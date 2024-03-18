Every national body consists of three main classes. At one extreme we have the best of society, meaning those who possess all virtues, particularly courage, honor, duty, and sacrifice. At the other extreme are the worst dregs of humanity, in whom vice and selfishness prevail. Between these two extremes stands the third class, made up of the broad middle stratum who embody neither radiant heroism nor vulgar criminality.

The time of a nation's rise is marked exclusively, and only exists, due to the absolute leadership of the extreme best of society.

Times of balanced development and stable conditions owe their existence to the dominating influence of the middle elements of society since the two extremes are balanced against one another, cancelling each other out.

But times of national collapse are determined by the dominant influence of the absolute worst elements of society.

It must be noted, however, that the broad masses, which we refer to as the middle class, will come forward and make their influence known only if the two extremes are engaged in mutual struggle. This miserably small-minded section of the community cares for nothing but immediate self-interest, is incapable of high endeavor, long vision, or self-sacrifice, and hence, is a drag and a menace to the common good of society.

In the event of victory for one of the two extremes, the middle class will readily submit to the victor. If the best of society are victorious, the broad masses will follow suit. But if the worst of society triumph, the broad masses will at least offer no meaningful opposition. The middle class never fight their own battles.

For more info, see Pathological Cowardice: The Final Stage Of Individualism.