“Russian leaders had long been suspicious of the Jews and largely banished them to the so-called Pale of Settlement that was established in Western Russia in the 1790s. Beginning in the 1880s, Western media issued exaggerated reports of slaughters, pogroms, and assorted massacres among the Russian Jews there, whose aggregate numbers of victims were nearly always recorded, astonishingly, as six million.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“By 1917, Russian Jews had done much in preparation for that general disintegration of Russian national life, later recognized as the revolution.”

- Howard Temperley, author of History of the Peace Conference of Paris

“The Russian Revolution was a period of political and social change in Russia starting in 1917. The Bolshevik commissar Leon Trotsky began organizing workers’ militias loyal to the Bolsheviks into the Red Army. The volatile situation reached its climax with a Bolshevik armed insurrection in Petrograd that overthrew the Provisional Government. The Bolsheviks established the Cheka, a secret police and revolutionary security service working to uncover, punish, and eliminate those considered to be enemies of the people in a campaign called the Red Terror.”

- Wikipedia

“In 1917, the Jews outside Germany decided to help Lenin along in his bid for power and sent his comrade Trotsky (real name Bronstein) and hundreds of other Communist Jewish radicals from Brooklyn, armed with untold millions of dollars, to Russia. The rest is well-known history as far as the events in Russia are concerned.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“In February 1917, after a series of strikes and riots, Russian Czar Nicholas II abdicated. After some eight months of provisional government, Lenin and the Bolsheviks took power in October 1917. In July 1918, a group of Jewish Bolsheviks murdered the Czar and his family. This horrific event cemented the reputation of the Jewish Bolsheviks as bloodthirsty revolutionaries who would stop at nothing to acquire and maintain power, or to exact vengeance upon their enemies. The revolutionary character of Marxism broadly, and the violence of Bolshevism in particular, were well-suited to the Jewish mindset.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Jew clings to his tribe, to his nationality like a tick. He is not interested in the fate of Russia, but only in the fate of his own people.”

- Fyodor Dostoevsky, author of Crime and Punishment

“One very interesting statement appears in the memoirs of Henry Wickham Steed, editor of The Times of London and one of the foremost international journalists of his era. He very matter-of-factly mentioned that Schiff, Warburg, and the other top Jewish international bankers were among the leading backers of the Jewish Bolsheviks, through whom they hoped to gain an opportunity for the Jewish exploitation of Russia, and he described their lobbying efforts on behalf of their Bolshevik allies at the 1919 Paris Peace Conference following the end of the First World War.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Today it is estimated by Jacob’s grandson, John Schiff, that the old man sank about twenty million dollars for the final triumph of Bolshevism in Russia.”

- The New York Journal-American, 1949

“Even the recent analysis in Kenneth D. Ackerman’s 2016 book, Trotsky in New York, notes that U.S. Military Intelligence reports of the period directly made that astonishing claim, pointing to Trotsky as the conduit for the heavy financial backing of Schiff and numerous other Jewish financiers. In 1925 this information was published in the British Guardian and was widely discussed and accepted throughout the 1920s and 1930s by numerous major media publications, long before Schiff’s own grandson provided a direct confirmation of those facts in 1949.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The Jewish revolutionaries overthrew the Czar and then led the Bolshevik revolution in October that put them in control of a nation of some 130 million people. The Jewish Bolsheviks then immediately set out to take revenge on their enemies and anyone else who was a potential threat. In July 1918, a group of Jewish militants executed the Czar, his wife, and his five children. Thereupon began a multi-year period of civil unrest in which an estimated ten million Russians were killed - one of the greatest national massacres in history. Thus all the world, and the National Socialists in particular, came to be acquainted with the evils of Judeo-Bolshevism.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Eighty million Russians live at the mercy of three million Yids.”

- Fyodor Dostoevsky, author of Crime and Punishment

“Stuck around St. Petersburg when I saw it was a time for a change. Killed the Czar and his ministers, Anastasia screamed in vain. Pleased to meet you, hope you guess my name. Ah, what's puzzling you is the nature of my game.”

- Sympathy for the Devil, The Rolling Stones

“The fight against this Jewish Asiatic Bolshevism had been raging long before National Socialism came into power. The only reason why it had not already overrun Europe during the years 1919 to 1920 was that it was then itself too weak and too poorly armed. Thereupon Judaism began systematically to undermine our nation from within, and it found its best ally in those narrow-minded bourgeoise who would not recognize that the era of a bourgeois world has ended and will never again return; that the epoch of unbridled economic liberalism has outlived itself and can only lead to its self-destruction.”

- Adolf Hitler

“As Hitler was well aware, it was the Jewish-dominated Bolsheviks that had conducted the Russian Revolution in 1917, overthrowing and eventually murdering Czar Nicholas and his family.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“What others profess not to see because they simply do not want to see it, is something we must unfortunately state as bitter truth - the world is presently in the midst of an increasing upheaval, whose spiritual and factual preparation and whose leadership undoubtedly proceed from the rulers of Jewish Bolshevism in Moscow.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The early Bolshevist leadership in Russia, those who had created the Soviet Union, were for the greatest number, Jewish.”



- Arthur Kemp, author of March of the Titans

“We have shown in a series of alarming statistical proofs that, in the present Soviet Russia of the proletariat, more than 80% of the leading positions are held by Jews. This means that the proletariat is not the dictator, but that very race whose Star of David has finally also become the symbol of the so-called proletarian State.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The composition of the first Soviet government was 80-85% Jewish.”

- Vladamir Putin, President of Russia

“Jewish influence in Russia was supposed to be considerable. Jews were playing a prominent part in the revolution.”

- William Ziff, President of the Zionist-Revisionists of America

“These men and others of Jewish origin were prominent among the leaders of the Russian Bolshevik Revolution.”

- Hayim Ben-Sasson, author of The History of the Jews

“The top leadership of the Bolshevik Revolution was recognized as being overwhelmingly Jewish. That radical movement had seized control of the mighty Russian Empire in 1917, and then unsuccessfully attempted to do the same in the rest of Europe.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“You have not been told in your history classes that the Russian Revolution wasn't Russian, it was the capture of Russia by the Jews. That's the truth.”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“Russia’s crippling defeats in 1917 brought the Bolsheviks to power, leading to a long civil war that killed many millions more.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Five years of civil war followed the Bolshevik takeover, during which some ten million people died.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Russian Revolution was made by Jews.”

- David M. Hermalin, Daily Jewish Herald, 1917

“It could be shown with only the slightest straining and juggling of the facts that we have been at the bottom of all the major revolutions in your history.”

- Marcus Eli Ravage, author of A Real Case Against the Jews

“A nation of some 130 million people had been taken over by a group that represented a small minority in that nation. Emboldened by their success, Jewish Bolsheviks all over Europe began to agitate for their own revolutions.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The revolutionary leaders nearly all belonged to the Jewish race.”

- National Geographic Magazine

“Most of the leading revolutionaries who convulsed Europe in the final decades of the 19th century and the first decades of the 20th stemmed from prosperous Jewish families. Jews had a prominent role in Communist parties elsewhere.”

- Chaim Bermant, author of The Jews

“The Jewish people distinguished themselves only by massacres, unjust wars, cruelties, usurpations, and infamies. They live continually in the midst of calamities, and were, more than all other nations, the sport of frightful revolutions.”

- Baron d’Holbach, German Philosopher

“Nearly all Bolshevism and disturbances of a like nature are directly traceable to the Jews of the world. They seem determined either to have what they want or to upset present civilization.”

- Arthur James Balfour, British Prime Minister

“The real forces behind Bolshevism in Russia are Jewish forces, and Bolshevism is really an instrument in the hands of the Jews for the establishment of their future messianic kingdom.”

- Father Denis Fahey, author of The Rulers of Russia

“The essence of Bolshevism, unlike any other illusory form of political thought, is that it can only be propagated and maintained through violence. Of all the forms of tyranny in history, Bolshevism is the most frightful, the most destructive, and the most degrading. Civilization is on the verge of extinction on vast territories, and the Bolsheviks hum and roar like ferocious baboons among the bodies and ruins of the cities. Bolshevism isn’t a political doctrine. It is not a creation. It is an infection.”

- Winston Churchill, 1918

“No Western statesman had been more eloquent than Churchill in excoriating Bolshevism.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The events which took place in Russia plainly indicate that the revolutionary movement has a definite international character. The revolutionaries possess great quantities of arms imported from abroad and very considerable financial means. One is bound to conclude that there are foreign capitalists' organizations interested in supporting our revolutionary movement. If we add to the above that, as has been proved beyond any doubt, a very considerable part is played by Jews as ringleaders in other organizations as well as their own, always the most bellicose element of the revolution, we may feel entitled to assume that the above-mentioned foreign support of the Russian revolutionary movement comes from Jewish capitalist circles.”

- The American Hebrew, 1918

“I consider that the immediate suppression of Bolshevism is the greatest issue now before the world, not even excluding the war which is still raging, and unless Bolshevism is nipped in the bud immediately, it is bound to spread in one form or another over Europe, and the whole world, as it is organized and worked by Jews who have no nationality, and whose one object is to destroy for their own ends the existing order of things.”

- British Government White Paper, 1919

“Churchill had perceived the real threat. Germany was now so prostrate she could no longer fulfill her ancient duty - to keep the Russians out of Europe. It is to Churchill’s eternal credit that, almost alone among Allied statesman, he recognized the danger of the regime of Lenin and Trotsky and repeatedly urged Allied intervention to kill the viper in its crib. So prescient was Churchill that his subsequent behavior toward Stalin during the Second World War seems inexplicable.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The murder of the Czar, deliberately planned by the Jews, is the act not of the Russian people but of this hostile invader.”

- Robert Wilton, author of The Last Days of the Romanovs, 1920

“And thus, we can imagine the joy of the global Jewish community at his fall in March 1917. As we recall, the Czar and his family were then murdered by Jewish Bolsheviks in July of the following year.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Bolshevik leaders here in Russia, most of whom are Jews and 90% of whom are returned exiles, care little for Russia or any other country, but are internationalists, and they are trying to start a worldwide social revolution.”

– David R. Francis, U.S. Ambassador to Russia, 1918

“There is now definite evidence that Bolshevism is an international movement controlled by Jews.”

- British Intelligence, 1919

“It is probably unwise to say this loudly in the United States, but the Bolshevik movement is and has been since its beginning, guided and controlled by Russian Jews of the greasiest type.”

- Captain Montgomery Schulyer, U.S. Chief Intelligence Officer, 1919

“In these military circles, there was an overwhelming belief that powerful Jewish elements had financed and led Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution and were organizing similar Communist movements elsewhere.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Bolshevism was Judaism.”

- Henry Hamilton Beamish, Vice-President of the Imperial Fascist League

“Jews formed the hard core which promoted the Bolshevik revolution and have also been prominently identified with Communist movements in every other country.”

- A.K. Chesterton, author of The New Unhappy Lords: An Exposure of Power Politics

“Trotsky relentlessly enforced Communism, and Christians who opposed their Bolshevik takeover were ruthlessly executed.”

- Reed T. Sainsbury, author of Exposing the Lies of History

“Perhaps the greatest act of revenge, treachery, and hatred perpetrated by the Jews were their destruction and takeover of the White-ruled and Christian nation of Russia. Here we have a premeditated and cold-blooded plan to destroy the people of this nation. With the Red Bolshevik Revolution, the Jewish revolutionaries had destroyed this stable civilization. The Jews were free to release their ingrained hatred through mass murders of helpless White Russian victims. Christians were dragged from their homes, tortured and killed. Russia became like a slaughterhouse with corpses lying everywhere. The bloody massacres continued on and off through the decades of the Red rule of the Soviet Union.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“The total number of people killed by the Bolsheviks and Stalin is hard to estimate. Russian scholars have long discussed a figure of twenty million, but that is almost certainly an underestimate. If we count deaths into the late Soviet period, some researchers have identified an overall toll of sixty million – an astounding figure that is rarely discussed in the West.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred, they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call in America the Russian Revolution. It was an invasion and conquest over the Russian people. More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes by their blood-stained hands than any people or Nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be understated. Bolshevism was the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant of this reality is proof that the global media itself is in the hands of the perpetrators. We cannot state that all Jews are Bolsheviks, but without Jews, there would have been no Bolshevism. For a Jew, nothing is more insulting than the truth. The blood-maddened Jewish terrorists murdered sixty-six million people in Russia.”

- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, author of The Gulag Archipelago

“Some of them had never been to Russia before. They especially numbered a great many Jews. They spoke Russian badly. The nation over which they had seized power was a stranger to them, and besides, they behaved as invaders in a conquered country. Throughout the revolution generally, and Bolshevism in particular, the Jews occupied a very influential position. This phenomenon is both curious and complex.”

- Ariadna Tyrkova-Williams, author of First Year of the Russian Revolution, 1919

“One of the most curious features of the Bolshevist movement is the high percentage of non-Russian elements amongst its leaders. Of the twenty or thirty leaders who provide the central machinery of the Bolshevist movement, not less than 75% are Jews.”

- The London Times, 1919

“There is much in the fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolshevists, in the fact the ideals of Bolshevism at many points are consonant with the finest ideals of Judaism.”

– The Jewish Chronicle, 1919

“I am a Bolshevik.”

- David Ben-Gurion, first Prime Minister of Israel

“It was an open secret that the overthrow of the Russian Government and the seizure of power, with incalculable consequences for the rest of the world, was largely organized by international Jewish revolutionaries.”

- British Government White Paper, 1919

“Individual revolutionary leaders of Jewish origin, such as Trotsky, Zinoviev, Kamenev, and Sverdlov, played a conspicuous part in the Russian Revolution of 1917, which enabled the Bolshevists to take possession of the state apparatus.”

- Universal Jewish Encyclopedia

“This movement among the Jews is not new. This worldwide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilization and for the reconstruction of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence, and impossible equality has been steadily growing. It has been the mainspring of every subversive movement during the 19th century; and now at last this band of extraordinary personalities from the underworld of the great cities of Europe and America have gripped the Russian people by the hair of their heads and have become practically the undisputed masters of that enormous empire.”

- Winston Churchill, 1920

“Atop the largest nation on Earth sat a grisly gang of Bolshevik terrorists committed to world revolution and the destruction of all the Western empires and nations.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The Bolshevik revolution in Russia was the work of Jewish brains, of Jewish dissatisfaction, of Jewish planning, whose goal is to create a New Order in the world. What was performed in so excellent a way in Russia, thanks to the Jewish brains, and because of Jewish dissatisfaction, and by Jewish planning, shall also, through the same Jewish mental and physical forces, become a reality all over the world.”

– The American Hebrew, 1920

"There is no need to exaggerate the part played in the creation of Bolshevism and in the actual bringing about of the Russian Revolution by these international and for the most part atheistic Jews. It is certainly a very great one, it probably outweighs all others. Moreover, the principal inspiration and driving power comes from the Jewish leaders. In the Soviet institutions, the predominance of Jews is even more astonishing. The same phenomenon has been presented in Germany, so far as this madness has been allowed to prey upon the temporary prostration of the German people. Although in all these countries there are many non-Jews every whit as bad as the worst of the Jewish revolutionaries, the part played by the latter in proportion to their numbers in the population is astonishing."

- Winston Churchill, 1920

“Three hundred thousand Russians have been murdered in Russia. The Soviet government itself now admits this. Among those 300,000 there is not a single Jew! Is that persecution of Jews, or rather, in the truest sense of the word, persecution of Christians?”



- Adolf Hitler, 1920

“They mobilized the so-called proletariat to class struggle by ruthlessly exploiting real or imagined problems. Their goal was total Jewish domination. The crassest plutocracy used socialism to establish the crassest financial dictatorship. A world revolution was to expand this experiment from the Soviet Union to the rest of the world. The result would have been Jewish world domination.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“We know the theoretical principles and the cruel reality of this international plague. It’s called the reign of the proletariat, but it is the dictatorship of Jewry!”

- Adolf Hitler

“The great Russian Revolution was indeed accomplished by the hands of the Jews. There are no Jews in the ranks of the Red Army as far as privates are concerned, but in the Committees and in the Soviet organization as Commissars, the Jews are gallantly leading the masses. The symbol of Jewry has become the symbol of the Russian proletariat, which can be seen in the fact of the adoption of the five-pointed star, which in former times was the symbol of Zionism and Jewry.”

- Maximilian Cohen, founding member of the Communist Party of America

“According to the data furnished by the Soviet press, out of 556 important functionaries of the Bolshevik State, there were, in 1918-1919, 17 Russians, 2 Ukrainians, 11 Armenians, 35 Letts, 15 Germans, 1 Hungarian, 10 Georgians, 3 Poles, 3 Finns, 1 Karaim, and 457 Jews.”

- Rev. Denis Fahey, Irish Professor of Philosophy and Church History

“That achievement, the Russian-Jewish revolution, destined to figure in history as the overshading result of the First World War, was largely the outcome of Jewish thinking, of Jewish discontent, of Jewish effort to reconstruct.”

- The American Hebrew, 1920

“The Jewish domination in Russia is supported by certain Russians. They, having wrecked and plundered Russia by appealing to the ignorance of the working folk, are now using their dupes to set up a new tyranny worse than any the world has ever known."

- Robert Wilton, author of The Last Days of the Romanovs, 1920

“In Russia, we have a vast, dumb people dwelling under the discipline of a conscripted army in war time. A people suffering in years of peace the rigors and privations of the worst campaigns. A people ruled by terror, fanaticism, and the Secret Police. Here we have a system where life is unsafe, where liberty is unknown, where grace and culture are dying, and where armaments and preparations for war were rife. Here is a land where God is blasphemed, and man is plunged in this world’s misery. Here we have a power actively and ceaselessly engaged in trying to overturn existing civilizations by stealth and propaganda, and when it dares, by bloody force.”

- Winston Churchill

“The Bolshevik Movement is neither polite nor tolerant. In its initial phase it was totally destructive.”

- The American Hebrew, 1920

“1920 was a year of some importance. The Hitler-led National Socialist German Worker’s Party was formally established in February. That same month, a 46-year-old Winston Churchill penned his infamous article Zionism versus Bolshevism, in which he decried the pernicious role of Jewish Marxists. And in the United States, Henry Ford had just begun his two-year series on the International Jew.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Jewish Question is the hottest issue at the moment. I read Henry Ford’s The International Jew today. The book is very interesting and salutary, a lot is revealed. One can see the implications of the Jewish Question in the non-German lands. Strange, Henry Ford, the richest man in the world, makes Jewish capitalism his target. The world is a big theater. I have to reorient myself about this question another time. I won’t rest until I have clarity about the Jewish Question. The solution to these things may change my whole inner nature.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“In 1920, Churchill wrote a kind of now infamous article called Zionism versus Bolshevism. And he basically makes the case, which was true to a large extent, that all of Eastern Europe, which is where the vast majority of Jews lived other than the United States, had become so engulfed by a revolutionary spirit that all the young Ashkenazi Jews who were over there were getting swept up into it.”

- Darryl Cooper, Martyr Made Podcast

“Jews Of Russia Facing Extermination. According to a Berlin dispatch received by the Chicago Tribune, Russia’s 6,000,000 Jews are facing extermination by massacre.”

- Yidishes Tageblatt Jewish Daily News, 1921

“We are told that 6,000,000 Jews in Russia are in danger of violence. The Dearborn Independent knows that in Eastern Europe, the Jew has not been persecuted but has consistently acted as persecutor. They are persecutors in Poland. They are persecutors in Russia. They are persecutors in Palestine. They were the arch-religious persecutors of history, as the best historians testify. They will be persecutors here in the U.S. as soon as they think they can start it. It is possible, however, that in the United States their anti-social career will be rolled back upon itself. American magazines have begun to pay attention to the Jewish Question. It is a good sign. Even magazines cannot long ignore what all the people know.”

- The Dearborn Independent, 1921

“To talk of the Jews always as the oppressed and never as the oppressors is simply absurd.”

- G.K. Chesterton, author of The Crimes of England

“We come to the nations pretending to escape persecutions, we the most deadly persecutors in all the wretched annals of man.”

- Samuel Roth, author of Jews Must Live

“The Jew cries out in pain as he strikes you.”

- Polish Proverb

“I have glimpsed into hell. The Jews are in control.”

- Sir Percival Phillips, Daily Express

“The Jews have always lived among other nations and always at their expense. What is strange is not that they were expelled or persecuted, but that they were tolerated for so long.”

- Fyodor Dostoevsky, author of Crime and Punishment

“A brutal dictatorship by a foreign race has seized utter control of genuine Russian civilization and is exercising that control commensurately.”



- Adolf Hitler

“Dictatorship means unlimited power resting directly on force, not limited by anything, not restrained by any laws or any absolute rules. Nothing else but that.”

- Vladimir Lenin, founder of Soviet Russia

“The Communists are Jews, and Russia is being entirely administered by them. They are in every government office, bureau, and newspaper. They are driving out the Russians and are responsible for the antisemitic feeling which is increasing.”

- Clare Sheridan, 1923

“Jews hidden in the dark corners of the Kremlin are the real bearers of Bolshevism.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“The Jews in Russia, in their total mass, were responsible for the revolution.”

- Angelo S. Rappaport, author of Myth and Legend of Ancient Israel

“It goes without saying that not all Jews are Bolsheviks and not all Bolsheviks are Jews, but what is equally obvious is the disproportionate and immeasurably fervent Jewish participation in the torment of Russia by the Bolsheviks.”

- Elias Bickermann, Jewish Professor, 1923

“Bolshevism, the most sadistic and hardcore form of Communism, was an overwhelmingly Jewish movement that had already crushed Russia, killing off many millions in that unfortunate country by the early 1920s, and posed a dire threat to Germany and other European countries.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“With the help of the Bolshevik Revolution, the Russian upper class and also the national intelligentsia were, with inhuman torture and barbarity, murdered and completely rooted out. The victims of this Jewish fight for dominance in Russia totaled 28-30 million dead among the Russian people, fifteen times as many as WW1 cost Germany. After the successful Revolution, he tore away all the ties of orderliness, morality, custom, and so on, abolished marriage as a higher institution, and proclaimed in its place universal licentiousness. His goal was to breed, through a lawless bastardization, a generally inferior human mush that itself is incapable of leadership and ultimately will no longer be able to do without the Jews as its only intellectual element. Only the future will tell to what extent this has succeeded and to what extent the natural forces of reaction will now be able to bring about a change in this most terrible crime of all time against humanity.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It would be absurd to deny the intensity of the Jewish participation in the Russian revolutionary movement.”

- The Menorah Journal, 1932

“It was widely known throughout the 1920s and 1930s that Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution had been heavily funded by Jacob Schiff, America’s most powerful Jewish Wall Street banker, and this fact was regularly reported in the mainstream media at the time.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“That the Jew has been a prominent factor in the revolutionary movements of the day, wherever they may have occurred, cannot be truthfully denied. A very large majority of the present Bolshevist government in Moscow are Jews.”

- Arno C. Gaebelein, author of The Jewish Question

“The new forces that emerged in many countries opened up new horizons of activity for Jewish statesmen, particularly those with radical-revolutionary views. In short, never before in European history had so many Jews played such an active part in political life and filled such influential roles.”

- H.H. Ben-Sasson, author of A History of the Jewish People

“In other words, Jewish anarchists and militant Communists (new forces) conducted violent insurrection (new horizons of activity) aimed at overthrowing the ruling governments and installing Jewish-led regimes.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Over one-third of the Jews in Russia have become Officials.”

- The Jewish Chronicle, 1933

“First of all, we have to understand what Communism is. Real Communism, the Soviet Communism, is basically a mask for Bolshevism, which is a mask for Judaism.”

- Bobby Fischer, Chess Grandmaster

“Once the Jewishness of Bolshevism is understood, its otherwise puzzling features become understandable. Hatred of Christianity, for instance, is not a Russian characteristic, it is a Jewish one.”

- A.N. Field, author of Today’s Greatest Problem, 1938

“The revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution.”

- The Maccabean, Jewish Newspaper

“With the fall of Czar Nicholas in March 1917, and upon the Bolshevik revolution of October that same year, Jewish revolutionaries became particularly active in East and Central Europe. Flush with success in Russia, they hoped to duplicate events in other countries.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Jewish elements provide the driving forces for Communism.”

- Dr. Oscar Levy, Jewish Physician

“Communism is Judaism. The Jewish Revolution in Russia was in 1918.”

- Henry Hamilton Beamish, Vice-President of the Imperial Fascist League

“Everyone can see how Communism rots the soul of a nation, how it makes abject and hungry in peace and proves it base and abominable in war. If the light of freedom should finally be quenched, it might well herald a return to the Dark Ages when every visage of human progress during 2,000 years would be engulfed.”

- Winston Churchill

“Every Jew should realize that the best sons of the Jewish people are the Jewish Communists, and that the most faithful of the Jews is the Communist Party.”

- Jewish Life of New York

“Jews and Communism were just as strongly tied together in America, and for years the largest circulation Communist newspaper in the U.S. was published in Yiddish.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Communism all over the world, and not only in Russia, is Jewish.”

– Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“The minute you go after the Communists, you’re going to run into the Jews.”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“Communist conspiracy against the United States was made up entirely by Jews.”

- Richard Nixon, 37th U.S. President

“During the 1950s, an overwhelming majority of American Jews were liberals or leftists, with a very large fraction of all our Communists and Soviet agents also having that ethnic background.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“We see in Bolshevism, more now than before, the incarnation of human destructive forces. We do not blame the Russian people as such for this gruesome ideology of destruction. We know it is a small Jewish intellectual group which led a great nation into this position of madness.”

- Adolf Hitler

“We are well aware that not a few of them groan beneath the yoke imposed upon them by men who are in very large part strangers to the real interests of the country. We recognize that many others were deceived by fallacious hopes. We blame only the system with its authors and abettors who considered Russia the best field for experimenting with a plan elaborated years ago, and who from there continue to spread it from one end of the world to the other.”

- Pope Pius XI

“This orgy of mass murder in Russia was well publicized throughout Germany, as well as the rest of Europe while it was happening, and it was also well known that it was done largely by the hand of the Jews. Bolshevism, Communism, and Judaism were correctly conflated in the German mind to mean one and the same thing. It is little wonder that the German people felt fear and hostility toward the Jews and saw them as a threat to their own existence.”

- Benton L. Bradberry, author of The Myth of German Villainy

“It is not the aim of Bolshevism to free nations from their ailments. Its object is to exterminate all that is healthy and replace the same by depravity and degenerate elements. We do not want a situation here in Germany, as in Russia, in which 98% of official key positions are held by alien Jews. Under no circumstances do we want our national intelligence debased.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Soviet system is barbarism worse than the Stone Age.”

- Winston Churchill

“As is well known, Lenin abolished private property in 1917 after the Bolshevik Revolution. The result was that the Russian nation was plunged into famine, which cost millions of lives.”

- Robert Wagner, National Socialist Gauleiter

“You are starving? This is not a famine yet. When your women start eating their children, then you may come and say we are starving.”

- Leon Trotsky, Jewish Revolutionary

“What does it matter if three-quarters of the world perish, as long as the remaining one-quarter is Communist? All children should be present at the executions and rejoice at the death of the enemies of the proletariat.”

- Vladimir Lenin, founder of Soviet Russia

“We must turn Russia into a desert populated by white negroes upon whom we shall impose a tyranny such as the most terrible Eastern despots never dreamt of. The only difference is that this will be a left-wing tyranny, not a right-wing tyranny. It will be a red tyranny and not a white one. We mean the word “red” literally, because we shall shed such floods of blood as will make all the human losses suffered in the capitalist wars pale by comparison. The biggest bankers across the ocean will work in the closest possible contact with us. If we win the revolution, we shall establish the power of Zionism upon the wreckage of the revolution's funeral, and we shall become a power before which the whole world will sink to its knees. We shall show what real power is. By means of terror and bloodbaths, we shall reduce the Russian intelligentsia to a state of complete stupefaction and idiocy, and to an animal existence."

– Leon Trotsky, Jewish Revolutionary

“We must hate. Hatred is the basis of Communism. Children must be thought to hate their parents if they are not Communist.”

– Vladimir Lenin, founder of Soviet Russia

“By destroying the peasant economy and driving the peasant from the country to the town, the famine creates a proletariat. It is precisely now and only now, when in the starving regions people are eating human flesh and hundreds if not thousands of corpses are littering the roads, that we can and therefore must carry out the confiscation of church valuables with the most savage and merciless energy, not stopping short of crushing any resistance. The greater the number of representatives of the clergy and reactionary bourgeoise we succeed in executing the better.”

- Vladimir Lenin, founder of Soviet Russia

“When the Bolsheviks took over in Russia, very early on they built a statue of Judas Iscariot in Moscow. This is at the same time they’re burning down churches, raping nuns, and massacring priests. When you see something like that happening, it’s very hard not to see a spiritual element there.”

- Darryl Cooper, Martyr Made Podcast

“The Jewish Bolshevik regime deliberately mechanized three genocidal man-made famines aimed at starving farmers in Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia. Encyclopedia Brittanica estimates around eight million people, five million of them Ukrainian, were starved to death by the Stalin-Kaganovich famine alone, and the three Holodomor genocides together resulted in a death toll of 16.5 million. Russian historian Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn estimated that between 1917-1958, the Jewish Bolshevik regime managed to exterminate up to sixty million Europeans including victims of forced collectivization, hunger, large purges, expulsions, banishments, executions, and mass death at the Gulags. Industrial-scale murder like this is an essential part of Communist theory.”

- Tobias Bratt, Europa: The Last Battle

“One must never forget that the present Jewish rulers of Russia are bloodstained criminals, that they are the dregs of humanity which, favored by circumstances in a tragic hour, overran a great state, extinguished and rooted out millions of the leading intelligentsia out of sheer bloodlust, and that now, for nearly ten years, they have ruled with the most savage tyranny of all time. One must also never forget that these rulers belong to a people in whom the most bestial cruelty is allied with an inconceivably artful lying, and which is, today more than ever, conscious of a mission to impose its bloody oppression on the rest of the world. One must never forget that the international Jew, who is today the absolute master of Russia, regards Germany not as an ally but as a state condemned to the same fate. They don't live in this world as agents of honor and sincerity, but rather as the representatives of lies, deception, thievery, plunder, and robbery.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Marxism, of course, was founded by the Jewish writer, economist, and activist Karl Marx. Unfortunately, it has no clear and widely accepted definition. In the broadest sense, Marxism includes the idea that all social conflict is based on class struggle between a lower working class and a property and wealth-owning upper class. Capitalism is the embodiment of bourgeois rule, and thus was hated by Marx, who nominally championed the working class. Marxism is materialist in the sense that it holds that all that exists in the world is a matter of physical stuff; God, spirits, souls, etc. play no part. Marxism is thus deeply atheist. It also views society as enmeshed in a progressive evolution in which the proletariat, dissatisfied with their capitalist lot in life, eventually revolts against the bourgeoisie, installing a form of socialism in which the government - that is, the people - own many of the goods, services, and means of production. Ultimately, Marx believed that socialism would give way to true Communism, in which a classless and egalitarian society would emerge, and private property would be abolished. These ideas are presented in his many books. Marx’s contribution was to unify these concepts with the idea of class struggle, and to argue for the need for a political revolution to bring about the desired State. To this end, violence was both permissible and justified.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Some call it Marxism, I call it Judaism.”

- Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, New York Federation of Zionist Societies, 1935

“Marxism was not a challenge to the materialism of the age, but the crowning glory of this mammonistic idea. This enormous global deception was only made possible by the fact that, in the course of the 19th century, the leadership of both international capitalism and Marxism was in the hands of representatives of one and the same people - the Jews. Thus, Marxism was, and ultimately still is, a race struggle.”

- Alfred Rosenberg, Reich Minister for the Occupied Eastern Territories

“At the age of seventeen, the word Marxism was very little known to me. It took a sudden blow from the hand of fate to open my eyes to the nature of this unparalleled betrayal of humanity. Under the cloak of social virtue and love of one’s neighbor, a veritable pestilence was spreading abroad. And if this pestilence were not immediately stamped out, it might result in the end of the human race on this earth.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Jewry is the mother of Marxism.”

- Le Droit de Vivre, French magazine, 1936

“In the field of politics, the Jew now begins to replace the idea of democracy with a dictatorship of the proletariat. In the organized mass of Marxism, he has found a weapon that makes it possible for him to discard democracy, so as to subjugate and rule in a dictatorial fashion by the aid of brute force. He undermines the foundations of national resistance and defense, destroys confidence in leadership, reviles the past and its history, and drags everything truly great down into the gutter. Culturally he contaminates art, literature, and the theater, scorns national sentiment, overturns all concepts of the sublime and beautiful, the worthy and the good, and ultimately drags the people down to the level of his own base nature. Religion is mocked, and ethics and morality are portrayed as antiquated prejudices until the last pillars have fallen on which the national being depends in its struggle for existence in this world.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It is not an accident that Judaism gave birth to Marxism, and it is not an accident that the Jews readily took up Marxism. All this was in perfect accord with the progress of Judaism and the Jews.”

- Rabbi Harry Waton, 1939

“Marxism became the intellectual father of the Bolshevik Revolution. This is the weapon of terror that the Jew now applies ruthlessly and brutally.”



- Adolf Hitler

“It would be difficult to find anyone who had a more Jewish ancestry than Karl Marx.”

- David McClellan, author of Karl Marx: A Biography

“The Jew Karl Marx had invented the sophisticated theory that the social question could only be solved by a new economic order, by a collective planned economy with a nationalized means of production, and that the only way to achieve this was through increased industrialism.”

- Dr. Karl Zimmerman, author of The Intellectual Foundations of National Socialism

“I began to investigate more thoroughly the sources of Marxist doctrine. Its effects were well-known to me in detail. As a result of careful observation, its daily progress became obvious. And one needed only a little imagination in order to be able to predict the consequences that must result. The only question now was, did the founders foresee the effects of their work in the form that they appeared or were they themselves the victims of an error? To my mind, both alternatives were possible. If the latter case, it was the duty of every thinking person to oppose this sinister movement, hoping to avoid the worst results. But if the former were true, then it must be admitted that the original authors of this plague of nations must have been devils incarnate. For only in the brain of a monster, and not that of a man, could such a plan take shape - one whose workings must finally bring about the collapse of human civilization and the devastation of the world. Such being the case, the only alternative left was to fight.”



- Adolf Hitler

“Judaism is Marxism, Communism. The Communist soul is the soul of Judaism. Hence, it follows that, just as in the Russian Revolution, the triumph of Communism was the triumph of Judaism.”

- Rabbi Harry Waton, 1939

“Marxism, the product of a Jew, Karl Marx, was promulgated by Jews in Europe and around the world. It sought to level all social differences, thereby subverting the natural order in which the truly best people rightly flourish. In essence, it was a teaching and a means by which Jews could ruthlessly assume control of entire nations. Once that happened, thousands or even millions of natives would die. The 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia was proof enough.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Jewish doctrine of Marxism rejects the aristocratic principle of nature, substituting for it the eternal privilege of force and energy, numerical mass, and dead weight. Thus, it denies the individual value of the human personality and impugns the idea that nationhood and race have primary significance. In doing so, it takes away the very foundations of human existence and culture. If this doctrine were ever accepted as the foundation of the universe, it would lead to the disappearance of all conceivable order. Adopting such a law would provoke chaos in the structure of the greatest organism that we know, and the inhabitants of this Earth would vanish. If the Jew, with the aid of his Marxist creed, were to triumph over the people of this world, his crown will be the funeral wreath of mankind.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Marxism, with its hollow phrases and Jewish corruption in business, politics, art, and culture, has completely poisoned the people. We must treat carefully if we want to inject an antidote into the national body. Gradually, in small doses, becoming stronger and stronger. National Socialism is the antidote to Jewish corrosion and contamination.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“When one closely studies this subject, one cannot deny the fact that Marxism and Jewry are closely allied. The two are inseparable wherever they occur. The Marxist daily press was almost completely in the hands of the Jews. It is a well-known fact that the Father of Marxism, Karl Marx, was a member of a rabbi family. Subsequent logical developments prove that this was no mere accident.”

- Dr. F.K. Wiebe, author of Germany and the Jewish Problem

“Gradually I became an expert in Marxist doctrine. I used this knowledge as an instrument to drive home my own firm convictions. Marxism systematically aims at delivering the world into the hands of the Jews.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Marxism unites the economically weak into a class, calls them proletarians, and proclaims the struggle against the economically strong, whom it refers to as the bourgeoisie, or more succinctly, the rich. The goal of this struggle is world revolution and the dictatorship of the proletariat over the bourgeoisie. Class struggle is the most terrible crime of a wicked Jewish brain, an act of violence by the most presumptuous human arrogance against the order of the world and against nature. The Jew Karl Marx knows nothing of the concept of the people, except his own, of course.”

- Robert Wagner, National Socialist Gauleiter

“Who are the men behind the scenes of this virulent world movement? Who are the inventors of all this madness? Who transplanted this ensemble into Russia and is today making the attempt to have it prevail in other countries? The answer to these questions discloses the actual secret of our anti-Jewish policy and our uncompromising fight against Jewry, for the Bolshevik International is in reality nothing less than a Jewish International. It was the Jew who discovered Marxism. It is the Jew who for decades past has endeavored to stir up world revolution through the medium of Marxism. It is the Jew who is today at the head of Marxism in all the countries of the world. Only in the brain of a nomad who is without nation, race, and country could this Satanism have been hatched. And only one possessed of a Satanic malevolence could launch this revolutionary attack. Bolshevism is nothing less than brutal materialism speculating on the baser instincts of mankind. And in its fight against West-European civilization, it makes use of the lowest human passions in the interests of International Jewry.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“According to Marxism, only manual laborers have the right to call themselves workers. The artificial social contrast between manual laborers and intellectual workers had to be created. Here the diabolical intention of the Jew Karl Marx comes to light - the guiding principle of Marxism is not the solution of the social problem, not the struggle against capitalism, not the economic uplifting of the economically weak, but the doctrine of the destruction of the nation.”

- Robert Wagner, National Socialist Gauleiter

“The Jew’s procedure is as follows. He approaches the worker hypocritically pretending to feel pity for him and his lot of misery and poverty, thus gaining his confidence. He shows himself eager to study the workers’ various hardships and strives to awaken a yearning to change the conditions under which they live. He artfully encourages the desire for social justice, and this is then transformed into a hatred of the more fortunate ones. Next, he turns the struggle for the elimination of social ills into a precise worldview. And thus, he establishes his Marxist doctrine. By presenting his doctrine as a series of socially just demands, he propagates the doctrine all the more effectively. Under this cloak of purely social ideas are hidden truly diabolic purposes, which are proclaimed with a boundless impudence. This doctrine is an inseparable mixture of reason and absurdity, but in such a way that only the absurdity can be realized, never the reason. By categorically repudiating the value of the individual and also the nation and its racial content, this doctrine destroys the fundamental basis of all culture, for culture depends on these very factors. Such is the true core of the Marxist worldview, insofar as the term worldview can be applied at all to this phantom product of a criminal brain. The significance of this doctrine lies precisely in its economic and political absurdity. For this reason, intelligent people refuse to support it while all those who are poorly educated in economic principles join it with flying colors. Thus arises a movement that’s composed exclusively of manual workers under Jewish leadership. By all appearances, this movement strives to improve the workers’ living conditions, but in reality its aim is the enslavement, and thereby the destruction, of all non-Jewish people. Furthermore, he has no interest in seeing a healthy and sturdy population develop. He would prefer a degenerate, unthinking herd that can more easily be subjugated. Because these are his final objectives, he can afford to propose the most senseless demands, demands that are unrealizable and therefore couldn’t lead to any real change. At best, they can arouse a spirit of unrest among the masses. And that’s precisely his purpose - and not a real and honest improvement of social conditions.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Every “ism” was founded and or led disproportionately by Jews. You name it, Marxism, Socialism, Feminism, all Jews.”

- Dennis Prager, Co-founder of PragerU

“We Jews cannot be called upon to denounce Communism.”

- The American Hebrew, 1939

“Communism is the mutiny of quantity versus quality. Communism is the organized mutiny of the inferior biological people in the world led by the Jews against the people who have built civilization. Communism is as Jewish as the Mafia is Italian. It’s a fact that almost all of the convicted spies for Communism have been atheist Jews like the Rosenbergs. And international Communism was invented by the Jew Karl Marx, and has since been led mostly by Jews - like Trotsky.”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“We must organize the intellectuals and use them to make Western civilization stink. Only then, after they have corrupted all its values and made life impossible, can we impose the dictatorship of the proletariat.”

- Willi Munzenberg, President of the Young Communist International

“The final goal is the ultimate Bolshevist Revolution, not, for example, consisting of the establishment of a leadership of the proletariat by the proletariat, but of the subjugation of the proletariat under the leadership of its new and alien master.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Bolshevism is explicitly determined on bringing about a revolution among all the nations. In its own essence it has an aggressive and international tendency.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“The Jew is rootless, the ferment of decomposition, he lives off the collapse of peoples. He remains himself in every form - the eternal destroyer. His gospel is chaos, and wherever he senses revolt, he immediately rises to the top.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Destroy civilization - whatever is, is wrong.”

- Johann Adam Weishaupt, Jewish founder of the Illuminati

“International Jewry is the devilish ferment of decomposition that finds cynical satisfaction in plunging the world into the deepest chaos and destroying ancient cultures that it played no role in building.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“The propaganda of Communism throughout the world, in organization and direction, is in the hands of Jewish agents. As for anyone who does not know that the Bolshevist movement in Russia is Jewish, I can only say that he must be a man who is taken in by the suppression of our deplorable press.”

- Hilaire Belloc, author of The Jews

“For centuries, Jews had acquired financial wealth but had been excluded from political power in Europe and in Russia. With long-standing monarchies in place, Jews could only be secondary players in politics. But this was unacceptable to them. In a monarchy, the only path to power was through a popular revolution, thus many Jews became ideological revolutionaries. Such action could either as a democratic revolution - bringing with it a parliament or congress - or a Marxist one. In sense, it didn’t matter. Either way, through democracy or through Bolshevism, Jews had a path to power. It is in this sense that Hitler rightly infers an affiliation between democracy and Marxism.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“We find Jews everywhere where revolutions overthrow the existing order, from the great French Revolution to the present day.”

- Fritz Fink, author of The Jewish Question in the Classroom

“Far more opportunity was opened to the Jews by the French Revolution, through which a tremendous transformation was affected in the entire intellectual life of Europe. It cleared the way for a material and intellectual rise of the Jewish people. No people was so deeply stirred and so highly elevated by the Revolution as the Jews, which is why many modern Jews see the Revolution as the dawn of the Messianic age. Their ideal, which they still await, is a cosmopolitan brotherhood of mankind in which all national distinctions are to disappear, which is why many Jews to this day align with the most progressive parties.”

- Carl Friedrich Heman, author of The Historical World Position of the Jews

“Throughout almost all the countries of Europe there is spreading a mighty hostile State that is at perpetual war with all other States, and in many of them imposes fearful burdens on the citizens: it is the Jews. Does the thought not occur to you that if you give to the Jews civil rights in your States, they will utterly crush the remainder of your citizens?”

- Johann Gottlieb Fichte, German Philosopher, 1793

“It is a struggle that now goes back almost 120 years, at the moment when the Jew was granted citizen rights in the European States. The political emancipation of the Jews was the beginning of a madness, for thereby they were given full equality to a people which was much more clearly and definitely a race apart than all others, that has always formed a State within a State. And it was precisely the same in the economic sphere. Thus, bit by bit, the stock exchange came to control the whole national economy. The directors of these institutions were and are without exception Jews.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Jewish influence in Britain has been significant ever since their emancipation there in 1858. The Rothschild family established banking enterprises there already in the 1790s, and through their profits in the Napoleonic wars in the early 1800s gained considerable wealth and influence.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The 19th century gave him a dominant position within national economies due to the expansion of loan-capital, founded on the concept of interest. Via the detour of stock, he finally obtained possession of a large portion of the production facilities, and with the help of the stock exchange he gradually became ruler not only of public economic life but ultimately also political life.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler was certainly correct; Jews did indeed have a virtual dictatorship over Britain by the 1920s. It continues to this day, an astonishing fact for a nation that is less than 0.5% Jewish.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Jew and his bank are now reigning over everything - over Europe, education, civilization, especially socialism, for he will use it to uproot Christianity. And when nothing but anarchy remains, the Jew will be in command of everything. For while he goes about preaching socialism, he will stick together with his own, and after all the riches of Europe will have been wasted, the Jew’s bank will still be there. The Antichrist will come and stand over the anarchy.”

- Fyodor Dostoyevsky, author of Crime and Punishment, 1877

“The ultimate goal is the enslavement of productively active peoples. To reach this goal, the Jew uses every weapon that is in accordance with the entirety of his essence. In terms of domestic policy, he fights within the individual peoples first for equality, and then later for superiority. Shrewdness, cleverness, cunning, disguise, and so on, are all weapons assisting him in this struggle. These are rooted in the character of his people. In terms of foreign policy, he attempts to cause nations to become restless, divert them from their true interests, hurl them into wars with one another, and thus gradually - with the help of the power of money and propaganda - become their masters. His ultimate aim is the denationalization and chaotic bastardization of other peoples, the lowering of the racial level, and the domination over this racial mush through the eradication of these peoples’ intelligentsias and their replacement with the members of his own people.”

- Adolf Hitler

“With Jewish bankers holding the purse strings of the foremost nations, with Jewish artists, novelists, and journalists in the most prominent places in the old and new world, there seems to be no reason to despair of the future of the race.”

- The Weekly Kansas Chief

“Owing to the financial, political, and commercial importance to which the Jews have now attained, there is probably no one power in Europe that would prove so valuable an ally as this wealthy, powerful, cosmopolitan race.”



- Laurence Oliphant, British Member of Parliament, 1880

“Jews, due to their above-average intelligence, cleverness, relative amorality, and latent hostility to the native population, have proven more effective at acquiring wealth, and hence power. They then have used that power via media and government to alter laws and social attitudes to their benefit.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Almost without exception, the press throughout Europe is in Jewish hands, and is largely produced from Jewish brains. International finance is captive to Jewish energy and skill. In England, the fall of the Barings bank has left the lonely supremacy of the house of Rothschild, unchallenged and unassailable. Judaism is now the great financial power in Europe, that is, it is the greatest power of all.”



- Prof. Goldwin Smith, Oxford University, 1893

“The English are a slave race governed by the House of Rothschild since Waterloo.”

- Ezra Pound, American Poet

“The founding president of Stanford University and one of America’s foremost public intellectuals published the book Unseen Empire in 1913. In that work, Dr. David S. Jordan argued that a network of intermarried Jewish banking families had quietly gained financial control over all of Europe’s major countries and therefore exercised greater influence over their government policies than did any of their various elected legislatures, kings, or emperors.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“They work more effectively against us than the enemy’s armies. They are a hundred times more dangerous to our liberties and the great cause we are engaged in. It is much to be lamented that each State, long ago, has not hunted them down as pests to society as the greatest enemies we have to the happiness of America.”

- George Washington, 1st U.S. President

“I fully agree with General Washington that we must protect this young nation from an insidious influence. The menace, gentlemen, is the Jews. In whatever country Jews have settled in any great numbers, they have lowered its moral tone, depreciated its commercial integrity, have segregated themselves and have not been assimilated, have sneered at and tried to undermine the Christian religion upon which that nation is founded by objecting to its restrictions, have built up a State within a State, and when opposed have tried to strangle that country to death financially, as in the case of Spain and Portugal. If you do not exclude them from these United States, in this Constitution, in less than 200 years they will have swarmed in such great numbers that they will dominate and devour the land and change our form of government, for which we Americans have shed our blood, given our lives, our substance, and jeopardized our liberty. If you do not exclude them, in less than 200 years our descendants will be working in the fields to furnish them sustenance, while they will be in the counting houses rubbing their hands. I warn you gentlemen, if you do not exclude the Jews for all time, your children will curse you in your graves. Their ideas do not conform to an American’s and will not even if they live among us for the next ten generations. A leopard cannot change its spots. They are a menace to this country if permitted entrance and should be excluded by this Constitution.”

- Benjamin Franklin, U.S. Founding Father

“And I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale.”

- Thomas Jefferson, 3rd U.S. President

“You are a den of vipers! I intend to rout you out, and by the Eternal God, I will rout you out. If the people only understood the rank injustice of our money and banking system, there would be a revolution before morning.”

- Andrew Jackson, 7th U.S. President

“Whomever controls the volume of money in any country is absolute master of all industry and commerce. And when you realize that the entire system is very easily controlled, one way or another, by a few powerful men at the top, you will not have to be told how periods of inflation and depression originate.”

- James Garfield, 20th U.S. President

“Let me issue and control a nation’s money and I care not who makes the laws.”

- Mayer Amschel Rothschild, founding father of International Finance

“If some alien force wished to covertly take over a nation, no surer method could be devised than by supplanting the nation’s money with their own.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“If the American people ever allow private banks (Federal Reserve) to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.”

- Thomas Jefferson, 3rd U.S. President

“Should its influence become concentrated in the hands of a self-elected directory whose interests are identified with those of the foreign stockholders, will there not be cause to tremble for the purity of our elections in peace and for the independence of our country in war?” It will make the American people debtors to aliens in nearly the whole amount due to the bank!”

- Andrew Jackson, 7th U.S. President

“If we can not at once make our government what it ought to be, we can at least take a stand against all new grants of monopolies and exclusive privileges, against any prostitution of our government to the advancement of the few at the expense of the many.”

- Andrew Jackson, 7th U.S. President

“Our currency should continue under the supervision of government. The several forms of our paper money offer, in my judgement, a constant embarrassment to our government and safe balance in the Treasury.”

- William McKinley, 25th U.S. President

“Issue of currency should be lodged with the government and be protected from domination by Wall Street. We are opposed to provisions which would place our currency and credit system in private hands.”

- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th U.S. President

“We have in this country one of the most corrupt institutions the world has ever known. I refer to the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve Banks. This evil institution has impoverished and ruined the people of the United States and has practically bankrupted our government. It has done this through the defects of the law under which it operates, through the maladministration of that law by the Federal Reserve Board, and through the corrupt practices of the moneyed vultures who control it.”

- Rep. Louis T. McFadden, U.S. Congressman

“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is perhaps the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banking was conceived in iniquity and born in sin. Bankers own the earth. If you want to continue to be the slaves of bankers and pay the cost of your own slavery, let them continue to create money and to control credit.”

- Sir Josiah Stamp, former Director and President of the Bank of England

“The financial career of the Rothschilds is the key to the history of Jewish Banking in the nineteenth century. The plan adopted by him of establishing branches in the more important European capitals, over which he placed his sons, was followed by other Jewish banking houses. The influence of Jews on banking was due to the preliminary advantage given to them by their international position.”

- The Jewish Encyclopedia

“By the turn of the 20th century, the Jew’s economic conquest of Europe was fairly complete; he now began to secure it politically. He used the European people’s tensions, most of which is attributable to their general need for space and the consequences that arise from it to his advantage by systematically agitating for world war. The goal is the overthrow of those dynasties that have not yet been made subordinate to a democracy that is dependent on and led by Jews. The fiercest struggle over the victory of Jewry is currently taking place in Germany. Here, it is the National Socialist movement alone that has taken up the fight against this execrable crime against humanity.”



- Adolf Hitler

“It may seem surprising that Jews, such a tiny people, possess such great power and are such a deadly danger. But it is so. International Jewry uses certain criminal methods to gain world domination that are not evident to uneducated peoples. The Jews don’t enjoy success because they are more intelligent than non-Jews, but rather because they follow a different moral code. They conceal their methods until it’s too late for their victims to defend themselves. Then it takes a revolution to dislodge them.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“We must not stop at bribery, deceit, and treachery when they should serve towards the attainment of our end.”

- The Protocols of Zion

“The struggle between the people and the hatred amongst them is being nurtured by very specific interested parties. It is a small, rootless, international clique that is turning the people against each other, that does not want them to have peace. It is the people who are at home both nowhere and everywhere, who do not have a home soil on which they have grown up, but who live in Berlin today, in Brussels tomorrow, Paris the day after that, and then again in Prague or Vienna or London, and who feel at home everywhere. They are the only ones who can be addressed as international elements because they conduct their business everywhere.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There is nothing that the International Jew fears so much as the truth, or any hint of the truth about himself or his plans.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“This deadly enmity of ours is not based on an obstinate refusal to recognize any ideas that may be contrary to ours, this enmity is based on a natural feeling of revulsion towards a diabolical doctrine that threatens the world at large and us. Soviet Communism already tried to poison Germany between the years 1918 and 1920, and its methods of penetration into this country was much the same as its present-day military efforts in moving the Bolshevik military machine closer and closer to our frontiers. And it is because these efforts of Soviet rulers to meddle in our domestic affairs have not yet ceased that we are forced to regard Bolshevism beyond our frontiers as our deadly enemy.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There is no doubt that the Jews have suffered, but I also believe they are capable of a kind of tribal egoism that is dangerous to the brotherhood of nations.”

- Fyodor Dostoevsky, author of Crime and Punishment

“The story of their ascension to power in America begins in the 1880s, when they began emigrating in large numbers from Eastern Europe.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“We Bolsheviks are going to bring the Social Revolution as much to America as to Europe. It is coming systematically, step by step. The struggle will be long, cruel, and sanguinary.”

- Vladimir Lenin, founder of Soviet Russia

“We will make our hearts cruel, hard, and immovable so that no mercy will enter them and so that they will not quiver at the sight of a sea of enemy blood. We will let loose the floodgates of that sea. Without mercy, without sparing, we will kill our enemies in scores of hundreds. Let them be thousands, let them drown themselves in their own blood! Let there be floods of blood of the bourgeois. More blood, as much as possible!”

- Grigory Zinoviev, Chairman of the Communist International

“All of the Communist parties, upon attaining power, have become completely merciless. But at the stage before they achieve power, it is necessary to use disguises.”

- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, author of The Gulag Archipelago

“Communism masquerades, often successfully, under the guise of democracy. It is a greater danger to the United States because it is a false philosophy which appeals to many.”

- Robert A. Taft, U.S. Senator of Ohio

“When the Jews leave Russia, Communism will collapse there. World Jewry is today relocating to America. Thus, the real threat of Communism in America has just begun.”

- Arnold Leese, author of The Jewish War of Survival

“I fear the Jewish bankers with their craftiness and torturous tricks will entirely control the exuberant riches of America and use it to systematically corrupt modern civilization. The Jews will not hesitate to plunge the whole of Christendom into wars and chaos so that the earth should become their inheritance.”

- Otto von Bismark, German Chancellor

“America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold: its patriotism, its morality, and its spiritual life. If we can undermine these three areas, America will collapse from within.”

- Joseph Stalin

“In Hollywood, Communism made such inroads that by the late 1930s, anti-Communist films could not be made and pro-Soviet films were routinely turned out.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Both the U.S. and Soviet governments are controlled by the same furtive conspiratorial cabal of internationalists, greedy bankers, and corrupt politicians. If left unexposed, the traitors inside the U.S. government would betray the country’s sovereignty to the United Nations for a collectivist New World Order, managed by a one-world socialist government.”

- Robert Welch Jr., founder of the John Birch Society

“The Jewish idea has a tremendous infiltrating force and a serious degenerative power. It is a powerfully disintegrating influence. It eats the substance out of the civilization which it attacks, destroys its moral virility, throws down its reverence, saps its respect for authority, casts a shadow on every basic principle. This is the way the Jewish idea works in American civilization. They have built their international power upon the exact opposite of the Mosaic law.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“The Jew has rotted every nation he has wormed into.”

- Ezra Pound, American Poet

“When we get ready to take the United States, we will not take it under the label of socialism. We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable. We will take it under liberalism, under progressivism, under democracy. But take it we will.”

- Alexander Trachtenberg, Communist Party USA

“I found out that the Communists are doing to my country just what they did to Germany in the 1920s, exactly the same, the same inflation, the same insanity, the same destruction of law and order, the same riots, the same bedlam, and the same Jews operating it, even the same Jews. The same people that were over there are here now. I found this out to be a fact. There’s no argument about it, it is a fact!”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“One of the leading figures driven from public life had been Father Charles Coughlin of Michigan, the popular anti-Communist radio priest of the 1930s. At his peak, Coughlin had amassed an enormous national audience estimated at 30 million regular listeners, amounting to roughly one-quarter of the entire American population, probably making him the world’s most influential broadcaster. By 1934 the priest was receiving over 10,000 letters of support each day, considerably more than President Franklin Roosevelt or anyone else. Coughlin claimed that Jewish bankers had played a crucial role in the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution that brought Soviet Communism to power, while the very heavily Jewish regime thereby established had been responsible for the deaths of many millions of Christians, easily explaining the Nazi hostility toward Jews and their influence. Coughlin was naturally outraged that our media focused so much of its attention upon the dozens of Jewish deaths at the hands of German Nazis rather than the millions of Christian deaths at the hands of Bolshevik Jews. Over the years that followed, Coughlin grew increasingly critical of Jews and Jewish influence, given their hugely disproportionate role as Wall Street bankers, whose activities he regarded as so damaging to the interests of the ordinary American workers whom he championed. Coughlin was regularly vilified as a fascist sympathizer and the Roosevelt Administration began making efforts to remove him from the airwaves. These efforts intensified after World War II broke out in September 1939 when Coughlin become a leading opponent of American intervention in that military conflict. By September 1940, Coughlin was forced to end his radio broadcasts. Then in April 1942, the Espionage Act of 1917 was invoked to ban his newspaper from the mails, effectively eliminating nearly all his national media influence. Thus, government action had been used to silence the voice of America’s leading broadcaster and also ban the distribution of one of our largest national newspapers. His political and media activities had come to a final end.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Money power was essential in carrying out our master plan of international conquest through propaganda.”

- Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Senior Aide to Senator Jacob K. Javits (R-NY)

“In this country there is a plot to enslave every man, woman, and child. Before I leave this high and noble office, I intend to expose it.”

- John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President

“There is only one power which really counts: the power of political pressure. We Jews are the most powerful people on earth because we have this power, and we know how to apply it.”

- Jewish Daily Bulletin, 1935

“The one aim of these financiers is world control by the creation of inextinguishable debt.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“It may be stated without fear of contradiction that in its fundamental features the Federal Reserve is the work of Paul Warburg more than of any other man in the country. Its basic principles were the creation of Mr. Warburg and of Mr. Warburg alone.”

- Edwin R.A. Seligman, founder of the American Economics Association

“Who was the key player in the German central bank, the Reichsbank? Somebody named Max Warburg. And who was at the pinnacle, in fact was the founder, of the Federal Reserve? Paul Warburg, his brother.”

- Richard Werner, German economist

“Wait, wait, wait, the head of the German central bank and the head of the American central bank were both run by brothers during a war between the U.S. and Germany?”

- Tucker Carlson

“Our power has been created through the manipulation of the national monetary system. The Federal Reserve fitted our plan nicely since it is owned by us, but the name implies that it is a government institution. From the very outset, our purpose was to confiscate all the gold and silver, replacing them with worthless non-redeemable paper notes. We Jews have put issue upon issue to the American people. Then we promote both sides of the issue as confusion reigns. With their eyes fixed on the issues, they fail to see who is behind every scene. We Jews toy with the American public as a cat toys with a mouse. We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goy have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less.”

– Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Senior Aide to Senator Jacob K. Javits (R-NY)

“It’s called usury. Usury is illegal. In Christian nations, lending money at interest was illegal. So because it was illegal for the Christians, who did the lending? The Jews. So there were Christians who could lend for zero percent, or didn’t lend at all. And then these people called the Jews would come over and start lending money, they would start charging interest, and in a couple of generations guess what would happen to the economy? The Jews owned everything. And then guess what the King did? Rounded them up and threw them out of the country. Then they’d go to the next country, and what would they do? Same thing. And what would that King do? Round them up, kick them out of the country. This went on for thousands of years. This is why the Jews in history have had no country, because the King would say no usury, no money lending, and the Jews would start a central bank to compete with the King and would get kicked out. They’d go to the next country and do it again, this has happened over and over again. Napoleon was shown the compound interest tables and he said in a very short amount of time compound interest would eat up every piece of property in France. There’s a reason usury was illegal in the Christian nations.”

- Stefan Aarnio, author of Hard Times Create Strong Men

“We see the Jew, then, in business, as promoter, moneylender, salesman par excellence, the author and chief instigator of a system of credit by which a nationwide usury rises like a Golem with a million hands on a million throats, to choke the honor and the freedom of movement of a hardworking people.”

- Samuel Roth, author of Jews Must Live

“Money is the jealous god of Israel, in face of which no other god may exist. The god of the Jews has become the god of the world. The bill of exchange is the real god of the Jew. What is the secular basis of Judaism? Practical need, self-interest. What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly god? Money.”

- Karl Marx, author of The Communist Manifesto

“Jews are not merely hook-nosed, but understand money instinctively.”

- Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia

“Bombard New York. I know no place that would be more improved by it. The chief population is Jewish.”

- Henry Adams, grandson of U.S. President John Quincy Adams

“The answer to the Jewish problem is simple. Keep them out of banking, out of education, and out of government.”

- Ezra Pound, American Poet

“The wealthy Jews rule the world, the fate of the governments lies in their hands. They start wars between countries, and when they wish, the governments make peace. When the wealthy Jews sing, the nations and their leaders dance along, and meanwhile the Jews get richer!”

– Theodore Hertzl, father of Zionism

“When they have money, they become tyrants. And when they become defeated, they become ruthless. They're only barbarians. They’re the descendants of Asiatic Mongols and they will do anything to accomplish their purpose.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“The world revolution which we will experience will be exclusively our affair and will rest in our hands. This revolution will tighten the Jewish domination over all other people.”

-Peuple Juif, History of the Jewish People, 1919

“Judaism is Communism, Internationalism, the Universal Brotherhood of Man, the Emancipation of the working class and the human society. It is with these spiritual weapons that the Jews will conquer the world and the human race. The races and the nations will cheerfully submit to the spiritual power of Judaism, and all will become Jews.”

- Rabbi Harry Waton

“According to Hitler, this global conspiracy directed by Jewish bankers engineered Germany’s loss of WWI, the Russian Revolution, the Versailles Treaty, and the resulting hyperinflation that devastated Germany. He accused the elite Marxist Jews of Germany of controlling newspapers and banking, fomenting wars, and corrupting the art, culture, and morality of Europe. And it wasn’t only Hitler making these allegations, the feelings were the same in all countries where the Jews attempted similar revolutions.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“There’s a remarkable analysis by Joseph W. Bendersky, a Jewish historian specializing in Holocaust Studies and the history of National Socialist Germany. He devoted ten full years of research to his book, exhaustively mining the archives of American Military Intelligence as well as the personal papers and correspondence of more than one hundred senior military figures and intelligence officers. He makes an extremely compelling case that during the first half of the 20th century and even afterward the top ranks of the U.S. Military, and especially Military Intelligence, heavily subscribed to notions that today would be universally dismissed as antisemitic conspiracy theories. Put simply, U.S. Military leaders in those decades widely believed that the world faced a direct threat from organized Jewry, which had seized control of Russia and similarly sought to subvert and gain mastery over America and the rest of Western civilization. In these military circles, there was an overwhelming belief that powerful Jewish elements had financed and led Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution and were organizing similar Communist movements elsewhere aimed at destroying all existing Gentile elites and imposing Jewish supremacy throughout America and the rest of the Western world. Our Military Intelligence professionals viewed organized Jewry as a deadly threat to American society and Western civilization in general. Bendersky’s years of diligent research demonstrate that for decades these experienced professionals - and many of their top commanding generals - were firmly convinced that major elements of the organized Jewish community were ruthlessly plotting to seize power in America, destroy all our traditional Constitutional liberties, and ultimately gain mastery over the entire world.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Since the Jews are the highest and most cultured people on earth, the Jews have a right to subordinate to themselves the rest of mankind and to be the masters over the whole earth.”

- Rabbi Harry Waton, 1939

“I believe that the Jews have a mission in life. They must see to it that the nations of the world get together in one vast federation. And the Jews will do the most to bring about this confederation, because they have the most to gain.”

- Theodore N. Kaufman, author of Germany Must Perish!

“We will have a world government whether you like it or not. The only question is whether that government will be achieved by conquest or consent.”

- James P. Warburg, father of the U.S. Federal Reserve

“There is no salvation for civilization, or even the human race, other than the creation of a world government.”

- Albert Einstein, Jewish fraud

“Socialism, Communism, and Bolshevism, in reality, are only links in the plan of world-embracing Judaism, with its final purpose of forcing the entire world under Jewish domination.”

- Ernst F. Elmhurst, author of The World Hoax

“Our race is the master race. We Jews are divine gods on this planet. We are as different from the inferior races as they are from insects. In fact, compared to our race, other races are beasts and animals, cattle at best. Other races are considered as human excrement. Our destiny is to rule over the inferior races. Our earthly kingdom will be ruled by our leader with a rod of iron. The masses will lick our feet and serve us as our slaves.”

- Menachem Begin, Prime Minister of Israel

“There is no race in the world more enigmatic, more fatal, and therefore more interesting than the Jews. The question of the Jews and their influence on the world past and present cuts to the root of all things and should be discussed by every honest thinker, however bristling with difficulties it is. You point out with fine indignation the great danger that springs from the prevalence of Jews in finance and industry, and from the preponderance of Jews in rebellion and revolution. You reveal the connection between the collectivism of the immensely rich International Finance and the International Collectivism of Karl Marx and Trotsky, whose real name was Lev Bronstein. And all this evil and misery, the economic as well as the political, you trace back to one source – the Jews. There is scarcely an event in modern Europe that cannot be traced back to the Jews. You have noted with alarm that the Jewish elements provide the driving forces for both Communism and Capitalism, for the material as well as the spiritual ruin of the world. In practice and theory, in idealism and in materialism, in philosophy and in politics, they are today just what they have always been - passionately devoted to their aims and purposes.”

- Dr. Oscar Levy, Jewish Physician

“Should we consider the arsonists of the world to be the chosen people, they who cynically confess in public to having started World War One and modern revolutions, thereby earning the guilt for the deaths of over ten million of the best of Aryan mankind, who are responsible for hunger and catastrophe, and who are proclaiming yet more revolutions to gain world dominance? Shall we continue to assist them, thereby bringing guilt on ourselves for the collapse of our own people and the destruction of the entire world?”

- Hanns Oberlindober, head of the National Socialist War Victims Supply Association

“The principal end, which is Hebrew world domination, is not yet reached. But it will be reached, and it is already closer than the masses of the so-called Christian States imagine. Russian Czarism, the German Empire, and militarism are overthrown, all people are being pushed toward ruin. This is the moment in which the true domination of Jewry has its beginning.”

- Judas Schuldbuch, author of The Wise Men of Zion

“With the Czar would go the old order of Christian Russia, submerged beneath a tidal wave of red flags.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“We talk about the hellishness of the Soviets, about the mass murders committed by the Jewish People's Commissars, about the eradication of belief in God, about the hunger of the people and the gluttonous lifestyle of the Jewish rulers, about the whole great tragedy that is Russia. We record where the threads of Communist propaganda are currently leading from Moscow. We see how the poison of Bolshevism has taken hold throughout the world. We look to a grave future. We sense what the Jew is up to.”

- Fritz Fink, author of The Jewish Question in the Classroom

“We have recognized the shameful Jewish doctrine of world agitation, studied its diabolical methods of propagation, and warned of its consequences.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The historical mission of our world revolution is to rearrange a new culture of humanity to replace the previous social system. This conversion and reorganization of global society requires two essential steps - firstly, the destruction of the old established order, secondly, design and imposition of the new order. The first stage requires elimination of all frontier borders, nationhood, culture, public policy, ethical barriers, and social definitions. Only then can the destroyed old system elements be replaced by the imposed system elements of our new order. The first task of our world revolution is destruction.”

- Nahum Goldman, President of the World Zionist Organization

“The goal of Bolshevism is Jewish world revolution. They want to bring chaos to the Reich and Europe, using the resulting hopelessness and desperation to establish their international, Bolshevist-Capitalist tyranny.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“I say Jewish domination intentionally, for there is no more dreadful tyranny than when world Jews enslave their host people through their willing, bribed, and obedient democratic lackeys. Revenge dominates their thinking, guides their decisions, and dictates their actions. Zionism only conceals their true intentions from those blinded circles who see in Jewry a different ideal than the will to totally control the world.”

- Hanns Oberlindober, head of the National Socialist War Victims Supply Association

“I saw the revolutionary destruction of society as the one and only solution. Such a worldwide overturning of values cannot take place without the annihilation of the old values and creation of new ones by the revolutionaries.”

- György Lukács, Jewish revolutionary

“Thus, both empirical evidence and learned opinion suggest that Jews have for centuries had a hand in war, social strife, and economic distress, and have managed to profit thereby. Being a small and formally disempowered minority everywhere, it is striking that they should merit even a mention in such events. And yet they seem to have demonstrated a consistent ability to turn social unrest to their advantage. Thus, it is not an unreasonable claim that they might even instigate such unrest, anticipating that they could achieve desired ends.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Even though many Jews are just plain people and not malicious in any way, there will always be an organized minority who crave and attain supreme power to the ruin of the world. All recorded history attests to this.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“The attempt to solve the Jewish Question through the migration of Jews to Palestine can now be seen for what it is, a tragic mockery of the Jewish people. But the facts of every passing day demonstrate to us that Zionism is incapable of resolving the Jewish Question. I do not at all believe that the Jewish Question can be resolved within the framework of rotting capitalism and under the control of British imperialism. Never was it so clear as it is today that the salvation of the Jewish people is bound up inseparably with the overthrow of the capitalist system.”

- Leon Trotsky, Jewish Revolutionary

“Both Judaism and Zionism have the same socio-economic class basis, and thus a common purpose, world domination.”

- Valery Skurlatov, author of Zionism & Apartheid

“The existence of the Zionist regime is based upon the belief that they have to destroy the belief in God throughout the world. Another one of their goals is to destroy the other peoples, both physically and economically. Every believer throughout the world should fight Zionism. Whoever cooperates with Zionism in any way is, in fact, opposing his own religion.”

- Rabbi Moshe Friedman

“Zionism is a political program for the conquest of the world. Zionism destroyed Russia by violence as a warning to other nations. It is destroying the United States through bankruptcy, as Lenin advised. Zionism wants another world war if necessary to enslave the people. Will we be destroyed from within, or will we wake up in time to prevent it?”

– Henry H. Klein, author of A Jew Exposes the Jewish World Conspiracy

For more info, see Part 3: Judeo-Christian?