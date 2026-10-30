“Prior to the National Socialist regime, the whole of German economic life had reached that alarming stage where it was under foreign domination by Jews and principally by Jews in leading key positions.”

- Dr. F.K. Wiebe, author of Germany and the Jewish Problem

“A satanic power had taken over our whole country which had been able to occupy key positions in our intellectual and spiritual life and in our political and economic life. From these key positions, they were able to control and monitor the whole nation. This power has at the same time the ability to persecute legally those who fight against it and to prevent others from creating a resistance to its advance.”

- Adolf Hitler

“All of public life became more and more Judaized. This alien folk pushes its way into all important positions. Almost the entire press, and thus public opinion, was controlled by Jews. Above all, the economic power of the Jew escalated more and more. He prevailed not because of his greater ability but as a consequence of his brazenness, brutality, and lack of conscience.”

- Hansjoerg Maennel, author of The Political Primer of National Socialism

“We have living among us a non-German, alien race, unwilling and unable to give up its racial character or to deny its own feelings, thoughts, and ambitions, but which nevertheless enjoys all the same rights as we do. And since the Jew’s feelings are completely materialistic, his thoughts and ambitions are even more so. The dance around the golden calf becomes a ruthless struggle for all those things which we feel deep down are not the highest and not the only things worth striving for on this earth. The worth of the individual is no longer based upon his character or the importance of his achievements for the community but solely by the size of his fortune, his wealth. The greatness of a nation is no longer measured by the sum of its moral and spiritual resources but only by the extent of its material goods. From these feelings come the mental attitude and striving for money, and the power to protect it, which allows the Jew to become so unscrupulous in his choice of means and so pitiless in applying them. He destroys the character of national pride, the strength of a people, by ridicule and shameless inducement to vice. His weapon is public opinion, which is never really represented in the press but which the press manipulates and falsifies. His power is the power of money, which he accumulates effortlessly and endlessly in the form of interest, and with which he forces a most dangerous yoke upon the people. Everything which encourages people to strive for higher things, the Jew simply uses as a means to satisfy his greed for wealth and power.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1919

“Hitler was most appalled by crude materialism, the quest for money and material power. This view has no concept of idealism, no notion of spirituality, no vision of higher powers in the universe. Materialism was the essence of both Marxism and Capitalism, and both were embodied in the Jew. That’s why these things are the mortal enemy of anyone seeking higher aims in life.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“As soon as economic interests begin to predominate over the instincts in a people or a State, the situation quickly leads to subjugation and oppression.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The capitalistic economic system regards the formation of capital as the principle aim of economic activity. According to this system, capital and not man is of the most importance. This system places man and his spiritual needs on a lower plane than the accumulation of capital. Money-making is regarded as the first principle of life. And the object of this creation of capital? The domination and exploitation of mankind by means of loan-servitude.”

- Theodore Fritsch, author of The Riddle of the Jews Success

“Capital must serve the national economy, the national economy must serve the State, and the State must serve the people. Capital in itself is not harmful to the common interest. Marxism also admits this by not seeking to eliminate capital but only to take it out of private hands and transfer it to the State. Our struggle is therefore not directed against capital but against the rule of capital over labor, the people, the State, the economy, and against its abuse for selfish purposes.”

- Robert Wagner, National Socialist Gauleiter

“The people were not put here on earth for the sake of the economy and the economy does not exist for the sake of capital. On the contrary, capital should serve the economy and the economy in turn should serve the people. I myself was and still am a child of the people. It was not for the capitalists that I undertook this struggle, it was for the German working man that I took my stand. It will be the pride of my life if I can say at the end of my days that I won back the German worker and restored him to his rightful place in the Reich.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Industry shall serve the good of the whole nation, not merely its own good. Our economic aim is our special type of National Socialism based on Christian principles and practices. We know that capital must be allowed to earn a fair return. But we intend that the worker shall have a fair livelihood, with security against unemployment and unmerited poverty. The government will interfere in industry to correct, but not to direct.”



- Joseph Tiso, President of Slovakia

“The hope of order in Europe depends on the abolition of democracy. It is a practical way of adjusting the interests of capital and labor so that both may benefit.”

- Francis Yeats-Brown, author of European Jungle

“Our insight into the matter led us to the early realization that cooperation between international plutocracy and international Bolshevism was not a contradiction, but rather a sign of deep commonalities.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Capitalism and Bolshevism are two sides of the same international Jewish coin.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Capitalism and Bolshevism have the same Jewish roots, two branches of the same tree that in the end bear the same fruit. International Jewry uses both in its own way to suppress nations and keep them in its service.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“The capitalist, Bolshevik, and the rabbi all unite under the banner of Judea.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem

“Even if Bolshevik Russia is the concrete product of this Jewish infection, one should not forget that democratic Capitalism creates the conditions for it.”

- Adolf Hitler

“National Socialism understands Communism and Capitalism to be one and the same as they both rip apart the nation using class division. This is the opposite of true socialism where the nation overcomes such barriers in favor of recognizing the commonly shared blood which offers a unifying worldview.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“The Communists and Capitalists look differently only to those who do not know much. To experts, they are as alike as two peas in a pod. The same Jews are at work, whether on stage or behind the scenes.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“It’s a striking and little-known ideological fact that Capitalism and Marxism have much in common: both are secular, both are materialist, and both are heavily Jewish. Hitler was right to see that the problem is not capital per se, but rather international, stock-exchange, finance capital, that which exists strictly to produce profits rather than to benefit society. National capital, based on productive labor, allows an economy to prosper at the service of the people. International capital, based on speculation and loan interest, serves only to benefit the rich few, in practice, the rich Jew. Because they are fundamentally strangers wherever they reside, Jews have no true interest in the flourishing of the local nation or culture, they only work to maximize personal profit. And thanks to their self-appointed sense of superiority, they have little regard for non-Jewish welfare or suffering. Hence the ruthless, competitive, cutthroat nature of free-market capitalism that so dominates Western life. Hitler thought strictly in terms of national interests, national culture, and national values. Thus, for him, Jewish Capitalism and Jewish Marxism posed equal threats.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“By making a moral distinction between productive capital and speculative capital, Hitler set himself on a collision course with those international financial interests whose ox he had gored and whose very existence as parasites was now threatened by the success of the National Socialist model. They were prepared to do anything, indeed, drag the entire world into war, to maintain their parasitic existence and not allow other countries to follow the National Socialist example.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“The conviction that our movement is not sustained by the lust for money and gold but only by our love for the people must constantly renew us and fill us with courage to fight.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany, in both World Wars, was only fighting for its right to self-determination and economic independence. Hitler’s real enemy was international finance, and whether it manifested itself in the form of Marxism or Capitalism did not matter, they are two arms of the same beast which sought to oppress and exploit Germany, along with the rest of the world, and the Jews just so happen to be its eternal purveyors.”

- William Finck, author of The Christogenea New Testament

“In the long run, it is impossible that hundreds of millions of human beings should be aligned according to the interests of a few individuals. The greater interest of mankind is bound to prevail over the interests of these little plutocratic profiteers.”

- Adolf Hitler

“To be perfectly clear, Marxist Socialism and National Socialism may share a similar name, but that does not make them similar as the definitions used by each are completely different. Marxism understands Socialism to be an economic pursuit, whereas National Socialism understands it to be about the collective orientation and shared priority of the nation.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“The actual difference between Socialism and Marxism still remains a mystery to these people. A socialist is one who serves the common good without giving up his individuality, personality, or the product of his personal efficiency. Our adopted term “socialist” has nothing to do with Marxian Socialism. Marxism is anti-property. True socialism is not. Marxism places no value on the individual, individual effort, or efficiency. True socialism values the individual and encourages him in individual efficiency, at the same time holding that his interests as an individual must be in consonance with those of the community. All great inventions, discoveries, and achievements were first the product of an individual brain. It is charged against me that I am against property rights, that I am an atheist. Both charges are false.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The total destruction of the private economic sector that Communism demands, in addition to the abolition of personal property, is antithetical to National Socialism.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“We National Socialists are not Communists, for we do not wish to eliminate the private sector altogether, and we hold all efforts directed towards this to be dangerously childish nonsense which will inevitably prove disastrous.”

- Rudolf Jung, author of The Fateful Question of Central Europe

“German socialism, Adolf Hitler’s socialism, is a totally different thing from what is generally understood by this term.”



- Heinz A. Heinz, author of Germany’s Hitler: The Only Authorized Biography

“Under genuine socialism, the welfare of the individual is directly connected to the health of the nation, unlike in many other systems where many starve while few grow fat. Those that would rather succeed at the expense of their community have no place in a National Socialist nation.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“In proportion to the extent that commerce assumed definite control of the State, money became more of a god to whom all had to serve and bow down. The Heavenly God became more and more old-fashioned and was stuffed away in the corner to make room for the worship of Mammon. And thus began a period of utter degeneration. This was especially pernicious because it came at a time when the nation was more than ever in need of an exalted idea, for a critical hour was threatening.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Today, the people serve the economy and the economy is subservient to money. It must be the other way around. Money must serve the economy and the economy must be subservient to the people.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“The aim was to secure for the whole German people the possibility not only of economic but also of political engagement. National Socialism refuses to give a foreign nation influence over our political, spiritual, or cultural life, or to grant it economic predominance.”

- Adolf Hitler

“You already find millions of thinking men who know that a State can be built only on a social foundation, and they know also that the deadly foe of every social conception is the international Jew.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jew has nothing to say about German questions. He is a foreigner, an alien who only enjoys the rights of a guest, rights that he always abuses. The Jew evaluates German questions from the Jewish standpoint. As a result, the opposite of what he says must be true. The Jew is not smarter than we are, rather only cleverer and craftier. His system cannot be defeated economically, he follows entirely different moral principles than we do. It can only be broken through political means.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Even on the day our National Socialist movement was founded, we were already governed by the conviction that the destiny of the German individual is inseparably bound up with the destiny of the entire nation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“We all shared only one thing: an unbridled love for our people and an unshakable belief in its resurrection.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler had a great and noble vision for his German people. He desperately wanted them to assume their rightful place in the world and to set an example for all those who aspired to something better than a crude material existence.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“We in Germany are going through a test so severe that only what is genuine in our economic life, in our intellectual endeavors, in our morals, and our religious and social ideals will be able to survive. It may well be that the politics of the future will first take definite shape in this troubled land.”

- Eugene Diesel, author of Germany and the Germans, 1931

“Germany is an exploited colony of international Jewish finance capital. They have taken our railways, our economy, and our currency. They have carved out vital parts of our already cramped territory and they are now groping for the last remnants of German independence, our agriculture. The money lenders’ henchmen mercilessly wield the slave whip over German workers and there is no end in sight to all this misery.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels, 1931

“We wanted to create in Germany the precondition which alone will make it possible for the iron grip of our enemies to be lifted from our neck. We wanted to create order in the national budget, to expel the leeches, and to take up the fight against the international stock exchange slavery, against the slavery of our entire economy. We wanted our people to rise up against the threat of enslavement. We wanted the time to finally come when we would not accept blow after blow in eternal sheep-like docility.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Once we have captured the State, that State is ours. We and we alone will be its responsible representatives. By no means do we want to exclude the people from power. We only want to achieve and consolidate those conditions which alone will allow our people to ensure their continued existence on this planet. Once those conditions are achieved and consolidated, our work is done.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“If Germany is to experience political and economic resurgence, then this presupposes a decisive act: overcoming the Communist subversion of Germany. The goal then was clear and simple: fight the devilish power that has plunged Germany into this misery, fight Marxism and the spiritual bearer of this world plague and epidemic, the Jew.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jew eats our bread without working for it. He has conquered the stock market, the press, culture, and schools. He has seized German production and is now establishing himself in our government. We, for our part, are determined to put an end to this. The Jew must be removed from what is ours. He did not cultivate our land, he did not build our economy, and he did not defend our people in times of need, therefore, he must not be allowed to squeeze us like a lemon, block the people’s livelihood, and sit on us like a vampire sucking our blood. We will put an end to the rule of international Jewry.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“This Judaizing of our spiritual life and Mammonizing of our mating instinct will sooner or later ruin our future offspring. The vigorous children of a natural, emotional bond will be replaced by miserable specimens of financial expediency. Economic considerations are more and more becoming the basis and sole prerequisite for marriage. And love must then find its outlet somewhere else.”

- Adolf Hitler

“We were convinced that, only by recognizing such truths could we halt the German national decline and lay a granite foundation on which the State could again be built. One that would not be an alien mechanism for economic purposes and interests but a national organism, a Germanic State for the German Nation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“For Germans, 1932 was a year of mass unemployment, economic paralysis, and a broken, unresponsive political system. The world economic downturn, known in the United States as the Great Depression, had shattered production and business life. This was also a year of intense campaigning. The most pressing issue was, of course, the economic calamity that had brought widespread misery and put millions out of work. Because the establishment political parties were utterly unable to get a grip on the nation’s economic ills, growing numbers of citizens turned with hope to the radical Communists or the National Socialists.”

- Mark Weber, Director of the Institute for Historical Review

“The greatest industrial nation in Europe lurched into bankruptcy and lived through a nightmare in which many went mad. Money meant nothing but astronomical figures printed on a bit of paper. Trade came to a standstill in great cities. The wheels of industry ceased to turn. Armies of unemployed men stood outside deserted factories where no chimneys smoked. There was an epidemic of suicide among young people on the threshold of life. Despair crept into the soul of the nation.”

- Sir Philip Gibbs, author of Realities of War

“All about us the warning signs of this collapse are apparent. Communism, with its method of madness is making a powerful and insidious attack upon our dismayed and shattered nation. It seeks to poison and disrupt in order to hurl us into an epoch of chaos. This negative, destroying spirit spared nothing of all that is highest and most valuable. Beginning with the family, it has undermined the very foundations of morality and faith and scoffs at culture and business, nation and Fatherland, justice and honor. If Germany is to experience this political and economic revival and conscientiously fulfill her duties toward the other nations, one decisive step is absolutely necessary first: the overcoming of the destroying menace of Communism in Germany.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1933

“The economy is in ruins, finances are in shambles, and millions are out of work.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1933

“Our people had to suffer immensely due to the inflation when millions of people were robbed of everything they had worked for their entire lives. Outrageously exorbitant interest rates, which should never have been allowed to go unpunished in any State, are now part and parcel. And this is where the destruction of production begins, the destruction wreaked by these Marxist theories of economics, and moreover, by the madness of a taxation policy which sees to the rest. And now we witness how class upon class are collapsing, how hundreds of thousands, gradually driven to despair, are losing their livelihoods, and how, year after year, tens of thousands of bankruptcies are taking place. Because we perceive our highest goal to be the preservation of our Volk, we must eliminate the causes of our own disintegration and thus bring about the reconciliation of the German classes. We shall rebuild this new community and eliminate the manifestations of this disintegration. May God Almighty give our work His blessing, strengthen our purpose, and endow us with wisdom and the trust of our people, for we are fighting not for ourselves but for Germany.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1933

“I had by that time discovered two ideals which, it seemed, could unquestionably inspire men and bring them under their spell: the socialist and national ideals. For these two ideals, men at that time were ready if necessary even to die. If an ideal can so inspire a man that he is prepared to give his life for it, then it holds within it a mighty and a kindling force. And I was then resolved to take these two ideals and to fuse them into a single whole. If I succeeded in that, then the nation might be saved. If not, the nation would more and more tear itself into pieces and would finally go down in impotence and ruin.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Believe me, you will never manage a reconciliation of the people in Germany using today’s Parties. This reconciliation is the task of National Socialism. Our national thought is identical with social thought. We are National Socialists, meaning that by the people we do not mean a particular class, nor an economic group, but the collective of all the people who speak our language and share our blood.”

- Adolf Hitler

“To be national means, above everything, to act with a boundless and all-embracing love for the people. And similarly, to be social means to build up the State so that every individual acts in the interest of the community of the people. This state of mind, which forces self-interest into the background in favor of the community, is the first prerequisite for any true human culture. From this alone rises all the great works of humanity.”

- Adolf Hitler

“From hard experience, Hitler came to realize that national and social issues are inextricably linked, and it became clear to him that only a government that succeeds in meeting the basic demands for work, bread, and a decent standard of living for all citizens of the State has the right to demand that its citizens profess their allegiance and loyalty to it, and that, in turn, only a government that feels inwardly connected to the entire people, in other words, that feels and thinks nationally, is capable of accomplishing this task.”

- Dr. Karl Zimmerman, author of The Intellectual Foundations of National Socialism

“Politics may be defined as responsible activity in the service of the people, with the goal of creating for these people such conditions as enable them to preserve and defend their existence in this our harsh world, to multiply, and to ensure liberty and a living for themselves and their descendants. Healthy politics create the necessary economy. A healthy economy without the firm foundation of a strong political system is completely unthinkable.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“We hold it to be the prime duty of the State to see that the citizen can secure means of livelihood.”



- Adolf Hitler

“The State is responsible for the wellbeing of the nation, and that means ensuring that citizens have the capability to access the means to secure the necessities of life. The needs of the nation are sustained through the applied collective energy of the people for which the State must recognize to be its benefactor.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“We believe that it is to the advantage of society to see that every honest man has the freedom and opportunity to achieve his maximum potential by preserving his health, protecting him from unforeseeable and ruinous catastrophes, educating him to capacity in the areas of his abilities, and guarding him against economic and political exploitation.”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“The supreme function of statesmanship is to provide against preventable evils.”

- Enoch Powell, British Member of Parliament

“It must be repeatedly emphasized that industry, technology, trade, and commerce can flourish only as long as an idealistic folkish society provides the necessary preconditions. These lie not in materialistic egoism but in a spirit of self-sacrifice and joyful renunciation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Social activity must never and on no account see its task in inane welfare schemes, as ridiculous as they are useless, but rather in the elimination of basic deficiencies in the organization of our economic and cultural life that must, or in any event can, lead to the debasement of the individual. Social endeavor can raise no claim whatsoever to gratitude since its function is not to dispense favors but to restore rights. We are not simple enough, either, to believe that it could ever be possible to bring about a perfect era. But this does not relieve anyone of the obligation to combat recognized errors, to overcome weaknesses, and to strive for the ideal.”

- Adolf Hitler

“We National Socialists want in place of an exploitative capitalist economic system a real socialism, maintained not by a soulless Jewish-materialist outlook but by the believing, sacrificial, and unselfish German community sentiment, community purpose, and economic feeling.”

- Gregor Strasser, member of the Reichstag

“The National Socialists stressed that only a new outlook that rejected narrow, sectarian self-interest and put the needs of the entire nation first would enable the German people to build a healthy new order of social stability, economic security, prosperity, and enduring well-being for all.”

- Mark Weber, Director of the Institute for Historical Review

“On January 30, 1933, with a Bolshevik uprising only weeks or perhaps days away, Hitler, as leader of the largest party, was constitutionally named Reich Chancellor.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“The National Socialists won more votes than any other German party had ever done. A few months after coming to power they received practically all the votes recorded. No dictatorship has been so ardently desired or so firmly supported by so many people as Hitler’s was in Germany.”

- A.J.P. Taylor, author of The Origins of the Second World War

“Is there a more glorious and beautiful socialism or a truer democracy than National Socialism, which, thanks to its organization, makes it possible for any one of the millions of German boys to find his way to the top of the nation if Providence wishes to make use of him? All the millions of German workers know that at the head of the Reich there is a German from their own ranks.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The best constitution and form of government is one that, with the most natural certainty, brings the best minds of the community to positions of leadership and influence.”

- Adolf Hitler

“I myself believe that, in the long run, no regime that is not anchored in the people, supported by the people, and desired by the people, can endure.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Jews inside and out of Germany were in an uproar after Hitler’s appointment to Chancellor and quickly moved to attack that nation economically.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Hitler’s election posed an immediate threat to International Jewish power and they quickly organized economic warfare against Germany as a means of bringing the National Socialist State to its knees. Hitler had spoken out from the day he entered politics against Jewish control in Germany and had won election in large part due to his promise to free Germany from the Jewish grip. He had made it clear that he intended to impose restrictions on Jewish power in Germany as soon as he was in position to do so.”

- Benton L. Bradberry, author of The Myth of German Villainy

“The Jews over the centuries have executed numerous atrocities and crimes against various peoples and sovereign nations. Aside from the wars and revolutions, they have launched numerous food embargoes, economic embargoes, instigated brutal economic recessions, and many other such. Yet this is one of the more savage attempts at Jewish control of a nation and has been described as the singular event that sparked what became World War II. This event was the 1933 Jewish worldwide economic war on Germany, one that occurred long before there was any such thing as sanctions or reprisals of any kind against Jews in Germany.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“To understand Hitler’s reaction to the Jewish declaration of war, it is vital to understand the critical state of the German economy at the time. In 1933, the German economy was in shambles. Some three million Germans were on public assistance with a total of six million unemployed. Hyperinflation had destroyed the economic vitality of the German nation.”

- M. Raphael Johnson, The Barnes Review

“Few people seem aware that the Jews openly declared a worldwide war on Germany well before the Second World War, the economic consequences of which were quite severe. The stated intention, by organizing a worldwide boycott of all German goods, was to destroy Germany’s economy and starve to death one-third of Germany’s population as punishment for refusing to bow to a Jewish ultimatum to fire Hitler and to reinstate all Jews to their former government positions. Jews cannot escape the accusation that they themselves were responsible for the resentment within Germany against their own people.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“An intentionally coordinated non-State campaign was waged against German economic recovery using media and financial leverage, with the stated goal of preventing the regime from consolidating power.”

- Arya AI

“The rebirth of Germany was a thorn in the side for the international bankers because they could no longer control Germany or her people. Extreme agitation in the media against Hitler and Germany would be the result. Propaganda campaigns were launched against him in the West by the Jewish-owned press.”

- Tobias Bratt, Europa: The Last Battle

“This was a much greater and more sinister enterprise than is generally appreciated, even by those who are aware of the basics. At the time, Germany was able to produce only enough food for about 70% of its population, which meant the country had to import vast amounts of food on a regular basis. And this of course necessitated foreign exchange, foreign currencies for the purchases. The Jewish economic boycott was fundamentally directed against German exports, on the basis that if the country’s exports plummeted, the Germans would have no foreign exchange to pay for food imports and thus perhaps 30% of Germans would slowly starve to death. And that was the plan. The intention was to starve to death a huge percentage of the population of Germany.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“The first blow came from abroad. World Jewry declared war on Germany. This was no idle threat. Germany faced the most disastrous economical condition in its history and was completely dependent on foreign trade in order just to feed the population. Any successful boycott of its foreign trade would greatly exacerbate this already dangerous situation and could even lead to widespread starvation. At first, the German reaction to riotous, Jewish-led, anti-German demonstrations abroad was a government-decreed boycott of Jewish stores which had been marked overnight with stars of David. The most astonishing result of this one-day boycott was the revelation of the unbelievably large number of big and small businesses in Jewish hands.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“Why should a German go in and give their money to a storekeeper who was part of a boycott that was going to starve Germany into surrendering to the Jews of the world, to dictate who their Chancellor was to be? It was ridiculous.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“What to do? For Hitler, there was only one logical conclusion: drive them out. This meant pushing them out of society, out of the economy, and restoring control of the media and government to non-Jews. It meant creating a Jew-free society, one that was free from internal and external manipulation by Jewish interests.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“We discussed the Jewish Question. We want to push the Jews out of the economy and out of cultural life, and generally out of public life. One must start somewhere.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Hitler didn’t want to exterminate the Jews at the time, Hitler wanted to expel the Jews.”

- Benjamin Netenyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

“I always represented the view that the hour will come when we will remove this Jewish folk from our ranks. We knew only one goal: to benefit the German folk.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Just as a Jew can no longer be a citizen, neither is he able to have an influence on any part of our public and economic life. The German people has freed itself politically from the Jews, breaking their spiritual and material power.”

- Hanns Oberlindober, head of the National Socialist War Victims Supply Association

“As to the so-called persecuted Jews whom you see peacefully walking in the streets and dining in all the best cafés in Berlin, I would be only too glad if the nations which take such an enormous interest in the Jews would open their gates to them. It is true we have made discriminatory laws, but they are directed not so much against the Jews as for the German people in order to give equal economic opportunity to the majority. You must remember our fight is not primarily against the Jews but against the Communists and all elements that demoralize and destroy us. When I proceed against a Communist, I do not ask if he is a Saxon or a Prussian. What I mean is that I cannot spare a Communist because he is a Jew.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Show me one time where a Jew was persecuted in any country because of his religion. It has never happened. It’s always their impact on the political, social, or economic customs and traditions of the community in which they settle. And I wish I had two rows of rabbis here to challenge me. Never once, in all of history, have they been persecuted for their religion.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“Now, hear me, Adolf Hitler certainly did not like Jews. But he had good reasons. He was aware that the economic crisis and the cultural degeneracy was caused by Jews and by the unfair terms of the Treaty of Versailles that the Jews had a hand in crafting. Germans starved to death. Germans died of diseases spread by degenerate behavior. Germans pushed into alcoholism by the difficult economic times that Jews created with their bogus money manipulations and unjust war reparations. It is no wonder that Hitler didn’t like Jews.”

- David Sims, National Vanguard

“As far as we are concerned, we’ve succeeded in chasing the Jews from our midst. International Jewish Bolshevism is a totally alien element that has not the slightest contribution to make to our economy or to our culture but instead wreaks only havoc. National Socialism has banished the Bolshevist world-menace from within Germany.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Two days after taking office as Chancellor, Hitler addressed the nation by radio. Although he and other leaders of his movement had made clear their intention to reorganize the nation’s social, political, cultural, and educational life in accord with National Socialist principles, everyone knew that, with some six million jobless and the national economy in paralysis, the great priority of the moment was to restore the nation’s economic life, above all by tackling unemployment and providing productive work.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“We realized that in order to kick-start the economy, in this first year we would have to begin by providing basic types of employment so that the resulting increase in purchasing power of the broad mass of the population would then gradually stimulate the production of more sophisticated goods.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Concerning the worker, Adolf Hitler himself had at one time been a common day laborer and he understood well the problems of the ordinary workingman. He considered man to be more than a disposable economic unit. He believed in the idea of the whole person as a productive and creative member of his people, that he should have meaningful work and job security, and that he should be treated with dignity and respect. He believed that work should be a source of fulfillment and personal pride, and that the dignity and honor of every workingman and woman should be respected. Accordingly, one of the first things he did after coming to power was to order a clean-up of German factories.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“Taking care of the workers’ interests and integrating them into the nation as a whole was fundamental to the National Socialist worldview. Numerous times throughout his speeches and writings, Hitler laments that so many workers are lacking in a national consciousness. Therein lies the crux of his hatred of Marxism.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“The simple statement, that the people are not here for the sake of the economy nor the economy for the sake of capital but capital must serve the economy and the economy must serve the people, was already the Government’s guiding principle in all the measures which it took in the course of the past year.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It was the greatness of Germanism that it derived its laws from its concept of God, and from this belief placed life-promoting laws above the laws of the economy and the individual. In other words, blood and soil stood above all individualist economic considerations.”

- R. Walther Darre, Reich Minister of Agriculture and Food Supply

“From an economic point of view, the people are an indivisible working community for the promotion of productive work for the common good. Every citizen is a worker, and work is the duty of every citizen. Those who do not want to work, that is, those who do not want to assume their duties toward the whole must renounce the rights that this whole grants them through the State.”

- Robert Wagner, National Socialist Gauleiter

“Honest work, no matter of what kind, is never a disgrace. The dedication of every National Socialist is demonstrated first of all by his readiness to work, and by his diligence and ability in accomplishing the work entrusted to him by the community.”

- Adolf Hitler

“We believe that an honest man can never be happy in a naked scramble for material gain and comfort without some goal which he believes to be greater than himself and for which he is willing to sacrifice his own egoism.”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“The best German is not he who makes the most money, but rather he who is of greatest service to his people. I doubt that one can translate this sentence into Hebrew since it goes far beyond any Jewish understanding.”

- Hanns Oberlindober, head of the National Socialist War Victims Supply Association

“Germany’s economic recovery became meteoric, unemployment disappeared rapidly while the rest of the world was floundering in an ever-worsening Depression. It would take a major volume to describe the details of changes which took place in the first year of the Third Reich and the enthusiasm with which the vast majority of the people greeted the new system.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“Hitler came to power in 1933. Immediately he set about turning things around. His first challenge was that of unemployment, as well as that of restoring Germany’s ruined agriculture. The problem was aggravated by the fact that the German economy was bankrupt. It didn’t have gold reserves. It had no foreign credit. At the same time, it was suffering under the burden of crushing reparations payments. It seemed like situation impossible. But that didn’t stop Hitler.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“Denied foreign credit and faced with an economic boycott in England and America, Hitler came up with a very simple but ingenious device, the barter system, in which equipment and commodities were exchanged directly with foreign countries, circumventing the international banks. For example, if Germany had manufactured goods which Argentina wanted, and Argentina had grain or beef which Germany wanted, the two countries would simply draw up a contract and swap, without recourse to an international middleman who was cut out of the deal completely. Again, this system of direct exchange occurred without debt or trade deficit. In a word, what Hitler did was smash the prevailing finance-capitalist system of debt and usury, which, as we now know, was a primary cause of World War II.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“What he did was simply go around the international banks and create his own banking system, based not on the gold standard but on the productivity of the German worker himself. He introduced the work standard. Here’s how it worked. The projected cost of the various public works programs was fixed at one billion Reichsmarks. An exact number of non-inflationary bills of exchange, called Labor Treasury Certificates, were then issued against that cost. The workers were then paid, and with their new purchasing power, they began to spend their earnings in shops and businesses across the country, which in turn enabled these to create more jobs and hire more people. With this as a stimulus, the German economy gradually took off. Within two years, the core unemployment problem was licked, and the country was back on its feet. And all of this with a solid, stable currency and no debt or inflation.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“Hitler, in two years from 1933 to 1935, six million Germans were unemployed, and within two years he brought six million unemployed Germans back into their jobs. He created six million jobs, it’s incredible, in two years.”

- Albert Friedrich Huber

“Before the Nazis took control in 1933, around 6,000,000 Germans were unemployed, the German economy was in total collapse, Germany had no international credit rating and was almost bankrupt from World War One reparations payments. Inside three years, all this was changed.”

- Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust

“Indeed, it can be said that unemployment in Germany to all intents and purposes has been eliminated.”

- Dr. Fritz Todt, Inspector-General of the German Road and Highway System

“The historical record of Hitler’s subsequent economic miracle in Germany is legend and information is easily available. Within only three years after removing Rothschild and the Jews from the banking system and taking control of banking and the currency, Germany was at full employment and the economy was humming again.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“The National Socialists came to power in 1933 when the German economy was in total collapse. With ruinous war reparation obligations and zero prospects for foreign investment or credit, through an independent monetary policy of sovereign credit and a full employment public works program, the Third Reich was able to turn a bankrupt Germany, stripped of overseas colonies, into the strongest economy in Europe within four years, even before armament spending began.”

- Henry C.K. Liu

“Right after the assumption of power I said I have no desire at all to arm. It devours so much of my workforce. I wanted to employ the German workforce for my other plans. I have the ambition to make my German folk rich, the German land beautiful. I want the individual’s living standard to be elevated. I want to cultivate the best and most beautiful culture. These are huge plans which we possessed. And for that, I need the workforce. Armament just takes my workers away from me. I made them proposals to limit armament, for all I care, to totally abolish it. They only ridiculed me.”

- Adolf Hitler

“By the mid-1930s, Germany had implemented a system that bypassed international finance and the gold standard, focusing on internal development, barter-based trade, and State-directed economic planning. This model, which thrived on national self-sufficiency, posed a structural threat to the globalist financial order. It demonstrated that a nation could achieve rapid industrial recovery and full employment without relying on foreign debt or the speculative international banking system which was and is heavily dominated by Jewish financial institutions.”

- Arya AI

“This was naturally a very dangerous affair, for in a few other lands they have now hoarded and amassed gold. And now a realization threatens to penetrate into the world, namely, that gold in itself is totally unimportant, that one can live just as well without gold as with gold. This realization can become dangerous for those who saw in gold an element of their struggle for power, and also always valued and exploited it as such an element.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Before Hitler came to power, Germany was hopelessly bankrupt. For years, the Allies had demanded crushing reparation payments, and private currency speculators would cause the German Mark to plummet. It was a total destruction of the national currency and wiped out savings and businesses, leaving ordinary Germans to starve. Hitler devised a national credit program which included the construction of new roads, bridges, canals, and port facilities. Jews at this point were removed from prominent financial positions, and instead of borrowing from the banks at interest, the government issued bills of exchange called Labor Treasury Certificates. This issuance of currency was backed by the productivity and economic output of Germany’s labor force and it came on the authority, not of some privately-owned central bank but that of the National Socialist government itself. Germany even succeeded in exporting goods abroad, despite the 1933 international Jewish boycott, using a barter system that again cut out the banks completely. As a result, Germany became the most powerful and prosperous State in Europe in only five years, despite the worldwide Depression. The Jews could not let this continue, as they knew it would spell the death of their debt-driven monetary system.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“World Jewry was not concerned for the Jews in Germany, but only about Hitler’s withdrawal from the gold standard by means of German productivity and world Jewry’s consequent loss of their rackets in Germany.”

- Friedrich Kurreck, author of Life in the Reich

“Hitler took a ruined and indebted German economy in the aftermath of a loss in World War One, amidst a global depression, and in just six short years, he turned it into a world financial power. It was a true economic miracle. In truth, a large reason that Germany’s economy flourished in the first place was because Hitler systematically excluded the Jews from all economic sectors. With this corruption and malfeasance removed, the economy rapidly recovered and grew.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“I have from the very beginning represented the principle: if two products face us in competition, a German product and a foreign product, then the German must be taken under all circumstances. The foreign one takes second place. Only where German production does not suffice, then we can resort to the foreign. The capitalist and liberal principle of earlier, simply for price reasons to take the foreign one, even at the risk of ruining whole businesses at home, we broke with that principle from the start. Quite the opposite, it is self-evident that many things that we manufactured ourselves were initially somewhat more expensive and perhaps must also forever be more expensive because German labor is somewhat more expensive. But in the final result, as the product of our work, it is nonetheless cheaper, for we can produce it, we have the work force, and the whole German economic policy has been for us nothing else than the mobilization of the German work force on the one hand, and of our natural resources and of the fertility of our soil on the other hand. That was the problem that we faced.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The aim pursued by Germany, which she constantly proclaims, is to render herself to a great extent independent of foreign countries in respect of the production of certain raw material and foodstuffs but not to withdraw for all time from international trade. The catchword “autarchy” is an absurdity for a country constructed as Germany is. In proof of this, Germany has, by straining every nerve, increased her foreign trade with many countries and has discovered new and better methods by which to overcome the difficulties of currency conditions.”

- Freiherr von Rheinbaben, German Secretary of State

“The United States could survive and prosper in a state of economic isolation. They have at their disposal a vast territory ample to absorb the energies of all their people. As far as Germany is concerned, my hope is one day to ensure for her complete economic independence inside a territory of a size compatible with her population.”

- Adolf Hitler

“In his earlier writings and speeches, Hitler had already outlined a compelling logic for territorial expansion. Germany needed resources if it was to compete in the struggle for existence with the powers that monopolized the world’s raw materials: Great Britain, France, the Soviet Union, and the United States. Importation of these vital commodities, though, proved increasingly problematic. Free trade had declined sharply during the Great Depression because of the imposition of protectionist tariffs. Germany lacked foreign currency to pay for such imports, and, in any case, since its likely enemies controlled the vital resources and the sea lanes, they could always cut off supplies as they had done in the First World War. German vulnerability thus dictated territorial expansion to acquire essential raw materials and foodstuffs, but these could only be secured through war, for which, paradoxically, Germany was not prepared because of a lack of resources. Hitler proposed to cut this Gordian knot through an effort at autarky based on the intensive exploitation of all available domestic resources, a sharp decrease in non-essential imports, and an all-out effort to substitute synthetic alternatives for essential imports.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“Germany was destined to be confined to a secondary status on the world stage if it did not expand its heartland, and this could only be done by annexing land to its East.”

- Keith Woods, author of Nationalism: The Politics of Identity

“Rightly or wrongly, most Germans believe that hegemony over mid-Europe is necessary for their national future.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“Germany will either become a world power or cease to exist.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler believed he would succeed in creating an autarkic, blockade-proof, and defensible sphere that would grant Germany real autonomy for all time. In short, he would create a German world power to stand beside the other world powers.”

- Andreas Hillgruber, author of Germany and the Two World Wars

“We want to teach our people one thing: take care that your children do not starve.”

- Adolf Hitler

“This was the trap: Germany could not be self-sufficient without being labeled an aggressor, but it could not survive as an export-dependent State without being vulnerable to the Anglo-American economic siege.”

- Arya AI

“As is well known, Jews worldwide confronted Hitler as soon as he assumed power in 1933. Putting an end to an era dominated by Jews, Hitler quickly banished them from positions of power and placed immediate restrictions on their business practices. In fact, one may infer that this was a key element in Germany’s amazing economic renaissance.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The ever-increasing general corruption forced us to take action to cleanse our economic life of ruthless speculators and profiteers.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler was determined to end the adverse Jewish influence on the German economy. In April 1933, Hitler passed a new law preventing Jews from holding jobs as civil servants. This law caused well over 1,000 Jews in academic posts to begin looking for positions abroad. Other laws discriminating against Jews were later passed, and before long, Jews had vanished from government offices, schools, higher education, and other public domains. These National Socialist policies helped the German economy to flourish, and by the beginning of 1938, Germany had by far the best economy in the world.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“The Jew knows very well that he can only destroy the peoples among whom he lives if he destroys the family. On the other hand, the soundness of our folk is only possible through a purposeful nurturing of the family.”

- Hansjoerg Maennel, author of The Political Primer of National Socialism

“One of the axioms of National Socialism is that the family, rather than the individual, is the true unit of society. Hence its special efforts for the welfare of mothers and children.”



- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“Beloved by the people, one of the focuses of the National Socialist platform was the German youth and increasing the number of children born to German families. Because of his pro-family perspective and his economic policies designed to ease the financial burden children place upon working parents, Hitler was adored not only by young people but also by their parents.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“The State will have to abolish the cowardly and even criminal indifference by which it handles the problem of social amenities for large families, and it will have to be the supreme protector of this greatest blessing of a people. Its attention and care must be directed more towards the child than the adult.”

- Adolf Hitler

“When Adolf Hitler took over the Government in 1933, he was aware that, first of all, family life must be restored to what it was. That was indispensable if a brighter future was to be in store for the nation.”

- Dr. Arthur Gutt, head of the National Hygiene Department

“The first remedy must always be to establish such conditions as will make early marriages possible, especially for young men. A girl’s object is and should be to get married. Nature wants a woman to be fertile. Many women go slightly off their heads when they don’t bear children. Everybody says of a childless woman: what a hysterical creature! It’s a thousand times preferable that she should have a child, and thus a reason for existence, rather than slowly wither.”

- Adolf Hitler

“For many of our great men, their wives have been the ideal companions of their whole lives, their comrades faithful unto death, their unbreakable shield through all vicissitudes, and their inexhaustible sources of strength.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Looking back over the past years of Germany’s decline, we come to the frightening, nearly terrifying conclusion that the less German men were willing to act as men in public life, the more women succumbed to the temptation to fill the role of the man. The feminization of men always leads to the masculinization of women. In an age in which all great ideas of virtue, of steadfastness, of hardness, and determination have been forgotten, we should not be surprised that the man gradually loses his leading role in life and politics and government to the woman. It may be unpopular to say this to an audience of women, but it must be said because it is true and because it will help make clear our attitude toward women. The modern age, with all its vast revolutionary transformations in government, politics, economics, and social relations, has not left women and their role in public life untouched. These revolutionary transformations have largely taken from women their proper tasks. Their eyes were set in directions that were not appropriate for them. The result was a distorted public view of German womanhood. A fundamental change is necessary.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“The so-called granting of equal rights for women, which Marxism demands, in reality does not grant equal rights but instead constitutes a deprivation of rights since it draws women away from the battlefield of their own. For every child that she brings into this world, she fights her battle for the nation. And the sacrifice of a woman bearing a child for her nation is equal to that of a man who fights to defend his nation. The first, best, and most suitable place for the women is in the family, and her most glorious duty is to give children to her people and her nation, children who can continue the line of generations and who guarantee the immortality of the nation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“According to National Socialist economic theory, woman’s natural career is marriage. By following the delusive path of Liberal-Marxist materialism, said Hitler, woman herself had been the chief victim. Having invaded business, industry, and the professions, women threw men out of jobs and became their competitors instead of their helpmates and companions. In so doing, women not only robbed themselves of their crowning happiness, a home and children, but also became largely responsible for the economic crisis which ultimately left women financially worse off than before. When both men and women turned into producers, there were not enough consumers left to consume what they produced.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“In a healthy nation, the responsibilities of women and men will always be different, even if it is often not possible to clearly delineate between professions, and even if some things can be done jointly by both sexes. The future German State, which will strive to place the family at the center of civic life, will, depending on the situation, have to prioritize the development of the means necessary for the formation and preservation of the family idea in young women.”

- R. Walther Darre, Reich Minister of Agriculture and Food Supply

“While our aims encourage women to marry and stay home, unmarried women are in free competition with men. Only military service, service on the bench, and certain political posts are closed to women.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It may perhaps be said that the woman’s is a smaller world. For her world is her husband, her family, her children, and her home. But what would become of the greater world if there were no one to tend and care for the smaller one? How could the greater world survive if there were no one to make the cares of the smaller world the content of their lives? No, the greater world is built on the foundation of this smaller world. This greater world cannot survive if the smaller world is not stable. If the nation once again has mothers who proudly and freely choose motherhood, it cannot perish. If the woman is healthy, the people will be healthy. Woe to the nation that neglects its women and mothers. It condemns itself. Providence has entrusted to the woman the cares of that world which is her very own. And only on the basis of this smaller world can the man’s world be formed and built up. The two worlds are not antagonistic. They complement each other, they belong together, just as man and woman belong together.”

- Adolf Hitler

“We believe that anyone, man or woman, thinks politically who puts the people’s welfare ahead of personal advantage. We don’t fight for what is often called women’s rights. Instead, we work hand in hand with our menfolk for common aims and purposes. We think that rivalry and hostility between the sexes are as foolish and mutually harmful as they are scientifically unsound. Men and women have somewhat different capacities, but these should always be regarded as complementing and supplementing each other, organic parts of a larger and essentially harmonious whole.”



- Frau Gertrud Scholtz-Klink, leader of the National Socialist Women’s League

“If I have a female lawyer in front of me these days, it doesn’t matter how much she has achieved, if there is a mother next to her with five, six, or seven children, and they are all in great health and well educated by her, then I want to say from the eternal point of view of our people: the woman who is able to have children and thereby give our people the ability to live in the future has achieved more, she has done more, she assists us to avoid the death of our people.”

- Adolf Hitler

“In the years immediately following our assumption of power, many people were of the opinion that inflation was inevitable. The only ones who appreciated our policy were the workmen. For years I had been telling them, your wages can only rise in proportion to the increase in your productivity.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Life is not a problem of financial speculations, but always only a problem of work. The folk community does not exist on the fictitious value of money but on the results of productive labor, which is what gives money its value.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Believe me, my fellow countrymen, it costs far more hard thinking, more effort, and more concentration to devise and carry into execution a plan whereby the necessities of life will be secured to our people than it would be to set the rotary machines in motion to print more paper money. That is perhaps popular for the moment. But the crash must come, for the individual does not live on a paper salary but on the whole sum of the production of his fellow countrymen. That is the first principle in National Socialist economic policy.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Work alone is the basis of money. There can be no increase in wages which does not go hand in hand with an increase in production.”

- Adolf Hitler

“In the world of capitalist democracies, the most important economic principle says that the folk exists for the economy and the economy exists for capital. And we have reversed this principle, namely, that capital exists for the economy and the economy exists for the folk. This means, in other words, the primary thing is the folk, everything else is only means to an end. That is the purpose. If an economy does not manage to nourish a folk, to clothe it, etc., then it is bad, quite regardless of whether a few hundred people say: but for me, it is good, splendid, my dividends are great. Dividends do not interest me in the least. If freedom comes at the expense of the community, then we eliminate it.”

- Adolf Hitler

“National Socialism rejects individualism in favor of a collectivist mindset and approach to societal organization.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“Private initiative finds its limits in the National Socialist State where it begins to endanger the common good and become exploitation.”

- Robert Wagner, National Socialist Gauleiter

“In the sphere of economic life, all action must be governed by one law: capital serves industry and industry serves the people.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler was by no means a dictator in matters of the economy, but a stimulator. His government would do only that which private initiative would not be able to do. He believed in the dynamism of the individual imagination, in the creative spirit, in the need for every superior being to assume responsibilities. He also admitted that profit was the great motivator. Without the prospect of seeing his efforts rewarded, the dynamic man simply refrained from running risks. The economic failure of Communism established that. Every man desires that his labor shall improve his own personal condition and that his brain, his creative imagination, and his persistence in research may all collect their reward. Hitler was always averse to the idea of labor under State control.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“Do you think that I should be so mad as to destroy business life? Only if people should fail to act in the interests of the nation, then and only then would the State intervene.”

- Adolf Hitler

“When people are not permitted to work for their own profit and advancement, they do not work well. And when a society’s leaders do not attain their positions through their own merit, that society is likely to be poorly led. In contrast to the Marxist system, we recognize the need to permit people to compete, to reap the fruits of their labor, and to exercise leadership according to their demonstrated ability. They will work harder and more efficiently and will order themselves in a hierarchy of ability. The result will be a stronger, better led, and more prosperous society.”

- National Alliance

“Economically, it meant building a national German economy which appreciated the importance of private initiative but subordinated the entire economic life to the common interest.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Although it is quite true that the National Socialist State attaches great importance to the vigorous initiative of the individual, it nevertheless demands that the special desires of the individual must adjust themselves to the requirements of the community.”

- Joachim von Ribbentrop, Reich Foreign Minister

“The goal is never to suppress individual interests and skills, but instead to match them with the appropriate resources in order to allow them to blossom in a way that’s good for both the individual and the community. Individualism and National Socialism cannot coexist because both require the prioritization of elements that stand in contradiction to one another.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“The country comes before the economy and the economy exists for the people. In the proper hierarchy of things, it is the market that must be harnessed to work for man and not the other way around.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“In the relationship between the economy and the people, there is only one thing that cannot be changed, and that is the people. Economic activity is not and will never be a dogma. There is no economic conception or economic theory that could somehow claim to be sacred. What is decisive is the will to always assign the economy the subservient role towards the people and capital the subservient role towards the economy. National Socialism, as we know, is the fiercest opponent of the liberal view that the economy is at the disposal of capital and the people at the disposal of the economy. We were therefore determined from the very first day to break with the fallacy that the economy could lead an independent, uncontrollable, and unsupervised life of its own within the State. The national community does not live by virtue of the imaginary value of money but by virtue of real production, which is what gives money its value in the first place. This production is the primary backing of a currency and not a bank or a vault full of gold. And if I increase this production, I actually increase the income of my fellow citizens, and if I decrease it, I decrease the income, no matter what kind of wages are paid. In these last four years we have created an extraordinary increase in German production in all fields. And the increase in this production benefits the German people as a whole. If, for example, countless millions of tons of coal are extracted today, it is not in order to heat the rooms of a few millionaires to a few thousand degrees but in order to be able to increase the standard of living for millions of German citizens.”

- Adolf Hitler

“According to our theory, business is subordinated to the State. This means that the State is not concerned with the economic conditions as long as they do not conflict with the welfare of the nation. The principle of private initiative has been maintained. However, where it seems necessary to bring business into line with the welfare of the nation, the State will not hesitate to intervene and direct business into the desired channels. In Germany, contrary to the usual belief, we have no planned economy but rather a directed economy, if I may use such an expression.”

- Dr. Wilhelm Bauer, author of German Economic Policy

“I have been striving with a minimum of intervention and without destroying our production to arrive at a new socialist order in Germany, one that not only eliminates unemployment but also permits the productive worker to receive an ever-greater share of the fruits of his labor. The achievements of this policy of national economic and social reconstruction, which strove for a true national community by overcoming rank and class divisions, are unique in today’s world.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Private ownership will be permitted and encouraged, provided such activity enriches the nation as well as the individual. All interests that operate against the nation will be rigorously suppressed.”

- Sir Oswald Mosley, former British Member of Parliament

“I absolutely insist on private property. It is natural and salutary that the individual should be inspired by the wish to devote a part of the income from his work to building up and expanding a family estate. In this sense, we must encourage private initiative. On the other hand, I’m distinctly opposed to property in the form of anonymous participation in societies of shareholders. This sort of shareholder produces no other effort but that of investing his money, and thus he becomes the chief beneficiary of other people’s effort. I have therefore always been opposed to incomes that are purely speculative and entail no effort on the part of those who live on them. Such gains belong by right to the nation, which alone can draw a legitimate profit from them. In this way, at least, those who create these profits are entitled to be the beneficiaries. There’s nothing to prevent joint-stock companies from replacing these shares that bring in a variable interest with bonds which it guarantees and which produce a fixed interest in a manner useful to private people who wish to invest their savings. I see no better method of suppressing the immoral form of income, based only on speculation, of which England today provides the most perfect example.”

- Adolf Hitler

“German business, though closely controlled, still gives room for private initiative and profit-making. Controlled capitalism best expresses what now exists in the Third Reich. One good feature in Germany is that class-antagonism has been greatly reduced, employers and workers both have their rights, and they are kept up to their respective duties and responsibilities.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“Here all action shall be governed by one law: the people do not live for the economy and the economy does not exist for capital, but capital serves the economy and the economy serves the people. In principle, the government protects the economic interests of the German volk not by taking the roundabout way through an economic bureaucracy to be organized by the State but by the utmost promotion of private initiative and a recognition of the rights of property.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Every interest and aspect of national life will be represented, but every interest will be subordinate to the welfare of the nation as a whole.”

- Sir Oswald Mosley, former British Member of Parliament

“The common good is always upheld because the driving force behind National Socialism is the protection and continuation of the nation.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“It’s urgent for economic purposes to work out a statute characterized by the two following principles: the interests of the State have precedence over private interests, and in the event of a divergence between the interests of the State and private interests, an independent organization shall settle the dispute in accordance with the interests of the German people. The State could not be independent and possess indisputable authority unless those of us who had interests in private undertakings were excluded from the control of public affairs, and the simple fact of owning shares in a private company would be enough. Every person shall have the alternative of giving them up or of leaving the service of the State. Servants of the State must not be in any way involved in financial speculations. If they have money, let them buy real property or invest this money in State securities. Thus, their wealth would be bound up with the future of the State. After all, the safety offered by these investments makes them more lucrative in the long run than investments in private industry, which is necessarily liable to booms and slumps. These regulations apply to members of the Reichstag, members of the Civil Service, regular officers, and chiefs of the Party. These men must be totally unconnected with interests foreign to those of the State. We see what it leads to when laxity is permitted in this field.”

- Adolf Hitler

“No servant of the State must be a shareholder. No member of the Reichstag, no civil servant, and no Party leader must be a member of any board of directors, regardless of whether the appointment is honorary or paid, for even if the individual were actuated solely by the interests of the State, and even if he possessed the integrity of Cato himself, the public would lose faith in him. The common people have a remarkable flair for anything of this kind. When an official retires from State service, he should not be allowed to enter a line of business with which he previously had official dealings. For one may be quite sure that any firm would gladly employ him, not on account of the services he could render but for the connections which he undoubtedly would have. Further, it is a scandal that men of this kind should usurp the positions to which others have a right claim, namely, those who have passed their whole lives in the service of an enterprise and have risen, step by step, to the top. This one characteristic is alone sufficient to demonstrate the immorality of the whole system, which would spell the beginning of corruption. Big business is as hot on the trail of such connections as the Devil after the soul of a Jew. For all these reasons, we must see to it that any State official who has invested all his money in shares should forthwith invest it in State loans instead. This is a good system, for it guarantees that the private interests of the official are bound indissolubly to the interests of the State.”

- Adolf Hitler

“As regards salaries, I’m likewise of the opinion that new methods should be adopted. The allowance allocated in addition to the basic salary should be in inverse ratio to the number of colleagues employed by the head of a department. This allowance will be all the higher the fewer the colleagues. He will thus escape the temptation to see salvation only in the multiplication of his subordinates.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Life in Hitler’s Reich was better than anywhere else on earth. From 1933, Hitler’s Germany led the world in fashion, medicine, cinema, manufacturing, superior lifestyle, transport facilities, public services, cutting-edge science, healthcare, and education. Citizens there were said to be the happiest people on earth. The German standard of living and quality of life have never been equaled. One can imagine the impression the German standard of living might make on other Europeans who might look beyond the curtain of distortion and consider National Socialism as an alternative form of government.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“We have integrated over seven million people into the production process and have brought half of the previously employed, also around seven million, from short-term work into a normal work week. We have paid to all these people wages, keeping the price of currency stable, so everybody could now buy something with his money. We have increased production most tremendously, always proceeding from our National Socialist principle that the decisive thing in the economy is the existing work force, the ability to organize and employ this work force, and that the foundation of our currency simply cannot be gold, rather that the foundation of our currency is production. This means that it lies completely in our estimation to create, through industriousness and through our own hard work, consumer goods to benefit the folk.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany, without appreciable gold reserves, has succeeded in solving all her economic and social problems without borrowing a single cent from international banking institutions since the day Adolf Hitler was elected.”

- George Froboese, German American Bund

“We have made it possible, without gold and without foreign exchange, to maintain the value of the German Mark. Behind the German Mark stands the German capacity for work, while some foreign countries, suffocated by gold, have been compelled to devalue their currencies.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany had departed from the gold standard and developed interest-free bilateral trade mechanisms that produced the most dramatic economic recovery of the interwar period, independently documented in mainstream economic history. This recovery demonstrated that a major industrial nation could function outside the conventional international financial system.”

- Claude AI

“In an age of the Jewish-Capitalist delusion of gold, of profession, and of class, the National Socialist State stands like an iron monument of social justice and clear reason.”

- Adolf Hitler

“I argued that the gold standard, the fixing of rates of exchange and so forth, I never regarded and never would regard as weighty and immutable principles of economy. Money to me was simply a token of exchange for work done, and its value depended absolutely on the value of the work accomplished. Where money did not represent services rendered, I insisted it had no value at all.”

- Adolf Hitler

“I had no maliciousness when I abolished the gold standard. There was namely no gold here, so it was not difficult for me to carry out this abolition. If one has nothing, then one can easily part from what one does not have. We had no gold. We had no money. They had extorted everything from us over the course of fifteen years. But now we have a totally different economic view. According to our view, gold is no asset at all, rather only a factor for suppression, this means, more accurately, for the domination of the folks. When I came to power, I possessed only one hope upon which I built, which was the proficiency, the ability of the German folk, of the German worker, and the intelligence of our inventors, of our engineers, of our technicians, of our chemists, etc., also the skill of countless organizers of our economy. I counted on that. I stood before a simple problem, should we perish because we have no gold? Should I cling to an insanity that destroys us? I represented the other view. The German work force, that is our gold, that is our capital. And now the whole problem has been solved as if by magic.”

- Adolf Hitler

“All wealth is the product of labor.”

- John Locke, English Philosopher

“The value of money depends on the goods behind that money. The whole question is to know whether the workers are producing goods to match the paper that’s made. If work does not increase, and production remains at the same level, the extra money they get won’t enable them to buy more things than they bought before with less money.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The wage of a people has meaning only when it arises from production. Every increase in production should benefit the whole people and raise the people’s standards of living.”

- Adolf Hitler

“As most people are egotists at heart, any efficient functioning of a national economy is not possible without State direction and control. For five hundred years the price of bread in Venice never varied, and it was left to the Jews with their predatory motto of so-called Free Trade to wreck this stability.”

- Adolf Hitler

“As soon as the Jews were allowed to stick their noses out of the ghetto, the sense of honor and loyalty in trade began to melt away. In fact, Judaism, this form of mental depravation that must at all costs be abolished, has made the fixing of prices depend on the laws of supply and demand factors which have nothing to do with the intrinsic value of an article. By creating the system of caveat emptor, the Jew has established a juridical basis for his rogueries. And thus, it is that during the last two centuries and with rare exceptions, our commerce has been dragged down to such a level that it has become absolutely necessary to apply a remedy. One first condition is necessary: to do away with the Jews.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The essential cause of the stability of our currency was to be sought for in our concentration camps. The currency remains stable when the speculators are put under lock and key.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The National Socialists seen no reason why society should be plagued by persons who have demonstrated their chronic inability to avoid committing offenses. And they stay in concentration camps for life, unless the camp authorities are convinced they are reformed.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“One must neutralize the habitual criminal before the crime, not after.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Frankly, we believe that habitual offenders should not be at large to plague society, so we keep them locked up. Why, for instance, should a sex offender who has been sentenced three or four times be again set free to bring lasting sorrow to another decent home? We send all such persons to a detention camp and keep them there. But I assure you that their surroundings aren’t bad. Ever seen one of our concentration camps? There you’d see the sort of social scum we have shut away from society for its own good.”

- Heinrich Himmler, Chief of the German Secret State Police

“The government desires to give effective protection to the community as well as to the individual against the activities of the criminal element and has taken suitable steps to ensure that chief attention shall be paid to the interests of the community when the penalties to be inflicted are fixed. As it is our aim to afford the largest possible measure of protection to the community, we have created special facilities for the judge that will enable him to inflict additional penalties upon those criminals who may be reasonably regarded as permanent dangers to the community. I need not point out that this system has materially enhanced the respect for the law and for those who administer it, and that it has increased the general feeling of security.”

- Dr. Franz Gurtner, Reich Minister of Justice

“Crime was virtually eliminated, with city streets made safe to walk again. Workers, subsidized by the government, would take holidays abroad. Hitler is the first in Europe to introduce the 40-hour work week, with extra pay for overtime. Factories are now required to provide workers with restrooms and a cafeteria.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“National Socialism is not merely a political and economic upheaval but a social revolution as well. To a very large extent it has brought the lower middle class into power.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“Man was no longer the slave of money. The money that allowed Hitler to inaugurate the greatest economic renaissance of Europe was no longer due to the banks, nor to the super capitalist bigwigs. Nor had it been obtained by sucking money from the public in the form of taxes that were every year more crushing. The billions involved in the economic and social reconstruction of the Reich were put up by the people themselves, by subscribing of their own free will to short-term bonds paying an honest interest instead of sinking into the abyss of incomprehensible deficits of bloodsucker States. The German people would thus spontaneously provide Hitler with twelve billion marks, an enormous reserve fund, larger than the military budget of France, then the most expensive in the world. Labor was no longer at the mercy of the dictatorship of money. It was again becoming an effective and creative force worthy of respect. That was the Hitler revolution.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“Hitler also ordered affordable housing, especially for young married couples. Neat, sturdy houses with garden space around them were built, which they could then purchase for 600 - 1,000 Reichsmarks at no interest and minuscule monthly payments. The best part was that a quarter of the mortgage was canceled with the birth of each child, so that after their fourth child a couple would be home free!”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“Loans amortizable in ten years were granted to newly married couples who wished to settle permanently in their homes. At the birth of each child, a fourth of the debt was canceled.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“The decree issued provided for the granting of loans to persons intending to marry. Subject to certain regulations, the repayment of the money can be partly or wholly waived upon the birth of one or more children. The effect produced by this decree has been an immediate increase in the number of marriages.”

- Dr. Arthur Gutt, head of the National Hygiene Department

“No interest is payable on the loans. But a reduction of 25% is made from the total amount in respect of each child. If desired, the monthly payments may be deferred for a period of 12 months after the birth of each child. When payment has to be resumed after the lapse of that period, the monthly amount on which it is calculated is no longer the sum originally advanced, but only that part of it which is still left after deducting the allowance made in respect of the child. The object aimed at by these provisions is to enable the young couples to spread the repayment instalments over a longer term and to obtain larger reductions consequent upon the birth of more children.”

- Fritz Reinhardt, Secretary of State in the National Ministry of Finance

“The National Socialist leadership looked upon the charging of interest on loans as immoral, and by forcing banks to abolish the practice of usury, millions were freed from the slavery of debt. It was a spectacular financial recovery not witnessed before or since and often referred to as the greatest economic miracle of all time. Meanwhile, most Western countries were still mired in the Great Depression.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“The sheer scale of the German industrial reawakening is not merely a political nuisance for the administration, it is a fundamental challenge to the global economic configuration we are currently constructing.”

- Benjamin Cohen, U.S. State Department Advisor

“It is unbearable for us to be constantly domineered over by these folks and, for example, to let ourselves be told what economic policy we should practice. We practice an economic policy that benefits the German folk. I do not tell the others what to do. If others want to sit on sacks of gold, they should do it. The result of our economic policy speaks for us and not for the gold standard people. We have gotten rid of the unemployed because we no longer pay homage to this insanity, because we view our whole economic life only as a production problem and no longer as a capitalist one. We hence do not make our economic policies according to the views or wishes of the bankers in New York or London, rather Germany’s economic policy is made exclusively according to the interests of the German folk. It may be that today gold has become the exclusive ruler of life, but the time will come when man will again bow down before a higher God.”

- Adolf Hitler

“By setting up the geopolitical conditions where every German sovereign act, no matter how historically justified, was met with an ultimatum, they succeeded in forcing the leadership into a position where they either had to accept the destruction of their nation or fight to defend it.”

- Arya AI

“British foreign policy is now predicated on the assumption that no sovereign State can be allowed to exist in Central Europe if it threatens the traditional primacy of the British Empire.”

- Lord Lothian (Philip Kerr), British Ambassador to the United States

“What we want is for the German economy to be completely smashed.”

- Winston Churchill

“Churchill’s view was consistent: Germany was becoming too strong economically, and her industrial capacity was a threat that necessitated a total strike to smash her ability to compete.”

- Brigadier General Robert E. Wood, Chairman of the America First Committee

“Churchill and the financial interests behind him are not interested in a settlement that preserves Germany’s industrial health. They believe Britain’s survival depends on the total economic ruin of the German State.”

- Joseph P. Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to England

“If Hitler continued with his bloodless victories, Germany would dominate Europe economically and no longer be at the mercy of a British blockade. That would mean Britain’s end as a world power.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“War with Germany had become the only real alternative to Britain’s relegation to second-class status.”

- Simon Newman, author of The British Guarantee to Poland

“Churchill is convinced that the only way to safeguard Britain’s future is to ensure that the German industrial machine is dismantled. He is prepared to gamble the entire future of the British Empire to see the German economy smashed into oblivion.”

- William Maxwell Aitken, Minister of Aircraft Production of the United Kingdom

“Churchill’s relentless pursuit of this war is driven by his visceral fear of German economic competition. He seems to care little for the lives lost, provided the German industrial powerhouse is finally broken.”

- Neville Chamberlain, British Prime Minister

“They do not want the big economic competitor.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The problem with Germany’s recovery is that it is not happening within the rules of the world market. By establishing a system of bilateral trade agreements and labor-based currency, they are proving that a nation can thrive without the international financial system. If this is allowed to succeed, the influence of the City of London will be curtailed and our ability to control the economic output of Europe will vanish.”

- Sir Frederick Leith-Ross, Chief Economic Adviser to the British Government, 1937

“The international clique driving us toward war are motivated by the fear that if Germany survives, their control over the world’s economic life, which they attained in 1918, will be broken. They need a war to reset the clock.”

- Brigadier General Robert E. Wood, Chairman of the America First Committee

“The destruction of the German industrial machine is the precondition for the expansion of the American and British trade networks into the European market. We must treat this war as a total economic mobilization.”

- W. Averell Harriman, United States Secretary of Commerce

“Britain was taking advantage of the situation to go to war against Germany because the Reich had become too strong and had upset the European balance.”

- Ralph Franklin Keeling, author of Gruesome Harvest

“The British are dead set on this war, largely because they can no longer stand the thought of a Germany that is not their subordinate. They call it balance of power, but it is really a policy of ensuring no sovereign competitor emerges on the continent.”

- Joseph P. Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to England

“For four hundred years, England’s policy has been to oppose the strongest of the continental powers. It didn’t matter to her who this power was, it was sufficient that it appeared to seek dominance. Let us hence not fear the accusation of being pro-French or anti-German. If the circumstances were to change, we should be pro-German and anti-French. The question to be asked today is that of knowing which is the strongest European power.”

- Winston Churchill

“Their balance of power is simply a polite way of saying they intend to keep us under their boot.”

- Ernst von Weizsäcker, German Secretary of State

“Churchill is quite candid about his philosophy. He does not view Germany as a specific enemy of the British people but as an intolerable industrial rival that must be handled exactly as Napoleon was handled, by a war of total attrition.”

- Joseph P. Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to England

“We want our rights, and these rights are liberty, bread, and living space. If we are denied these rights, we will fight for them!”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“That is what it is all about. I want work and bread for my people. And not temporarily through the granting of loans but through a solid, permanent production process which I can either exchange for the goods of the rest of the world or for my own goods in the cycle of our own economy.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany has an enormous number of men who not only want to work but also to eat. I cannot build the future of the German nation on the assurances of a foreign statesman or on any international help but only on the real basis of steady production, for which I must find a market at home and abroad.”

- Adolf Hitler

“My mission here was to find a basis for living with a resurgent Germany but I find myself obstructed at every turn by London officials whose only goal is the removal of the German challenge, as if the very existence of a strong Germany were a crime against the balance of the world.”

- Sir Neville Henderson, British Ambassador to Germany

“I have spent my life in public service and I am appalled by the insistence of certain of my colleagues that we must engineer a war purely to prevent Germany from becoming too powerful, regardless of the merits of their specific territorial claims.”

- Neville Chamberlain, British Prime Minister

“The German government is convinced that the restoration of German-British relations, which would be equally advantageous for both countries, is possible if the German government’s goal of ensuring the security of its own living space is understood by British politicians as a purely continental affair that does not encroach upon the integrity of the British Empire.”

- Joachim von Ribbentrop, 1936

“I believe that if we can satisfy the legitimate territorial and economic needs of Germany, we can usher in a long period of peace. The tragedy is that I am being actively undermined in these efforts by those who believe that a destroyed Germany is better than a peaceful one.”

- Neville Chamberlain, British Prime Minister, 1938

“Peace is built through honesty, through work, through mutual respect. And that is what we are doing here in Germany. Building peace through creation, through labor, through unity. We have become once again a nation capable of anything. There is no task too great for us, no challenge too hard, so long as we remain true to one another, German men and women. You have seen the roads we have built, the homes we have raised, the strength we have restored. You have seen that Germany stands once more on her own feet.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Historians will one day record that never were the peaceful proposals of one man met with more hatred than mine. When Germany became the example to the world of the peaceful solution of social problems and economic difficulties, the hatred of the Bolsheviks and Capitalists, the exploiters of nations, was turned against her. Only then did I turn to create the new German Wehrmacht.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1936

“What they hate is the Germany which sets a dangerous example for them, this social Germany. They hate this Germany which in the course of seven years has labored to afford its Volk a decent life. They hate this Germany which has eliminated unemployment, which, in spite of all their wealth, they have not been able to eliminate. This Germany which grants its laborers decent housing, this is what they hate, because they have a feeling their own peoples could be “infected” thereby. It is their big money men, their Jewish and non-Jewish international banking barons who hate us because they see in Germany a bad example potentially rousing other peoples, especially their own people. They hate this Germany with its young, healthy, blossoming new generation, the Germany which takes such care of the well-being of this generation. Opposed to this there stands a completely different world. In that world the highest ideal is the struggle for wealth, for capital, for family possessions, for personal egoism. Everything else is merely a means to such ends. The two worlds confront each other today.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It was not my ambition to wage wars but to build up a new social State of the highest culture. And every year of war takes me away from my work. The nonsense must be cleared away forever that it can be possible for one nation to blockade an entire continent whenever it wants. It must be made impossible in the future that a pirate State can from time to time, according to wish and mood, surrender hundreds of millions of people here more or less to poverty and misery. We are fed up, especially as Germans, to let England dictate to us whether or not we may do this or that. This regime of pitiful and vile war agitators must be eliminated so that a condition is established in which it is impossible that, in the future, one nation can still tyrannize all of Europe.”

- Adolf Hitler

“This war is holding up our work of reconstruction for many years. After all, I have not become the Chancellor of the Greater German Reich to make war. This war is robbing me of my best years. I still have so infinitely much to do. When this war is over, then Germany will begin a great undertaking. A cry of “arise” shall echo throughout the German lands. Then the German Volk will abandon the productions of cannons and will begin the labors of peace, and new reconstruction work for the mass millions. Then we shall show the world all the more clearly what is the master and who is the master: Capital or Labor!”

- Adolf Hitler

“I would have rather chosen peace than war because peace encompassed for me a plentitude of joyful tasks. What I could create, thanks to Providence and through the support of numerous splendid coworkers, in the few years of 1933-1939, for the German folk in works of culture, of education, but also the economic reconstruction and, above all, the social shaping of our life, you will one day be able to comfortably put into comparison with what my opponents have performed in the same period.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany issued debt-free and interest-free money, accounting for its startling rise from the Great Depression to a world power in five years. Germany financed its entire government and war operation from 1935 to 1945 without gold and without debt, and it took the whole Capitalist and Communist world to destroy her in order to bring Europe back under the heel of the bankers. Such history of money does not even appear in the textbooks of public government schools today.”

- Sheldon Emery, author of Billions for the Bankers, Debts for the People

“Adolf Hitler took over the privilege of manufacturing money. He took over the machinery of falsification and put it to work for the benefit of the people. Can you possibly imagine what would have come if this had infected a number of other States?”

- Christian G. Rakovsky, Jewish Revolutionary

“Hitler’s plan was therefore clear: to isolate the economy from international finance capitalism. Only this could allow the German people to flourish. For twelve spectacular years, it succeeded. Hitler took a ruined and demoralized nation, applied the basic principles of National Socialism, and succeeded beyond what anyone thought possible. From the start, it was Hitler’s success that posed the greatest threat, not his military might. From the Jewish perspective, no so-called antisemitic nation must be allowed to prosper. This would set the worst possible example and could precipitate their decline elsewhere. Therefore, Hitler had to be stopped.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Germany’s unforgivable crime before WW2 was its attempt to loosen its economy out of the world trade system and to build up its own exchange system from which the world-finance couldn’t profit anymore.”

- Winston Churchill

“I believe now that Hitler and the German people did not want war. But we declared war on Germany, intent on destroying it, in accordance with our principle of balance of power, and we were encouraged by the Jews around Roosevelt. We ignored Hitler’s pleadings not to enter into war. Now we are forced to realize that Hitler was right.”

- Sir Hartley Shawcross, British Attorney General

“One day, President Roosevelt told me that he was asking publicly for suggestions about what the war should be called. I said at once, the unnecessary war. There never was a war more easy to stop than that which has just wrecked what was left of the world from the previous struggle.”

- Winston Churchill

“It is untrue that I or anybody else in Germany wanted war in 1939. It was desired and instigated exclusively by those international statesmen who were either of Jewish origin or working for Jewish interests. I have made so many offers for the reduction and elimination of armaments, which posterity cannot explain away for all eternity, that the responsibility for the outbreak of this war cannot rest on me. Furthermore, I never desired that after the first terrible World War a second war should arise against England, or even against America. Centuries may pass, but out of the ruins of our cities and monuments of art, there will arise anew the hatred for the people who alone are ultimately responsible: International Jewry and its helpers.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1945