglehold that pro-Israel Jews had gradually gained across American society, especially including politics, academia, and media, was having very fateful consequences. For example, Netanyahu’s deliberate slaughter of tens or even hundreds of thousands of Gazan civilians actually prompted his recent invitation to address a joint session of Congress for an unprecedented fourth time, with his bombastic speech interrupted by fifty-eight standing ovations, coming at a rate of more than once each minute.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The story is simple. In stark violation of international law, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers claim the right to rule over seven million Palestinian Arabs. When Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land leads to militant resistance, Israel labels the resistance “terrorism” and calls on the U.S. to overthrow the Middle East governments that back them. The United States, under the sway of the Israel Lobby, goes to war on Israel’s behalf.”

- Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs, Columbia University

“International law does not apply to Jews. That’s the difference between the chosen people and the others.”

- Bezalei Smotrich, Israeli Ministry of Defense

“The Israeli-American relationship is an unnatural relationship when it comes to the geopolitical balance. It's at odds with the natural sense of balance that exists in the Middle East. Israel is, I was going to say an abomination, which it is, but it's also a cancer. It's a cancerous tumor attached to the Middle East that disrupts the natural functioning of everything, and it's sustained by its relationship with America. The world now sees Israel as the genocidal apartheid State that it has always been. Israel has become, Zionism has become, a notion that's no longer compatible with civilized society.”

- Scott Ritter, United Nations Special Commission

“Would you like to know why we don’t do all these things for the Congolese? Would you like to know why we don’t go out of our way for Lebanon, for Syria, for the Central African Republic? It’s because we don’t have thousands of Congolese millionaires and billionaires that blend in with society, that have American citizenship, that pretend to be White, that are covertly working with the sophisticated intelligence networks of their home country out of a deep sense of loyalty to that country, because no other people in the world has a vast diaspora network of millions of people that are so deeply tribal and loyal to their own kind. It has everything to do with the fact that they are Jewish, it has everything to do with the fact that Israel is the Jewish State. I think at this point it is safe to say that the Israel Jewish nation is in diametric contrast with the America First movement.”

- Nicholas J. Fuentes, America First

“Our country has done many bad things, but this wholehearted alliance with unmitigated evil is a betrayal of the birthright of every American.”

- Philip Giraldi, Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest

“It is worth recalling that when the British empire promised a Jewish homeland in Ottoman Palestine in 1917, the Palestinian Arabs constituted around 90% of the population. At the time of the 1947 UN partition plan, the Palestinian Arab population was approximately 67% of the population, though the partition plan proposed to give the Arabs only 44% of the land. Now Israel asserts the claim to 100% of the land.”

- Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs, Columbia University

“At the inception of the State, complete equality with the Jewish citizens was promised to the Arab population.”

- Martin Buber, Jewish National Committee

“Despite the fact that the Arabs made up more than ninety percent of the population of Palestine in 1918, they would never succeed in throwing off the Israeli web woven by the Balfour Declaration.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“There are many sources of this Israeli brazenness, the most important being the backing of Israel by U.S. military power. Future generations will look back in amazement at the success of the Israel Lobby in manipulating the U.S. military to the severe detriment of U.S. national security and global peace. According to the recent ICJ ruling and UN General Assembly resolution backing it up, Israel must withdraw from the occupied Palestinian lands. And according to international law, Israel’s borders are those of 1967, not the Euphrates to the Mediterranean Sea.”

- Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs, Columbia University

“It is Israel that assassinates foreign officials, bombs countries that it is not at war with, and is openly carrying out a series of war crimes that amount to a genocide in Gaza that may already have killed nearly 200,000 Palestinians. Meanwhile, Hamas is acting legally under international law in using force to overturn the completely illegal Jewish occupation of what was once Palestine.”

- Philip Giraldi, Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest

“Israeli spies have done more harm and have damaged the United States more than the intelligence agencies of all other countries on earth combined. They are the gravest threat to our national security.”

- Admiral Bobby Inman, former Deputy Director of the CIA

“One of history’s largest terrorist attacks prior to 9/11 was the 1946 bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem by Zionist militants dressed as Arabs, which killed 91 people and largely destroyed the structure. In the famous Lavon Affair of 1954, Israeli agents launched a wave of terrorist attacks against Western targets in Egypt, intending to have those blamed on anti-Western Arab groups. There are strong claims that in 1950, Israeli Mossad agents began a series of false-flag terrorist bombings against Jewish targets in Baghdad, successfully using those violent methods to help persuade Iraq’s thousand-year-old Jewish community to emigrate to the Jewish state. In 1967, Israel launched a deliberate air and sea attack against the USS Liberty, intending to leave no survivors, killing or wounding over 200 American servicemen before word of the attack reached our Sixth Fleet and the Israelis withdrew.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“We are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence, on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised.”

- John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President

“If there were an Oscar for best theatrical performance by a country, Israel would win every year. It’s a country based on theater. It’s a lunatic State, completely insane.”

- Prof. Norman Finkelstein, author of The Holocaust Industry

“We create a pretend world. We write the screenplay, we’re the directors, we’re the producers, we’re the main actors. The world is our stage.”

- 60 Minutes interview with Mossad spokesman, 2024

“Lies, deceit, broken treaties, the slaughter of innocents, and regional strife has continued unabated to the present day, while the Jewish stranglehold on the news media continues to portray Jews as victims in various capacities. That grip has been slipping of late, but a large number of Americans, especially middle-aged and older, continue to buy into the false propaganda of Jewish victimhood that generates sympathy for Israel.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“During the last few months, the Israelis have unleashed an unprecedented wave of assassinations against the leaders of their regional adversaries, making absolutely no pretense of respecting national sovereignty, diplomatic immunity, or the basic laws of warfare. In one of the earliest examples, they used a missile-strike to kill the chief Hamas peace negotiator in his Beirut (Lebanon) office and later employed similar means to assassinate the Hamas political chief who had replaced him at the negotiating table. That latter assassination took place in Tehran (Iran) while he was attending the inauguration of the new Iranian president, whose own predecessor had died together with Iran’s finance minister in a highly suspicious helicopter crash. A few months earlier another Israeli missile-strike had destroyed part of Iran’s embassy compound in Syria, killing several important Iranian generals. An apparent Israeli false-flag attack had killed a dozen Druze children playing soccer in the occupied Golan Heights, and Netanyahu’s government then used that atrocity as an excuse to assassinate a top Hezbollah military official in Beirut (Lebanon). In September, this campaign of Israeli assassinations massively escalated, as many thousands of booby trapped electronic pagers and other devices were used to kill or severely maim enormous numbers of Lebanese civilians who were associated with Hezbollah. This was soon followed by the use of some eighty-odd huge bunker-buster bombs to level an entire city block of southern Beirut (Lebanon), successfully assassinating the longtime leader of that organization, whose successor was similarly killed a few days ago under a wave of equally large bombs in that same city. Israeli leaders have regularly declared that they feel free to kill anyone, anywhere in the world whom they consider hostile to their national interests. The obvious immediate intent of this wave of Israeli assassinations was to provoke Iran into the sort of military retaliation that could bring in a compliant America to destroy that powerful regional rival.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The project here is to make Israeli aggression appear normal and to transform genocide, ethnic-cleansing, assassinations, and terrorist operations from crimes against humanity into acceptable conduct. It defies all logic, of course, to depict the bombing of apartment buildings and the sniper-murders of children, innocent men and women, aid workers, journalists, and others as self-defense. We are meant to leave logic behind as we reduce our understanding of these events to simplicities that border on the idiotic.”

- Patrick Lawrence, International Herald Tribune

“Iran retaliated against Israeli airstrikes. It was the Israeli missile attack on Iran that set off this chain of escalation, but few would know it from media coverage. We are sleepwalking into a catastrophic war, lulled into compliance by non-stop media propaganda. Almost a quarter of a century later we still have not learned the lessons of 9/11. The neocons have wanted this war for decades and for them it’s always America last.”

- Ron Paul, U.S. Presidential Candidate, 2024

“According to human rights groups, more children were killed by Israel in the first four months of its bombing campaign in Gaza than were killed in four years of all other global conflicts combined. Oxfam reported that in the past two decades, no conflict anywhere else in the world has come close to killing so many children over a 12-month period.”

- Jonathan Cook, author of Blood and Religion

“The U.N. Human Rights Office said on Friday nearly 70% of the fatalities it has verified in the Gaza war were women and children, and condemned what it called a systematic violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.”

- Reuters

“Broadly speaking, the IDF is an exceptionally murderous and sadistic force which goes out of its way not to save civilians but to kill them, something it has been doing for a very long time.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“Israel’s stranglehold on aid to Gaza’s starving population has actually intensified since May, when the British chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity. One of the main charges was that the pair were using starvation as a weapon of war.”

- Jonathan Cook, author of Blood and Religion

“Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has repeatedly stated that he aims to cut off food, water, and other needs of the Palestinians. He has even gone as far as calling for the execution of detainees to make room for the next group of likely unlawfully imprisoned Palestinians. In addition to those atrocities, Israel has also conducted what have become routine war crimes: bombing schools, medical centers, humanitarian zones, and aid distribution centers.”

- Kyle Anzalone, The Libertarian Institute

“In his applications for arrest warrants, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court concluded that through its total siege over Gaza, arbitrary restrictions of the transfer of essential supplies, alongside attacks on civilians, obstruction of aid, and attacks on and killing of humanitarian workers, Israel has used criminal means to achieve its military goals and collective punishment as part of a common plan. This included intentionally causing death, starvation, great suffering, and serious injury, using starvation as a method of warfare, and intentionally directing attacks against civilians. In view of the above, including Israel’s non-compliance with the International Court of Justice repeated orders, the Special Committee shares the conclusion that Israel has used starvation as a method of war in Gaza.”

- United Nations Special Committee

“Genocide is done by attrition. Once a targeted group is stripped of its rights, the next steps are the displacement of the population, destruction of the infrastructure, and the wholesale killing of civilians. Israel is also attacking and killing international monitors, human rights organizations, aid workers, and United Nations staff, a feature of most genocides.”

- Chris Hedges, author of The Greatest Evil is War

“How a people who claim to be victims of a holocaust can submit the Palestinians to one is difficult to comprehend.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“Western politicians and media have shrugged their shoulders as Israel has picked off more than 150 journalists in Gaza – the largest massacre of media workers in history. Israel prefers to carry out its crimes unobserved.”

- Jonathan Cook, author of Blood and Religion

“Israel has murdered tens of thousands of children on purpose, then locked the doors of Gaza and shot dozens of journalists so no one can film what’s happening. And so, why do we have anything to do with this? It’s not just the crime of children being mangled by U.S. munitions, the real crime is the way that the supporters of this atrocity are justifying it.”

- Tucker Carlson

“Since the start of the current escalation, extraordinarily high numbers of journalists have been killed, attacked, injured, and detained in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in Gaza, making it one of the deadliest, most dangerous conflicts for journalists in recent history. United Nations experts have emphasized that unlawful attacks on clearly identifiable journalists appear to be a deliberate strategy by Israeli forces to obstruct the media and silence critical reporting.”

- United Nations Special Committee

“Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system as part of a broader assault on Gaza, committing war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination with relentless and deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities.”

- Navi Pillay, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

“We are among the only neutral observers who have been permitted to enter the Gaza Strip since October 7th. Given our broad expertise and direct experience of working throughout Gaza, we are uniquely positioned to comment on several matters of importance to our government as it decides whether to continue supporting Israel’s attack on, and siege of, the Gaza Strip. Every one of us who worked in an emergency, intensive care, or surgical setting treated pre-teen children who were shot in the head or chest on a regular or even a daily basis. It is impossible that such widespread shooting of young children throughout Gaza, sustained over the course of an entire year, is accidental or unknown to the highest Israeli civilian and military authorities. Israel has destroyed more than half of Gaza’s healthcare resources and has killed nearly one thousand Palestinian healthcare workers. This makes a mockery of the protected status hospitals and healthcare providers are granted under the oldest and most widely accepted provisions of International Humanitarian Law. The ninety-nine signatories to this letter spent a combined 254 weeks inside Gaza’s largest hospitals and clinics. We wish to be absolutely clear: not once did any of us see any type of Palestinian militant activity in any of Gaza’s hospitals or other healthcare facilities. Every day that we continue supplying weapons and munitions to Israel is another day that women are shredded by our bombs and children are murdered with our bullets. President Biden, we wish you could hear the cries and screams our consciences will not let us forget. We cannot fathom why you continue arming the country that is deliberately killing these children en masse. We urge you: end this madness now!”

- Open Letter from American Medical Professionals Serving in Gaza

“International law does not allow a claim of self-defense to justify crimes against humanity and genocide. Nor does it magically overcome the international humanitarian law imperatives of precaution, distinction, or the protected status of hospitals and other vital civilian installations. In addition, the presence of people associated with armed resistance groups does not automatically transform a civilian location or protected structure into a legitimate military target. If it did, the common presence of Israeli soldiers in Israeli hospitals would equally render those hospitals legitimate targets. Attacking hospitals is not an act of self-defense. It is an act of murder and, in systematic and large-scale cases, of the crime of extermination. A claim of self-defense does not justify collective punishment, the siege of civilian populations, extrajudicial executions, torture, the blocking of humanitarian aid, the targeting of children, the murder of aid workers, medical personnel, journalists, and UN officials - all crimes perpetrated by Israel during the current phase of its genocide in Palestine. And all this shamelessly followed by claims of self-defense by Israel’s defenders in the West.”

- Craig Mokhiber, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

“The world has failed Palestine. The United States pays lip service to principles of human rights and democracy while providing limitless support to Israel’s genocidal project of ethnic cleansing.”

- Chris Hedges, author of The Greatest Evil is War

“Tel Aviv’s mass killing campaign in Gaza has the support of nearly two-thirds of Israelis, who believe there are no innocent people in the Strip. The Israeli military has killed or injured more than 50,000 Palestinian children during the onslaught.”

- Kyle Anzalone, The Libertarian Institute

“If you’re still supporting Israel in the year 2025, there’s something seriously wrong with you as a person. You do not have a normal, healthy sense of empathy and morality.”

- Caitlin Johnstone, author of A Year of Genocide

“This very unusual behavior by Jewish Israelis seems best explained by the underlying religious and ideological characteristics of traditional Judaism, which for nearly two thousand years has regarded all non-Jews as totally sub-human, whose only value is to serve as Jewish slaves. But unfortunately, there is also a far darker side, primarily involving the relationship between Jews and non-Jews, with the highly derogatory term “goyim” frequently used to describe the latter. To put it bluntly, Jews have divine souls and goyim do not, being merely beasts in the shape of men. Indeed, the primary reason for the existence of non-Jews is to serve as the slaves of Jews, with some very high-ranking rabbis occasionally stating this well-known fact. Israel’s top Sephardic rabbi used his weekly sermon to declare that the only reason for the existence of non-Jews is to serve Jews and do work for them. The enslavement or extermination of all non-Jews seems an ultimate implied goal of the religion. Jewish lives have infinite value, and non-Jewish ones none at all, which has obvious policy implications. For example, in a published article, a prominent Israeli rabbi explained that if a Jew needed a liver, it would be perfectly fine and indeed obligatory to kill an innocent Gentile and take his. Perhaps we should not be too surprised that today Israel is widely regarded as one of the world centers of organ-trafficking.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“I do not blindly hate Jews, or any other group, in a collective sense. I’ve known plenty of Jews who were not bad people, and I have nothing against them. But I most certainly do hate those who are themselves filled with contempt or outright hatred towards Gentiles, or goyim as they disparagingly refer to all non-Jews. I do hate those who cheer on mass murder, such as we’ve just seen in Gaza, or who work to destroy Western civilization and the race that created it. If that makes me an antisemite in your eyes – a nonsense word if there ever was one – then so be it.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“If you wake up in the morning and decide that your Christian faith requires you to support a foreign government blowing up churches and killing Christians, I think you’ve lost the thread.”

- Tucker Carlson

“They don’t believe that other people’s lives matter. They don’t believe that other people are even human. When Palestinians die, they don’t care, because they see the Palestinians as against the Jewish people. And since they only care about the Jewish people, since they only care about themselves, anyone who is against them is subhuman and they have no regard for their lives. That includes Palestinians and that includes so-called antisemites. And that is why they try to moralize us and tell us that when we speak out against Jewish people, well we’re bad people. Speaking out against their interests, is against their interests. And they say that if you’re against their interests, well you’re a bad person. My moral standard is not what is good for me, my moral standard is not what is good for Jews, my moral standard is what is good. Murdering innocent people is bad, it’s evil, it’s wrong. That’s the difference between Christians and Jews. Christians who worship the good, the objective, absolute, transcendent good that is universal and accessible to everybody versus Jews who idolize the good for themselves, because they idolize themselves. It’s a particular good for a particular people, for themselves. That is in essence the difference. Don’t be moralized by wicked evil people that aren’t even Christian.”

- Nicholas J. Fuentes, America First

“Matthew the Apostle records Jesus as teaching that every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit. This is certainly true of Judaism, the bad fruits of which include Zionism, Communism, Feminism, Talmudism, predatory Capitalism, holocaustianity, pornography, and gay marriage, just to name a few.”

- Wyatt Peterson, author of Perfidy of Zion

“Jews invented socialism, communism, human rights, and democracy so that persecuting them would appear to be wrong. They have now gained control of the most powerful countries, and this tiny community has become a world power.”

- Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia

“Israel has obviously now become almost universally recognized as a rogue, terrorist State, the worst sort of international criminal regime. Eventually the rest of the world may conclude that its continued existence poses too much of a risk to global peace and take concerted action to eliminate that threat, together with the entire population deemed responsible. Indeed, if not for the totally slavish subservience of America’s bought-and-paid-for political leadership, I think that such steps would have already been taken long ago.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Watching the world’s indifference to the Israeli extermination of the Palestinian people, has Satan decided that now is his time? Is the traditional alliance of Israel with Satan taking us into the end times?”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“If it is not forced to stop, Israel’s genocide of Palestinians will not be confined to Gaza. Mark my words.”

- Francesca P. Albanese, UN Special Reporter on Palestine

“I don’t think there’ll be any peace until these Jews are dealt with, these people are animals.”

- Bobby Fischer, Chess Grandmaster

“It is important that racial characteristics have so drastically set the Jewish people apart from the rest of humanity as to make them totally different creatures, who cannot enter into our concept of human nature. We can observe them the way we observe and study animals, we can feel disgust for them or hostility, the way we do for the hyena, the jackal, or the spider, but to speak of hatred for them would raise them to our level. Only by disseminating in the popular consciousness the concept that the creature of the Jewish race is not the same as other people, but an imitation of a human, with whom there can be no dealings, only that can gradually heal the national organism and weaken the Jewish nation so it will no longer be able to do harm. History knows of many extinct tribes. Science must put, not the Jewish race but the character of Jewry into such condition as will make it perish.”

- Pyotr Stolypin, Russian Prime Minister, 1911

“My main interest right now is to expose the Jews. This is a lot bigger than me. This is not just my struggle, this is life and death for the world. I read the Jerusalem Post. Israel has three high-tech submarines built by Germany with nuclear capability.”

- Bobby Fischer, Chess Grandmaster

“We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets, and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets for our air force. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you, that will happen before Israel goes under.”

- Martin van Creveld, professor at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

“The Jewish nation dares to display an irreconcilable hatred toward all nations and revolts against all masters. Always superstitious, always greedy for the well-being enjoyed by others, always barbarous. The Jews are, all of them, born with a raging fanaticism in their hearts. I would not be the least bit surprised if Jews someday become deadly to the entire human race.”

- Voltaire, 1771

“World Jewry is the single most powerful force on earth, and it follows that all the major policies which have been ruthlessly pursued through the last several decades must have had the stamp of Jewish approval. Indeed, common sense applied to such facts as have come to light must lead to the conclusion that the policies, directed against the most cherished Gentile values, were incubated by adroit Jewish brains and fulfilled or carried to the verge of fulfillment by the dynamism of the Jewish spirit. At the same time, so many Gentiles are associated with the conspiracy, both directly and through the formation of fronts, there are so many Gentile agents and agencies, and so many Gentile governments which have acquiesced in the conspiracy by falling into line with policies inimical to their own national interests, that it would be ludicrous to offload upon Jewish shoulders responsibility for the destruction, or near destruction, of Christendom and the Western world. Nevertheless, it would be equally ludicrous to deny the Jewish part, especially where it is admitted. Had we of the Gentile nations stood firm in defense of our own traditions and values instead of cravenly capitulating, the Jews would have remained what they ought to be, a small sect living contentedly and at peace with their neighbors, exercising neither national nor international power and entertaining no inordinate ambitions. That a minority of them has been able to mount such a stupendous drive for world power is not their fault but ours alone, and it is we who must put things to rights, or perish.”

- A.K. Chesterton, author of The New Unhappy Lords: An Exposure of Power Politics

“The Swastika has a supernatural effect on Jews. It is, after all, only a few black lines, but it drives the Jews out of their usual sly and calculating frame of mind and makes them hysterical and foolish. To them, it is not just the lines, but the awful threat of ruthless exposure, swift justice, and terrible vengeance which their guilty consciences tell them they richly deserve. It is like a picture of the electric chair to a hunted murderer. A calm, calculating Jew is the most dangerous beast on the face of the Earth. By the exercise of his devilish, perverted but brilliant reason, the Jew has almost mastered all the rest of us. But a hysterical, screaming Jew, out of his mind with hate and fear of punishment for his crimes is helpless putty in the hands of a calculating National Socialist.”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“The Jews are not as clever as they would like to make us believe. If they are in danger, they become the stupidest of devils.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Our greatest fear is that this falsehood will be discovered, for we will be stamped out the moment the general public comes into possession of the truth and acts upon it. We had hoped that through our devastation of Christian Germany that any subject dealing with us would be a fearful taboo. We know that when the light begins to dawn, there will be no stopping it. All efforts on our part will only intensify that light and draw forces upon it. This nation could never be the land of the free as long as it is the land of the Jew. American people have been easily ruled through our propaganda that the pen is mightier than the sword. If the Aryan would review history and apply those lessons of the past, then the pen will be thrown down in disgust and the sword wielded in the heat of passion. Thus far, we have escaped the sword. Their pen is no match for ours, but our constant fear is that they may open their eyes and learn that no change was ever brought about with a pen. We will never be deposed with words, only force!”

- Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Senior Aide to Senator Jacob K. Javits (R-NY), 1976

“For those who might hope for better, the present situation in America and much of the West today seems hopeless. But then again, it seemed equally hopeless for a young Hitler amidst a Jewish-dominated Germany in the mid-1920s. He recalls the situation at the end of 1918, just after Germany lost WW1, when he could scarcely mention the word Jew without being confronted with dumbstruck looks. And yet slowly, with focused and determined effort, the tide began to turn. Within five or six years, the Jewish issue was openly discussed. Within ten years, the National Socialists were a major party. And just five years after that, they ascended to power. They immediately began to remove Jews from positions of power, wealth, and influence - and it worked. Over a period of just six years from 1933-1939, and in the midst of a worldwide economic depression, Germany rose from a beaten-down, demoralized, and indebted people to become the most powerful single nation on Earth.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Sooner or later the Jews will finally cross the line of American patience as they have done all throughout their history. When they do, the reaction of the American White man will make the Jews get on their knees and pray for Adolf Hitler to save them.”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“The path forward is quite narrow, as Hitler understood. If we are to have any hope of minimizing future wars, we must stay the Jewish hand. Jews must be identified, isolated, sanctioned, and removed from positions of power. The non-Jewish majorities of the nations around the world have the ability to do this, but they must be informed, educated, and resolved to the task. Granted, this seems impossible in the present climate, particularly in the West. But we must not forget that, under much worse circumstances, three individual men - Anton Drexler, Gottfried Feder, and Dietrich Eckart - founded a movement that would change history. In two short decades, an uneducated Austrian artist developed an unprecedented vision of national greatness, defeated the potent Jewish Lobby that for so long had ruled his nation, and guided his people to the heights of power. It happened once before. The blueprint still exists. It could happen again. The facts are what they are. We can pretend they don’t exist, but then we only deceive ourselves. Worse: we surrender our future to ruthless Jews, who are only too happy to manipulate and exploit. A nation’s failure to appreciate the profound importance of the Jewish Question can only lead to its downfall.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“If you want to train a good boxer, you’re going to give him good sparring partners. If you want to train people to go to Heaven, you give them a good fight while they’re here on the earth, and not a silly sloppy fight. And the good fight comes from mainly the Jews because the Jews fight against God. They’re clever, God made them clever, they’re gifted, they’re determined, they’re resolute, they’re motivated. And ever since the Church began, they’ve been fighting the Church. Therefore, it’s God who allows that for the purpose of making good Catholics.”

- Bishop Richard Williamson

“Jews fled England beginning in 1290, France from 1394, and Germany from 1933. In each case, national life and culture experienced periods of unprecedented prosperity. There is no reason to think that the same would not happen in America, should the majority of our Jews decide to leave.”

- Prof. David Skrbina, University of Michigan

“Am I an optimist to believe that what was good in Nazism will survive, that the Jews will not rule the world, and that this country will be regenerated?”

- Francis Yeats-Brown, author of European Jungle

“National Socialism is an ideology about life, about the cultivation of life. It’s about developing strong families that are able to raise good children, children that are moral, children that are healthy, and children on a path of virtue to be able to build a better and brighter future for the nation. It’s about cooperation, specifically, class cooperation, gender cooperation, and cooperation throughout all members of society. National Socialism views the nation like a body, and a body takes all different parts. The liver is not more important than the brain or the heart. Everything works in tandem with one another to be able to support life. We as National Socialists support every single member of our community as being part of an extended family. The working class has a responsibility and a duty to be able to work hard, but they also have a right to economic justice, to having their voices be heard within society. And bosses have a right to make profits within their corporations and companies, but they also need to ensure they’re putting the best interests of the worker, their families, and the nation first. We believe in taking from the right, Nationalism without Capitalism, and from the left, Socialism without Internationalism. At the end of the day, National Socialism and its economic theory is about putting the nation first because the nation is your family. National Socialism is also about rejecting Capitalism and Communism, which are two ideologies that take the human being and make him a cog in a greater machine. Communism wages a war of the poor against the rich, and Capitalism is a war of the rich against the poor. Both of these are Jewish ideologies that poison the national community, they tear apart the working class, they tear apart families, and they turn the nation into one giant fire sale to be able to say whoever has the most money or the most power is able to loot and pillage. National Socialism says that the national community has to work together, that we need to ensure everyone has rights and duties and responsibilities to one another, and this in turn creates a healthier society. National Socialism believes in the cultivation of virtue. We reject the degeneracy that we see in the modern West, the pornography we see on our television screens, the radical individualism within our society, and instead say we want to be able to cultivate and activate within ourselves natural beauty. We want to be able to build beautiful art, beautiful cities, and beautiful communities. This is about the cultivation of what is good, and everything about Capitalism and Communism and the Jewish power structure is about destroying what is good. We see this in the modern West, whether it’s the importation of foreign peoples, foreign ideologies, radical feminism, or abortion, a culture that celebrates death instead of life. This is a death cult that is destroying the Western peoples and the Western world. We as National Socialists support an ideology of life, of rebirth, and of rebuilding ourselves and our nations. We’re an ideology that believes in peace throughout the entire world. National Socialist racialism is about lifting your own people up, and we want the same for every single group of people. We want every single ethnicity and ethnic community around the world to be able to be stronger, to be able to chart their own destiny, and to be able to work together against the international Jew, work against the international Capitalist, and work against a system that breaks apart nations and families. Finally, National Socialism is an ideology that follows natural law. These are principles that live in all of us. We as National Socialists understand that there is a greater power, and there are greater principles that drive us in this world. As an extended family in a national community, we understand that working together as a team is what will make our nation strong. National Socialism is about building a better and brighter future. You might hear a lot of lies from the media but the truth is, we are the only ideology that can defeat the international Jew and the international Capitalist, not just in our nation, but in all nations, in order to bring about an earth where we take care of the environment, take care of animals, take care of the water we drink and the air we breathe, and take care of our blood and our culture. National Socialism makes you a steward, you have responsibilities and duties. It is not an ideology for the weak, it is an ideology for those who love their faith, their family, and their folk.”

- Matthew Heimbach, Community Director for the National Socialist Movement

“One does not become a National Socialist. One only discovers, sooner or later, that one has always been one. That by nature, one cannot possibly be anything else.”

- Savitri Devi, author of Lightning & The Sun

“Today, we need a nation of Minutemen, citizens who are not only prepared to take arms but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as the basic purpose of their daily life and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for that freedom.”

- John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President

“War is when your government tells you who our enemy is. Revolution is when you figure it out yourself.”

- Napoleon Bonaparte

“Real solutions will begin emerging as soon as there is sufficiently widespread understanding of our problem. Our task, and it is a difficult one, is to punch through the propaganda matrix of imperial narrative control by circulating as much true information as we can about our world, our rulers, their abuses, and their lies. In this way we can start opening eyes to the reality of our situation and begin organizing together to effect real change using the power of our numbers.”

- Caitlin Johnstone, author of A Year of Genocide

“Everything on this earth can be made into something better. Every defeat may be made the foundation of a future victory. Every lost war may be the cause of a later resurgence. Every visitation of distress can give a new impetus to human energy. And out of every oppression, those forces can develop which bring about a new rebirth.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Did Hitler believe in God? He believed deeply in God. He called God the Almighty, master of all that is known and unknown. Propagandists portrayed Hitler as an atheist. He was not. He had contempt for hypocritical and materialistic clerics, but he was not alone in that. He believed in the necessity of standards and theological dogmas, without which, he repeatedly said, the great institution of the Christian church would collapse. He acknowledged that every human being has spiritual needs. No one in the world has spoken to me so eloquently about the existence of God. God was for him the basis of everything, the ordainer of all things, of his Destiny and that of all others.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of The Enigma of Hitler

“We believe that Adolf Hitler was the gift of an inscrutable Providence to a world on the brink of Jewish-Bolshevik catastrophe, and that only the blazing spirit of this heroic man can give us the strength and inspiration to rise from the depths of persecution and hatred to bring the world a new birth of radiant idealism, realistic peace, international order, and social justice for all men.”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“Words are too poor to express what we owe this man, who is a symbol of the best of what the world has produced. We can only celebrate him as the God-sent rescuer of Europe.”

- Per Claes Sven Edvard Engdahl, Swedish politician

“There are times when God, in compassion for the self-inflicted sufferings of men, sends a man simple and direct in thought and inspired by one passion, to carry out an ideal which controls him. Hitler has been entrusted with the task, not only of saving the German people, but of securing peace in a distracted Europe. Future generations will recognize him as the man who led Europe into the paths of peace.”

- A.P. Laurie, author of The Case for Germany

“Hitler is endless proof of God's love and blessing for which we ever must be grateful.”

- Gertrud Sholtz-Klink, head of the National Socialist Women’s League

“I thank Heaven for a man like Adolf Hitler, who built a front line of defense against the anti-Christ of Communism.”

- Rev. Franklin Nathaniel Daniel Buchman

“Normally the great men that we admire from a distance lose their magic when one knows them well. With Hitler, the opposite is true.”

- Rudolf Hess, Deputy Fuhrer to Adolf Hitler

“I still count our meetings with Adolf Hitler as highlights in my life. For us he was a leader who dedicated and sacrificed himself for his people, one who eminently fulfilled his life's mission. He united his countrymen, of all classes and stations, from the aristocracy to the farmers and laborers, as had no man before him.”

- Florentine Sophie Rost van Tonningen

“I ask myself what other ruler was ever as celebrated, as revered, as loved and idolized as this man in the brown shirt.”

- Louis Bertrand, French Novelist

“Dare I confess? I rather liked him.”

- Anthony Eden, British Foreign Secretary

“It was my privilege to spend many years of my life working for the greatest son whom my people have produced in their thousand-year history. Even if I could, I would not want to erase that time from my life. I am happy in the knowledge that I did my duty for my people, my duty as a German, as a National Socialist, and as a loyal follower of the Fuhrer. I regret nothing.”

- Rudolf Hess, Deputy Fuhrer to Adolf Hitler

“Adolf Hitler had been an ideal leader who dedicated his life to the realization of his noble ambition. He never lived for himself but for Germany and the German people. I have always wished to live like him.”

- Dr. Noureddine Tarraf, Egyptian Minister of Health

“The George Washington of Germany, the man who won for his country independence from all her oppressors.”

- David Lloyd George, former British Prime Minister

“My sizing up of Hitler as I sat and talked with him was that he is really one who truly loves his fellow man and his country and would make any sacrifice for their good. He is a man of deep sincerity and a genuine patriot. The world will yet come to see a very great man.”

- William Lyon Mackenzie King, Prime Minister of Canada

“Hitler is always present before my eyes. It is not possible to have been a personal witness to the life of such an extraordinary man without being marked by it forever. Not a day goes by but Hitler rises again in my memory, not as a man long dead, but as a real being who paces his office floor, seats himself in his chair, pokes the burning logs in the fireplace. The first thing anyone noticed when he came into view was his small mustache. Countless times he had been advised to shave it off, but he always refused. People were used to him the way he was.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of The Enigma of Hitler

“History is replete with examples of men who have risen to power by employing stern, grim, and even frightful methods but who, nevertheless, when their life is revealed as a whole, have been regarded as great figures whose lives have enriched the story of mankind. So may it be with Hitler.”

- Winston Churchill

“This head of State was one of the most significant personalities in the history of the world, and that of a creative, building, constructive force. History will one day recognize this. The figure of the Fuhrer will stand like a beacon over the centuries. Adolf Hitler will be honored as one of the greatest pathfinders and benefactors of mankind.”

- Rudolf Hess, Deputy Fuhrer to Adolf Hitler

“When a true genius is found in the world, you can recognize him by this sign: all the fools unite against him.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Gentleman, never forget this: your names will be long forgotten even before your bodies have rotted away in the earth. But the name Adolf Hitler will still be a light in the darkness. You cannot murder him by drowning his name in your sick buckets, and you cannot strangle him with your filthy ink-stained fingers. His name exists forever in hundreds of thousands of souls. You are too insignificant to even touch him.”

- Paula Hitler

“I'm not worthy to speak up for Adolf Hitler. Hitler was a warrior, a warrior for humankind and a preacher of the gospel of justice for all nations. He was a reforming character of the highest order, and his historical fate was that he functioned in a time of unequalled brutality, which in the end felled him. Thus, may the ordinary Western European look at Adolf Hitler. And we, his close followers, bow our heads at his death.”

- Knut Hamsun, Nobel Prize in Literature

“I should like to put it on record that I have never been able to dislike Adolf Hitler. The fact is that there is something deeply appealing about him, the face of a man suffering under intolerable wrongs. He is the martyr, the victim.”

- George Orwell, author of 1984

“My dear Hitler, I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart. Even if you appear to have been defeated, in reality you are the victor.”

- Muhammed Anwar El Sadat, President of Egypt

“Adolf Hitler, son of the Catholic Church, died while defending Christianity. It is therefore understandable that words cannot be found to lament over his death when so many were found to exalt his life. Over his mortal remains stands his victorious figure. With the palm of the martyr, God gives Hitler the Laurels of Victory.”

- Francisco Franco, President of Spain, 1945

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