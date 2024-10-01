“What was true for the ancient Greeks remains equally true for all Europeans in modern times. To prosper, a people must concentrate its efforts on its own country. A scrutiny of any reasonably long period of history will reveal facts which confirm the truth of this contention. National Socialism is interested only in the happiness of the German race and strives only to secure the wellbeing of the German man. I myself have always kept my eye fixed on a paradise which, in the nature of things, lies well within our reach. I mean an improvement in the lot of the German people. The National Socialist doctrine, as I have always proclaimed, is not for export. It was conceived for the German people. All the objectives at which it aims are, of necessity, limited, but attainable. I have restricted myself to making promises that I knew I could keep and that I had every intention of keeping.”

- Adolf Hitler

“National Socialism is the ruling power in Germany. It has reinvigorated and guaranteed the life of the people. Germany would have fallen to pieces if the one man had not come forward and created National Socialism. That man is Adolf Hitler. Was it an accident that Hitler came? I do not think so. I believe that Providence watches over the nations and that when a task is to be fulfilled in the world, this Providence sends the right man at the right time to fulfill and thus save the nation from downfall.”

- Rudolf Hess, Deputy Fuhrer to Adolf Hitler

“When Hitler assumed responsibility for the leadership of Germany, he was faced with three parallel challenges: secure the position of the National Socialist Party as the sole ruling party so that it could implement its vision for the nation, rebuild Germany’s defense capabilities, and restructure the economy to pull the country up out of the depression. He set about these tasks immediately, moving his top men into place in important administrative positions to bring culture and education in line with the National Socialist worldview, earning the trust of the military on which German sovereignty would depend, and launching a massive campaign against unemployment.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“Two days after taking office as Chancellor, Hitler addressed the nation by radio. Although he and other leaders of his movement had made clear their intention to reorganize the nation’s social, political, cultural, and educational life in accord with National Socialist principles, everyone knew that, with some six million jobless and the national economy in paralysis, the great priority of the moment was to restore the nation’s economic life, above all by tackling unemployment and providing productive work.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“We realized that in order to kick-start the economy, in this first year we would have to begin by providing basic types of employment so that the resulting increase in purchasing power of the broad mass of the population would then gradually stimulate the production of more sophisticated goods.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Beginning with the premise that it is better for the State to pay people to work than to hand out unemployment benefits, the National Socialist government embarked on a gigantic public works campaign to rebuild and expand the country’s infrastructure, giving hiring preference to those who had been out of work the longest and the men with the largest families. This required massive public spending, but it also gave workers purchasing power, which stimulated spending, thus increasing consumer demand, and thus production, which provided an enormous and much-needed boost to the economy. It was also a long-term investment in critical infrastructure, some of which is still in use today, including railways and the Autobahn network.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“One may not, by the way, make the mistake of leaving everything to the government. The government can only set the broad guidelines. To give life to those guidelines is the job of working people under the inspiring leadership of the party.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Consumption will be adjusted to production and a home market will be provided by the higher purchasing power of our own people.”

- Sir Oswald Mosley, former British Member of Parliament

“I have endeavored to come to a social order in Germany that not only eliminates unemployment, rather also lets the profit of work flow increasingly to the working people themselves. The preservation of a broad middle class is necessary for a healthy, balanced national organism.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The most perfect political community is one in which the middle class is in control and outnumbers both of the other classes. When there is no middle class, and the poor greatly exceed in number, troubles arise and the State soon comes to an end. And we may further remark that a democratic government which is composed of the middle class is the safest of the imperfect forms of government.”

- Aristotle, Ancient Greek Philosopher

“The German farmer must be rescued to maintain the nation’s food supply and, in consequence, the nation’s vital foundation. The German worker will be saved from ruin with a concerted and all-embracing attack against unemployment. Within four years, unemployment must be decisively overcome.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The German peasant, who had been on the verge of utter ruin, was given an honored status as the source of the nation’s food supply. His land was released from the grip of the Jewish usurer and measures taken to ensure that it should remain permanently in the possession of one family, handed down from father to son.”

- William Gayley Simpson, author of Which Way Western Man

“These measures had several benefits at once: they reduced unemployment, improved the circumstances of farmers, and moved the country towards food security, which was also critical for national security as it would reduce the effects of a potential future blockade.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“The task ahead was difficult, with the immediate goal being the elimination of unemployment. In foreign policy, the Chancellor regarded its crucial mission as safeguarding the rights of existence of the German people, although he was quick to emphasize that the key to this national resurgence was overcoming internal class divisions and the creation of a unified national community, not military force.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“As an outward testament to this great epoch of the resurrection of our people, the planned development of some of the great cities of the Reich will now take place. A period of twenty years is planned for the implementation of this plan. May God Almighty grant us the peace we need to be able to complete this tremendous task.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler and his new government immediately launched an all-out assault on unemployment. They stimulated private industry through subsidies and tax rebates, encouraged consumer spending by such means as marriage loans, and plunged into the massive public-works program that produced the autobahn and housing, railroad, and navigation projects.”

- Prof. John Garraty, Michigan State University

“By introducing tax reductions and by the wise application of government subsidies, we also succeeded in stimulating the production of raw materials to an extent which even twelve months ago most of our critics had considered completely inconceivable.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler’s brilliant and innovative ideas included building motorways the length and breadth of the country, with housing units provided for workers. The workers’ families would then eagerly spend the newly earned wages, contributing to a fast growing economy.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“Hitler launched a program of public works: flood control, repairing public buildings and private residences and constructing new ones, building roads, bridges, canals, port facilities, but most notably the famous Autobahn, the first extensive superhighway system in the world. In so doing, he was able to put millions back to work.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“Road construction, indeed all construction work, is an activity of which the individual can at any time be especially proud because it creates monuments not only of greatest human importance, rather also of the longest duration.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It was an obsession with him, the clearing of slums, the building of the Autobahn, the Volkswagen project, the restoration of order in the streets. Hitler spoke of Germany as an architect speaks of a blueprint. He was not a traditional politician who worried about parliamentary majorities, he was a project manager who demanded results.”

- Albert Speer, Reich Minister of Armaments and War Production

“After a year and a half of power, Hitler’s essential preoccupation for the immediate future was not military in nature, it aimed above all at straightening out the economy of the Reich. Of the six million unemployed on January 30, 1933, more than four million had been put back to work by the end of 1934. It was almost a miracle that in less than two years, their number had been reduced by more than two-thirds.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“Unemployment dropped off rapidly, roads that the Germans never dreamed of sprang up overnight, new and imposing buildings were erected with astounding rapidity. The face of Germany was being lifted at an incredible speed. Hitler was keeping his promises, he was accomplishing the impossible.”

- Walter C. Langer, author of The Mind of Adolf Hitler

“The example of the ancient world proves that civilization can flourish only in States that are solidly organized. What would happen to a factory given over to anarchy in which the employees came to their work only when the fancy took them? Without organization, that is to say, without compulsion, and consequently, without sacrifice on the part of the individuals, nothing can work properly. Organized life offers the spectacle of a perpetual renunciation by individuals of a part of their liberty. The more exalted a situation a man occupies, the easier the renunciation should appear to him. Since his field of vision is wider, he should be able all the better to admit the necessity for self-compulsion. In a healthy State, this is what distinguishes the elite from the men who remain mingled with the great masses. The man who rises must grow with his task, his understanding must expand simultaneously with his functions. If a streetsweeper is unable or unwilling to sacrifice his tobacco or beer, then I think, very well my good man, that’s precisely why you’re a streetsweeper and not one of the ruling personalities of the State. It’s just as well, by the way, that things are like that, for the nation has just as much need of its streetsweepers.”

- Adolf Hitler

“To encourage acquisition of new skills, the government greatly expanded vocational training programs and offered generous incentives for further advancement of efficient workers.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“It’s good that the professions should be organized, but on condition that each man finds his place. It’s folly to have a man build roads who would at best be capable of sweeping them, just as it is scandalous to make a streetsweeper of a man who has the stuff of an engineer. National Socialism has introduced into daily life the idea that one should choose an occupation because one is predisposed to it by one’s aptitudes and not because one is predestined for it by birth. Thus, National Socialism exercises a calming effect. It reconciles men instead of setting them against one another. It’s ridiculous that a child should ever feel obliged to take up his father’s profession. Only his aptitudes and gifts should be taken into consideration. We really want every man to have his chance. Let those who have an aptitude for commanding command, and let the others be the agents who carry these commands out. It’s important to appreciate without prejudice everyone’s aptitudes and faults so that everyone can occupy the place that suits him for the greatest good of the community.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The National Socialist sees the highest pride in the fulfillment of the duty assigned to each person according to his or her disposition and believes that even the mere awareness of having fulfilled one’s duty is capable of bestowing inner happiness that the eternal pursuit of Mammon can never give.”

- Alfred Rosenberg, Reich Minister for the Occupied Eastern Territories

“One factor in the greatness of a people is its ability to train the most capable minds for their respective fields and to place them in the service of the national community.”

- Adolf Hitler

“A State-organized community of people will be better able to survive the more it meets the condition that in each position there is the right person who is suited by his talents to fill that position in the best possible way. The highly gifted person, even if he has the lowest of origins, should be able to occupy a position appropriate to his gifts, even the very top rank of society, if there is no one who excels him in ability. A person born at the top should vacate his position if he does not have the ability to fill it in the way that is required to protect the interests of the general public.”

- R. Walther Darre, Reich Minister of Agriculture and Food Supply

“We should judge people according to the abilities given to them by nature, which they use for the common good. This standard completely excludes the accident of high or low birth and makes man the forger of his own honor.”

- Adolf Hitler

“This conception of fulfilling one’s role in society to the best of one’s abilities according to the propensities and talents with which one was born is consistent with Plato’s theory of social morality, wherein moral good is equated with excellence at performing one’s particular function.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“What is the value of a human being? It is determined by the value he provides to the community.”

- Adolf Hitler

“This emphasis on the importance of national unity, preconditioned on mutual respect between classes, fair living conditions for all productive members of society, and recognizing the value of everyone who contributes to the national community is the key and indeed one of the fundamental principles of the National Socialist worldview.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“National Socialism recognizes the importance of a well-educated society and requires steps to be taken to foster the intellectual and technical potential of the nation. Not all citizens are fit to be a farmer, just like how not all citizens are fit to be a doctor. Education should ideally lead the individual toward a position where they can approach their potential in a way that is both personally fulfilling and also beneficial to the nation.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“A new spirit has filled the German people, has awakened them to new life and given them the strength to work and achieve admirable things in all areas of a new national structure.”

- Adolf Hitler

“College education was free for all qualified applicants, regardless of financial circumstance or family background. The same applied to vocational and technical schools. Students didn’t have to worry about tuition or loan repayments. Those things were unknown in Hitler’s Germany.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“And we build now, above all, for the future. We have countless schools where we bring talented children, the children of our broad masses, worker sons, peasant sons, where the parents could never pay for their children participating in higher study who are further educated here. They will later be led into the State and will one day hold the highest posts. We have created great possibilities here to totally build up this State from the bottom. This is simply our goal, and this is also our whole life joy. It is something so glorious to be able to fight for an idea. It is so wonderful that we may tell ourselves we have a seemingly almost impossible goal. We envision a State in the future in which every post should be held by our folk’s most capable son, quite regardless of where he comes from, a State in which birth is nothing and performance and ability everything. This is our ideal for which we now work and for which we work with full fanaticism, and for which we work, I may say, with bliss, our greatest joy on this earth which could be given us.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Civil servants are not to be selected due to the prestige of the family that they happen to be born into or the connections that they have made, but rather from the merit of their actions. National Socialism seeks a meritocracy within the nation where the very best are selected to hold key roles for the benefit of all.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“By this process of selection, which will follow the laws of Nature and the dictates of human reason, those among our people who show the greatest natural ability will be appointed to positions in the political leadership of the nation. In making the selection, no consideration will be given to birth or ancestry, name or wealth, but only to the question of whether or not the candidate has a natural vocation for those higher positions of leadership.”

- Adolf Hitler

“We want to lay the foundations for a new worldview in which only those who sacrifice themselves in ardent love for their whole people are considered great. I’ve always demanded that higher standards be set for the behavior and conduct of National Socialist leaders than for other members of the nation. If the people are required to trust their leaders blindly, then these leaders must earn that trust through their achievements and particularly good conduct.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The regime insisted that it was not the rule of one social class above all others and, by granting everyone opportunities to rise, it in fact demonstrated class neutrality. These measures did indeed break through the old, petrified social structures. They tangibly improved the material condition of much of the population.”

- Joachim Fest, author of Hitler

“Man must be put in a position to develop freely the talents that God has given him. What counts is to organize the work properly and to see that everywhere we have the right man in the right place.”



- Adolf Hitler

“It is beyond argument that the Nazis encouraged working-class social and economic mobility.”

- Prof. John Garraty, Michigan State University

“It should be the task of any reasonable culture policy to discover talent early, to encourage and foster it, and so give it the opportunity of reaching its highest fruition for the benefit of both the present and posterity.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Our highest endeavor must be to develop free human beings who are able of themselves to impart purpose and direction to their lives.”

- Rudolf Steiner, author of The Philosophy of Freedom

“The duty of National Socialism inevitably boils down to this: all that is best in the people should be allowed ceaselessly to develop.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Concerning the worker, Adolf Hitler himself had at one time been a common day laborer and he understood well the problems of the ordinary workingman. He considered man to be more than a disposable economic unit. He believed in the idea of the whole person, as a productive and creative member of his people, that he should have meaningful work and job security, and that he should be treated with dignity and respect. He believed that work should be a source of fulfillment and personal pride, and that the dignity and honor of every workingman and woman should be respected. Accordingly, one of the first things he did after coming to power was to order a clean-up of German factories.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“Taking care of the workers’ interests and integrating them into the nation as a whole was fundamental to the National Socialist worldview. Numerous times throughout his speeches and writings, Hitler laments that so many workers are lacking in a national consciousness. Therein lies the crux of his hatred of Marxism.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“The simple statement that the people are not here for the sake of the economy nor the economy for the sake of capital, but capital must serve the economy and the economy must serve the people, was already the Government's guiding principle in all the measures which it took in the course of the past year.”

- Adolf Hitler

“At no time has Germany experienced such a development of this creative power and work performance of the entire people as it has under the banner of the worldview of the Third Reich.”

- Heinz Oskar Schaefer, author of Fundamental Principles of the National Socialist Worldview

“It was the greatness of Germanism that it derived its laws from its concept of God, and from this belief placed life-promoting laws above the laws of the economy and the individual. In other words, blood and soil stood above all individualist economic considerations.”

- R. Walther Darre, Reich Minister of Agriculture and Food Supply

“From an economic point of view, the people are an indivisible working community for the promotion of productive work for the common good. Every citizen is a worker, and work is the duty of every citizen. Those who do not want to work, that is, those who do not want to assume their duties toward the whole, must renounce the rights that this whole grants them through the State.”

- Robert Wagner, National Socialist Gauleiter

“The best German is not he who makes the most money, but rather he who is of greatest service to his people. I doubt that one can translate this sentence into Hebrew since it goes far beyond any Jewish understanding.”

- Hanns Oberlindober, head of the National Socialist War Victims Supply Association

“His behavior and his lifestyle never changed even when he became the ruler of Germany. Hitler dressed and lived frugally. During his early days in Munich, he spent no more than a Mark per day for food. At no stage in his life did he spend anything on himself.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of The Enigma of Hitler

“At heart Hitler was still a worker, and his interests were always with the working classes with whom he felt thoroughly at home.”

- Walter C. Langer, author of The Mind of Adolf Hitler

“I have grown up from amongst yourselves. Once I myself was a workman. For four and a half years I served amongst you in World War One. I speak now to you whom I belong, with whom I still feel myself to be united, and for whom in the last resort I fight. I wage that fight for the millions of honest, industrious, working, creative people. I was in my youth a worker as you are. Through industry, through learning, and, I may say, also through hunger, I slowly worked my way up. But in my innermost being I have always remained that which I once was.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany's economic recovery became meteoric, unemployment disappeared rapidly while the rest of the world was floundering in an ever-worsening Depression. It would take a major volume to describe the details of changes which took place in the first year of the Third Reich and the enthusiasm with which the vast majority of the people greeted the new system.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“Only Adolf Hitler's dogged persistence and unshakable faith in the future enabled him to implement so quickly and ingeniously those great plans and ideas that went far beyond our own limited imagination.”

- Hans Kallenbach, author of With Adolf Hitler in Landsberg Prison

“Hitler, in two years from 1933 to 1935, six million Germans were unemployed, and within two years he brought six million unemployed Germans back into their jobs. He created six million jobs, it’s incredible, in two years.”

- Albert Friedrich Huber

“Indeed, it can be said that unemployment in Germany to all intents and purposes has been eliminated.”

- Dr. Fritz Todt, Inspector-General of the German Road and Highway System

“It is known, of course, that Hitler accepts no income from his Chancellorship but directs that this money should go towards the relief of unemployment. It may not equally well be known that during the winter of 1933-34, when the sales of his book had reached the peak, the whole of this increment was also ear-marked for the poor.”

- Heinz A. Heinz, author of Germany’s Hitler: The Only Authorized Biography

“Beloved by the people, one of the focuses of the National Socialist platform was the German youth and increasing the number of children born to German families. Because of his pro-family perspective and his economic policies designed to ease the financial burden children place upon working parents, Hitler was adored not only by young people but also by their parents.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“The State will have to abolish the cowardly and even criminal indifference by which it handles the problem of social amenities for large families, and it will have to be the supreme protector of this greatest blessing of a people. Its attention and care must be directed more towards the child than the adult.”

- Adolf Hitler

“When Adolf Hitler took over the Government in 1933, he was aware that, first of all, family life must be restored to what it was. That was indispensable if a brighter future was to be in store for the nation.”

- Dr. Arthur Gutt, head of the National Hygiene Department

“The most extraordinary thing in the world is an ordinary man, and an ordinary woman, and their ordinary children.”

- G.K. Chesterton, author of The Crimes of England

“Is there a more lovely concentration of love than the birth of a handsome babe glowing with health?”

- Adolf Hitler

“A meeting between two beings who complete one another, who are made for one another, borders already, in my conception, upon a miracle.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The first remedy must always be to establish such conditions as will make early marriages possible, especially for young men. A girl’s object is and should be to get married. Nature wants a woman to be fertile. Many women go slightly off their heads when they don’t bear children. Everybody says of a childless woman: what a hysterical creature! It’s a thousand times preferable that she should have a child, and thus a reason for existence, rather than slowly wither.”

- Adolf Hitler

“For many of our great men, their wives have been the ideal companions of their whole lives, their comrades faithful unto death, their unbreakable shield through all vicissitudes, and their inexhaustible sources of strength.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler also ordered affordable housing, especially for young married couples. Neat, sturdy houses with garden space around them were built, which they could then purchase for 600 - 1,000 Reichsmarks at no interest and minuscule monthly payments. The best part was that a quarter of the mortgage was canceled with the birth of each child, so that after their fourth child a couple would be home free!”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“Loans amortizable in ten years were granted to newly married couples who wished to settle permanently in their homes. At the birth of each child, a fourth of the debt was canceled.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“The decree issued provided for the granting of loans to persons intending to marry. Subject to certain regulations, the repayment of the money can be partly or wholly waived upon the birth of one or more children. The effect produced by this decree has been an immediate increase in the number of marriages.”

- Dr. Arthur Gutt, head of the National Hygiene Department

“No interest is payable on the loans. But a reduction of 25% is made from the total amount in respect of each child. If desired, the monthly payments may be deferred for a period of 12 months after the birth of each child. When payment has to be resumed after the lapse of that period, the monthly amount on which it is calculated is no longer the sum originally advanced, but only that part of it which is still left after deducting the allowance made in respect of the child. The object aimed at by these provisions is to enable the young couples to spread the repayment instalments over a longer term and to obtain larger reductions consequent upon the birth of more children.”

- Fritz Reinhardt, Secretary of State in the National Ministry of Finance

“These stimuli to population growth have produced remarkable results. In 1933, the year when the National Socialists came to power, only 957,000 children were born. Far below the reproductive rate for the nation. The very next year, births had shot up to 1,197,000 and they increased steadily to about 1,300,000 annually. This is entirely contrary to the general trend in other countries of Western and Northern Europe, where average birth rates are low, with slight changes during the past decade.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“How beautiful our Germany is, how beautiful and splendid. When I look upon you, I know that my life’s struggle will not have been fought in vain! There will always be a new generation of youth. In this city, this city which saw the passage of centuries, will see new generations, and they will be more beautiful and more vigorous, and they shall inspire greater hope for the future in the hearts of the living!”

- Adolf Hitler

“As is well known, Jews worldwide confronted Hitler as soon as he assumed power in 1933. Putting an end to an era dominated by Jews, Hitler quickly banished them from positions of power and placed immediate restrictions on their business practices. In fact, one may infer that this was a key element in Germany’s amazing economic renaissance.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Hitler, who blamed Jews for causing many of Germany’s economic problems, took over a nation that had been totally impoverished through war and inflation. He was determined to end the adverse Jewish influence on the German economy. In April 1933, Hitler passed a new law preventing Jews from holding jobs as civil servants. This law caused well over 1,000 Jews in academic posts to begin looking for positions abroad. Other laws discriminating against Jews were later passed, and before long, Jews had vanished from government offices, schools, higher education, and other public domains. These National Socialist policies helped the German economy to flourish, and by the beginning of 1938, Germany had by far the best economy in the world.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Inside Germany the Jewish problem is regarded as a passing phenomenon, already settled in principle and soon to be settled in fact by the physical elimination of the Jews themselves from the Third Reich. By this I mean the physical removal of Jews from Germany, not mass murder.”



- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“The Jew knows very well that he can only destroy the peoples among whom he lives if he destroys the family. On the other hand, the soundness of our folk is only possible through a purposeful nurturing of the family.”

- Hansjoerg Maennel, author of The Political Primer of National Socialism

“There can be little doubt that the National Socialist seizure of power engendered a wide-spread improvement in emotional health. This was not only a result of the economic upswing but of many Germans’ heightened sense of identification with the national purpose.”

- Richard Grunberger, author of A Social History of the Third Reich

“An important expression of national confidence was the sharp increase in the birth rate. Within a year after Hitler came to power, the German birth rate jumped by 22%, rising to a high point in 1938.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“Be fertile, increase in number, fill the earth, and be its master. Rule over the fish in the sea, the birds in the sky, and all the animals that crawl on the earth.”

- God, Genesis 1:28

“The essential thing for the future is to have lots of children. Everybody should be persuaded that a family’s life is assured only when it has upwards of four children, I should even say, four sons. That’s a principle that should never be forgotten.”

- Adolf Hitler

“National Socialist Germany, alone among countries peopled by Whites, succeeded in attaining some increase in fertility.”

- Gordon A. Craig, author of The Germans

“The woman is the teacher of the youth, and therefore the builder of the foundation of the future. If the family is the nation’s source of strength, the woman is its core and center. The best place for the woman to serve her people is in her marriage, in the family, in motherhood. This is her highest mission. That does not mean that those women who are employed or who have no children have no role in the motherhood of the German people. They use their strength, their abilities, their sense of responsibility for the nation in other ways. We are convinced, however, that the first task of a socially reformed nation must be to again give the woman the possibility to fulfill her real task, her mission in the family and as a mother.”

- Adolf Hitler

“To be a mother is her most important function.”



- R. Walther Darre, Reich Minister of Agriculture and Food Supply

“One of the axioms of National Socialism is that the family, rather than the individual, is the true unit of society. Hence its special efforts for the welfare of mothers and children.”



- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“In all human activities, only that which is true has any chance of survival, and it is therefore only natural that a marriage inspired by sincere mutual love should be the union with the best chance of happy success. Such a marriage constitutes a guarantee for the manner in which the children will be brought up, and this is a guarantee of inestimable value for the future of the German people.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The greatness of a nation is not measured by its GDP but by the strength of its families.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, former U.S. Presidential Candidate

“It’s only after maternity that the woman discovers that other realities exist in life for her. The man, on the other hand, is a slave to his thoughts. The idea of his duties rules him.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Between 1933 and 1939, more was done for public health for the mother and child as well as for the promotion of social welfare than perhaps ever before.”

- Hans Grimm, author of A People Without Space

“A woman’s equal rights lie in the fact that she is treated with a high regard she deserves in those areas of life assigned to her by nature. Women still respected brave, daring, and determined men, and men had always admired and been attracted to feminine women. These were the two opposites which attracted each other in life. And good fortune would have it that these two people find each other. Then the question of equal rights became superfluous. For it had already been answered by nature. It was no longer equal rights but a single unity. Man and woman represented two intrinsically separate natures. In men, reason was dominate. But more stable than this was the emotion evidenced in women. If our opponents were to allege, you want to degrade women by assigning to them no other task beyond providing children, we would reply that it is not a degradation to a woman to become a mother but on the contrary, it is her upmost elevation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It really is no great accomplishment to teach the alphabet to a lot of little boys and girls. I must say I find it astonishing these primary schoolteachers can bear it all their lives, condemned as they are year after year to teach the same dull rudiments to a never-ending succession of new classes. Physically and psychologically, a woman is more fitted for this type of work. A mother accepts quite naturally the burden of bringing a succession of infants into the world and of occupying herself with the upbringing of each one in turn. By nature, a woman is better fitted than a man to teach the alphabet to young children. Such employment would certainly provide them with an outlet for their maternal instincts. Teachers in primary schools, with very few exceptions, are not endowed with the authority which the upbringing of youth demands, and in my own opinion we ought to form a corps of teachers for advanced primary education from the ranks of our enlisted soldiers.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It takes a man to raise a boy into a man. Boys need fathers or father figures, like a grandpa, uncle, coach, or pastor to teach them responsibility and help them grow into Godly men.”

- Pastor Mark Driscoll, author of How to Be a Real Man

“A manhood vision can only be transferred to a boy via a man. Boys need their moms. They need the influence of women. But they need men to make them men.”

- Pastor Tim Wright, author of Raising Sons in a #MeToo World

“I always get angry when I think of how in the teachers’ training colleges the future schoolteachers are stuffed with a mass of material when all they will be called upon to do later is to teach the children the rudiments of the three Rs. What special knowledge, for goodness’ sake, is required to teach six-year-old kiddies to say ABC correctly? It is equally ridiculous to try to cram children at school with all sorts of things. If you ask them two or three years after they have left school, you’ll find that they have forgotten practically all about them. The curriculum of a school should be drawn up with the object of teaching the children those things which will enable them to take their places as decent citizens. And keep the children as much as possible in the open air! We shall then have a healthy rising generation, capable of roughing it without falling on their backs.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Women remain children all their lives, for they always see only what is near at hand, cling to the present, take the appearance of a thing for reality, and prefer trifling matters to the most important. It is by virtue of man’s reasoning powers that he does not live in the present only but observes and ponders over the past and future. Moreover, women are intellectually short-sighted, for although their intuitive understanding quickly perceives what is near to them, on the other hand, their circle of vision is limited and does not embrace anything that is remote, hence everything that is past or future affects women to a lesser degree than men. It is because women’s reasoning powers are weaker that they show more sympathy for the unfortunate than men and consequently take a kindlier interest in them. On the other hand, women are inferior to men in matters of justice, honesty, and conscientiousness. Again, because their reasoning faculty is weak, things clearly visible and belonging to the present exercise a power over them which is rarely counteracted by abstract thoughts, fixed maxims, or firm resolutions. Nature has not destined them, as the weaker sex, to be dependent on strength but on cunning. This is why they are instinctively crafty and have an ineradicable tendency to lie. As lions are furnished with claws and teeth, elephants with tusks, boars with fangs, and bulls with horns, so Nature has provided woman for her protection and defense with the faculty of dissimulation.”

- Arthur Schopenhauer, German Philosopher

“I think that women are like children, I defer to Schopenhauer on this one, I think they’re somewhere between children and men where their mindset is at.”

- Nicholas J. Fuentes, America First

“One need only watch the way they behave at a concert, the opera, or the play. The childish simplicity, for instance, with which they keep on chattering during the finest passages in the greatest masterpieces.”

- Arthur Schopenhauer, German Philosopher

“From the beginning, nothing has been more hostile to woman than truth.”

- Friedrich Nietzsche, German Philosopher

“It is quite evident when two women first make each other’s acquaintance that they exhibit more constraint and dissimulation than two men placed in similar circumstances. This is why an exchange of compliments between two women is much more ridiculous than between two men.”

- Arthur Schopenhauer, German Philosopher

“In the eyes of a woman, the finest dress at once loses its charm if she sees another woman wearing one like it. I’ve seen a woman suddenly leave the opera at the sight of a rival who had entered a box wearing the same dress as herself. What cheek, she said, I’m going! In the pleasure a woman takes in rigging herself out there is always an admixture of some trouble-making element, something treacherous to awaken another woman’s jealousy by displaying something that the latter doesn’t possess. Women have the talent, which is unknown to us males, for giving a kiss to a woman friend and at the same time piercing her heart with a well-sharpened stiletto. Women are what they are. Let’s come to terms with their little weaknesses. And if women really only need satisfactions of that sort to keep them happy, let them not deprive themselves. For my part, I prefer to see them thus occupied than devoting themselves to metaphysics. There’s no worse disaster than to see them grappling with ideas.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Metaphysics is the branch of philosophy that is concerned with the fundamental nature of reality.”

- Mirriam-Webster Dictionary

“Numerous examples taken from history prove that woman, however intelligent she may be, is not capable of dissociating reason from feeling in matters of a political nature.”

- Adolf Hitler

“I detest women who dabble in politics. And if their dabbling extends to military matters, it becomes utterly unendurable. It has therefore often been said that we were a party of misogynists who regarded a woman only as a machine for making children, or else as a plaything. That’s far from being the case. I attached a lot of importance to women in the field of the training of youth and that of good works. We had a sudden upsurge of women who were attracted by politics. They wanted to join the Reichstag in order to raise the moral level of that body, so they said. I told them that 90% of the matters dealt with by parliament were masculine affairs on which they could not have opinions of any value. They rebelled against this point of view. A man who shouts is not a handsome sight but if it’s a woman it’s terribly shocking. The more she uses her lungs, the more strident her voice becomes. There she is, ready to pull her hair out, with all her claws showing. In short, gallantry forbids one to give women an opportunity of putting themselves in situations that do not suit them. Everything that entails combat is exclusively men’s business. There are so many other fields in which one must rely upon women, organizing a house for example.”

- Adolf Hitler

“An increase in the influence of women in public life has often been associated with national decline.”

- Sir John Glubb, author of The Fate of Empires

“Half the human race, the female sex, the half which in any case is inclined to be secretive and crafty because of its weaknesses, has been left to its own devices because of the misguided indulgence of the legislator. Because you neglected this sex, you gradually lost control of a great many things which would be in a far better state today if they had been regulated by law. You see, leaving women to do what they like is not just to lose half the battle, a woman’s natural potential for virtue is inferior to a man’s, so she’s proportionately a greater danger, perhaps even twice as great.

- Plato, Ancient Greek Philosopher

“Looking back over the past years of Germany’s decline, we come to the frightening, nearly terrifying conclusion that the less German men were willing to act as men in public life, the more women succumbed to the temptation to fill the role of the man. The feminization of men always leads to the masculinization of women. In an age in which all great ideas of virtue, of steadfastness, of hardness, and determination have been forgotten, we should not be surprised that the man gradually loses his leading role in life and politics and government to the woman. It may be unpopular to say this to an audience of women, but it must be said because it is true and because it will help make clear our attitude toward women. The modern age, with all its vast revolutionary transformations in government, politics, economics, and social relations, has not left women and their role in public life untouched. These revolutionary transformations have largely taken from women their proper tasks. Their eyes were set in directions that were not appropriate for them. The result was a distorted public view of German womanhood. A fundamental change is necessary.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“A shit test is a manufactured grievance a woman uses to test the mettle, competence, and confidence of her mate. It is an intentional provocation accompanied by an implicit and subconscious desire that the man put his foot down, set reasonable boundaries, and demonstrate that he will not be bullied, nagged, shamed, or guilted into submission. Its purpose is to confirm for her that he is capable of doing what needs to be done to provide for and protect her and her children. The worst thing a man can do when his woman is shit testing him is assume the grievance is genuine and cave in to her. Despite her seeming demand that he submit, if he does, she will lose respect for him, and once she loses respect for him, she will believe that she’s with a man who is not worthy of her, which in turn makes her angry and resentful of him. She will then escalate the tests, each grievance becoming more and more outrageous and irrational in a desperate bid for him to finally draw a line.”

- Urban Dictionary

“The state of society in which woman was regarded merely as a slave would be, if we returned to it, a clear regression for humanity. I have no sympathy whatever for the man who maltreats his wife and who subjects her either to moral torture or material burdens.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There is no fight for man which is not also a fight for woman, and no fight for woman which is not also a fight for man. We know no men’s rights or women’s rights. We recognize only one right for both sexes, a right which is also a duty: to live, work, and fight together for the nation.”



- Adolf Hitler

“National Socialism stands for the truest sense of equality possible, where all are both equally held accountable and equally protected. Due to the homogeneous nature of the country, these standards can actually be fully upheld, offering a level of equality that is otherwise not possible.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“We believe that anyone, man or woman, thinks politically who puts the people’s welfare ahead of personal advantage. We don’t fight for what is often called women’s rights. Instead, we work hand in hand with our menfolk for common aims and purposes. We think that rivalry and hostility between the sexes are as foolish and mutually harmful as they are scientifically unsound. Men and women have somewhat different capacities, but these should always be regarded as complementing and supplementing each other, organic parts of a larger and essentially harmonious whole.”



- Frau Gertrud Scholtz-Klink, leader of the National Socialist Women’s League

“A decisive part in the success of the National Socialist movement was played by the German woman. Again and again, millions of women went to the ballot box and gave their votes to the Fuhrer. The Jew recognized all too well that the woman, as the keeper of the culture, the family, the home, and as the bearer of the race, represents the greatest pillar of world order and of private property.”

- Reichsfuhrer SS Main Office, author of The Rise of the NSDAP

“Women always have been among my staunchest supporters. They feel that my victory is their victory. They know I serve their cause in working to redeem the German youth, to create a social order, to restore hope and health. While our aims encourage women to marry and stay home, unmarried women are in free competition with men. Only military service, service on the bench, and certain political posts are closed to women.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The emphasis on the feminine education of our women is not to be understood as a call for the future expulsion of German women and girls from all places in public life. This is and will remain the affair of the people in question on a case-by-case basis. In a healthy nation, the responsibilities of women and men will always be different, even if it is often not possible to clearly delineate between professions, and even if some things can be done jointly by both sexes. The future German State, which will strive to place the family at the center of civic life, will, depending on the situation, have to prioritize the development of the means necessary for the formation and preservation of the family idea in young women.”

- R. Walther Darre, Reich Minister of Agriculture and Food Supply

“According to National Socialist economic theory, woman’s natural career is marriage. By following the delusive path of Liberal-Marxist materialism, said Hitler, woman herself had been the chief victim. Having invaded business, industry, and the professions, women threw men out of jobs and became their competitors instead of their helpmates and companions. In so doing, women not only robbed themselves of their crowning happiness, a home and children, but also became largely responsible for the economic crisis which ultimately left women financially worse off than before. When both men and women turned into producers, there were not enough consumers left to consume what they produced.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“Hitler was aware that feminism was a clever Jewish cultural Marxist trick to corrupt the people and destroy the founding blocks of Western civilization.”

- Tobias Bratt, Europa: The Last Battle

“The second wave of feminism in the United States came as a delayed reaction against the renewed domesticity of women after World War II. This period of feminist activity began in the early 1960’s and lasted roughly two decades. It was a movement focused on critiquing patriarchal or male-dominated institutions and cultural practices throughout society.”

- Wikipedia

“I feel that man-hating is an honorable and viable political act. We can’t destroy the inequities between men and women until we destroy marriage.”

- Robin Morgan, Jewish feminist

“The nuclear family must be destroyed. Whatever its ultimate meaning, the break-up of families now is an objectively revolutionary process.”

- Linda Gordon, Jewish feminist

“The feminist agenda is not about equal rights for women. It is about an anti-family political movement that encourages women to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, and become lesbians.”

- Pat Robertson, American Televangelist

“Out of the corruption of women proceeds the confusion of castes. Out of the confusion of castes, the loss of memory. Out of the loss of memory, the lack of understanding. And out of this, all evils.”

- Krishna-Dwaipayana Vyasa, The Bhagavad Gita

“Feminism is a muddled idea that women are free when they serve their employers but slaves when they help their husbands.”

- G.K. Chesterton, author of The Crimes of England

“The so-called granting of equal rights for women, which Marxism demands, in reality does not grant equal rights but instead constitutes a deprivation of rights since it draws women away from the battlefield of their own. For every child that she brings into this world, she fights her battle for the nation. And the sacrifice of a woman bearing a child for her nation is equal to that of a man who fights to defend his nation. The first, best, and most suitable place for the women is in the family, and her most glorious duty is to give children to her people and her nation, children who can continue the line of generations and who guarantee the immortality of the nation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Because the nation is a physical entity, the woman who raises a robust, healthy, and virtuous generation is the most vital member of that body.”

- Claude AI

“You’re just not going to be happy unless there is happiness in the home. Your professional lives can’t satisfy your soul like a good, loving man.”

- Louis Farrakhan, author of The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews

“A German woman points to a badge worn in her coat lapel and marches to the counter ahead of a line of waiting customers. That badge shows she is the mother of at least four offspring. She is thus Kinderreich, rich in children. A Kinderreich matron has many privileges, among them the right to immediate attention at any store. The theory being that she should be helped to save time for her family duties in every way.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“If I have a female lawyer in front of me these days, it doesn’t matter how much she has achieved, if there is a mother next to her with five, six, or seven children, and they are all in great health and well educated by her, then I want to say from the eternal point of view of our people: the woman who is able to have children and thereby give our people the ability to live in the future has achieved more, she has done more, she assists us to avoid the death of our people.”

- Adolf Hitler

“I want the women to dress modestly, with decency and propriety, adorning themselves not with elaborate hairstyles or with gold, pearls, or expensive clothes, but with good deeds, appropriate for women who profess to worship God. A woman should learn in quietness and full submission. And I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man, she is to keep silent. For Adam was formed first, then Eve. Plus, it wasn’t Adam who was deceived, it was the woman who was fooled and who disobeyed God’s command first. Nevertheless, she will be saved through bearing children if she continues in faith, love, and holiness, with self-restraint.”

- St. Paul the Apostle, 1 Timothy 2:9-15

“Priority was given to the health and fitness of the nation, especially the youth. Free healthcare and generous financial support were provided for expectant mothers. The world’s first anti-smoking campaigns were also introduced. In addition, it was now government policy to protect the environment and wildlife.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“The phrase emancipation of women is only an invention of the Jewish intellect and its content is stamped with the same spirit. In the really good periods of German life, the German woman never needed to emancipate herself.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There was never another statesman in the world who had, as Hitler did, millions of fanatical female admirers.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“Be sure of this: the movement that has the fewest women also has the least strength.”

- Adolf Hitler

“In the countries where women are more numerous than men, the female has recourse to all kinds of methods to dispossess her rivals. It’s a form of the spirit of conservation, a law of the species. The gentlest woman is transformed into a wild beast when another woman tries to take away her man. The bigger the element of femininity in a woman, the further is this instinct developed. Must one regard this innate savagery as a fault? Is it not rather a virtue? In woman, jealousy is a defensive reaction. It surely has an ancestral origin and must go back to the time when woman simply couldn’t do without the protection of a man. First of all, it’s the reaction of a pregnant woman who has all the more need of protection. Without the protection of a man, woman would feel exposed to all perils, so it’s natural that she should be quite particularly attached to the hero, to the man who gives her the most security. Once this security is obtained, it’s comprehensible that she should bitterly defend her property, hence the origin of jealousy. Man is inspired by a similar feeling towards the woman he loves but the realm of feminine jealousy is infinitely vaster. Man’s universe is vast compared with that of a woman. Man is taken up with his ideas, his preoccupations. Woman’s universe, on the other hand, is man. She sees nothing else, so to speak, and that’s why she’s capable of loving so deeply.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The homemaker has the ultimate career. All other careers exist for one purpose only, and that is to support the ultimate career.”

- C.S. Lewis, author of The Screwtape Letters

“It may perhaps be said that the woman’s is a smaller world. For her world is her husband, her family, her children, and her home. But what would become of the greater world if there were no one to tend and care for the smaller one? How could the greater world survive if there were no one to make the cares of the smaller world the content of their lives? No, the greater world is built on the foundation of this smaller world. This greater world cannot survive if the smaller world is not stable. If the nation once again has mothers who proudly and freely choose motherhood, it cannot perish. If the woman is healthy, the people will be healthy. Woe to the nation that neglects its women and mothers. It condemns itself. Providence has entrusted to the woman the cares of that world which is her very own. And only on the basis of this smaller world can the man’s world be formed and built up. The two worlds are not antagonistic. They complement each other, they belong together, just as man and woman belong together.”

- Adolf Hitler

“All of us want to give thanks together, above all to the German woman, to the millions of our mothers who gave their children to the Third Reich. For what sense would all our work have, what sense would the uprising of the German nation have without our German youth? Every mother who has given a child to our people in these four years contributes through her pain and happiness to the happiness of the whole nation. When I consider these healthy youth of our people, my faith in our future becomes a joyful certainty.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1937

“You shall not walk around with such embittered faces, but you shall still look laughing into the world. And you have a reason for it because this world, your world, our people, our Reich, has become so beautiful, more beautiful than they have ever been before.”

- Adolf Hitler

“One of Hitler’s focuses in office was the improvement of the life of the German worker and the development of a car that average Germans could afford was an important aspect of that program. In this, Hitler had been inspired by American Henry Ford, whose Ford Motor Company had been created with a similar mission.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“In the economic field we can learn much from the United States. The motor industry of the United States, by standardization of types and mass production, has reduced the cost of a motor-car to such an extent that every workman over there can afford to keep and run a car.”

- Adolf Hitler

“By the mid 1930s, Germany was in the midst of an astounding economic recovery, one that was particularly striking given their ruination after World War I and the fact that it occurred during the Great Depression. In effect, Hitler single-handedly ended the Depression in Germany. Two more years, and the nation would be a world power of the first rank. Germany thus emerged as a viable competitor to the traditional global powers. Churchill felt particularly threatened.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Hitler has succeeded in restoring Germany to the most powerful position in Europe, and not only has he restored the position of his country but he has even, to a very great extent, reversed the results of World War One. The vanquished are in the process of becoming the victors and the victors the vanquished. Whatever else might be thought about these exploits, they are certainly among the most remarkable in the whole history of the world.”

- Winston Churchill, 1935

“We have achieved such great social successes that we can perhaps see precisely in this a reason for a certain disdain in another world, which is terrified by the idea that the National Socialist principles of our Reich could have a recruiting effect beyond our borders and perhaps shake awake the conscience in this regard in other lands as well.”

- Adolf Hitler

“I have travelled the world, and my upbringing has made me familiar with the great achievements of mankind, but that which I have seen in Germany I had hitherto believed to be impossible.”

- King Edward VIII

“National Socialism has saved Germany and perhaps all of Europe from the most terrible catastrophe of all time.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1935

“The new Germany of 1936 was vibrant with intense patriotism, for the Reich had given it direction again. It had ceased to be a conglomerate of classes poorly cemented together and had become a community in which everyone was a bit of life. The young people had forgotten the arbitrary lines of demarcation of the parties that formerly separated them.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“Seventeen parliamentary bodies, each of which nullified the will of the German people by creating artificial antagonisms and fomenting party dissension, were swept away by the fervor of the National Socialist movement. Party strife and class war came to an end. The menace of a Bolshevist revolution was overcome at the eleventh hour. Communism was suppressed and the last traces of the always smoldering civil war were eradicated. Since then, order and security prevail again and economic conditions are continually improving. The victory of National Socialism has thus created the political conditions indispensable to the complete unification of Germany.”

- Dr. Wilhelm Frick, Reich Minister of the Interior

“It’s often been claimed, even by some supposedly reputable scholars, that Hitler’s success in reviving his nation’s economic life was based largely on government spending for rearmament and preparation for war. This is a myth.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“The success of my Four-Year Plan is explained precisely by the fact that I set everybody to work in an economy within a closed circle. It wasn’t by means of rearmament that I solved the problem of unemployment, for I did practically nothing in that field during the first years.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany’s economic recovery, which was complete by 1936, did not rest on rearmament. It was caused mainly by lavish expenditure on public works, particularly on motor roads, and this public spending stimulated private spending also. Hitler actually skimped on armaments, despite his boasting, partly because he wished to avoid the unpopularity which a reduction of the German standard of living would cause, but more from the confident belief that he would always succeed in bluff. Thus, paradoxically, while nearly everyone else in Europe expected a great war, Hitler was the one man who neither expected nor planned for it.”

- A.J.P. Taylor, author of The Origins of the Second World War

“Hitler’s vision and worldview were realized more quickly than even he could have thought possible. This is tangible proof of the power of ideas to remake the world when accompanied by a sense of greatness and higher purpose. The future is fixed only to those who cannot envision something better, something higher, something greater. Even in the worst of times, true visionaries have always emerged.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Some of our opponents feel obliged to detract from the glory of our achievements by pointing out that, after all, the entire people have helped to achieve these goals. They are absolutely right! And we are full of pride that we have succeeded in rallying the entire nation to help in its renewal.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The international Olympics of 1936 presented a high point in the unrelenting rise of Germany. One had to be there to marvel at the expressions of astonishment on the faces of the guests from all over the world who had been prepared to expect a quite different appearance of a people groaning under the so-called yoke of Nazi tyranny. The joy at the festivities and the show of solidarity and comradeship among the youth from everywhere in the world seemed to herald the coming of a new and peaceful future.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“At the time when it was decided that the Olympic Games should be held in Germany, the Ministry of the Interior submitted plans to me for the construction of an appropriate stadium. There were two alternative designs, the one costing 1.1 million Marks and the other 1.4 million Marks. None of the people concerned seems to have taken into consideration the fact that the Olympic Games afforded us a unique opportunity to amass foreign credits, and at the same time a splendid chance of enhancing our prestige abroad. I can still see the faces of my colleagues when I proposed to make a preliminary grant of 28 million Marks for the construction of the Berlin stadium. In actual fact, the stadium cost us 77 million Marks, but it brought in over 500 million Marks in foreign currency!”

- Adolf Hitler

“An enormous stadium, the biggest in the world, capable of holding 110,000 spectators, had been built amid the forests and lakes west of Berlin.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“The stadium seen from inside is strikingly beautiful. Large approaches permit the crowds to fill it and to leave it in a few moments without a crush. It has been provided with all the fittings and improvements suited to its purpose. The locker rooms for the athletes, installations reserved for the press, restaurants, the tribune for the authorities, all leave nothing to be desired, while the reddish-brown sand of the track, the striking green of the grass, and the soft gray of the tiers compose a harmony of colors that tempts the eyes.”

- André François-Poncet, French Ambassador to Germany

“The games marked a nearly absolute Nazi triumph. The Germans won the greatest number of gold medals, and the majority of the silver and bronze medals, and what was a great surprise they beat the Americans who were left in second place. A still more important fact, a good many visitors returned from Germany charmed by the cordiality of their hosts and impressed by what they had seen of Hitler’s Reich. The success of the games was glorified afterward by a documentary film that earned world acclaim. Any objective observer of the German reality cannot deny Hitler’s notable achievements.”

- John Toland, author of Adolf Hitler: The Definitive Biography

“When I passed the Chancellor he arose, waved his hand at me, and I waved back at him. I think the writers showed bad taste in criticizing the man of the hour in Germany. Hitler didn’t snub me, it was FDR who snubbed me. The President didn’t even send me a telegram.”

- Jesse Owens, Olympic 4X U.S. Gold Medalist

“Hitler has impressed Europe as being an extraordinary person. He excites curiosity, he awakens sympathy, his prestige is growing, and the force of attraction that emanates from him is felt beyond the bounds of his own country. Kings, princes, and illustrious visitors are all thronging into the capital of the Reich, less perhaps to attend the sporting events that are to take place here than to draw near to this man of fate who appears to have the destiny of the continent in his hands, to have a close look at this Germany that he has, in his irresistible embrace, transformed and galvanized. And everyone here, in the presence of organization without deficiencies, order and discipline without a flaw, and prodigality without limits, goes into raptures. As a matter of fact, the tableau is magnificent.”

- André François-Poncet, French Ambassador to Germany, 1936

“The procession, triumphal in the true sense of the word, took more than an hour to make its way through the old town. The impression produced by these masses of people cheering Hitler as though in ecstasy was extraordinarily powerful. Once again, I noted with what an expression of devotion, with what biblical trust the people gazed on Hitler, seeming to be under a magic spell. The thousands and thousands of spectators all along the route were as though seized by a collective rapture at the sight of him. They held out their arms and saluted him with rousing shouts. Moving along for an hour in the middle of this frenzied outburst was a real physical ordeal, which left us exhausted at the end of the trip. All power of moral resistance seemed paralyzed. We almost had the feeling of having to restrain ourselves to keep from joining in with the general ecstasy. I could see that the English and the French often had tears in their eyes from the effects of the inner emotions caused by all they were seeing and hearing.”

- Paul Otto Gustav Schmidt, German Foreign Ministry

“When I got there myself, I was suffering from megalomania. I decided that I must be nine feet tall even though the cheers had not been addressed to me.”

- Richard Helms, former U.S. Director of Central Intelligence

“Nothing has been omitted to obtain the desired effect, a parade of a hundred thousand SA pounding the pavements of the town for five hours, a forest of standards in which the blood-red emblems and the eagles of the party dominate, deafening fanfares, salvos of artillery, torchlight tattoos uncoiling their serpent of fire between the illuminated facades of the medieval town, batteries of searchlights aimed skyward, weaving a vault of light above the amphitheater. Everything contributes to create an impression of ordered power from which the most skeptical visitors return astounded. It is impossible to resist this swirl of colors and songs and light whose intensity no report, no film will ever reproduce. For nearly a week the crowd has been swimming, rolling in a tidal wave of emotion.”

- Jacques Benoist-Méchin, author of History of the German Army

“During those eight days, Nuremberg was a town given over completely to joy, an enchanted town, almost a town that escaped from reality. That atmosphere, combined with the beauty of the spectacles and the magnificent hospitality, greatly impressed the foreigners. It created an impression very difficult to resist. When they went back home, they were captivated and won over.”

- André François-Poncet, French Ambassador to Germany

“Many of them warmly expressed their admiration for Hitler, for his efforts in favor of keeping the peace, and for the achievements of National Socialist Germany. Those days seemed to me then as a sort of apotheosis for Hitler and the Third Reich. I could clearly see in the course of these conversations, which were usually quite short, that the foreigners almost without exception regarded Hitler with great interest, not to mention with the greatest admiration. It was a fantastic spectacle.”

- Paul Otto Gustav Schmidt, German Foreign Ministry

“I do not believe I have ever in my life seen a more prodigious spectacle.”

- Robert Brasillach, author of Leon Degrelle and the Future of the Rexist Party

“Finally, the Führer speaks, bringing the collective emotion to a white heat. Transported by passion, his nostrils quivering, his eyes flashing, Hitler is the Nazi faith. The violence, the fierce energy, the triumph of the will. His voice, broadcast by loudspeakers, takes on a superhuman dimension. A hypnotic phenomenon takes place. Gigantic, stupefying.”

- Andre Brissaud, author of Hitler and the Secret History of National Socialism

“It was an extraordinary experience and the endless repetition of the triumphal cry heil, heil, sieg heil, rang in my ears like an alarm.”

- Franz von Papen, former Chancellor of Germany

“I asked the German people to give me four years as trial period. Who can doubt that in these four years that lie behind us, a revolution of the greatest magnitude has indeed swept over Germany? Who can compare this Germany of today with what existed four years ago when I took the oath from the venerable President of the Reich?”

- Adolf Hitler, 1937

“Germany was a country of petty statism, religious wars, a multitude of parties and organizations, specialization, and individualism. To have turned this Germany into a community of a single people in such a short time is Adolf Hitler’s historical achievement, upon which all other statesmanship is based.”

- Gunter d’Alquen, Chief editor of official newspaper of the SS

“When all is said and done, what we saw at Nuremberg was no longer the party, it was the entire German nation offering itself the spectacle of its own rediscovered power. What was forged here was a mystique powerful enough to triumph over individual feelings and cast them in the crucible of a single faith. At the end of four years of stubborn struggle, Hitler had thus transformed his people. He had made a unity of them, hard as steel. Hauled out of the wreckage of 1918, Germany at year’s end in 1937 had a greater solidarity than ever before in her history. The first stage of the Hitler revolution was now completed. From the Nuremberg stadium, Hitler gazed down at his vibrant people. He had completed their political unification. No longer were there either States or parties locked in petty rivalry. Their social unification, the classes, formerly rivals, now formed just one team. Still to be achieved was the racial and geographical unification. Beyond the border to the southeast stood ten million Germans of Austria and the Sudetens, already conquered politically, and waiting impatiently for their church bells to sound the German hour. Hitler, creator of the Greater Reich, was moving toward them in the full assurance of their unanimity, his eyes fixed on the destiny to be subdued.”

- Jacques Benoist-Méchin, author of History of the German Army

“I have now seen the famous German leader and also something of the great change he has effected. There can be no doubt that Hitler has achieved a marvelous transformation in the spirit of the people, in their attitude towards each other, and in their social and economic outlook. He rightly claimed at Nuremberg that in four years his movement had made a new Germany. It is not the Germany of the first decade that followed World War One: broken, dejected, and bowed down with a sense of apprehension and impotence. It is now full of hope and confidence, and of a renewed sense of determination to lead its own life without interference from any influence outside its own frontiers. There is, for the first time since the war, a general sense of security. The people are more cheerful. There is a greater sense of general gaiety of spirit throughout the land. It is a happier Germany. I saw it everywhere, and Englishmen I met during my trip and who knew Germany well were very impressed with the change. One man has accomplished this miracle. He is a born leader of men. A magnetic and dynamic personality with a single-minded purpose, a resolute will, and a dauntless heart. He is not merely in name but in fact, the national Leader. He has made them safe against potential enemies by whom they were surrounded. He is also securing them against the constant dread of starvation which is one of the most poignant memories of the last years of World War One and the first years of the Peace. Over 700,000 died of sheer hunger in those dark years. You can still see the effect in the physique of those who were born into that bleak world. The fact that Hitler has rescued his country from the fear of a repetition of that period of despair, penury, and humiliation has given him an unchallenged authority in modern Germany. As to his popularity, especially among the youth of Germany, there can be no manner of doubt. The old trust him, the young idolize him. It is not the admiration accorded to a popular leader, it is the worship of a national hero who has saved his country from utter despondency and degradation. To those who have actually seen and sensed the way Hitler reigns over the heart and mind of Germany, this description may appear extravagant. All the same, it is the bare truth. This great people will work better, sacrifice more, and if necessary, fight with greater resolution because Hitler asks them to do so. Those who do not comprehend this central fact cannot judge the present possibilities of modern Germany. That impression more than anything is what I witnessed during my short visit to the new Germany. There was a revivalist atmosphere. It had an extraordinary effect in unifying the nation. Catholic and Protestant, Prussian and Bavarian, employer and workman, rich and poor have all been consolidated into one people. Religious, provincial, and class origins no longer divide the nation. There is a passion for unity born of dire necessity. I have never met a happier people than the Germans and Hitler is one of the greatest men among the distinctly great men that I have encountered.”

- David Lloyd George, former British Prime Minister, 1936

“We have become a decent people again. We have once again become such a hardworking and energetic nation. We are once again capable of accomplishing anything in Germany. What great tasks we have done! In these three years we have proven that we are a nation with nothing to be ashamed of before other people in the world. What great tasks we have today, what great projects we are working on. We are building today the nicest street, powerful industrial plants. We have invented new things, tremendous residential developments. Everywhere new things are being created in all sectors. We have proven in these three years that we are a nation that can be compared to others.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Between 1933 and 1938, Germany’s gross domestic product grew on average by a remarkable 11% a year, with no significant increase in the rate of inflation.”

- Prof. Niall Ferguson, Harvard University

“In the years immediately following our assumption of power, many people were of the opinion that inflation was inevitable. The only ones who appreciated our policy were the workmen. For years I had been telling them, your wages can only rise in proportion to the increase in your productivity.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Believe me, my fellow countrymen, it costs far more hard thinking, more effort, and more concentration to devise and carry into execution a plan whereby the necessities of life will be secured to our people than it would be to set the rotary machines in motion to print more paper money. That is perhaps popular for the moment. But the crash must come, for the individual does not live on a paper salary, but on the whole sum of the production of his fellow countrymen. That is the first principle in National Socialist economic policy.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Work alone is the basis of money. There can be no increase in wages which does not go hand in hand with an increase in production.”

- Adolf Hitler

“In order to revive automobile production, which was at an extremely low level, and thus to stimulate motorization in Germany, which had lagged far behind the level of motorization in other countries, as early as 1933 the government abolished the tax on all new passenger cars, later extending this to all automobiles. This made automobiles much cheaper and increased the sales of the industry.”

- Dr. Wilhelm Bauer, author of German Economic Policy

“Between 1932 and 1938, the volume of tourism more than doubled, while automobile ownership during the 1930s tripled. German motor vehicle production doubled in the five years of 1932 to 1937, while Germany’s motor vehicle exports increased eight-fold. Air passenger traffic in Germany more than tripled from 1933 to 1937.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“The national government will give every encouragement to the development of aviation as a means of peacefully connecting the peoples to one another.”

- Adolf Hitler

“When National Socialism came into power, mass unemployment was higher in Germany than anywhere else, the number of unemployed being 94 per 1,000. Today, Germany no longer ranks among the countries in which mass unemployment exists. Germany's fight against the scourge of unemployment has actually been a complete success. There is great activity in trade and industry. The public budgets have been balanced.”

- Fritz Reinhardt, Secretary of State in the National Ministry of Finance

“Unemployment fell from approximately 6,000,000 in 1933 to effectively zero by 1938.”

- Claude AI

“So rapidly was the jobless rate reduced, that by 1937-38, there was a national labor shortage in Germany.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute For Historical Review

“The drastic measures of the National Socialist regime not only rapidly did away with unemployment but presently brought about a growing labor shortage. Germany was working full-time.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“Today, the world around us suffers from the anxiety which the unemployment of millions brings with it. In Germany, we begin to be anxious because we have not enough workmen.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1938

“Among these positive achievements of Hitler, the one outshining all others was his economic miracle. While the rest of the world was still mired in the economic paralysis, Hitler had made Germany an island of prosperity. Within three years, crying need and mass hardship had generally turned into modest but comfortable prosperity. Almost equally important, helplessness and hopelessness had given way to confidence and self-assurance. Even more miraculous was the fact that the transition from depression to economic boom had been accomplished without inflation, at totally stable wages and prices. It is difficult to picture adequately the grateful amazement with which the Germans reacted to that miracle, which entirely dominated the mood of the German masses during the 1936 to 1938 period.”

- Sebastian Haffner, author of The Meaning of Hitler

“How our enemies would have laughed if I had said to them on January 30, 1933, that at the end of four years the number of German unemployed would be down to less than a million, that the forced expropriation of our countrymen would have come to an end, that our income from agriculture would be greater than in any peacetime year in our history, that our annual national income would go from 41 to 56 billion Marks, that the German middle class and artisan class would experience an unimagined development, that our commerce would be reborn, that innumerable factories would have not just doubled, but tripled and quadrupled the volume of their production, and that in all these enterprises, the principal driving force of the endeavor would be not the unscrupulous gain of the individual but the devotion of all for the good of the nation, that the automobile factories would not just come out of their lethargy but grow in such dizzying fashion that the output of cars, which was at 46,000 in 1932, would rise to 250,000 in 1936, that in four years the deficits of the nation and of the municipalities would be wiped out, and that the surplus in tax revenues would reach 5 billion Marks annually, that our railroads would be soundly managed and our trains the fastest in the world, that the German Reich would be provided with a network of roads whose quality and beauty surpass anything of this kind ever constructed since the beginning of civilization, that of the 7,000 kilometers of freeway planned, 1,000 kilometers would already be open for traffic and more than 4,000 under construction barely four years later, that whole working-class housing developments, containing hundreds of thousands of new houses, would be rising out of the ground, that hundreds and hundreds of new bridges would span the valleys and rivers, that the German theater and German music would celebrate a resurrection worthy of the immortal masterpieces of our past, that the entire German nation would participate in this prodigious spiritual renewal, and that all this would be accomplished without a single Jew having any part in the directing of the nation. Yes, I’ll say it again, what would the answer of our enemies have been if I had told them that all this would be a reality in less than four years?”

- Adolf Hitler, 1936

“The scale of the National Socialist economic achievement should not be underestimated. It was real and impressive. No other European economy achieved such a rapid recovery. To most people in 1930s Germany, it seemed there had been an economic miracle. The national community was more than mere rhetoric, it meant full employment, higher wages, stable prices, reduced poverty, cheap radios, and budget holidays. Workers became better trained and farmers saw their incomes rise. Nor were foreigners unimpressed by what was happening. American corporations including Standard Oil, General Motors, and IBM all rushed to invest directly in the German economy.”

- Prof. Niall Ferguson, Harvard University

“When we came to power in 1933, one of our chief endeavors was to save German agriculture from impending ruin. However, our agriculture program went far beyond mere economic considerations. It was based on the idea that no nation can truly prosper without a sound rural population. It is not enough that the farmers shall be tolerably well-off, they should also be aware of their place in the national life and be able to fulfill it. The peasant is the life-spring of our Reich and our race. Here are the three big factors in the problem: to assure an ample food supply, to safeguard the future by a healthy population increase, and to develop a distinctive national culture deeply rooted in the soil. This ideal logically implies an aim which goes far beyond what is usually known as an agrarian policy.”



- R. Walther Darre, Reich Minister of Agriculture and Food Supply

“The restoration of the German farming community was a high priority of the National Socialist government. This was more than a matter of mere economics. In National Socialist thinking, a nation can prosper only if it has a sound rural population. The traditional family farm is regarded as of prime importance because it concerns a way of life whose moral and spiritual values are vital to the health and wellbeing of society as a whole. During the hard times in Germany before Hitler, many farmers saw their lives ruined by falling commodity prices, exorbitant interest payments, and foreclosure to unscrupulous Jewish land speculators. One can imagine the desperation of these farmers as they saw the loss of their farms, many of which had been in the family for hundreds of years, and they, too, were now forced to join the ranks of the unemployed. Hitler was determined to put an end to this misery and injustice. Not only were these farms restored to their rightful owners, but at the same time they were made productive and self-sustaining. And so, Hitler created what was called the National Food Estate, a public corporation which included not only the farmer himself but everyone else connected with the production, processing, and distribution of food: the canners, the millers, the bakers and middlemen, as well as the local grocer. The Food Estate guaranteed the farmer a market for his product at a reasonable fixed price, high enough to cover his costs of production and to prepare for the next harvest season, but low enough so the customer could always count on a fair price. By adjusting supply to consumer demand and allowing for individual initiative and competition, but excluding speculation in commodities, the food corporation was able to create a stable market, which assured a dependable supply of food upon which all parties, producer and consumer, could rely.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“What the National Food Estate was able to achieve was not only a substantial increase in domestic food production, but also a substantial improvement in the resilience of German agriculture in the face of shocks. When we bear in mind the disastrous situation of world agriculture in the 1930s, it is clear that German farmers enjoyed a historically unprecedented level of protection. In return for the exclusion of foreign competition from home markets, peasant smallholders had to accept comprehensive regulation and control. Farming in Germany from the 1930s onwards resembled less and less a market-driven industry and more and more a strange hybrid of private ownership and State planning. The true story is told by the level of prices paid to German farmers compared to those that German farmers would have received if they had been exposed to the full force of foreign competition. On this basis, the record is completely unambiguous, the prices paid to German farmers under National Socialism were at least twice those prevailing on world markets.”

- Adam Tooze, author of Statistics and the German State

“The prices of farming produce must be fixed in advance, and the profiteering middleman ruthlessly suppressed. The countryside shall be restored to prosperity and shall contribute a healthy, virile manhood.”

- Sir Oswald Mosley, former British Member of Parliament

“Only when nobility can grow into the landscape of its homeland unburdened by economic concerns is it able to develop genuine, mature leaders. Working on their fathers’ soil, struggling with the forces of nature, and caring for and nurturing plants and animals in various seasons generates a very specific soul force. The result is a growing together with the soil, shaping the nobility’s actions and attitudes, and providing a natural integration into the nation.”

- R. Walther Darre, Reich Minister of Agriculture and Food Supply

“Better to have the most oppressive taxes on luxuries than to burden the sweat of the farmer.”

- John Motz, editor of the Berliner Journal

“It was necessary to introduce measures affecting trade and pricing policy in order to save the farmers who were facing utter disaster, and then to pass legislation in order to restore strong and permanent support for the farmers. The ever-increasing general corruption forced us to take action to cleanse our economic life of ruthless speculators and profiteers.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The promise Hitler made on the night of January 30, 1933, was to restore the economic fortunes of the German peasantry within four years and he certainly made good on that pledge. According to figures calculated by Germany’s most authoritative economic research agency, total farm income rose by almost 14% in 1933 and by another 11.5% in 1934. At the same time, the burden of taxes and interest payments fell significantly.”

- Adam Tooze, author of Statistics and the German State

“Before the farmer starts his Spring planting, he knows that everything he raises will be bought at a figure which should normally enable him to make a slight profit. At the other end of the scale, when the housewife goes to market, she knows that the storekeeper cannot charge her more than the government permits. The food regulations today in force assure to the poorest German the basic necessities of life while the richest cannot get much more than his share.”



- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“The aims of the present regulation of production can be summarized in a few words. First, the securing of supplies of raw materials for industry. All measures serving this aim are to make Germany as independent as possible of imports by increasing domestic production. Second, an increase in domestic agricultural production with the aim of making Germany, as far as possible, self-sufficient in the field of foodstuffs.”

- Dr. Wilhelm Bauer, author of German Economic Policy

“Before the end of his fourth year in power, Hitler had ended the Depression, cut unemployment from six million to one million, grown Germany’s Gross National Product by 37%, and increased auto production from 45,000 vehicles a year to 250,000.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“A man who within the space of four years has raised his people from the very lowest depths to self-consciousness, pride, discipline, and power deserves the gratitude of his fellow citizens and the admiration of mankind.”

- Sven Hedin, author of Germany and World Peace

“Hitler, who had built his power on authoritarian democracy, was not dependent on a wild-eyed herd of four hundred bickering, wrangling parliamentarians ever at odds with each other. Thanks to Hitler’s real and durable power, Germany had been able to make a formidable comeback in less than four years. The contrast of the two political systems had been striking. An extraordinary renaissance on the one hand, disintegration and disorder on the other.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“Such is the difference between the Bolshevik and the National Socialist revolutions. The one transforms prosperous and peaceful countries into a waste of ruin and devastation, whilst the other, rebuilds a broken-down and poverty-stricken Reich into an economically sound and prosperous State.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It would be wrong to assert that all our troubles had vanished and that everybody could now look at things through rose-colored spectacles. We have not reached that state of supreme bliss that may result from the absence of all worries, anxieties, and oppressive burdens. And yet, people have taken a new delight in life, in mutual collaboration, and in everything that makes a nation what it is.”

- Dr. Robert Ley, leader of the National Labor Front

“Has there ever been a revolution of such sweeping proportions as the National Socialist one, which nevertheless allowed innumerable former political functionaries to go about their work unmolested and in peace, and even awarded to numerous former bitter enemies the highest State offices and the full enjoyment of the pensions and annuities to which they were entitled?”

- Adolf Hitler, 1937

“Those who talk about democracies and dictatorships simply do not understand that a revolution has been carried out in this country, the results of which can be considered democratic in the highest sense of the term if democracy has any real meaning. The National Socialist revolution has not aimed at turning a privileged class into a class that will have no rights in the future. Its aim has been to give equal rights to those who had no rights. Our objective has been to make it possible for the whole German people to be active, not only in the economic but also in the political field, and to secure this by organizationally involving the masses. During the past four years, we have increased German production in all areas to an extraordinary degree. And this increase in production has been to the benefit of all Germans.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1937

“In the world of capitalist democracies, the most important economic principle says that the folk exists for the economy and the economy exists for capital. And we have reversed this principle, namely, that capital exists for the economy and the economy exists for the folk. This means, in other words, the primary thing is the folk, everything else is only means to an end. That is the purpose. If an economy does not manage to nourish a folk, to clothe it, etc., then it is bad, quite regardless of whether a few hundred people say: but for me, it is good, splendid, my dividends are great. Dividends do not interest me in the least. If freedom comes at the expense of the community, then we eliminate it.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler was by no means a dictator in matters of the economy, but a stimulator. His government would do only that which private initiative would not be able to do. He believed in the dynamism of the individual imagination, in the creative spirit, in the need for every superior being to assume responsibilities. He also admitted that profit was the great motivator. Without the prospect of seeing his efforts rewarded, the dynamic man simply refrained from running risks. The economic failure of Communism established that. Every man desires that his labor shall improve his own personal condition and that his brain, his creative imagination, and his persistence in research may all collect their reward. Hitler was always averse to the idea of labor under State control.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“Do you think that I should be so mad as to destroy business life? Only if people should fail to act in the interests of the nation, then, and only then, would the State intervene.”

- Adolf Hitler

“When people are not permitted to work for their own profit and advancement, they do not work well. And when a society’s leaders do not attain their positions through their own merit, that society is likely to be poorly led. In contrast to the Marxist system, we recognize the need to permit people to compete, to reap the fruits of their labor, and to exercise leadership according to their demonstrated ability. They will work harder and more efficiently and will order themselves in a hierarchy of ability. The result will be a stronger, better led, and more prosperous society.”

- National Alliance

“Economically, it meant building a national German economy which appreciated the importance of private initiative but subordinated the entire economic life to the common interest.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Although it is quite true that the National Socialist State attaches great importance to the vigorous initiative of the individual, it nevertheless demands that the special desires of the individual must adjust themselves to the requirements of the community.”

- Joachim von Ribbentrop, Reich Foreign Minister

“The goal is never to suppress individual interests and skills, but instead to match them with the appropriate resources in order to allow them to blossom in a way that’s good for both the individual and the community. Individualism and National Socialism cannot coexist because both require the prioritization of elements that stand in contradiction to one another.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“The country comes before the economy, and the economy exists for the people. In the proper hierarchy of things, it is the market that must be harnessed to work for man and not the other way around.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“In the relationship between the economy and the people, there is only one thing that cannot be changed, and that is the people. Economic activity is not and will never be a dogma. There is no economic conception or economic theory that could somehow claim to be sacred. What is decisive is the will to always assign the economy the subservient role towards the people and capital the subservient role towards the economy. National Socialism, as we know, is the fiercest opponent of the liberal view that the economy is at the disposal of capital and the people at the disposal of the economy. We were therefore determined from the very first day to break with the fallacy that the economy could lead an independent, uncontrollable, and unsupervised life of its own within the State. The national community does not live by virtue of the imaginary value of money but by virtue of real production, which is what gives money its value in the first place. This production is the primary backing of a currency and not a bank or a vault full of gold. And if I increase this production, I actually increase the income of my fellow citizens, and if I decrease it, I decrease the income, no matter what kind of wages are paid. In these last four years we have created an extraordinary increase in German production in all fields. And the increase in this production benefits the German people as a whole. If, for example, countless millions of tons of coal are extracted today, it is not in order to heat the rooms of a few millionaires to a few thousand degrees, but in order to be able to increase the standard of living for millions of German citizens.”

- Adolf Hitler

“According to our theory, business is subordinated to the State. This means that the State is not concerned with the economic conditions as long as they do not conflict with the welfare of the nation. The principle of private initiative has been maintained. However, where it seems necessary to bring business into line with the welfare of the nation, the State will not hesitate to intervene and direct business into the desired channels. In Germany, contrary to the usual belief, we have no planned economy but rather a directed economy, if I may use such an expression.”

- Dr. Wilhelm Bauer, author of German Economic Policy

“Private ownership will be permitted and encouraged, provided such activity enriches the nation as well as the individual. All interests that operate against the nation will be rigorously suppressed.”

- Sir Oswald Mosley, former British Member of Parliament

“I absolutely insist on private property. It is natural and salutary that the individual should be inspired by the wish to devote a part of the income from his work to building up and expanding a family estate. Suppose the estate consists of a factory. I regard it as axiomatic that this factory will be better run by one of the members of the family than it would be by a State functionary providing, of course, that the family remains healthy. In this sense, we must encourage private initiative. On the other hand, I’m distinctly opposed to property in the form of anonymous participation in societies of shareholders. This sort of shareholder produces no other effort but that of investing his money, and thus he becomes the chief beneficiary of other people’s effort. I have therefore always been opposed to incomes that are purely speculative and entail no effort on the part of those who live on them. Such gains belong by right to the nation, which alone can draw a legitimate profit from them. In this way, at least, those who create these profits are entitled to be the beneficiaries. There’s nothing to prevent joint-stock companies from replacing these shares that bring in a variable interest with bonds, which it guarantees, and which produce a fixed interest in a manner useful to private people who wish to invest their savings. I see no better method of suppressing the immoral form of income, based only on speculation, of which England today provides the most perfect example.”

- Adolf Hitler

“German business, though closely controlled, still gives room for private initiative and profit-making. Controlled capitalism best expresses what now exists in the Third Reich. One good feature in Germany is that class-antagonism has been greatly reduced, employers and workers both have their rights, and they are kept up to their respective duties and responsibilities.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“Here all action shall be governed by one law: the people do not live for the economy and the economy does not exist for capital, but capital serves the economy and the economy serves the people! In principle, the Government protects the economic interests of the German volk not by taking the roundabout way through an economic bureaucracy to be organized by the State but by the utmost promotion of private initiative and a recognition of the rights of property.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Every interest and aspect of national life will be represented, but every interest will be subordinate to the welfare of the nation as a whole.”

- Sir Oswald Mosley, former British Member of Parliament

“The common good is always upheld because the driving force behind National Socialism is the protection and continuation of the nation.”

- Jake Leone, author of National Socialism

“It’s urgent for economic purposes to work out a statute characterized by the two following principles: the interests of the State have precedence over private interests, and in the event of a divergence between the interests of the State and private interests, an independent organization shall settle the dispute in accordance with the interests of the German people. The State could not be independent and possess indisputable authority unless those of us who had interests in private undertakings were excluded from the control of public affairs, and the simple fact of owning shares in a private company would be enough. Every person shall have the alternative of giving them up or of leaving the service of the State. Servants of the State must not be in any way involved in financial speculations. If they have money, let them buy real property or invest this money in State securities. Thus, their wealth would be bound up with the future of the State. After all, the safety offered by these investments makes them more lucrative in the long run than investments in private industry, which is necessarily liable to booms and slumps. These regulations apply to members of the Reichstag, members of the Civil Service, regular officers, and chiefs of the Party. These men must be totally unconnected with interests foreign to those of the State. We see what it leads to when laxity is permitted in this field.”

- Adolf Hitler

“No servant of the State must be a shareholder. No Member of the Reichstag, no civil servant, and no Party leader must be a member of any board of directors, regardless of whether the appointment is honorary or paid, for even if the individual were actuated solely by the interests of the State, and even if he possessed the integrity of Cato himself, the public would lose faith in him. The common people have a remarkable flair for anything of this kind. When an official retires from State service, he should not be allowed to enter a line of business with which he previously had official dealings. For one may be quite sure than any firm would gladly employ him, not on account of the services he could render but for the connections which he undoubtedly would have. Further, it is a scandal that men of this kind should usurp the positions to which others have a right claim, namely, those who have passed their whole lives in the service of an enterprise and have risen, step by step, to the top. This one characteristic is alone sufficient to demonstrate the immorality of the whole system, which would spell the beginning of corruption. Big business is as hot on the trail of such connections as the Devil after the soul of a Jew. For all these reasons, we must see to it that any State official who has invested all his money in shares should forthwith invest it in State loans instead. This is a good system, for it guarantees that the private interests of the official are bound indissolubly to the interests of the State.”

- Adolf Hitler

“As regards salaries, I’m likewise of the opinion that new methods should be adopted. The allowance allocated in addition to the basic salary should be in inverse ratio to the number of colleagues employed by the head of a department. This allowance will be all the higher the fewer the colleagues. He will thus escape the temptation to see salvation only in the multiplication of his subordinates.”

- Adolf Hitler

“In five years, we have transformed a people who were humiliated and powerless because of their internal disruption into a national body, politically united, and imbued with the strongest self-confidence and proud assurance. If Providence had not guided us, I would often have never found these dizzy paths. No man can fashion world history or the history of peoples unless upon his purpose and his power there rests the blessing of this Providence. If we adhere to this path, decent, industrious, and honest, if we do our duty so bravely and loyally, it is my belief that the Lord will help us again and again in the future as well. He does not abandon decent people for any length of time! While He may sometimes put them to the test or send them trials, in the long run He will always allow His sun to shine upon them and ultimately give them His blessing.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler had overthrown the detested Versailles regime and raised Germany from the depressed and divided nation of 1933 to the first economic and military power in Europe, all in six years without firing a shot.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Hitler’s achievements during the six peacetime years of his leadership of Germany were extraordinary. He brought prosperity and confidence to the Germans, the kind of prosperity that is the result of confidence. The thirties, after 1933, were sunny years for most Germans, something that remained in the memories of an entire generation among them.”

- John Lukacs, author of The Hitler of History

“Every year on his birthday, Hitler receives more presents than it has ever been the lot of a statesmen to receive from his fellow-countrymen. Every year, on April 20th, entire post office vans drive up to the Chancellor’s residence, and whole rooms gradually fill with presents of every description. The great majority come from humble homes, and also from children, and many of the presents represent months of patient work. It is with the greatest happiness that the Fuhrer examines all the presents that are sent him, for he cannot but look upon them as evidence of the devotion which the millions in Germany feel towards him who have placed their whole future in his hands.”

- Heinz A. Heinz, author of Germany’s Hitler: The Only Authorized Biography

“In addition to higher wages, benefits included markedly improved working conditions, such as better health and safety conditions, canteens with subsidized hot meals, athletic fields, parks, subsidized theater performances and concerts, exhibitions, sports and hiking groups, dances, adult education courses, and subsidized tourism. An already extensive network of social welfare programs including old age insurance and a national health care program was expanded.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“Hitler has given new hope to humanity.”

- Sir Philip Gibbs, author of Realities of War

“Make no mistake, Chancellor Hitler is a man of genius.”

- Hjalmar Schacht, Reich Minister of the Economy

“If Hitler did not exist, all of Western Europe might soon be clamoring for such a champion.”

- George Ward Price, foreign correspondent for the Daily Mail

“This century will be named and shaped after Adolf Hitler.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Although Allied propaganda would have us believe otherwise, Adolf Hitler was one of the most popular leaders the world had ever seen.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“Life in Hitler’s Reich was better than anywhere else on earth. From 1933, Hitler’s Germany led the world in fashion, medicine, cinema, manufacturing, superior lifestyle, transport facilities, public services, cutting-edge science, healthcare, and education. Citizens there were said to be the happiest people on earth. The German standard of living and quality of life have never been equaled. One can imagine the impression the German standard of living might make on other Europeans who might look beyond the curtain of distortion and consider National Socialism as an alternative form of government.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“He accomplished these fantastic undertakings on top of all the rest. We tend to think that his struggle against unemployment which he had cut in half in 1933 had taken up all his time, but it was not so. He was a prodigy of imagination, of calculation, of preparation, and of realization.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“After two years spent in other European countries, I found a Germany which has advanced miraculously from the point of 1933. I found political solidarity, a wholesome tone in the life of city dweller and country dweller alike. I found living costs materially reduced and an unmistakable optimism on every hand. In every quarter I found the same answer to my questioning: profound belief in the genius of the Leader, love and admiration for him as an individual. My observations have covered a wide range of social classification. I have talked with the humblest type of laborers, with merchants, professional men. I have yet to discover a dissenting voice to the question of loyalty to the Fuhrer. My two young daughters are attending German public schools and are receiving an education which in thoroughness could be equaled in few countries.”

- J. L. Garvin, The Observer

“This first came to my attention when I had the opportunity to meet and talk to people who had the privilege of living in such a society. In talking about their experience, they invariably described it as the happiest and most memorable time of their lives, and they looked back upon it with deepest fondness. The society I am talking about was none other than National Socialist Germany under Adolf Hitler.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“I think that it must be admitted that National Socialism has done a great deal for Germany. It has undoubtedly cleaned up Germany in the ordinary moral sense of the word. The defeatism, the corruption so manifest a characteristic in the days after the war has disappeared. It has given discipline and order and a sense of purpose to the great majority of young people, who in earlier days did not know where to go or what they were living for.”

- Philip Henry Kerr, British Ambassador to the U.S., 1937

“Thousands of Americans, Englishmen, and Frenchmen have visited Germany during the months after the national revolution and were able to testify as eyewitnesses that there is no country in the world where law and order are better maintained than in present-day Germany. That there is no country in the world where person and property are held in better respect than in our own, but that there is perhaps also no country in the world where a more rigorous fight is put up against those who believe that they are free to let loose their lower instincts to the detriment of their fellow beings.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany’s crime rate fell during the Hitler years, with significant drops in the rates of murder, robbery, theft, embezzlement, and petty larceny.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute For Historical Review

“Other elements, whose lack of restraint we recognized as being due to their political ignorance, we only took into safe custody in order to give them back their freedom after a short time. There were only a few whose political activity was merely a cover for their criminal inclinations as evidenced by the numerous prison sentences whom we later prevented from continuing their pernicious work of destruction by putting them, probably for the first time in their lives, into productive employment.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1937

“The National Socialists seen no reason why society should be plagued by persons who have demonstrated their chronic inability to avoid committing offenses. And they stay in concentration camps for life, unless the camp authorities are convinced they are reformed.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“One must neutralize the habitual criminal before the crime, not after.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“I’m sure our police organization isn’t half as black as it’s painted abroad. We certainly do our best to combat crime of every sort, and our criminal statistics imply that we are fairly successful. Frankly, we believe that habitual offenders should not be at large to plague society, so we keep them locked up. Why, for instance, should a sex offender who has been sentenced three or four times be again set free to bring lasting sorrow to another decent home? We send all such persons to a detention camp and keep them there. But I assure you that their surroundings aren’t bad. In fact, I know they are better fed, clothed, and lodged than the miners of South Wales. Ever seen one of our concentration camps? There you’d see the sort of social scum we have shut away from society for its own good.”

- Heinrich Himmler, Chief of the German Secret State Police

“In National Socialist Germany there was never concern about public safety and rampant crime such as we have today in America. One could walk the streets of any German city or town any time, day or night, without fear of being knocked in the head, killed, or raped.”

- Matt Koehl, American National Socialist Party

“The Government desires to give effective protection to the community as well as to the individual against the activities of the criminal element and has taken suitable steps to ensure that chief attention shall be paid to the interests of the community when the penalties to be inflicted are fixed. As it is our aim to afford the largest possible measure of protection to the community, we have created special facilities for the judge that will enable him to inflict additional penalties upon those criminals who may be reasonably regarded as permanent dangers to the community. I need not point out that this system has materially enhanced the respect for the law and for those who administer it, and that it has increased the general feeling of security.”

- Dr. Franz Gurtner, Reich Minister of Justice

“This explains our consistent Jewish policies. We see Jewry as a direct threat to every nation. We do not care what other peoples do about the danger. What we do to defend ourselves is our own business and we will not tolerate objections from others. Jewry is a contagious infection. Enemy nations may raise hypocritical protests against our measures against Jewry and cry crocodile tears but that will not stop us from doing that which is necessary. Germany, in any event, has no intention of bowing before this threat, but rather intends to take the most radical measures if necessary in good time.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“It is a mistake to believe that the Jewish question has only arisen within the last few years or that its origin is to be sought in modern times. The Jewish question is not an invention of National Socialism. If National Socialism can lay claim to any originality in the matter, then only because the National Socialist Party was the first to deduce the logical conclusions from a historical fact. The present German attitude towards the Jewish question is based on the experience made by Europe in the course of two thousand years. And this experience has been a particularly bad one for Germany, especially during the last few decades. The Jewish question undoubtedly dates back some two thousand years. Strictly speaking it is even older, namely, as old as the history of the Jews. The Jewish question arises everywhere where the nomadic Jewish race comes into contact with other peoples having a settled abode.”

- Dr. F.K. Wiebe, author of Germany and the Jewish Problem

“Not one hair on the head of any Jew had been hurt in Germany. Not a single hair. There was no suffering, there was no starvation, there was no murder. Professor Tansill of Georgetown University, who had access to all the secret papers of the State Department, wrote in his book and quoted from a State Department document written by Hugo Schoenfelt, a Jew who Cordell Hull sent to Europe in 1933 to investigate the so-called camps of political prisoners. He wrote back that he found them in very fine condition. They were in excellent shape, everybody treated well. And they were filled with Communists, well, a lot of them were Jews because the Jews happened to be maybe 98% of the Communists in Europe at that time.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“There were, as everybody knows, concentration camps. Who were the inmates? Mostly vagrants, bums, and yes, some obnoxious politicians of the leftist variety who had previously caused the ire of the new rulers. While confined in a camp, the inmates had to perform labor, I am sure sometimes hard labor, which was tough on the mostly overweight politicians. They learned new skills, were well fed, and had excellent medical facilities available in case of illness or injury. After their release, some actually became useful citizens.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“The discipline in the camp was of the robust kind. Every man had some kind of work to do but this was not always enforced. The camp rose at 6AM and all light was out at 9PM. The meals consisted of breakfast, dinner, and supper, with meat served daily except on Fridays. There was a dispensary attached to the camp and a German doctor was in charge. Severe cases of illness were sent to the local hospital. Various trades were carried on inside the camp such as carpentry, tailoring, and shoemaking. Part of the camp was set off for bathing. Shower baths and facilities for sunbathing were shown to me. There was also a splendid sports ground. The sleeping compartments consisted of wooden beds and straw mattresses, with three blankets for each prisoner. A library was in the course of being introduced. There were apartments set apart for music and dramatic performances. In addition to receiving free board and lodging, each prisoner was drawing 10DM to 12DM per week, which represented his unemployment allowance pay. Instruction in ethics, religion, the new form of government in Germany, history, and languages was given daily to those who desired to attend. There was little or no crime among the men in the camp. Good order prevailed among all classes. The guards ate the same food as the prisoners and were subject to the same disciplines as the internees although they were government officials. The men looked in splendid physical condition. Having heard many dreadful stories of brutal treatment being meted out to Communists in this particular camp, I asked some of the men to confide in me and tell me the truth of those allegations. I saw nothing indicative of bad treatment.”

- G.E.O. Knight, author of In Defense of Germany

“National Socialist Germany does not look startlingly different from the Germany of former days. The same ordered neatness and cleanliness prevail and you may live there a long time without having a single dramatic incident occur before your eyes.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“The criminal courts have never had so little to do and the prisons have never had so few occupants. It is a pleasure to observe the physical aptitude of the German youth. Even the poorest persons are better clothed than was formerly the case, and their cheerful faces testify to the psychological improvement that has been wrought within them.”

- Sir Arnold Wilson, British Member of Parliament

“Today, Berlin is one of the safest cities in the world.”



- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“Crime was virtually eliminated, with city streets made safe to walk again. Workers, subsidized by the government, would take holidays abroad. Hitler is the first in Europe to introduce the 40-hour work week, with extra pay for overtime. Factories are now required to provide workers with restrooms and a cafeteria.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“As early as April 1933, the New York Times was reporting on the economic extermination of Jews in Germany. Two months later we read, simply, that Hitler’s program is one of extermination. In August, we are shocked to learn that 600,000 Jews are facing certain extinction. Here we can graphically see how the extermination myth rapidly evolved from a simple plan of economic exclusion to an implication of mass murder.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“As concerns Jews, I can only say that their propagandists abroad are rendering their co-religionists in Germany no service by giving the German public, through their distorted and untruthful news about persecution and torture of Jews, the impression that they actually halt at nothing, not even at lies and calumny, to fight the present German government.”

- Konstantin von Neurath, German Foreign Minister

“The war by the international Jewish leadership on Germany not only sparked definite reprisals by the German government but also set the stage for a little-known economic and political alliance between the Hitler government and the leaders of the Zionist movement who hoped that the tension between the Germans and the Jews would lead to massive emigration to Palestine. In short, the result was a tactical alliance between the Nazis and the founders of the modern-day State of Israel, a fact that many today would prefer be forgotten.”

- M. Raphael Johnson, The Barnes Review

“Hitler wanted to be rid of the problem of Jewish predominance in German affairs. At the same time, many Jewish organizations wished to set up an independent homeland and had a vested interest in wildly exaggerating claims of antisemitism as a means of applying pressure for a Jewish homeland. A sensible and civilized policy of emigration was sabotaged by the Jews themselves.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“The Jews naturally find such a life intolerable and long to emigrate. But that is most difficult because they can take almost no money or property with them, and other countries will not receive them lest they become public charges. Their greatest fear seemed to be that they might be deported to the Jewish reservation in Southern Poland which the German government is contemplating. If this is not oftener expressed, the reason is because they feel that the issue is already decided in principle and that elimination of the Jews will be completed within a relatively short space of time. I was told that, while the situation of the 20,000 Jews still in Berlin was a hard and distressful one, there had been no organized violence against them.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“Here I must state categorically that during my nearly six years under the Hitler regime living at the center of power in Berlin with my father as a journalist in constant touch with the authorities, I had neither a single personal contact with anybody who had suffered physical harm from the authorities of the Third Reich, nor did I hear from anybody among my rather extended acquaintances that they knew of somebody who had. The Jews were permitted their own organizations in sports, culture, medicine, schools and they even had their own department at Gestapo headquarters which was staffed by Zionists who welcomed the government's anti-Jewish measures because they promoted their wished-for emigration of Jews to Palestine. There were a total of sixty training camps run by the Zionists under German sponsorship. The German government concluded the Haavara Transfer Agreement with the Zionists and supplied the required funds from its scarce foreign exchange reserves to help young Jews emigrating to Palestine.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“The Zionists even proposed ways to speed up the transfer out of Germany, including the wearing of the yellow star by all German Jews. According to the Zionists, the more pressure that was put on them, the more likely they would be to leave the country.”

- Edwin Black, author of The Transfer Agreement

“For all the modern-day wailing by worldwide supporters of Israel, they neglect to mention that making the situation in Germany as uncomfortable for the Jews as possible in cooperation with German National Socialism was part of the plan. This was the genesis of the so-called Transfer Agreement, the agreement between Zionist Jews and the National Socialist government to transfer German Jewry to Palestine.”

- M. Raphael Johnson, The Barnes Review

“It is certain that during the first phases of National Socialist Jewish policy, situations developed in which it seemed suitable to the National Socialists to accept or advance a pro-Zionist attitude.”

- Hannah Arendt, author of The Origins of Totalitarianism

“The Zionists profess a strictly racial concept and, through immigration to Palestine, they help to build their own Jewish State. Our good wishes and our official goodwill go with them.”

- Reinhard Heydrich, Chief of the Reich Security Main Office

“Zionism must be vigorously backed so that a yearly contingent of German Jews shall be transported to Palestine.”

- Alfred Rosenberg, author of The Myth of the Twentieth Century, 1937

“It is clear that Hitler protected and cooperated with the Zionists for the purposes of implementing the final solution: the mass transfer of Jews to the Middle East.”

- M. Raphael Johnson, The Barnes Review

“The Transfer Agreement was a pact that allowed Jews to emigrate from Germany to Palestine with their wealth intact. This is contrary to all anti-Hitler propaganda. The agreement was concluded in August 1933, following talks between German officials and the Palestine Center of the World Zionist Organization. Each Jew bound for Palestine deposited money into a special account in Germany. The funds were used to purchase German goods which were exported to Palestine and sold there by the Jewish-owned Haavara company in Tel Aviv. Profits from the sales were then given to the Jewish emigrant upon his arrival, an amount corresponding to the initial deposit in Germany. Thus, the agreement served the Zionist aim of bringing Jewish settlers and development capital to Palestine, whilst simultaneously advancing the German goal of freeing the country of an unwanted alien group.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“The Transfer Agreement itself mandated that Jewish capital could only go to Palestine. A large German bank would freeze funds paid in by immigrants in blocked accounts for German exporters, while a bank in Palestine would control the sale of German goods to Palestine, thereby providing the immigrants with the necessary foreign currency on the spot.”

- Edwin Black, author of The Transfer Agreement

“If Hitler hated the Jews to the point of wanting to exterminate them, why would he bother signing a pact in August 1933 with representatives of the Zionist Jewish Agency to help the Jews immigrate peacefully with all their possessions to Palestine? This pact called the Haavara Agreement, which operated until 1942, allowed a large number of Jews from the German and Austrian populations to leave the country, taking their wealth with them. In fact, between the years 1933 and 1939, more than 60% of the investments in Jewish Palestine came from Hitler’s Germany.”

- Pierre Simon, The Unz Review

“For all intents and purposes, the National Socialist government was the best thing to happen to Zionism in its history."

- M. Raphael Johnson, The Barnes Review

“That resettlement policy can best be expressed in the words of our Fuhrer: to give lasting peace to our Eastern borders. For centuries, that region and others in Eastern Europe have been chronically disturbed by jarring minorities hopelessly mixed up with one another. What we are now trying to do is to separate these quarreling elements in a just, constructive fashion. We are even marking out a place for the Jews where they may live quietly unto themselves. Between us and the Poles, we seek to fashion a proper racial boundary. Of course, we are going about it slowly, you can’t move multitudes of people with their livestock and personal belongings like pawns on a chessboard. But that is the objective we ultimately hope to attain.”

- Heinrich Himmler, Chief of the German Secret State Police

“Himmler was a decent man, a man of honest character. Himmler wanted the best for the German people.”



- Herbert von Mildenburg, German Wehrmacht

“While Hitler wanted Jews to leave Germany for the reasons outlined above, they were well treated and protected by law. The Germans encouraged them to leave freely or allowed them to stay as long as they complied with the Nuremberg race laws, the same laws which served as a template for Israel’s present Nation State Law. No Jew ever had to run away at night on foot with his suitcases to get away from the Gestapo. No Jew ever had to hide for months or years in obscure basements or hideouts. It’s all propaganda. In fact, many Jews were allowed to stay in Berlin until the end of the war.”

- Pierre Simon, The Unz Review

“Among other surprising facts, although Jews were just 1% of the total population, even five years after Hitler had come to power, they still apparently owned something like a third of the real property in that country, with the great bulk of these vast holdings having been acquired from desperate, starving Germans in the terrible years of the early 1920s. Thus, much of Germany’s population had recently been dispossessed of the assets they had built up over generations.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“In 1939, six years after Hitler was elected, there were still 120,000 Jews living voluntarily in Germany.”

- Heinz Roth, author of Why Are We Being Lied To?

“Granted, the Jews are human beings. None of us have ever doubted that. But by the same token, fleas are animals too, just not very agreeable ones. And since fleas are not agreeable animals, we do not have a moral obligation to protect them and to let them thrive so that they will bite and torment us. The same goes for the Jews.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“There was widespread support for animal welfare in Nazi Germany. Adolf Hitler and his top officials took a variety of measures to ensure animals were protected. Several Nazis were environmentalists, and species protection and animal welfare were significant issues in the Nazi regime. Hermann Göring was a professed animal lover and conservationist who threatened to commit Germans who violated Nazi animal welfare laws to concentration camps.”

- Wikipedia

“In the new Reich, no more animal cruelty will be allowed.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Reich Animal Protection Law will waken and strengthen compassion as one of the highest moral values of the German people.”

- Hermann Goring

“The laws against cruelty to animals were, in my eyes, one of the glories of the National Socialist regime in Germany.”

- Savitri Devi, author of Lightning & The Sun

“An absolute and permanent ban on vivisection is not only a necessary law to protect animals and to show sympathy with their pain, but it is also a law for humanity itself. I have therefore announced the immediate prohibition of vivisection and have made the practice a punishable offense. Those who still think they can continue to treat animals as inanimate property will be sent to concentration camps.”

- Hermann Goring

“The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

- Ghandi

“For the great mass of Germans, wages and working conditions improved steadily. From 1932 to 1938, gross real weekly earnings increased by 21%. After taking into account tax and insurance deductions and adjustments to the cost of living, the increase in real weekly earnings during this period was 14%. At the same time, rents remained stable, and there was a relative decline in the costs of heating and light. Prices actually declined for some consumer goods, such as electrical appliances, clocks and watches, as well as for some foods.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“Consumer prices rose at an average annual rate of just 1.2% between 1933 and 1939. This meant that German workers were better off in real as well as nominal terms. Between 1933 and 1938, weekly net earnings (after tax) rose by 22%, while the cost of living rose by just 7%.”

- Prof. Niall Ferguson, Harvard University

“In 1938 and 1939, the highest marriage rates in all of Europe were registered in Germany, superseding even those among the prolific peoples of Eastern Europe. The phenomenal rise of the German birthrate in the thirties was even steeper than the rise of the marriage rate.”

- John Lukacs, author of The Hitler of History

“The day will come when the German people will look on their young people with radiant joy and pride.”

- Adolf Hitler

“This powerful, patriotic, and superbly organized Germany constitutes an element of stability amid those rising tendencies of disorder and disruption which are becoming increasingly and seriously manifest in Europe.”

- Harold Harmsworth, 1st Viscount Rothermere

“As Fuhrer of the German people and Chancellor of the Reich, I can thank God at this moment that He has so wonderfully blessed us in our hard struggle for what is our right, and beg Him that we and all other nations may find the right way, so that not only the German people but all of Europe may once more be granted the blessings of peace.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There is no unemployment in Germany, there is no unrest. Germany is not looking for war. Rather she is on the defense, shunning war, avoiding war.”

- Herbert Hoover, former U.S. President, 1938

“I overcame chaos in Germany, restored order, enormously raised production in all fields of our national economy, by strenuous efforts produced substitutes for numerous materials that we lack, encouraged new inventions, developed traffic, caused mighty roads to be built and canals to be dug, called into being gigantic factories, and at the same time endeavored to further the education and culture of our people for the development of our social community. I succeeded in finding useful work once more for the whole of the seven million unemployed who so touched all our hearts, in keeping the German farmer on his soil in spite of all difficulties, in restoring a prosperous German trade, and in promoting traffic to the utmost.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1939

“We must learn to draw from misfortune the means of future strength. There must not be lacking in our leadership something of the spirit of that Austrian corporal who, when all had fallen into ruins about him and when Germany seemed to have sunk forever into chaos, did not hesitate to march forth against the vast array of victorious nations and has already turned the tables so decisively upon them.”

- Winston Churchill

“We have integrated over seven million people into the production process and have brought half of the previously employed, also around seven million, from short-term work into a normal work week. We have paid to all these people wages, keeping the price of currency stable, so everybody could now buy something with his money. We have increased production most tremendously, always proceeding from our National Socialist principle that the decisive thing in the economy is the existing work force, the ability to organize and employ this work force, and that the foundation of our currency simply cannot be gold, rather that the foundation of our currency is production. This means that it lies completely in our estimation to create, through industriousness and through our own hard work, consumer goods to benefit the folk.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany, without appreciable gold reserves, has succeeded in solving all her economic and social problems without borrowing a single cent from international banking institutions since the day Adolf Hitler was elected.”

- George Froboese, German American Bund

“We have made it possible, without gold and without foreign exchange, to maintain the value of the German Mark. Behind the German Mark stands the German capacity for work, while some foreign countries, suffocated by gold, have been compelled to devalue their currencies.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany had departed from the gold standard and developed interest-free bilateral trade mechanisms that produced the most dramatic economic recovery of the interwar period, independently documented in mainstream economic history. This recovery demonstrated that a major industrial nation could function outside the conventional international financial system.”

- Claude AI

“There was a general anxiety for reform in a changing world. This mass movement recognized new values, both spiritual and physical, as was demonstrated by basing the currency upon production instead of upon gold. Furthermore, the claim that quality must be protected against quantity was also upheld.”

- Hans Grimm, author of A People Without Space

“In an age of the Jewish-Capitalist delusion of gold, of profession, and of class, the National Socialist State stands like an iron monument of social justice and clear reason.”

- Adolf Hitler

“I argued that the gold standard, the fixing of rates of exchange and so forth, I never regarded and never would regard as weighty and immutable principles of economy. Money to me was simply a token of exchange for work done, and its value depended absolutely on the value of the work accomplished. Where money did not represent services rendered, I insisted it had no value at all.”

- Adolf Hitler

“I had no maliciousness when I abolished the gold standard. There was namely no gold here, so it was not difficult for me to carry out this abolition. If one has nothing, then one can easily part from what one does not have. We had no gold. We had no money. They had extorted everything from us over the course of fifteen years. But now we have a totally different economic view. According to our view, gold is no asset at all, rather only a factor for suppression, this means, more accurately, for the domination of the folks. When I came to power, I possessed only one hope upon which I built, which was the proficiency, the ability of the German folk, of the German worker, and the intelligence of our inventors, of our engineers, of our technicians, of our chemists, etc., also the skill of countless organizers of our economy. I counted on that. I stood before a simple problem, should we perish because we have no gold? Should I cling to an insanity that destroys us? I represented the other view. The German work force, that is our gold, that is our capital. And now the whole problem has been solved as if by magic.”

- Adolf Hitler

“All wealth is the product of labor.”

- John Locke, English Philosopher

“The value of money depends on the goods behind that money. The whole question is to know whether the workers are producing goods to match the paper that’s made. If work does not increase, and production remains at the same level, the extra money they get won’t enable them to buy more things than they bought before with less money.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The wage of a people has meaning only when it arises from production. Every increase in production should benefit the whole people and raise the people's standards of living.”

- Adolf Hitler

“As most people are egotists at heart, any efficient functioning of a national economy is not possible without State direction and control. For five hundred years the price of bread in Venice never varied, and it was left to the Jews with their predatory motto of so-called Free Trade to wreck this stability.”

- Adolf Hitler

“As soon as the Jews were allowed to stick their noses out of the ghetto, the sense of honor and loyalty in trade began to melt away. In fact, Judaism, this form of mental depravation that must at all costs be abolished has made the fixing of prices depend on the laws of supply and demand factors, which have nothing to do with the intrinsic value of an article. By creating the system of caveat emptor, the Jew has established a juridical basis for his rogueries. And thus, it is that during the last two centuries, and with rare exceptions, our commerce has been dragged down to such a level that it has become absolutely necessary to apply a remedy. One first condition is necessary: to do away with the Jews.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The essential cause of the stability of our currency was to be sought for in our concentration camps. The currency remains stable when the speculators are put under lock and key.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The National Socialist leadership looked upon the charging of interest on loans as immoral, and by forcing banks to abolish the practice of usury, millions were freed from the slavery of debt. It was a spectacular financial recovery not witnessed before or since and often referred to as the greatest economic miracle of all time. Meanwhile, most Western countries were still mired in the Great Depression.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“German business revived and prospered. During the first four years of the National Socialist era, net profits of large corporations quadrupled, and managerial and entrepreneurial income rose by nearly 50%. Although German businesses flourished, profits were controlled and by law were kept within moderate limits. Beginning in 1934, dividends for stockholders of German corporations were limited to six percent annually. Undistributed profits were invested in Reich government bonds, which had an annual interest yield of 6%, and then, after 1935, of 4.5%. This policy had the predictable effect of encouraging corporate reinvestment and self-financing, and thereby of reducing borrowing from banks and, more generally, of diminishing the influence of commercial capital.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“The capitalistic economic system regards the formation of capital as the principle aim of economic activity. According to this system, capital, and not man, is of the most importance. This system places man and his spiritual needs on a lower plane than the accumulation of capital. Money-making is regarded as the first principle of life. And the object of this creation of capital? The domination and exploitation of mankind by means of loan-servitude.”

- Theodore Fritsch, author of The Riddle of the Jews Success

“Private initiative finds its limits in the National Socialist State where it begins to endanger the common good and become exploitation.”

- Robert Wagner, National Socialist Gauleiter

“In the sphere of economic life, all action must be governed by one law: capital serves industry, and industry serves the people.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Capital must serve the national economy, the national economy must serve the State, and the State must serve the people. Capital in itself is not harmful to the common interest. Marxism also admits this by not seeking to eliminate capital, but only to take it out of private hands and transfer it to the State. Our struggle is therefore not directed against capital, but against the rule of capital over labor, the people, the State, the economy, and against its abuse for selfish purposes.”

- Robert Wagner, National Socialist Gauleiter

“Today, the people serve the economy, and the economy is subservient to money. It must be the other way around. Money must serve the economy, and the economy must be subservient to the people.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Hitler took a ruined and indebted German economy in the aftermath of a loss in World War One, amidst a global depression, and in just six short years, he turned it into a world financial power. It was a true economic miracle. In truth, a large reason that Germany’s economy flourished in the first place was because Hitler systematically excluded the Jews from all economic sectors. With this corruption and malfeasance removed, the economy rapidly recovered and grew.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The historical record of Hitler’s subsequent economic miracle in Germany is legend and information is easily available. Within only three years after removing Rothschild and the Jews from the banking system and taking control of banking and the currency, Germany was at full employment and the economy was humming again.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“Jews made up about 1% of Germany’s total population when Hitler came to power. While the new government moved quickly to remove them from the nation’s political and cultural life, Jews were permitted to carry on in economic life, at least for several years. In fact, many Jews benefited from the regime’s recovery measures and the general economic revival. Five years after Hitler had come to power, the Jewish role in business life was still a significant one, and Jews still held considerable real estate holdings, especially in Berlin. This changed markedly in 1938, however, and by the end of 1939, Jews had been largely removed from German economic life.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“I have from the very beginning represented the principle: if two products face us in competition, a German product and a foreign product, then the German must be taken under all circumstances. The foreign one takes second place. Only where German production does not suffice, then we can resort to the foreign. The capitalist and liberal principle of earlier, simply for price reasons to take the foreign one, even at the risk of ruining whole businesses at home, we broke with that principle from the start. Quite the opposite, it is self-evident that many things that we manufactured ourselves were initially somewhat more expensive and perhaps must also forever be more expensive because German labor is somewhat more expensive. But in the final result, as the product of our work, it is nonetheless cheaper, for we can produce it, we have the work force, and the whole German economic policy has been for us nothing else than the mobilization of the German work force on the one hand, and of our natural resources and of the fertility of our soil on the other hand. That was the problem that we faced.”

- Adolf Hitler

“I speak not for myself but for all of Germany. What I say here is not the word of a single man, it is the voice of a people that has found itself again. A nation that was broken but has risen from the ruins through discipline, unity, and labor. Three years ago, we were a country defeated in spirit. Our factories were silent. Our workers without jobs. Our youths without hope. But look around you now. See the smoke rising once again from the chimneys, the machines humming with light, the workers at their posts. That is Germany reborn. We have become a decent people once more. A people of order, of dignity, and of work. Once again, the German worker can stand tall. Through struggle, we have rediscovered who we are. We have learned that the greatness of a nation lies not in gold or territory, but in the strength, discipline, and creativity of its working people. In these few short years, we have accomplished what others said was impossible. We have built roads that unite our land, factories that power our cities, and homes that shelter our families. New inventions, new industries, new communities have arisen across Germany. When I walk through our new factories and see the power of German labor, when I watch the sparks of molten steel in the furnaces of Esen, I see more than industry, I see the heart of a nation beating again. Each machine that turns, each hammer that strikes, is a symbol of our rebirth. The world once said that Germany could never rise again. They said our will was broken, our people too weary, our nation too divided. They were wrong. Through the strength of your hands, through the faith in your hearts, we have proven that no defeat can destroy a people who refuse to surrender.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Furthermore, I now believe one thing, there is a Lord. Providence has again blessed our work. The braver we were, the more so did the blessing of Providence come as well. And in the last six years, Providence has always accompanied us. For believe me, one person calls it luck, the other something else, but without this ultimate agreement, one cannot perform great works. And just a few months ago I again personally felt in the deepest sense the governing of Providence, which accompanies people and puts tasks to them. We deserve these tasks. What we want is not the suppression of other people. It is our freedom, our security, the security of our living space, it is the security of the life of our people. We fought for this. Providence has previously blessed this struggle, blessed it a thousand-fold. I believe here in a higher and in an eternal justice. It is imparted to whomever proves himself worthy of this justice. That was my faith, with which I first appeared here twenty years ago, back then a totally nameless person, as an unknown. I believed then that it cannot be that my people are destined to perish, that cannot be.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Adolf Hitler became Chancellor of Germany on January 30, 1933. A few weeks later, on March 4th, Franklin Roosevelt took office as President of the United States. Each man remained his country’s chief executive for the next twelve years, until April 1945. In early 1933, industrial production in each country had fallen to about half of what it had been in 1929. Each leader quickly launched bold new initiatives to tackle the terrible economic crisis, above all the scourge of mass unemployment. And although there are some striking similarities between the efforts of the two governments, the results were very different.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“The elimination of unemployment in Germany during the Great Depression without inflation and with initial reliance on essential civilian activities was a signal accomplishment. It has rarely been praised and not much remarked. By late 1935, unemployment was at an end in Germany. By 1936, high income was pulling up prices or making it possible to raise them. Germany, by the late thirties, had full employment at stable prices. It was, in the industrial world, an absolutely unique achievement.”

- John Kenneth Galbraith, U.S. Ambassador to India

“After the United States, Germany today is once more the leading steel-producing country in the world.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The contrast between the German and American economic records during the 1930s is all the more striking when one takes into account that the U.S. had vastly greater natural resource wealth, including large petroleum reserves, as well as a lower population density and no hostile, well-armed neighbors.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“The two movements nevertheless reacted to the Great Depression in similar ways, distinct from those of other industrial nations. Of the two, the National Socialists were the more successful in curing the economic ills of the 1930s. They reduced unemployment and stimulated industrial production faster than the Americans did and, considering their resources, handled their monetary and trade problems more successfully, certainly more imaginatively. By 1936, the depression was substantially over in Germany, far from finished in the United States.”

- John A. Garraty, author of The Great Depression

“When the National Socialists came to power in 1933, Germany had seven million unemployed. In proportion to total populations, this was worse than in the lowest depth of our U.S. depression at about the same time.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“They do not care for their unemployed at all. For an American millionaire, an unemployed person is something that he does not see because he does not enter the neighborhood where they live. Now and then, they indeed make a hunger march to Washington, to the White House, but they are dispersed by the police with rubber clubs and tear gas. We have not applied these means against our folk at all. We manage without rubber clubs and without tear gas.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The basic things expected by our people of their political and economic systems are simple. The inner and abiding strength of our economic and political systems is dependent upon the degree to which they fulfill these expectations. Many subjects connected with our social economy call for immediate improvement. We should plan a better system by which persons deserving or needing gainful employment may obtain it. I have called for personal sacrifice. I am assured of the willingness of almost all Americans to respond to that call. A part of the sacrifice means the payment of more money in taxes.”

- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd U.S. President

“Is it not a downright joke if today this man in the White House says, we have a world program, and this world program should give man freedom and the right to work? Mr. Roosevelt! Open your eyes, we have long since done this in Germany.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Freedom is defined as the opportunity to serve the nation, to contribute one’s talents to the common good, and to be valued for one’s achievement rather than one’s class background.”

- Arya AI

“The New Deal left many problems unsolved and even created some perplexing new ones. It never demonstrated that it could achieve prosperity in peacetime. As late as 1941, the unemployed still numbered six million in the United States, and not until the war year of 1943 did the army of jobless finally disappear.”

- Prof. William Leuchtenburg, author of Franklin D. Roosevelt and The New Deal

“Whereas the German Reich experienced an enormous improvement in social, economic, cultural, and artistic life in just a few years under National Socialist leadership, President Roosevelt was not able to bring about even limited improvements in his own country. This task should have been much easier in the United States, with barely 15 people per square kilometer, as compared to 140 in Germany. If economic prosperity is not possible in that country, it must be the result of either a lack of will by the ruling leadership or the complete incompetence of the men in charge. In just five years, the economic problems were solved in Germany and unemployment was eliminated. During this same period, President Roosevelt enormously increased his country’s national debt, devalued the dollar, further disrupted the economy, and maintained the same number of unemployed.”

- Adolf Hitler, 1941

For more info, see Part 7: British Balance of Power