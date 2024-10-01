“You Christians worry and complain about the Jew's influence in your civilization. We are, you say, an international people, a compact minority in your midst, with traditions, interests, aspirations, and objectives distinct from your own. And you declare that this state of affairs is a menace to your orderly development, it confuses your impulses, it defeats your purposes, it muddles up your destiny. The influence is certainly there, and it is vastly greater and more insidious than you appear to realize.”

- Marcus Eli Ravage, author of A Real Case Against the Jews

“There are essentially two peoples as spiritual forces in the world: Jews and White Christian people.”

- Maurice Samuel, author of You Gentiles

“We hate Christianity and Christians. Even the best of them must be regarded as our worst enemies. They preach love of one's neighbor and mercy, which is contrary to our principles. Christian love is an obstacle to the development of the Communist revolution. Down with love of one's neighbor. What we need is hatred. Only thus shall we conquer the universe.”

- Anatoly Lunacharsky, Bolshevik Soviet People’s Commisar

“The Jew detests the spirit of the nations in the midst of which they live. The Jew is necessarily anti-Christian, by definition, in being a Jew. Now that the Jew has entered into society, he has become a source of disorder, and, like the mole, he is busily engaged in undermining the ancient foundations upon which rests the Christian State. And this accounts for the decline of nations, and their intellectual and moral decadence: they are like a human body which suffers from the intrusion of some foreign element which it cannot assimilate and the presence of which brings on convulsions and lasting disease. By his very presence the Jew acts as a solvent. He produces disorders, he destroys, he brings on the most fearful catastrophes. The admission of the Jew into the body of the nations has proved fatal to them. They are doomed for having received him. The entrance of the Jew into society marked the destruction of the Christian State.”

- Bernard Lazare, author of Antisemitism: Its History and Causes

“Communism is our supreme revenge against Christianity.”

- The Jewish Chronicle, 1918

“Bolshevism is the dispossession of the Christian nations of the world to such an extent that no capital will remain in the hands of the Christians, that all Jews may jointly hold the world in their hands and reign wherever they choose.”

- The London Globe, 1919

“There should not be one single church left within the borders of Soviet Russia, and the idea of God will have been banished from the Soviet Union as a remnant of the Middle Ages, which has been used for the purpose of oppressing the working classes.”

- Joseph Stalin

“There shall be no remnants and survivors from the impurity of Christianity.”

- Rabbi Baruch Efrati

“Our life is of this world only, and our mentality is as foreign to the true spirits of Christianity as our character was to the Founder of this new creed two thousand years ago. The founder of Christianity made no secret of his estimation of the Jews and the fact that he was not one of us. When he found it necessary, he drove us out of the temple of God, because then, as always, we used religion as a means of advancing our commercial interest.”

- Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Senior Aide to Senator Jacob K. Javits (R-NY)

“The Jew is not satisfied with de-Christianizing, he Judaizes. He destroys the Catholic or Protestant faith. He provokes indifference but he imposes his idea of the world, of morals and of life, upon those whose faith he ruins. He works at his age-old task, the annihilation of the religion of Christ.”

- Bernard Lazare, author of Antisemitism: Its History and Causes

“For a Christian to believe that Christ was Jewish is an impossibility. The Jewish religion was foreign to him, he fought against it and abolished it. The religion which Christ preached has nothing in common with the gross materialism which dominated the so-called chosen people. His teachings are the basis of the spiritual conception which we call Aryan, and which has always stood in fundamental opposition to Judaism. The religion which Christ founded is the exact contradiction of the Jewish religion, as are his followers the eternal opposite of the Jewish teaching.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The day when the Jew was first admitted to civil rights, the Christian State was in danger. The entrance of the Jew into society marked the destruction of the Christian State.”

- Bernard Lazare, author of Antisemitism: Its History and Causes

“Might it not be that Bolshevism is the vendetta of Judaism against Christianity?”

- Benito Mussolini

“Bolshevism, in its proper perspective, is the most recent development in the age-long struggle waged by the Jewish nation against Christ.”

- Rev. Denis Fahey, Irish Professor of Philosophy and Church History

“For twenty centuries, the Jewish nation has toiled to destroy in the world the kingship of Jesus Christ. And to seal this destruction, the Jews have plotted a world empire, dominating all the nations of the earth, so that the message of Christ the King will be forever stifled.”

- Father Leonard E. Feeney, American Catholic Priest

“Perhaps, someday, a study will be conducted examining the reasons Christians so vehemently support the people who reject their Lord and Savior and have constructed an entire theological edifice based upon that rejection.”

- Wyatt Peterson, author of Perfidy of Zion

“Our people were once concerned about the corrupting influence of the anti-Christ Jews in society, but now their lack of concern has brought about Jewish domination in the land.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“Mercy toward all mankind is a product of Christianity and is absent from the dialectic materialism of the new rulers of Russia, whose tentacles reach to so many countries. It is thus well to reflect constantly that Soviet leaders are moved by no consideration of humanity as the term is understood in the Christian West. Instead of relieving a famine, the rulers of Russia are reported to have let millions of Russians die in order to restore a balance between productivity and population.”

- John Beaty, author of Iron Curtain Over America

“The Jew is hostile, abrasive, hateful, ungodly, a destroyer, and a usurer. They cannot deviate from hating or doing ungodly and destructive things any more than a lion can refrain from killing, for it is their way of life.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom

“The plans of the Jews to control the whole world by means of Freemasonry were already clearly announced at their international congresses.”

- Pastoral Letter of the Slovak Catholic Bishops, 1942

“Freemasonry is a Jewish establishment whose history, grades, official appointments, passwords, and explanations are Jewish from beginning to end.”

- Rabbi Isaac Wise, author of The Essence of Judaism

“Masonic lodges are established all over the world to help us achieve our independence. Those pigs, the non-Jewish Masons, will never understand the final objects of Masonry.”

- Theodor Herzl, father of Zionism

“Who are the Freemasons, actually? There are two degrees. In Germany, the lower one contains the average German citizen. The real responsible ones, however, are those multi-faceted individuals who get on in every climate, all of whom know each other. They are the ones who unscrupulously take over every office and who understand how to brutally enslave all the nations, once again, Jews!”

- Adolf Hitler

“Freemasonry is based on Judaism. Eliminate the teachings of Judaism from the Masonic ritual and what is left?”

- The Jewish Tribune, 1927

“Degenerate Judaism, in league with world Freemasonry, is also the main proponent of mammonistic capitalism and the principal founder and apostle of socialism and communism.”

- Bishop Dr. Johannes Maria Gsöller, 1933

“The Church has never abandoned her absolute principle that it is possible for an individual Jew to scrap his hateful heritage, sincerely break with the synagogue, and cleanse his cursed blood with the Precious Blood of Jesus. Those two powers, the chief two in the world today, are Communism and Zionism. That both movements are avowedly anti-Christian, and that both are in origin and direction Jewish, is a matter of record. As surely and securely as the Jews have been behind Freemasonry, or Secularism, or Communism, they are behind the “anti-hate” drive. The Jews are advocating tolerance only for its destructive value, destructive, that is, of the Catholic Church.”

- Father Leonard E. Feeney, American Catholic Priest

“Tolerance is the virtue of the man without convictions.”

- G.K. Chesterton, author of The Crimes of England

“Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles.”

- Fyodor Dostoevsky, author of Crime and Punishment

“Tolerance and apathy are the last virtues of a dying society.”

- Aristotle, Greek Philosopher

“Anyone who does not know that the organized Jew is the instigator of World Communism, of International Zionism, and is in a conspiracy to destroy Christian civilization, is too naive and too ignorant to deal with the problems we face. The Christ-hating Jew who conspires against our Christian heritage enjoys nothing better than the conservative who protects the Jew and will talk about everything dangerous to our country except the hidden hand of the Jew conspirators, the root of all evil which threatens Christian civilization.”

- Walter White, founder of Western Front

“This is not an uncommon impression, and one finds it sometimes among Jews as well as Christians, that Judaism is the religion of the Hebrew Bible. It is, of course, a fallacious impression. Judaism is not the religion of the Bible.”

- Rabbi Ben Zion Bokser

“Judaism was not evolved in Judah, it was in Babylon that Judaism first became that which it was and still is.”

- Dr. H. Winckler, author of The Hebrew Peoples

“Christianity did not come from Judaism. Rather, Judaism is a perversion of Christianity.”

- Ignatius Theophorus, 1st Century AD

“Theologically and historically, there is no such thing as the Judeo-Christian tradition.”

- Jacob Neusner, Talmudic Scholar

“What is the reason for their obvious punishment, which has lasted for thousands of years? Dear brethren, the reason is easily given: the Jews brought the Christ of God to the cross!”

- Pastor Friedrich Gustav Martin Niemoeller

“It is seldom a Jew renounces his faith, it is more seldom that a Christian embraces Judaism.”

- The Wilmington Daily Republican, 1892

“You will notice the great difference between the Jewish and Christian religions. But these are not all. We consider the two religions so different that one excludes the other. We emphasized that there is no such thing as a Judeo-Christian religion. There is not any similarity between the two concepts.”

- Rabbi Moshe M. Maggal

“There is no such entity as the Judeo-Christian religion. As religions go, there is no way to combine the view that Jesus is the Christ with the idea that He was a fraud, or the claim that He rose from the dead with the counterclaim that He did nothing of the kind.”

- Douglas Wilson, author of The Christian Challenge to Modern Education

“The pulpit has also the mission of liberating the Church from the error that Judah and Israel are synonymous. The reading of the Scriptures which confuse the tribe of Judah with Israel, and which interpret every mention of Israel as signifying the Jews, is at the root of more than one-half the confusion and division traceable in Christian doctrinal statements.”

- The Dearborn Independent, 1922

“Jews began to call themselves Hebrews and Israelites in 1860.”

- Judaica Encyclopedia, 1971

“Strictly speaking, it is incorrect to call an ancient Israelite a Jew, or to call a contemporary Jew an Israelite or Hebrew.”

-Jewish Almanac, 1980

“It is well known that, sometime in the 8th to 9th centuries, the Khazars, a warlike Turkic people, converted to Judaism and ruled over a vast domain in what became southern Russia and Ukraine. What happened to them after the Russians destroyed that empire around the 11th century has been a mystery. Many have speculated that the Khazars became the ancestors of Ashkenazi Jews.”

- Times of Israel

“The Khazars are a people of Turkish origin whose life and history are interwoven with the very beginnings of the history of the Jews of Russia.”

- The Jewish Encyclopedia

“The large majority of surviving Jews in the world is of Eastern European, and thus perhaps mainly of Khazar origin. If so, this would mean that their ancestors came not from the Jordan but from the Volga, not from Canaan but from the Caucasus, once believed to be the cradle of the Aryan race, and that genetically they are more closely related to the Hun, Uigur, and Magyar tribes than to the seed of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob (Israelites).”

- Arthur Koestler, author of The Thirteenth Tribe

“Khazars, a non-Semitic, Asiatic, Mongolian tribal nation who emigrated into Eastern Europe about the 1st century, who were converted as an entire nation to Judaism in the 7th century by the expanding Russian nation which absorbed the entire Khazar population, and who account for the presence in Eastern Europe of the great numbers of Yiddish-speaking Jews in Russia, Poland, Lithuania, Galatia, Besserabia and Rumania.”

- The Jewish Encyclopedia

“The Eastern European Jews, who form 92% of the world's population of those people who call themselves Jews, were originally Khazars. They were a warlike tribe that lived deep in the heart of Asia. The Khazarian king decided to adopt what is known today as Judaism - really Talmudism - and that became the State religion. He opened up synagogues and schools in his kingdom and they became what we call Jews. There wasn't one of them that had an ancestor that ever put a toe in the Holy Land, not only in Old Testament history, but back to the beginning of time. Not one of them! That is the foundation of all the misery that has befallen the world.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“The Khazar Jews and their descendants today comprise 90% of all Jews in Israel, the Sephardic Jews being the other 10%. The Zionists conspired to allow for the term “Jews” to be applied to any and all persons claiming a true heritage to Israel regardless of bloodline. In other words, a “Jew” is anybody we say is, and the world bought it!”

- Dr. Alfred M. Lilienthal, author of The Zionist Connection

“You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and he stood not in the truth, because truth is not in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own, for he is a liar, and the father thereof.”

- Jesus Christ, John 8:44

“I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”

- Jesus Christ, Revelation 2:9

“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie. Behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”

- Jesus Christ, Revelation 3:9

“There are also many rebellious people, both idle talkers and deceivers, who delude people’s minds with their worthless and misleading talk, especially those of the circumcision; they must be silenced, who subvert whole households, teaching things which they ought not for the sake of dishonest gain. Therefore rebuke them sharply, that they may become sound in the faith, instead of paying attention to Jewish myths or to commands of men who reject the truth. To the pure all things are pure, but to the corrupt and unbelieving nothing is pure. Their very minds and consciences are corrupted. They say they know God but they deny him by their actions. They are disgusting, disobedient, unfit for any good work.”

- Paul the Apostle, Titus 1:10-16

“Who is the liar? It is whoever denies that Jesus is the Christ. He is the antichrist, denying the Father and the Son.”

- John the Apostle, 1 John 2:22

“The Jews, who both killed the Lord Jesus, and the prophets, and have persecuted us, and please not God, and are adversaries to all men; prohibiting us to speak to the nations that they may be saved, to fill up their sins always, for the wrath of God has come upon them to the end.”

- Paul the Apostle, 1 Thessalonians 2:14-16

“You have taken up the tabernacle of Moloch and the star of your god Remphan, the idols you made to worship. Therefore, I will send you into exile beyond Babylon.”

- Saint Stephen, Acts 7:43

"The Jews were behind all the persecutions of the Christians. They wandered through the country everywhere hating and undermining the Christian faith.”

- St. Justin, 1st Century AD

“The synagogues of the Jews are the sources of Christian persecution.”

- Father Tertullian, 2nd Century AD

“Jews are the most worthless of all men. They are lecherous, greedy, rapacious. They are perfidious murderers of Christ. They worship the devil. Their religion is a sickness. The Jews are the odious assassins of Christ and for killing God there is no expiation possible, no indulgence or pardon. Christians may never cease vengeance, and the Jew must live in servitude forever. It is essential that all Christians hate them.”

- St. Ambrose, 3rd Century AD

“The Jews killed Christ.”

- St. Augustine

“Pilate said to them, Then what should I do with Jesus who is called the Messiah? All of them said, Let him be crucified! Then he asked, Why, what evil has he done? But they shouted all the more, Let him be crucified! So when Pilate saw that he could do nothing, but rather that a riot was beginning, he took some water and washed his hands before the crowd, saying, I am innocent of this man’s blood. Then the people as a whole answered, His blood be upon us and on our children!”

- Matthew 27:22-25

“By the will of the people a bitter punishment has been inflicted, myself being in a sort unwilling and rather afraid. A man, so pious and strict, no age has ever had nor will have. Had I not been afraid of the rising of a sedition among the people who were just on the point of breaking out, perhaps this man would still have been alive to us.”

- Pontius Pilate, letter to Tiberius Caesar

“I was ‘round when Jesus Christ had his moment of doubt and pain. Made damn sure that Pilate washed his hands and sealed his fate. Pleased to meet you, hope you guess my name. But what’s puzzling you is the nature of my game.”

- Sympathy for the Devil, The Rolling Stones

“If someone should kill the beloved son of a man, and then stretch forth their hands still stained with blood to the afflicted father, asking for fellowship, would not the blood of his son, visible on the hand of his murderer, provoke him to just anger instead?”

- St. Basil the Great, 3rd Century AD

“Jews are slayers of the Lord, murderers of the prophets, enemies and haters of God, adversaries of grace, enemies of their Father’s faith, advocates of the devil, a brood of vipers, slanderers, scoffers, men of darkened minds, the leaven of Pharisees, a congregation of demons, sinners, wicked men, haters of goodness!”

- St. Gregory of Nyssa, 3rd Century AD

“If you say that their synagogue is a brothel, a den of vice, the devil’s refuge, Satan’s fortress, a place to deprave the soul, an abyss of every conceivable disaster, or whatever else you will, you are still saying less than it deserves.”

- St. Jerome, 3rd Century AD

“Therefore, dear Christian, know this and doubt it not that, next to the devil, you have no enemy more bitter, more poisonous, more fierce than a true Jew who is serious about being a Jew. That is why they are often blamed in history for poisoning wells, stealing children, and practicing sorcery.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“Love your enemies, but only your personal enemies, not the enemies of God.”

- St. Theodosius, 4th Century AD

“Set fire to their synagogues or schools and bury or cover with dirt whatever will not burn so that no man will ever again see a stone or cinder of them. This is to be done in honor of our Lord and of Christendom so that God might see that we are Christians and do not condone or knowingly tolerate such public lying, cursing, and blaspheming of his Son and of his Christians. For whatever we tolerated in the past unknowingly will be pardoned by God, but if we, now that we are informed, were to protect and shield such a house for the Jews existing right before our very nose in which they lie about, blaspheme, curse, vilify, and defame Christ and us, it would be the same as if we were doing all this and even worse ourselves, as we very well know.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“How dare Christians have the slightest intercourse with Jews! They are lustful, rapacious, greedy, perfidious bandits, pests of the universe! Indeed, an entire day would not suffice to tell of all their rapine, their avarice, their deception of the poor, their thievery, and their huckstering.”

- St. John Chrysostom, 4th Century AD

“Judaism is the religion of the devil.”

- St. Jerome, 4th Century AD

“The synagogue is worse than a brothel, it is the den of scoundrels and the repair of wild beasts, the temple of demons devoted to idolatrous cults, the refuge of debauchees, and the cavern of devils. It is a criminal assembly of Jews, a place of meeting for the assassins of Christ, a den of thieves, a dwelling of iniquity, the refuge of devils, a gulf, and an abyss of perdition. I would say the same things about their souls.”

- St. John Chrysostom, 4th Century AD

“Just as it is impossible for snakes to stop biting, so the Jews will not abandon their desire to kill Christians wherever they can.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“Certainly, it is the time for me to show that demons dwell in the synagogue, not only in the place itself but also in the souls of the Jews.”

- St. John Chrysostomos, 4th Century AD

“The Godlessness of the Jews and the pagans is on par. But the Jews practice a deceit which is more dangerous. In their synagogue stands an invisible altar of deceit on which they sacrifice not sheep and calves but the souls of men.”

- St. John Chrysostomos, 4th Century AD

“I know well that they deny all this and everything else, but it is all in accordance with Christ’s judgment that they are spiritual, bitter, vengeful, malicious serpents, assassins, and children of the devil, who secretly sting and do harm because they are unable to do so openly.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“No Jew worships God. Who says this? The Son of God. For he says, if you knew my Father, you would also know me, but neither do you know me, nor do you know my Father. What more trustworthy testimony can I offer than this? Therefore, if they are ignorant of the Father, have crucified the Son, and rejected the help of the Spirit, who would not confidently declare that their place is a haunt of demons?”

- St. John Chrysostomos, 4th Century AD

“Jews are not allowed to keep Christian servants, for it is unjust that the members of Christ should be subject to the servants of the anti-Christ.”

- Council of Toledo, 633 AD

“Since it would be absurd for a person who blasphemes Christ to have authority over Christians, we renew at this general council what the Synod of Toledo wisely established earlier, namely the prohibition that Jews may hold public office, because under this guise they prove to be most dangerous.”

- Pope Innocent III, 1215

“Yes, we Catholic priests in particular are called upon above all others to stand by our Christian people, enlightening and helping them in the face of Jewish power, unconcerned by all the clamor of the Jews and their liberal friends.”

- Bishop Dr. Konrad Martin

“Therefore, be on your guard against the Jews, knowing that wherever they have their synagogues, nothing is found but a den of devils in which sheer self-glory, conceit, lies, blasphemy, and defaming of God and men are practiced most maliciously.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“The Jews tell me that my Christ is a bastard and that my Holy Virgin is a whore. Am I now to have eyes to look upon the Jew?

- Saint Kosmas Aitolos, Greek Orthodox Church

“No man, unless he is a skilled theologian, should debate with Jews. Instead, when a layman hears the Christian law slandered, he should defend it only with his sword, which he should thrust right into the offender’s guts as far as it will go.”

- St. Louis IX, King of France

“If I had to baptize a Jew, I would take him to the bridge of the Elbe, hang a stone round his neck, and push him over with the words: I baptize thee in the name of Abraham.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“We cannot admit that the Jewish faith still enjoys any validity. The Jews who should have been the first to acknowledge Jesus Christ have not done so to this day.”

- Pope Pius X, 1904

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites who cross sea and land to make a single Jew, and if he becomes a new convert, you make him a child of hell, twice as evil as yourselves are. You snakes and brood of vipers! How will you escape being sentenced to hell?”

- Jesus Christ, Matthew 23:15,33

“Consider again a few remarks from the past. Circa 75 BC, Apollonius Molon wrote a book, Against the Jews, the first such book in history in fact. We should ask, why would someone need to write a book against the Jews in 75 BC?”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Next to the devil, a Christian has no more bitter enemy than the Jew. Nobody else causes us as much suffering as these base children of the devil, this race of reptiles. These poisonous, envenomed worms should be drafted into forced labor, or they should simply be kicked out for all time.”

- Martin Luther, founder of the Protestant Reformation

“At all times, the Jews did not consider an oath made to a Christian to be binding. All means are equal to them when it comes to earning money. It is rare for the police to discover a theft in which a Jew is not involved as an accomplice.”

- Hellmuth von Moltke, Prussian Field Marshal

“It would be better to compel Jews to work for a living than to allow them to live in idleness and grow rich by usury.”

- Thomas Aquinas, Italian Priest

“We command that the bad and lowly Jews in the small towns, especially those in the middle of the country, where the Jews are completely unnecessary and rather harmful, be removed from there at every opportunity and to the best of our ability.”

- Frederick the Great, King of Prussia

“It boils down to this, if we do not want to be complicit in the Jews’ blasphemy, we must separate from them and expel them from our country.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“The Jews regard as profane all that we hold sacred, they permit all that we abhor. The Jews are loyal to each other, but toward every other people they feel only hate.”

- Tacitus, Roman Historian

“The Jews have long been in revolt not only against the Romans, but against all humanity.”



- Philostratus, Greek Philosopher, 225 AD

“The Jews haughtily and vainly despise all mankind.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“They were hated because they were known to hate other men.”

- Jean-Baptiste de Mirabaud, author of Opinions of the Ancients on the Jews

“Jews display an unsocial and savage aversion for the rest of mankind.”

- Baron d’Holbach, German Philosopher

“They have been fed such poisonous hatred against non-Jews from childhood by their parents and rabbis, and they continue to feed on it incessantly so that it has passed into their blood and flesh, into their marrow and bones, and has become their very nature and life.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“Jews show the most invincible hatred for every people by whom they are tolerated and enriched.”

- Voltaire, French Philosopher

“Judaism showed enmity toward all other peoples and which, therefore, evoked the enmity of all.”

- Immanuel Kant, German Philosopher

“The Jewish State is founded on the hatred of the whole human race.”

- Johann Gottlieb Fichte, German Philosopher

“Jewry is something that moves and acts beyond the sphere of the natural laws of life. It is something hostile to life, something unnatural, something demonical.”

- Theodore Fritsch, author of The Handbook of the Jewish Question

“Jews are the best haters there have ever been. They had a more profound contempt for the human being in themselves than any other people.”

- Friedrich Nietzsche, author of Beyond Good and Evil

“It seems to predominate among Jews to a greater degree, and with a greater intensity, than nearly any other ethnic group.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“A powerful, hostile State is spreading across almost all countries in Europe. It is at constant war with all others and in many ways oppresses its citizens terribly. It is Judaism.”

- Johann Gottlieb Fichte, German Philosopher

“The nation of Jews made their hatred of mankind into a tradition. They alone, of all nations, avoided dealings with any other people and looked upon all men as their enemies.”

- Diodorus Siculus, Ancient Greek Historian

“Jews everywhere were showing signs of hostility to the Romans, partly by secret and partly overt acts.”

- Lucius Cassius Dio, author of History of Rome, 2nd Century AD

“Voltaire, as well as Rousseau, together with our German Fichte, and many another, they are all without exception united in their recognition that the Jew is not only a foreign element differing in his essential character, which is utterly harmful to us, but that the Jewish people in itself stands against us as our deadly foe, and so will stand against us always and for all time.”

- Adolf Hitler

“When Hitler writes of the Jews’ boundless hatred against their fellow citizen, we will understand this as a continuation of a very long line of similar critiques.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Our ways of life and those of the Jews are utterly different. The Jews will easily pervert the souls of simple folk if such folk are continually living or interacting with them.”

- Pope Alexander III

“With great sorrow and mortal anxiety, we have heard that the Jews have in a Christian land the same rights as Christians, that Christian men and women live under the same roof with these traitors and defile their souls day and night with blasphemies!”

- Pope Stephen III

“Jews of both sexes in every Christian province and at all times shall be marked off in the eyes of the public from other peoples through the character of their dress.”

- Pope Innocent III, 1215

“That Jews may be distinguished from others, we decree and emphatically command that in the center of the breast of their garment they shall wear an oval badge.”

- Synod of Narbonne, 1227

“Each Jew, after he is seven years old, shall wear a distinguishing mark on his outer garment of yellow felt of the length of six inches and of the breadth of three inches.”

- King Edward I, 1274

“You know the people called Jews, who recognize no Lord but their god. You gave them space to live in your land according to their customs. They have a faith that entitles them to rob strangers, and your peoples are exposed to their mercy. The Jew loves money and fears danger. He knows how, with little effort and without risking much, to carry money out of the country through trade and interest. They also find the key to all hearts through money, and no secret is well kept from them. They know how to get hold of everyone through loans and exchanges, he who gets involved with them once cannot escape.”

- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, German Philosopher

“Who are the moneylenders? They are the ones who were driven out of the temple by Christ 2,000 years ago. They are the ones who never work but live only by deceit.”

- Julius Streicher, founder and publisher of the newspaper Der Stürmer

“As soon as the first permanent settlements were established, the Jew was suddenly there. He arrived as a merchant, and in the beginning didn’t bother to disguise his nationality. He still remained openly a Jew, partly because of the large racial difference between himself and his host people, partly because he knew too little of the language, and partly because the social cohesion of the host people was too strong. He couldn’t appear as anything other than a foreign merchant. His cunning, combined with inexperience on the part of the host people, meant that it was no disadvantage to openly retain his Jewish character. Rather, it would have been an advantage, the foreigner was always well-received. Slowly but steadily, he began to take part in economic life, not as a producer, but only as a middleman. His commercial cunning, acquired over thousands of years of negotiation as an intermediary, made him superior to the Aryans, who were still quite helpless and boundlessly honest. After a short time, commerce threatened to become a Jewish monopoly. He began to lend money at usurious interest. It was he who first introduced the payment of interest. The danger of this innovation was not initially recognized, rather, it was welcomed because it offered momentary advantages. At this stage, the Jew became firmly settled. He inhabited special quarters of the cities and towns, gradually coming to form a State within a State. He regarded the commercial domain and all financial transactions as his own exclusive privilege, which he ruthlessly exploited. Finance and trade became his complete monopoly. His blood-sucking tyranny became so unbearable that excessive actions were taken against him. People began to scrutinize this foreigner more closely, discovering more and more repulsive traits and characteristics in him, until the cleft became unbridgeable. In times of distress, a wave of public anger has usually arisen against him, and the plundered and ruined masses began to defend themselves against what they considered to be a scourge of God. They came to know him through the course of centuries, eventually viewing his mere existence as something comparable to the plague. Now the Jew begins to reveal his true character. He pays governments with servile flattery, using his money to ingratiate himself further and thus securing the privilege of exploiting his victims. Although public wrath occasionally flares up against this eternal blood-sucker, driving him out, after a few years he reappears in those same places and carries on as before. No persecution can force him to give up this type of human exploitation, and none can drive him away. He always returns after a short time and it’s the same old story.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Traditionally, Jews were a people without a homeland. Ever since the Roman conquest of Jerusalem in 70 AD, Jews were compelled to wander to neighboring lands and to make their way as best as possible. They were essentially foreigners everywhere, even where they had settled for centuries. In a sense, they were the first true internationalists. And it worked to their benefit. As strangers, they were often exempt from the social and cultural norms of the host population. They were relatively free to exploit the native people. And for the reasons stated above, they had little reason not to.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Jews were very clever at profitably outwitting the very people among whom they find protection. It cannot be otherwise with a whole nation of merchants who are nonproductive members of society.”

- Immanuel Kant, German Philosopher

“Judaism is mercantile and usurious parasitism. The Jew remains a Jew, a parasitic race, an enemy of labor.”

- Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, French Philosopher

“This widely diffused republic of cunning usurers, this people have been for thousands of years, nay almost from their beginning, parasitical plants on the trunks of other nations.”

- Johann Gottfried Herder, German Philosopher, 1791

“The Jews are the sponges of kings, they suck up the wealth of the land.”

- King Edward I

“When the Jew gives, he gives at interest rates that will provide him with a passive income for all time. It is not good fortune for a people to obtain money through loans, but rather a new form of fraud. If we continue to tolerate and maintain this interest slavery, we will perish.”

- Julius Streicher, founder and publisher of the newspaper Der Stürmer

“All the world suffers from the usury of the Jews, their monopolies and deceit. They have brought many unfortunate people into a state of poverty, especially the farmers, working class people, and the very poor. Their ethical and moral doctrines as well as their deeds rightly deserve to be exposed to criticism in whatever country they happen to live.”

- Pope Clement VIII

“The Jew had found another kind of work for himself where he could earn gold without practically moving a finger. He developed a principle which, throughout millennia, made it possible for him to amass fortunes without sweat and toil.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The most hated sort of money making, and with the greatest reason, is usury, which makes a gain out of money itself, and not from the natural use of it. Money was intended to be used in exchange, but not to increase at interest. Of all modes of making money, usury is the most unnatural.”

- Aristotle, Greek Philosopher

“The Jews are nothing but thieves and robbers who daily eat no morsel and wear no thread of clothing which they have not stolen and pilfered from us by means of their accursed usury.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“By means of their practice of commerce, Jews amass a great store of money and then by an exorbitant rate of interest utterly destroy the wealth and inheritance of Christians.”

- Pope Benedict XIV

“The Jews are good for nothing but haggling over old clothes. I was forced to enact laws against their usury. The peasants thanked me for it.”

- Napoleon Bonaparte

“The Jew is uncreative. He produces nothing. He only haggles with products. With rags, clothing, pictures, jewels, grain, stocks, cures, peoples and States. He has somehow stolen everything he deals in. When he attacks a State, he is a revolutionary. As soon as he holds power, he preaches peace and order so that he can devour his conquests in comfort.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Besides usury, through which Jews everywhere have sucked dry the property of impoverished Christians, they are accomplices of thieves and robbers.”

- Pope Saint Pius V

“The Jews are a people of robbers. He has never founded any civilization, though he has destroyed civilizations by the hundred. He possesses nothing of his own creation to which he can point. Everything that he has is stolen. Foreign peoples, foreign workmen build him his temples, it is foreigners who create and work for him. It is foreigners who shed their blood for him. He has no art of his own, bit by bit, he has stolen it all from the other peoples or has watched them at work and then made his copy. He doesn’t even know how merely to preserve the precious things that others have created. As he turns the treasures over in his hand, they are transformed into dirt and dung.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jewish character had the same effect as in previous centuries: tenacious energy, unscrupulousness, international solidarity in the face of civil equality, and innate parasitism. All of this formed the basis for Jewish financial domination.”

- Alfred Rosenberg, Reich Minister for the Occupied Eastern Territories

“This whole Jewish world which constitutes a single exploiting sect, is a sort of bloodsucker people, a collective parasite, voracious, organized in itself.”

- Mikhail Bakunin, Russian Philosopher

“Jews are the scavengers of the world. Wherever there’s anything wrong with a country, you’ll find the Jews on the job there.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“The Jews were the only people who have contributed no useful invention to civilization.”

- Apollonius Molon, Greek Rhetorician

“The Jews have never invented anything. They are plagiarists in everything.”

- Voltaire, French Philosopher

“The Bible itself says the Jews are an accursed people.”

- Pope Clement VIII

“A country has the Jews it deserves. Just as mosquitoes can thrive and settle only in swamps, likewise the former can only thrive in the swamps of our sins.”

- Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, founder of The Legion Of The Archangel Michael

“The return from Babylon, and the adoption of the Babylonian Talmud, marks the end of Hebrewism, and the beginning of Judaism.”

- Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, New York Federation of Zionist Societies

“The Jewish religion as it is today traces its descent, without a break, through all the centuries, from the Pharisees. Their leading ideas and methods found expression in a literature of enormous extent, of which a very great deal is still in existence. The Talmud is the largest and most important single member of that literature.”

- The Universal Jewish Encyclopedia

“Why are the Jews the corrupters of morals, the exploiters of nations, and liars from the beginning? To answer this question, one must know the Jewish secret law book, the Talmud. In the Talmud, these crimes are prescribed to the Jews. I must say it again and again, whoever knows the Talmud knows the Jews!”

- Julius Streicher, founder and publisher of the newspaper Der Stürmer

“The Talmud is, after the Torah or Jewish Bible, the central text of Rabbinic Judaism and the primary source of Jewish religious law and Jewish theology. It consists of the Oral Torah (Mishnah) and its commentaries (Gemara). It records the teachings, opinions, and disagreements of thousands of rabbis on a variety of subjects.”

- Wikipedia

“When most people think of Torah, they probably imagine the scroll read each week in the synagogue. But that scroll, which consists of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, is only part of what Jews mean when they refer to Torah. There’s another Torah, known as the Oral Torah, which refers to the later works of the rabbinic period, most prominently the Mishnah and the Gemara, jointly known as the Talmud, that explain and expound upon the statutes recorded in the Written Torah. The traditional Jewish view is that both these Torahs were revealed at Mount Sinai, but the Oral Torah was passed down as oral tradition until the destruction of the Second Temple in the early part of the Common Era, when fear of it being lost forever led to it being committed to writing for the first time. The Oral Torah is crucial to the normative practice of Judaism today.”

- My Jewish Learning

“The Disputation of Paris, also known as the Trial of the Talmud, took place in 1240 at the court of King Louis IX of France. Christians had previously viewed Jews as the followers of the Old Testament who honored the Law of Moses and the prophets, but the alleged blasphemies included among the Talmudic texts indicated that Jewish understandings of the Old Testament differed from the Christian one.”

- Wikipedia

“The Talmud, a central guide and commentary on Jewish law, which we know for certain was written and revised by Jewish rabbis through the Middle Ages, is to this day the inspiration to a substantial number of Jews. The Talmud is, in places, a bizarre guide to daily life and extremely antagonistic towards Gentiles. It reveals a mentality, evident today among many Jews in positions of influence and authority, that is the root cause of the endless friction between the Jewish population as a whole and everyone else. It also explains why Jews were expelled en masse from nearly every region of Europe throughout history, 109 times being the number usually given. Some of the mass expulsions, as took place in England in 1290 and Spain in 1492, are widely known.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“Jews were expelled from several European countries in the Middle Ages, including England in 1290, France in 1306, Spain in 1492, and Italy in 1593.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Jews have been kicked out of every country we’ve ever lived, and it’s never been our own fault.”

- Randy Fine, Florida Congressman

“The apogee of Pharisaism is the Talmud of Babylonia. Pharisaism became Talmudism, Talmudism became Medieval Rabbinism, and Medieval Rabbinism became modern Rabbinism. But throughout these changes of name, the spirit of the ancient Pharisee survives unaltered.”

- Louis Finkelstein, author of The Pharisees

“The bedrock teachings of Orthodox Judaism are derived from the Babylonian Talmud, a collection of rabbinic works described by Wikipedia as the central text of Rabbinic Judaism and the primary text of Jewish law and Jewish theology. I’m not an expert on world religions, but I’d venture to guess that Orthodox Judaism is the only one whose holiest texts contain elaborate debates on the permissibility of sexually abusing children.”

- Wyatt Peterson, author of Perfidy of Zion

“Various collections of quotes from the Talmud circulate on the internet and elsewhere, purporting to show that the Talmud promotes immoral practices and regards non-Jews as lesser beings. Some of these quotes are genuine.”

- Wikipedia

“Christ will be judged in the afterlife with boiling excrement because he mocked the wise men.”

- The Talmud

“It is a commandment for every Jew to destroy everything connected with the Christian Church. The same applies to its ministers.”

- The Talmud

“In the late 19th century, most European Jews were a people of the book. But their book wasn’t the Bible. It was the Babylonian Talmud. To this day, the Talmud remains Judaism’s highest moral, ethical, and legal authority.”

- Ted Pike, Director of the National Prayer Network

“As a matter of fact, the Talmud is not a book that prepares one for the afterlife, it only supplies rules for a practical and profitable life in this world.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jews had a way of concentrating on life, and pushing death and its dogmas into the background.”

- Paul Johnson, author of A History of the Jews

“Any religion that deals almost exclusively with the material realm, with power and wealth, is scarcely worthy of being called a religion. For a spiritual man like Hitler, such a theology is a disgrace, little better than a joke. But it does help to explain Jewish fixation on money, power, political machinations, and the like. Without a concept of the human spirit, thought Hitler, we are little better than brute animals. There can be no higher ideals, no striving for greatness, no self-sacrifice, no true culture, no real creativity. Aryan cultural and intellectual greatness comes from an idealism, a sense of spiritual greatness. This can never exist in a Jewish context.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Zionism has its roots in a Jewish Messianic Movement that seeks to establish an independent Jewish State through which their messiah, the Jewish people as a whole, could rule the world. The place that they decided to occupy was the old Palestine.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“The Jewish people as a whole will become its own messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy, and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship. In this New World Order, the children of Israel will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition. The governments of the different peoples forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews. It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property and everywhere to make use of the resources of the state. Thus, will the promise of the Talmud be fulfilled, in which is said that when the Messianic time is come, the Jews will have all the property of the whole world in their hands.”

- Baruch Levy, letter to Karl Marx, 1879

“The Jews don’t await a Messiah or believe any ever existed, rather they are their own messiah, and that messiah, they believe, will one day rule the world.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“The Jewish people no longer expected a Redeemer who would deliver the whole world from moral baseness and sin, but they waited for the Jewish messiah who would remove the hard yoke from the chosen people. He will make Jerusalem the capital of the world, and he will exalt the children of Israel to lords of all nations. The Jewish people, poisoned by these ideas, did not accept the meek and humble Jesus of Nazareth as the Messiah. And when Jesus openly declared He is the one whom the nations are waiting for, and when He rebuked the Jews for their unbelief, they nailed Him to the cross. The Jews did not become missionaries of other nations, but persecuted, imprisoned, and searched to death a handful of those who spread the faith of Christ. For this betrayal of one's vocation, a new punishment came upon the Jewish people.”

- Pastoral Letter of the Slovak Catholic Bishops, 1942

“Our messiah will only appear once Europe and Christianity are totally destroyed.”

- Rabbi David Touitou

“The Jews believe the messiah is going to come and destroy White people, literally. They think their messiah has not come yet. They think that they’re going to rebuild the Third Temple. The antichrist, their messiah, will arrive and destroy Amalek, which is us. You think your messiah is going to kill all of us and we’re supposed to be friends?”

- Nicholas J. Fuentes, America First

“The Jew has a hereditary hatred for Christ and Christianity, and this is clearly expressed in the Talmud and other Jewish works. Despite this fact, the organized Church world cannot or will not acknowledge that the decline of their Christian nation is proportional to the number and influence of the Jews allowed to exist in it.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“It is written in the Jewish law book, the Talmud, that only the Jew is human, that Gentiles are only animals.”

- Julius Streicher, founder and publisher of the newspaper Der Stürmer

“The first five books of the Old Testament, called the Torah, are the most important to devout Jews, but even more important is the Talmud, a cultural guide and commentary on Jewish law, which we know for certain was written and revised by Jewish rabbis through the Middle Ages and to this day is the inspiration to a substantial number of Jews. The Talmud is, in places, a bizarre guide to daily life and extremely antagonistic towards Gentiles. It reveals a mentality, evident today among many Jews in positions of influence and authority, that is the root cause of the endless friction between the Jewish population as a whole and everyone else. It also explains why Jews were expelled en masse from nearly every region of Europe throughout history, 109 times being the number usually given. Some of these mass expulsions, as took place in England in 1290 and Spain in 1492, are widely known.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“Since Jews have an inclination towards this Talmudic religion which defies God, an obvious conflict will exist between them and anyone who adheres to the laws or ways of God. So repugnant was the Talmud to the White Christian people of Europe that on numerous occasions kings and popes issued edicts to have the Talmud burned.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“The Talmud is to this day the circulating heart’s blood of the Jewish religion. Whatever laws, customs, or ceremonies we Jews observe – whether we are Orthodox, Conservative, or Reform – we follow the Talmud. It is our common law.”

- Herman Wouk, author of This is My God: The Jewish Way of Life

“The Talmud is not a book of Godly morals or virtuous ethics but is replete with perversion and teachings of sexual debauchery. Contrary to popular belief, the Jews are not followers of the Old Testament law since they are not the people of the Old Testament. It is the Talmud that guides the life and spirit of the Jew.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“The teachings of the Talmud pushed the noble teachings of the Old Testament into the background and poisoned the mentality of the Jewish people.”

- Pastoral Letter of the Slovak Catholic Bishops, 1942

“Judaism, or the religion of the Jews as expressed in their Talmud, is contrary to the precepts of the Christian Bible. What the Bible approves of, the Talmud disapproves of, and what the Bible prohibits, the Talmud allows in some form. This exposes the false notion that Christianity was derived from Judaism.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“What the Torah forbids, the Talmud permits.”

- Jewish Proverb

“If a Jew is tempted to do evil, he should go to a city where is not known and do the evil there.”

- The Talmud

“The Jews are permitted by the Talmud to practice deceit.”

- Immanuel Kant, German Philospher

“Their Talmud and rabbis write that stealing and robbery, as they do through usury against the goyim, are acts of worship, for they believe that they are the noble blood and circumcised saints, but we are accursed goyim, and so they cannot treat us badly enough, nor sin against us, because they are the masters of the world, but we are their servants, their cattle! The Jews still adhere to this teaching today and do as their fathers did. They pervert God's word, are miserly, usurious, steal, murder wherever they can, and teach their children to do the same.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“Everywhere we are strangers in the lands in which we live, and it is our inflexible resolve to maintain our racial idiosyncrasy."

- Jakob Klatzkin, author of Crisis and Decision in Judaism, 1921

“We are obliged to conceal our own particular character and mode of life so that we will be allowed to continue our existence as a parasite among the nations.”

- Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Senior Aide to Senator Jacob K. Javits (R-NY)

“The Jewish race is an expert at mimicry. They put their host peoples to sleep, paralyzing their defensive abilities.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“The Jews have always been an element of national decomposition. They have always worked toward this. And now, all that’s dangerous in this people comes to the fore, the decomposing power of a nation that assumed the mask of different nationalities.”

- Heinrich von Treitschke, author of History of Germany in the Nineteenth Century

“Transplant a German to the United States and you turn him into an American. But the Jew remains a Jew wherever he goes, a creature which no environment can assimilate. It is the characteristic mental make-up of his race which renders him impervious to the processes of assimilation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There are two life-forces in the world I know, Jewish and Gentile, ours and yours. I do not believe that this primal difference between Gentile and Jew is reconcilable. You and we may come to an understanding, never to a reconciliation. There will be irritation between us as long as we are in intimate contact. For nature and constitution and vision divide us from all of you forever.”

- Maruice Samuel, author of You Gentiles, 1924

“The Jew is almost anxious in his efforts to mold the Gentile mind. He insists on being permitted to tell the Gentile what to think, especially about the Jew.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“On one thing am I clear, the influence which the Jews have gained upon our mental life has resulted in the deflection and falsification of our highest cultural tendencies. Whether the downfall of our culture can be stopped by a violent rejection of this destructive alien element, I am unable to decide.”

- Richard Wagner, German composer

“You have not begun to appreciate the real depth of our guilt. We are intruders. We are subverters. We have taken your natural world, your ideals, your destiny, and played havoc with them. We have been at the bottom of not merely the latest great war but of nearly all of your wars, not only of the Russian but of every other major revolution in your history. We have brought discord and confusion and frustration into your personal and public life. We are still doing it. No one can tell how long we shall go on doing it. Who knows what great and glorious destiny might have been yours if we had left you alone.”

- Marcus Eli Ravage, author of A Real Case Against the Jews

“Jews are anti-social, destructive, intolerant, mean-spirited, and deceitful. They wish to destroy, rule and kill, rob whoever gets in their way. To facilitate them getting what they want, they have developed a perverted, unnatural, destructive, evil lifestyle. Even though they live off the non-Jews as parasites, they still hate them and wish to destroy them. Jews hate nature and the natural order, because it’s pure and beautiful, and also because it’s bigger and stronger than they are, and they feel that they cannot fully control it. Nature’s beauty and harmony stands in stark contrast to their squalidness and ugliness, and that makes them hate it all the more. Apparently, the wickedness of the Jew is genetically based. Jews are destroyers. They are anti-humans. The Jew hates and wants to destroy all non-Jews. He will also destroy even other Jews who are less destructive and evil than he is if they get in his way. Jews are truly anti-human and anti-nature. Jews are intensely selfish, intolerant, and anti-social. They are full of hate, greed, and malice.”

- Bobby Fischer, Chess Grandmaster

“I regard the Jewish race as the born enemy of pure humanity and everything that is noble in it. We Germans will probably go under because of Jews. Perhaps I am the last German who knows how to stand up as an artist, as a man, against the Jews, who are gaining control of everything.”

- Richard Wagner, German composer

“There is scarcely an event in modern Europe that cannot be traced back to the Jews. We Jews, who have posed as saviors of the world, are today nothing else but the world’s seducers, its destroyers, its incendiaries, its executioners.”

- Dr. Oscar Levy, Jewish Physician

“The great trick of Jewry was to insinuate itself fraudulently amongst the religions with a religion like Judaism, which in reality is not a religion. Simply, the Jew has put a religious camouflage over his racial doctrine. Everything he undertakes is built on this lie.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The central and pivotal Jewish lie, for Hitler, is the notion that Jewishness is a question of religion. For him, it is strictly a racial matter. In reality, of course, it is both, as nearly everyone admits today. A Jew can mean a follower of Judaism, or it can refer to a specific ethnic group with an identifiable genetic makeup. Anyone can convert to the religion, but we are all stuck with our genes, or our blood as Hitler and others of the time put it.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The distinctive character of the Jew does not arise solely from his religion. It is true that his race and religion are indissolubly connected, but whatever be the cause of this junction of the race idea with the religion, it is very certain that the religion alone does not constitute the people. A believer in the Jewish faith does not by reason of that fact become a Jew. On the other hand, however, a Jew by birth remains a Jew, even though he abjures his religion.”

- Leo N. Levi, President of B’nai B’rith

“The Jew is a race that has no civilization to point to, no aspiring religion, no great achievement in any realm.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“The Jews belong to a dark and repulsive force. One knows how numerous this clique is, how they stick together and what power they exercise through their unions. They are a nation of rascals and deceivers.”

- Marcus Tullius Cicero

“We Jews have spoiled the blood of all the races of Europe. Taken as a whole, everything today is Jewdified. Our senses are alive to all the races. Our spirit reigns over the world. We are the lords, all that is light today is child of our spirit. Let the goyim hate us. Let them drive us out. Let our enemies laugh at our physical weakness. We cannot be driven out anymore. We have eaten ourselves into the peoples. We have vitiated the races of the Europeans. We have tarnished and broken their power. We have made everything of theirs foul, rotten, decomposed, decayed.”

- Kurt Munzer, author of The Way To Zion

“We are a parasitic people. We have no roots in the soil, there is no ground beneath our feet. And we are parasites not only in an economic sense, but in spirit, in thought, in poetry, in literature, and in our virtues, our ideals, our higher human aspirations.”

- Aaron David Gordon, Jewish Philosopher

“We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goy have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less.”

-Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Senior Aide to Senator Jacob K. Javits (R-NY)

“A parasite can often grow fat even as its host suffers and declines.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Our major vice of old, as of today, is parasitism. We are a people of vultures living on the labor and the good nature of the rest of the world. What a sorry spectacle the Jew makes on this continent which he pretends to have enriched! He does not even contribute manpower. He does not dig well, plough fields, forge skyscrapers, lay bricks, cut out trenches, spin wheels, bake dough, fell trees, pack tin cans, sweep streets, heave coal, fire furnaces, weave cloth, dig subways, raise ramparts, wall floods, rivet bridges, hinge gates, or fight fires. It seems to be part of the Jew’s unwritten code that he should never work.”

- Samuel Roth, author of Jews Must Live

“People who can sneak their way, like parasites, into the human body politic and make others work for them under various pretenses can form a State without possessing any definite territory. This is chiefly applicable to that parasitic nation which, particularly at the present time, preys upon the honest portion of mankind. I mean the Jews.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jews are a parasitic people, who roam the civilized world seeking a host nation they can subsist on. The Jews claim to be the torchbearers of civilization, but through their parasitic habits have deteriorated or destroyed every nation in which they have existed in large numbers.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“Jews never got rich out of one another but out of the nations among whom they dwelt. Jewish law permitted the Jew to do business with a Gentile on a different basis than that on which he did business with a brother Jew.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“The age-long problem of this nation among the nations, this in-and-out mentality, the essential parasitism of the Jewish mycelium upon the social and cultural organisms in which it lives.”

- H.G. Wells, author of The War of the Worlds

“The Jews live parasitically on other nations and their soil.”

- Arthur Schopenhauer, German Philosopher

“Existence compels the Jew to lie, and to lie systematically, just as it compels the inhabitants of northern climates to wear warm clothes. In order to continue his existence as a parasite of other peoples, he is obliged to conceal his inner nature. The greater the intelligence of the individual Jew, the better will he succeed in deceiving others.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Jews are braggarts, liars, and falsifiers of the scriptures.”

- Reverend John Calvin, 1559

“They lie as a matter of course, shamelessly and without compunction. Their very nature and history compel them to lie, in a way unlike any other ethnicity. And their lies are not over trivial or inconsequential issues. Jewish lies affect the social and economic wellbeing of millions and, in the case of war, can mean literal life or death for masses of humanity.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“For them, lying is as much a vital necessity as the mouse is to a cat. Their sole task is to break the national backbone of the people, thus preparing the nation to become the slaves of international capital and its masters - the Jews.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Jews have become extremely skilled at it. They easily and naturally offer up bald-faced lies, lies of omission, half-truths, exaggerations, and minimizations. They are expert bluffers, swindlers, and dissemblers. They are, in Hitler’s words, artful liars. This accounts for much of their so-called success in life.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“And, even if facts prove their pronouncements blatant lies, they have the nerve to come up with new pronouncements immediately. This is an old Jewish trick. It keeps the people from having time for reflection. Should people truly reflect on all these various prophecies then compare them to reality, these scribblers would not get a penny for their false reports. Therefore, their tactic and trick is once one prophecy has been disproved, to come up with three new ones instead. And so, they keep on lying, according to a type of snowball tactics, from today until tomorrow, from tomorrow until the next day.”

- Adolf Hitler

“They lie so clumsily and ineptly that anyone who is just a little observant can easily detect it.”

- Martin Luther, leader of the Protestant Reformation

“The Jew is a parasite, a sponger. He always corrupts the folk in which he dwells. Jewry deliberately destroys the host people’s basic prerequisites for life. Jewry is the ferment of decomposition, i.e. the force of destruction. The Jew knows very well how to camouflage himself and to adapt himself to the people among whom he dwells. He systematically poisons every healthy folk.”

- Hansjoerg Maennel, author of The Political Primer of National Socialism

“In the ancient world, Judaism was an effective ferment of cosmopolitanism and of national decomposition.”

- Theodor Mommsen, 1902 Nobel Prize in Literature

“The genius of the Jew is to live off people, not off land, nor off production of commodities from raw material. Let other people till the soil. The Jew, if he can, will live off the tiller. Let other people toil at trades and manufacturers. The Jew will exploit the fruits of their work. That is his particular genius.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“We never give but only take. We never labor but enjoy the fruits of others’ labor. We do not create but confiscate. We are not the producers but the parasites. We can physically live within any society but always remain spiritually apart.”

- Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Senior Aide to Senator Jacob K. Javits (R-NY)

“The Jews are caterpillars, grasshoppers, who ravage the countryside.”

- Napoleon Bonaparte

“We must put an end to both economic freeloading and economic exploitation in America. There must be no place for parasites who draw their sustenance from society without giving anything in return.”

- George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American National Socialist Party

“There is plenty of living space in the world, but the notion that the Jewish people were chosen by God to live off the productivity of other peoples will finally have to go. Jews will have to just get used to the idea of performing some respectable, constructive activity like other people do.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jewish objective has always been the same since Roman times. Jews are parasites who absorb the wealth of the community without adding to it.”

- Prof. Goldwin Smith, Oxford University

“With the Jewish people, the readiness for sacrifice doesn’t extend beyond the simple instinct for individual preservation. The feeling of solidarity that they apparently manifest is nothing but a very primitive herd instinct, similar to that which is found among other organisms in this world. It’s a remarkable fact that this herd instinct provides mutual support only as long as there is a common danger which makes mutual assistance useful or inevitable. The same pack of wolves that just joined together in a common attack will dissolve into individuals as soon as their hunger is quenched. It’s the same with the Jew. His spirit of sacrifice is present only as long as the individual’s existence makes this an absolute necessity. But as soon as the common foe is conquered, the danger that threatened is overcome, and the prey secured, then the apparent Jewish harmony disappears and the original conditions return. The Jews act in concord only when a common danger threatens, or when a common prey attracts them. When these two motives are lacking, the most brutal egoism appears, and these people, who had previously lived together in unity, turn into a swarm of rats that bloodily fight among themselves. If the Jews were the only people in the world, they would wallow in filth and mire. They would exploit and uproot one another in a bitter struggle. It would therefore be a complete mistake to infer any sense of sacrifice in the Jews from the fact that they stand together in a common struggle to exploit their fellow man. Here again, the Jew merely follows the naked egoism of the individual.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It is also an observable fact that Jews are not a physical people. Shunning manual labor, they are not found in the blue-collar work force. Whether Jews have been conditioned to disdain physical work, or they somehow evolved as parasites to live off the labor of others – as offensive as that may sound to some – the fact remains that, on the whole, they have always brought hatred upon themselves, and at no time in history have they ever formed their own self-sufficient nation.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“The Israelite people have never been worth much. They have few virtues and most of the faults of other peoples.”

- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, German Philosopher

“All this shows that Hitler was far from alone, and far from the first to identify and condemn Jewish parasitism. Other ethnicities seem not to merit such opprobrium. The fact that so many perceptive observers from many cultures and over many centuries found the same characteristic suggests that it is both true and endemic to the Jewish people.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“In order to correctly evaluate Jewry’s attitude toward the question of human culture, we must bear in mind the essential fact that there never has been any Jewish art. Above all, in those two royal domains of art - architecture and music - Jewry has done nothing original. The Jew essentially lacks the qualities that are characteristic of those creative races that are the founders of culture.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jew, who is something of a nomad, has never yet created a cultural form of his own and as far as we can see never will.”

- Carl Gustav Jung, author of Modern Man in Search of a Soul

“For Hitler, Jews carried an in-born, burning hatred of humanity, especially against the successful and culture-creating Aryans. They are driven by envy and jealousy, by a ruthless desire for power, and with an unmatched sense of impunity. Ordinary notions of sympathy or compassion seem to be utterly lacking, or are present only for show. Jewish hatred of others is thus the root cause of their hatred by others. This is perhaps the oldest and best-documented complaint of all.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“And it is no accident that the promoter of this cast of thought is a people which itself can boast of no real creative force - the Jewish people. It is the people with the least individual artistic capacity of any. It dominates only the sphere of crafty and speculative economics. The Jew as a race has eminent powers of self-preservation, but as an individual he possesses no cultural gifts. He is the demon of the disintegration of peoples. He is the symbol of the unceasing destruction of their life.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jews have always been an element of national decomposition. They have always worked toward this. And now, all that’s dangerous in this people comes to the fore, the decomposing power of a nation that assumes the mask of different nationalities.”

- Heinrich von Treitschke, author of History of Germany in the Nineteenth Century

“The Jew has never been a nomad, but always a parasite in the body of other peoples. If he occasionally abandoned regions where he had previously lived, he didn't do so voluntarily. He did it because, from time to time, he was driven out by those whom he had abused. Jewish self-expansion is a typical parasitic phenomenon - he always seeks new feeding ground for his race. But this has nothing to do with nomadism, because the Jew never thinks of leaving a territory that he has once occupied. He firmly stays where he is with such tenacity that he can hardly be driven out, even by force. He is and remains an eternal parasite, a sponger who, like a pernicious bacillus, spreads over wider and wider areas as they become favorable to him. The effect produced by his presence is also like that of a sponger. Wherever he establishes himself, the host people die out, sooner or later.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Previously words were used to express thoughts, but the Jew used words to invent the art of disguising thoughts. Lies are his strength, his weapon in the struggle. The Jew is said to be gifted. His only gift is that of juggling with other people’s property and swindling each and everyone. To persuade people that a thing which has value, has none, and vice versa - that’s not a sign of intelligence. The Jew has a talent for bringing confusion into the simplest matters, for getting everything muddled up. Thus comes the moment when nobody understands anything more about the question at issue. To tell you something utterly insignificant, the Jew drowns you in a flood of words. You try to analyze what he said and you realize it’s all wind. The Jew makes use of words to stultify his neighbors. And that’s why people make them professors. The Jew succeeds in getting himself rewarded for his meaningless glibness. Stop following what he says for a moment and at once his whole scaffolding collapses. I’ve always said, the Jews are the most diabolic creatures in existence. They’re liars, forgers, crooks. We can live without the Jews, but they couldn’t live without us. When the Europeans realize that, they’ll all become simultaneously aware of the solidarity that binds them together. The Jew prevents this solidarity. He owes his livelihood to the fact that this solidarity does not exist.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler’s claim is that Jews are disproportionately represented among these categories. He further suggests that in any sufficiently large Jewish population, a significant percentage, and in some cases a large majority, will manifest these negative qualities. And they do so in a way unlike any other ethnicity.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“I have had much conversation with many Jews. I have never seen either a drop of piety or a grain of truth or ingenuousness.”

- Reverend John Calvin, 1559

“The Jew in ordinary life strikes us by his physical appearance. No matter to what European nationality we belong, the Jew’s appearance contains something disagreeably foreign to us. Instinctively, we wish to have nothing in common with a man who looks like that.”

- Richard Wagner, German Composer

“There sat the very Jew of Jews, the distilled essence of all the Jews that have ever been born. He was the worst, and at the same time, the truest type of his race. I have never beheld anything so ugly and disagreeable, and preposterous, and laughable, as the outline of his profile. It was so hideously Jewish, and so cruel, and so keen. The sight of him justified me in the repugnance I have always felt towards his race.”

- Nathaniel Hawthorne, author of The Scarlet Letter

“The Jews are wretched creatures. I never saw in my life such a set of miserable looking people, and they would steal your eyes out of your head if they possibly could.”

- John Quincy Adams, 6th U.S. President

“I detest the Jews and everything connected with them, and I live only and solely with the hope of seeing their demise, with all their accursed Judaism. I want to see all the lenders at interest taken out and executed.”

- Henry Adams, grandson of U.S. President John Quincy Adams

“The things our forefathers told us about the Jews are not the worst things the Jews have done, rather, they are the things that have survived centuries of redaction, censorship, and suppression. The fullness of the truth is much, much worse.”

- Corey J. Mahler, Stone Choir Podcast

“The international Jew, hidden in the mask of different nationalities, is a disintegrating influence. He can be of no further use to the world.”

- Heinrich von Treitschke, author of History of Germany in the Nineteenth Century

“In everything we are destroyers. Nothing can bridge the gulf between you and us. We Jews, we the destroyers, will remain the destroyers forever. Nothing that you do will meet our needs and demands. We will forever destroy because we need a world of our own.”

- Maurice Samuel, author of You Gentiles, 1924

“If, with the help of his Marxist creed, the Jew is victorious over the other peoples of the world, his crown will be the funeral wreath of humanity and this planet will, as it did thousands of years ago, move through the ether devoid of men.”

- Adolf Hitler

“A Jew cannot be a true patriot. He is something different, like a bad insect. He must be kept apart, out of a place where he can do mischief - even by pogroms if necessary. The Jews were responsible for Bolshevism in Russia, and Germany too. I was far too indulgent with them during my reign, and I bitterly regret the favors I showed to prominent Jewish bankers.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, former Emperor of Germany

“You make much noise and fury about the undue Jewish influence in your theaters and movie palaces. Very good, granted your complaint is well-founded. But what is that compared to our staggering influence in your churches, your schools, your laws and your governments, and the very thoughts you think each day? We took you in hand and pulled down the beautiful and generous structures you had reared and changed the whole course of your history. We conquered you as no empire of yours ever subjugated Africa or Asia. And we did it all without armies, without bullets, without blood or turmoil, without force of any kind. We did it solely by the irresistible might of our spirit, with ideas, with propaganda.”

- Marcus Eli Ravage, author of A Real Case Against the Jews, 1928

“It is true that there is a distinct “Jewish idea” in business and professional life which has eaten away the traditional principles of honor on which Anglo-Saxon life was erected. Every Jew knows that; every non-Jew knows it. It is true that beneath all the network of trivializing influences in literature, art, politics, economics, fashion, and sport, is Jewish influence controlled by Jewish groups. Their Orientalism has served as a subtle poison to dry up the sound serum of Anglo-Saxon morality on which this country thrived in its formative years.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“Pornography, lewd art and theater, prostitution, human trafficking - all could be tied to the Jews.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The only reason that Jews are in pornography is that we think that Christ sucks. Pornography thus becomes a way of defiling Christian culture and, as it penetrates to the very heart of the American mainstream, its subversive character becomes more charged.”

- Al Goldstein, Jewish Pornographer

“There is not much conflict between being Jewish and being a Satanist.”

- Malcolm Jarry, founder of the Satanic Temple

“Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer, and we are his chosen people.”

-Harold Wallace Rosenthal, Senior Aide to Senator Jacob K. Javits (R-NY)

“The Jew Question is really the most serious of our problems.”

- Henry Adams, grandson of U.S. President John Quincy Adams, 1895

For more info, see Part 4: The Rise of National Socialism