“You White people are on an endangered list. And unlike, say, the bald eagle or some exotic species of muskrat, you are not worth saving. In forty years or so, maybe fewer, there won’t be any more White people around, and that’s a good thing.”

– Tim Wise, Jewish activist and author

“The goal of abolishing the White race is, on its face, so desirable that some may find it hard to believe that it could incur any opposition other than from committed White supremacists. Make no mistake about it, we intend to keep bashing the dead White males, and the live ones, and the females too, until the social construct known as “the White race” is destroyed.

– Noel Ignatiev, Communist Party USA

“If White men were not complaining, it would be an indication we weren’t succeeding and making the inroads that we are.”

– Arthur Ochs Sulzberger, Chairman of the board of The New York Times

“I think there is a resurgence of antisemitism because at this point in time, Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural. And I think we are going to be part of the throes of that transformation which must take place. Europe is not going to be the monolithic societies they once were in the last century. Jews are going to be at the center of that. It’s a huge transformation for Europe to make. They are now going into a multicultural mode and Jews will be resented because of our leading role.”

– Barbara Spectre, Director of the European Institute for Jewish Studies

“Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world, only to serve the people of Israel. Why are Gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat. That is why Gentiles were created.”

– Ovadia Yosef, Chief Rabbi of Israel and Talmudic scholar

“We must realize that our party’s most powerful weapon is racial tension. By propounding into the consciousness of the dark races that for centuries they have been oppressed by the Whites, we can mold them to the program of the Communist Party. In America, we will aim for subtle victory. While inflaming the negro minority against the Whites, we will endeavor to instill in the Whites a guilt complex for their exploitation of the negroes. We will aid the negroes to rise in prominence in every walk of life, in the professions and in the world of sports and entertainment. With this prestige, the negro will be able to intermarry with the Whites and begin a process which will deliver America to our cause.”

- Israel Cohen, World Zionist Organization

“If you are a White male, you don’t deserve to live. You are a cancer, you’re a disease, White males have never contributed anything positive to the world! You maintain your White male privilege only by oppressing, discriminating against, and enslaving others.”

– Noel Ignatiev, Communist Party USA

“It is in the Jewish interest, it is in humanities interest, that Whites experience a genocide. Until White children are burned alive, White women raped, mutilated, murdered, and all White men who have not been slaughtered watch powerlessly as their people are terrorized, only then will mankind be on a more equal footing, ready to discuss White privilege and the apparent chip on the shoulder that minorities have.”

- Rabbi Ishmael Levitts

“The White race is the cancer of human history; it is the White race and it alone – its ideologies and inventions – which eradicates autonomous civilizations wherever it spreads, which has upset the ecological balance of the planet, which now threatens the very existence of life itself.”

– Susan Sontag, Jewish activist and author

“Our race is the master race. We are divine gods on this planet. We are as different from the inferior races as they are from insects. In fact, compared to our race, other races are beasts and animals, cattle at best. Other races are considered as human excrement. Our destiny is to rule over the inferior races. Our earthly kingdom will be ruled by our leader with a rod of iron. The masses will lick our feet and serve us as our slaves.”

– Menahem Begin, 6th Prime Minister of Israel

“We intend to turn Europe and North America into a mixed mongrel race of Asians and Negros ruled over by Jews.”

– Richard Kalergi, President of the Paneuropean Union

“I speak of the death of the White race. The complete removal of all means of reproduction of the so-called Aryan race. Men, we now control the destiny of this race. It is now time to make sure the White race becomes extinct through miscegenation and having a virtually zero birthrate. We have all enjoyed the vision repeated all over this world every day of the last White children playing with little dark children and knowing that they are being setup for their eventual destruction. We can ruin the ancient pure bloodline of an Aryan child by convincing him or her of the altruism of begetting interracial children. We must expose the race mixing of the urban centers to the suburbs and rural areas of this country.”

– Abe Foxman, Anti-Defamation League President

“Forbid the Whites to mate with Whites. The White woman must cohabit with members of the dark races, the White men with black women. Thus, the White race will disappear. Our race will rule undisputed over the world. Our superior intelligence will easily enable us to retain mastery over a world of dark peoples.”

– Rabbi Emanuel Rabinovich

“The homogeneity of European nations is fundamentally against the interests of the Jewish people. We are at a critical turning point in history. The West is becoming more and more racially diverse, and soon the White race will be forced into submission. The future of the West is that of an ethnically diverse melting pot, where the evil divisions of race and White supremacy no longer reign. This is all thanks to the tremendous power of our social movements and institutions. This great change will be catalyzed by Muslim settlement. From the land of Israel, Jews will forever be a light unto the new monoracial world as guaranteed by God.”

– Rabbi Abarron Haviv

“Since the Jews are the highest and most cultured people on earth, the Jews have a right to subordinate to themselves the rest of mankind and to be the masters over the whole earth.”

– Rabbi Harry Waton

“The Jewish people as a whole will be its own messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy, and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship. In this New World Order, the children of Israel will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition. The governments of the different peoples forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews. It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property, and everywhere to make use of the resources of the State. Thus, will the promise of the Talmud be fulfilled, in which is said that when the Messianic time is come, the Jews will have all the property of the whole world in their hands.”

– Baruch Levy

“We Jews have spoiled the blood of all the races of Europe. Taken as a whole, everything today is Jewdified. Our senses are alive to all the races. Our spirit reigns over the world. We are the lords, all that is light today is child of our spirit. Let the Goyim hate us. Let them drive us out. Let our enemies laugh at our physical weakness. We cannot be driven out anymore. We have eaten ourselves into the peoples. We have vitiated the races of the Europeans. We have tarnished and broken their power. We have made everything of theirs foul, rotten, decomposed, decayed.”

- Kurt Munzer, Jewish author

Imagine if the government, media, entertainment industry, and academia in Israel kept telling its citizens that Jews were racist, privileged, and the greatest terror threat to Israel...

You’d probably ask yourself, “Who the heck took over their country?!”

Yet we don’t apply this same logic to those in our own government, media, entertainment industry, and academia who actively demonize Whites.

If you support Nationalism for America, you’ll be labeled a racist, terrorist, Nazi.

And if you don’t support Nationalism for Israel, you’ll be labeled a racist, terrorist, Nazi, antisemite.

It’s racist to support Christian Nationalism for America, and it’s racist and antisemitic to NOT support Jewish Nationalism for Israel.

Do you see how this works now? Do you see how you’re being manipulated?

Congress is passing bills that make it illegal for Americans to question Jewish Nationalism, while simultaneously referring to Christian Nationalism as a threat to democracy. In a majority Christian country, why is this what the media and the political class are pushing?

And by that same standard, wouldn’t it make you anti-Christian if you didn’t support Christian Nationalism for America? Why is protecting our self-interests always racist, while protecting Israel’s is official foreign policy?

For more info, see The Truth About Slavery.