“Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of an incredible story. The story of a boy from an ordinary family whose ambition it was to become an artist, but who instead became a drifter. His destiny, however, was not to drift into the awaiting oblivion but to rise to the greatest heights of power, eventually to become one of the most influential men who ever lived. Now, for the first time, here is the true and factual account of a story many to believe to be the greatest story never told.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“Adolf Hitler was born April 20, 1889, in Braunau on the Inn where his father had served as a customs official. Braunau on the Inn is a town in upper Austria on the border with the German state of Bavaria.”

- Wikipedia

“The first year of Kaiser Wilhelm II’s reign was in 1889. Bismark, the Iron Chancellor, the maker of the Second German Reich, was still in power, though not for long.”

- Savitri Devi, author of Lightning & the Sun

“I consider it most fortunate today that destiny selected Braunau on the Inn to be my birthplace. This little town lies on the border between two German States, the union of which seems, at least to us of the younger generation, a task to which we should dedicate our lives and pursue with every possible means. German-Austria must return to the great German Motherland. The same blood should be in the same Reich.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Born on April 20, 1889, in present-day Austria, Hitler grew up as a citizen of the multi-ethnic State known as the Austro-Hungarian Empire.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The old Austria was a multi-national State.”

- Adolf Hitler

“This diverse amalgamation was formed in 1867 with the union of the Austrian and Hungarian monarchies. Throughout its fifty-year history, it was always a loose conjunction of many ethnicities and never a truly unified State. The ethnic Germans in it were a minority and had to struggle to promote their own interests. This fact caused Hitler no end of distress. He explicitly felt more attachment to the broader German volk than to the multi-ethnic State into which he was born.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“I therefore welcomed every movement that might lead towards the final disruption of that impossible State. The more this Babel of tongues wrought discord and disruption, even in the parliament, the nearer the hour came for the dissolution of this Babylonian Empire. That would mean the liberation of my German-Austrian people. Only then would it become possible for them to be reunited with the Motherland.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Thirty Years’ War, fought between 1618 and 1648, was one of the most destructive conflicts in European history. An estimated 4.5 to 8 million soldiers and civilians died from battle, famine, or disease, while parts of Germany reported population declines of over 50%.”

- Wikipedia

“After the termination of the Thirty Years’ War in 1648, the development of the German nation was at least two hundred years behind that of other countries. Whereas in England and in France a strong central power could develop which brought these nations all the advantages of firm resolution and thought, Germany could never entirely make up for the lack of a clear-sighted and broad-minded national policy despite all her competency, industry, and straightforwardness. Nevertheless, the German people have always felt a deep longing for unity and strength, and this desire existed even in difficult times. The main contributory factor in this connection was the lack of unity between the various provinces and parties.”

- Dr. Fritz Todt, Inspector-General of the German Road and Highway System

“Browsing through my father’s books, I happened to come across some publications that dealt with military subjects. One of these was a history of the Franco-German War of 1870. It consisted of two volumes of an illustrated periodical dating from those years. These became my favorite reading. Soon, that great and heroic conflict began to dominate my thinking. And from that time on, I became more and more enthusiastic about everything that was at all connected with war or military affairs.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Franco-German War, often referred to as the War of 1870, was a conflict between the French Empire and the North German Confederation. Lasting from July 1870 to January 1871, the conflict was caused primarily by France’s determination to reassert its dominant position in continental Europe. France mobilized its army, leading the North German Confederation to respond with its own mobilization later that day. A series of hard-fought German victories resulted in the decisive defeat of the army of the French Empire. In the final days of the war, with German victory all but assured, the German states proclaimed their union as the German Empire under King Wilhelm I and Chancellor Bismarck. The war had a lasting impact on Europe. By hastening German unification, the war significantly altered the balance of power on the continent, with the new German State supplanting France as the dominant European land power. The vast majority of German-speakers were united under a State for the first time.”

- Wikipedia

“After the successful War of 1870, the German people had attained an infinitely respected position in Europe. A large number of German states that were previously only loosely allied with each other were united into one Reich thanks to the successes of Bismarck’s statecraft and the achievements of the army leadership. Numerically, the greatest portion of the German nation was thus united in a single State entity.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Otto von Bismarck was a German statesman and diplomat who oversaw the unification of Germany and served as its first Chancellor from 1871 to 1890.”

- Wikipedia

“He is deserving of glory and gratitude who seeks to promote the unity of the territories of Germany.”

- Johann Gottfried Herder, German Philosopher

“A people that speaks one language, possesses one culture, and has experienced its destiny only in a shared history cannot help but strive for unity in its leadership.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany was not yet a unified nation, but a collection of several hundred states loosely organized under the Holy Roman Empire.”

- Wikipedia

“You must remember, Germany, at the time of Napoleon, at the time of the French Revolution, consisted of three hundred small city-states, principalities, dukedoms, and so forth. Three hundred little separate political entities. And between that time, between the period of Napoleon and Bismarck, they were consolidated into one State. And within 50 years after that time, they became one of the world’s great powers.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“We are one people, and we want to be one Reich!”

- Adolf Hitler

“Between 1870 and 1890, German inventive genius, organization, diligence, and competence shaped the newly unified German Reich into the leading industrial power of the European continent, and in English eyes, made it a bothersome competitor. Naturally, the rapid growth of Germany’s population, economy, and its military potential was a thorn in the sides of its neighbors on the continent. In the fields of iron and steel production and in the chemical industries, Germany outdistanced its British competitor by the turn of the century. To this were added the growth of merchant shipping, and later, the navy. As Germany’s industrial and financial power, as well as its trade increased, a growing antagonism between Germany and the British Empire arose.”

- Georg Franz-Willing, Institute for Historical Review

“Since 1870, Germany’s population had increased by fifteen million people while England held steady and France stagnated. The Germans no longer had to emigrate, for the country’s prodigious growth provided work for all. The coal output had nearly doubled in the years between 1900 and 1910. The German metallurgical, chemical, and precision instrument industries were the best in the world. Everywhere German products commanded admiration, and its exports had doubled between 1910 and 1913, reaching a total of ten billion marks in that year. These goods traveled to far-off places in China and the Americas in German ships, for the merchant marine had entered the era of its greatest expansion and the imperial colors waved over the seven seas. German expansion was all the more impressive in that it was carried out in several decades without military conquest, a remarkably pacific expansion when compared to the bloody rise of such imperial powers as Britain and France. The quality of Germany’s products and the efficiency of German commercial agents won fearful jealousy, especially among the lords of British imperialism.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The precision, the almost machinelike regularity with which the great apparatus of the German State functions, creates an atmosphere of order and welfare that can almost replace education in freedom and morality and therefore possesses a certain compulsory method of ennobling man.”

- R.V. Engelhardt, 1905

“Unprecedented progress in industry, commerce, and world traffic had made Germany prosperous. The curve of our development tended steadily upward. This peaceful penetration of a considerable part of the world’s markets, to which German diligence and our achievements justly entitled us, was bound to be disagreeable to older nations of the world, particularly to England. This is quite a natural phenomenon, having nothing remarkable about it. Nobody is pleased when a competitor suddenly appears and obliges one to look on while the old customers desert to him. Had England been able, by introducing better commercial methods, to overcome or restrict German competition, she would have been quite within her rights in doing so and no objections could have been made. It simply would have been a case of the better man winning. In the life of nations nobody can find it objectionable if two nations contend against each other by the same peaceful methods with all their energy, daring, and organizing ability, each striving to benefit itself. On the other hand, it is quite another matter if one of these nations sees its assets on the world’s balance sheet threatened by the industry, achievements, and superior business methods of the other, and hence, not being able to apply ability like that of its young competitor, resorts to force, to methods that are not those of peace but of war, in order to call a halt upon the other nation in its peaceful campaign of competition, or to annihilate it. Our situation became more serious since we were obliged to build a navy for the protection of our welfare. The supposition that we built this navy for the purpose of attacking and destroying the far stronger English fleet is absurd, since it would have been impossible for us to win a victory on the water because of the discrepancy between the two navies. Moreover, we were striding forward in the world market in accordance with our desires and had no cause for complaint. Why, then, should we wish to jeopardize the results of our peaceful labors?”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“Germany has hay enough for her fork.”

- Otto von Bismark, German Chancellor

“At no time in history have we seen such a stupendous growth in work and wealth in any country in so little time.”

- Ernest Lavisse, Nobel Prize in Literature

“Industrial development continued uninhibited. In the years between 1871 to 1913, the mining of iron ore increased from 2.4 million metric tons to 28.6 million metric tons. This tremendous increase in the production of raw materials obviously had a huge impact on the production of finished goods and eventually on the exports of Germany. The total German exports increased with rapid strides. In the year 1913, Germany’s share in world trade was already exceeding twelve percent, which means that it contributed about twenty percent of the entire European share. This fact has to be rated even higher if you take into account that the total value of world trade increased sixfold over the period from 1860 to 1913. By the year 1914, the German commercial fleet stood at 5.1 gross register tons, coming in second in the world and ranking only behind the English but ahead of the Americans.”

- Reichsfuhrer SS Main Office, author of The Rise of the NSDAP

“By 1914, Germany was a nation of seventy million, stretching from France to Russia and the Baltic to the Alps, that produced 15% of the world’s goods to Britain’s 14%, and twice as much steel. Germany was the most powerful nation in Europe and, after Russia, the most populous.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“From 1900 on, Germany has had marked success. Thanks to the initiative of her commercial travelers who endeavor to be aware of the new needs of their customers and to satisfy their tastes, and thanks to the easy terms that the exporters offer to their buyers, German commerce is in the process of taking the lead over British commerce. The margin of superiority that the British trade has in the markets of France, Spain, and the Ottoman Empire is constantly diminishing. The English producer and exporter is annoyed at everywhere coming up against these German tradesmen who do them out of a sale. The economic rivalry fosters a bad climate in public opinion that cannot fail to have an effect on political relations.”

- Pierre Renouvin, author of The Immediate Origins of the War

“The conflict between Germany and England lay in the realm of economics. Until 1850, England’s position as a world power was uncontested. British trade conquered the world. Germany, thanks to great diligence and mounting efficiency, began to become a dangerous competitor. In a short time, German industry expanded mightily.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Colonialism was at its height, and Christian missionary activity also.”

- Savitri Devi, author of Lightning & the Sun

“As long as I am Chancellor, colonial policy is out of the question. We have no navy to speak of, and no means of holding overseas territories that would be seized by the French in the event of war.”

- Otto von Bismarck, German Chancellor

“Once again it becomes obvious how foolish it was to begin our colonial policy a decade ago without having a fleet. Our trade is locked in a life-and-death struggle with the English, but the great merchant marine which plies the oceans of the world under our flag must renounce itself to complete impotence before their 130 cruisers, which we can proudly counter with four.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“The key issue for the British leadership was its consternation at the expansion of the German navy and merchant fleet. In the eyes of many Britishers, each German ship completed was one too many. Nothing struck at the British sense of self-esteem and self-preservation more acutely than any perceived threat to British domination of the world’s oceans.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The simultaneous growth of German industrial might under the wise political guidance of Chancellor Bismarck was of course unacceptable to British self-esteem, and the thought that the competition on the world markets could be met with a bit more hard labor was simply too horrible to be contemplated. When the Germans committed the unspeakable crime of becoming nearly financially independent from the international banking system and began to build a high-seas fleet to assure access to their modest colonial possessions, this was the last straw, and something had to be done to put them down for good.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“To those who say the Kaiser’s High Seas Fleet was a provocation to Great Britain, were not the royal Navy’s dreadnoughts a provocation to Germany?”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The sacrifice involved in armament is the price which nations pay for their safety and for their political power. And the political power of England has been regarded as the main condition of her past industrial success. Her trade has been extensive and her merchants rich because she has been able to make her power felt and to exercise her influence among all the nations of the world. If she has dominated the commerce of the world in the past, it is because her unconquered Navy has dominated, and continues to dominate, all the avenues of commerce. Such is the currently accepted argument. And the fact that Germany has of late come to the front as an industrial nation, making giant strides in general prosperity and well-being, is deemed also to be the result of her military successes and the increasing power which she is coming to exercise in Continental Europe. These things, alike in England and in Germany, are accepted as the axioms of the problem.”

- Sir Ralph Norman Angell, author of Europe’s Optical Illusion, 1909

“We want our German navy in order to confine the commercial rivalry of England within innocuous limits and to deter the sober sense of the English people from the extremely threatening thought of attack upon us. The German navy is a condition of our bare existence and independence, like the daily bread on which we depend, not only for us but for our children.”

- Prof. Gerhart von Schulze-Gävernitz, author of Toward a Peaceful Society

“The Germans need to maintain a navy that is proportionate to the importance of their commerce and big enough to defend themselves against a combined attack by the Russian and French fleets.”

- Sir Edward Grey, Foreign Minister of Great Britain

“It was absurd to direct German national energies towards this end without first having secured out position in Europe.”

- Adolf Hitler

“French industry had also suffered severely from German competition in the years immediately preceding the war. Frenchmen therefore felt that the elimination of this competition was necessary for the security of their industrial future. Again, the political destruction of Germany was in France generally held to be imperative. The logical conclusion was that Germany must be permanently kept down by a standing league of the Allied Powers which should be not only military but also economic in character. Similar opinions were of course being voiced in England.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“This seems a golden opportunity for fighting the Germans in alliance with the French.”

- Admiral Sir John Fisher, First Sea Lord of Britain

“In France, all the means of newspaper propaganda, schoolbooks, theaters, and movies preached glowing hatred of Germany.”

- Adolf Hitler

“In France the idea of revenge had been sedulously cultivated ever since 1870. It was fostered with every possible variation in literary, political, and military writings, in the officer corps, in schools, associations, and political circles. I can well understand this spirit. Looked at from the healthy national standpoint, it is, after all, more honorable for a nation to desire revenge for a blow received than to endure it without complaint. But Alsace-Lorraine had been German soil for many centuries, it was stolen by France and taken back by us as our property. Hence, a war of revenge which had as its aim the conquest of thoroughly German territory was unjust and immoral. For us to have yielded on this point would have been a slap in the face to our sentiments of nationality and justice. Since Germany could never voluntarily return Alsace-Lorraine to France, the French dream could be realized only by means of a victorious war which should push forward the French boundary posts to the left bank of the Rhine. Germany, on the contrary, had no reason for staking what she had won in 1870, so the course for her to pursue was to maintain peace with France.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“France’s aim was not merely to weaken Germany, to keep her from obtaining supremacy, but to break her up into small states so that she would be able to hold the Rhine frontier.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There are twenty million Germans too many.”

- Georges Clemenceau, former Prime Minister of France

“If France, with a population of 39 million, was maintaining an army the size of Germany’s, which had 70 million people, which of the two nations was more militaristic?”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Germany’s navy was rivalling Great Britain’s, they were doing business all over the world, they could undersell anybody and make better products. And what happened as a result of that? There was a conspiracy between England, France, and Russia.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“The French have always displayed strong likings for military prowess and an expansive foreign policy, especially toward the Rhine. They have before their eyes the vision of a glorious past and remember that up to the formation of German unity, France was unquestionably the first Power in Europe. Also, for many Frenchmen, the humiliation of 1870 was a perpetual agony. It is therefore not surprising that the reviving spirit of France expressed itself largely in terms of revenge upon Germany and the recovery of Alsace-Lorraine territory. The Russian alliance and the Entente with England powerfully stimulated this feeling. With regard to the future settlement of Germany, French opinion was practically unanimous in demanding that not merely the German imperial form of government but German political unity must also be destroyed. The superior population, wealth, and energy of Germany had pressed so heavily on France that a continuance of such conditions was deemed intolerable. France remained convinced of the necessity for the destruction of German unity.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“The French, bolstered by the hope of the support of Russia’s massive army, schemed to retake Alsace-Lorraine. The French Republic had been obsessed with the loss of Alsace-Lorraine since 1871. Alsace and Lorraine themselves had been acquired in the not-too-distant past. Lorraine had been German for a millennium. When the Germans retook the province in 1870, it had been French scarcely more than a century. The case was similar with Alsace.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“France had never overcome the defeat of 1870 in the Franco-German War and thirsted for revenge. Russia had been allied with France since 1894, France had connected herself with England in 1904 by the Entente Cordiale, and Russia had made an agreement with England in 1907. The encirclement of Germany and Austria was complete.”

- Georg Franz-Willing, Institute For Historical Review

“With the help of Russian imperialism and French chauvinism and revanchism, it was easy to pursue a policy of encirclement against Germany. The French still had not reconciled themselves with the loss of the war of 1870, which was started by them under typical French delusions of grandeur.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“The Entente with France followed in 1904, and that with Russia in 1907. Germany’s natural and rapid growth was regarded as a danger to the interests of England. Her expanding naval power, supported by the finest army in the world, would, it was believed, be a real menace to England in the case of war. England thereupon became the moving spirit of a development that directly or indirectly, with the help of her friends, thwarted Germany in every part of the world.”

- Freiherr von Rheinbaben, German Secretary of State

“The alliance which France concluded with the Russian Empire in 1894 was a strange one. Paris and St. Petersburg were more than a thousand miles apart, a huge distance in those days before aviation. The French people and the peoples of the Tsarist empire differed immensely. For the moment, however, France and Russia’s interests, or at least those of the ruling political elites, coincided. The French Republic needed several million extra soldiers, and Russia had them. Russia needed billions of gold francs, and France was willing to supply them. Neither party was naive about the implications of the deal.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“As to Russia, the mighty empire of the Tsar was clamoring for an outlet on the sea to the southward. This was a natural ambition and not to be harshly judged. In addition, there was the Russian-Austrian conflict of influence, especially in Serbia, which also concerned Germany in so far as Germany and Austria-Hungary were allies. Another point was that Russia’s enormous demand for loans was met almost exclusively by France, more than twenty billions of French gold francs found their way to Russia, and France had a voice, to some extent, in determining how they should be expended. As a result, it became entirely a matter of expenditure on strategic measures and preparations for war. The golden chain of the French billions not only bound Russia to France financially but made Russia serve the French idea of revenge.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“At the beginning of the twentieth century, the German Army was the best in Europe, capable of defeating any individual rival. Yet Germany had no natural borders and was vulnerable to a joint attack on two front, by France and Britain in the West and the Russian Empire in the East. A German defeat was considered virtually inevitable in such a scenario. The Franco-Russian alliance of 1894, which became the Triple Entente when Britain joined in 1907, realized Germany’s worst fears.”

- Dr. F. Roger Devlin

“The French system of alliances rested on strategic nonsense.”

- Correlli Barnett, author of The Collapse of British Power

“Germany had no desire to go to war with France, but the nature of the Reich’s encirclement by France and the mighty Russian empire made a desperate German offensive against France a necessity if hostilities seemed unavoidable.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“By 1911, Churchill was First Lord and the most forceful advocate in the Cabinet for Britain’s immediate entry into any Franco-German war.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Isolation is much less dangerous than the danger of being dragged into wars which do not concern us.”

- Lord Salisbury, British Prime Minister

“It is clear that France and Russia have decided to throw down the gauntlet.”

- Eyre Crowe, Assistant Secretary in the British Foreign Office

“The world will be engulfed in the most terrible of wars, the ultimate aim of which is the ruin of Germany. England, France, and Russia have conspired for our annihilation, that is the naked truth of the situation. The encirclement of Germany is at last an accomplished fact. We have run our heads into the noose.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“We know their goal. It is the Germany of 1648 which they envision. A Germany disintegrated and torn to pieces. The central idea of French foreign policy is still the conquering of the Rhine border and the tearing up of Germany into individual states as loosely attached to one another as possible. Actually, France has never taken part in a coalition that would also have advanced German interests in any way. In the last three hundred years, up to 1870, Germany has been attacked by France 29 times. France would immediately attack Germany as soon as it felt strong enough to do so, either by its own power or through the power of allies.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Thus England, France, and Russia had, though for different reasons, an aim in common: to overthrow Germany. England wished to do so for commercial-political reasons, France on account of her policy of revenge, Russia because she was a satellite of France and also for reasons of internal politics and because she wished to reach the southern sea. These three great nations, therefore, were bound to act together. The union of these ambitions in a common course of action, duly planned, is what we call the policy of encirclement. In view of the grouping of England, France, and Russia, three very strong powers, only one political course lay open to Germany. The threat of deciding Germany’s future by force of arms must be avoided until we had secured for ourselves such an economic, military, naval, and national-political position in the world as to make it seem advisable to our opponents to refrain from risking a decision by arms and to yield us the share in the apportionment and management of the world to which our ability entitled us. We neither desired nor were we entitled to jeopardize our hard-won welfare. The aims of the Entente could be attained only through a war, those of Germany, only without a war.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“The other important factor at that time was the emergence of Zionism. Formally established by Theodor Herzl in 1897, he argued that the Jews would never be free from persecution as long as they were foreigners everywhere, and thus they needed their own State. A number of locations were discussed, but by the time of the first meeting of the World Zionist Organization in 1897, the movement had settled on Palestine. This, however, was problematic because the region at that time was under control of the Ottoman Empire and was populated primarily by Muslim and Christian Arabs. Somehow, the Zionist Jews would have to wrest control of Palestine away from the Ottoman Turks and then drive out the Arabs. It was a seemingly impossible task. They immediately understood that this could only be done by force. It would take a condition of global distress, something approaching a world war, for the Zionists to manipulate things to their advantage.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“An Allied victory was expected to result in major territorial changes in the Ottoman Empire, of which Palestine was a part.”

- Encyclopedia of Zionism and Israel

“A European war is imminent. The great European war must come. With my watch in hand do I await this terrible moment. After the great European war is ended, the Peace Conference will assemble. We must be ready for that time. We will assuredly be called to this great conference of the nations, and we must prove to them the urgent importance of a Zionist solution to the Jewish Question.”

- Theodor Herzl, father of Zionism, 1897

“Experience has shown that civic emancipation has fallen short of securing the social and cultural future of the Jewish people. The Final Solution of the Jewish Question lies therefore in the establishment of the Jewish State.”

- The National Jewish Association, 1897

“Assimilation of the Jews must not be the Final Solution of the Jewish Question.”

- Richard Gottheil, President of the American Federation of Zionists, 1904

“Such actions were shown to be part of a long-standing historical trend, one of Jewish activists and agitators inciting turmoil and even war whenever they stood to benefit. Wars, of course, are not only events of great death and destruction, but they provide tremendous opportunity for financial profit and for dramatic shifts in global power structures.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“With the help of England, a free and Jewish Palestine will be created.”

- Max Nordau, co-founder of the Zionist Organization, 1904

“The question of an independent Jewish State being set up in Palestine after the war is being discussed by leading Jews.”

- The Theocrat, 1914

“We are of the opinion that a satisfactory and Final Solution of the Jewish Question can only be reached by the fulfillment of the Zionist idea.”

- Richard Gottheil, President of the American Federation of Zionists, 1917

“The progress of modern civilization has come to be regarded as a sort of modern messiah for the Final Solution of the Jewish Problem.”

- Nahum Sokolow, author of History of Zionism, 1919

“Jews were eager to profit by any means possible: war, corruption, immorality, exploitation, deception. And they were, for the most part, fanatical Zionists committed to creating a Jewish State in Palestine and willing to do whatever it took to achieve this. The facts are what they are. We can pretend they don’t exist, but then we only deceive ourselves.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The German form of government could not initially be the cause for the war back then, for Germany was already a democracy. It was strictly copied according to the examples of the Western countries, a compromise solution between monarchy and parliamentarian democracy, hence the so-called constitutional monarchy. Germany, seen as political factor, could already provide more reason, for after centuries of fragmentation and impotence, the German tribes and states, united into a new State, into a new Reich, thereby naturally added a new element of force to the so-called balance of power. More compelling was perhaps the disdain against the Reich of back then as an economic factor. While Germany sought to alleviate its economic distress for centuries by either letting people starve or by forcing them to emigrate, the Germany of back then now began increasingly, with the consolidation of its political power, to develop itself economically. This means instead of exporting people, to export goods, and to thereby secure for itself the necessary markets in the world, a process that, seen from our standpoint, was natural and just, but from the standpoint of others was felt to be an encroachment into their most sacred domains.”

- Adolf Hitler

“We are probably fools not to find a reason for declaring war on Germany before she builds too many ships and takes away our trade. That would mean lowering our standard of living. Perhaps it would be simpler for us to have a war. Is it a question of right or wrong? Maybe it is just a question of keeping our supremacy.”

- Lord Balfour, British Prime Minister, 1907

“The political settlement of Germany after the war was much discussed, and the idea of resolving the German Empire into its component fragments as these existed before 1866 found considerable favor.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“The German power will be broken, divided, converted to reason, and the Germans themselves will kiss our knees as they thank us for having cured them of their costly collective delirium of pride.”

- Maurice Barres, Deputy of the French National Assembly, 1914

“Kaiser Wilhelm II is acclaimed everywhere as the greatest factor for peace that our time can show. It was he, we hear, who again and again threw the weight of his dominating personality, backed by the greatest military organization in the world, an organization built up by himself, into the balance for peace wherever war clouds gathered over Europe.”

- The New York Times

“I want peace because the interests of Germany require it.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“The German Emperor’s love of peace is a guarantee to us that we ourselves can decide upon the moment of war.”

- Sergei Dmitryevich Sazonov, Russian Foreign Minister

“Thereafter the imperialists of the Russian Empire had changed their strategy, seeking to exploit the hopes and fears of their Slavic cousins in the Balkans, whose countries offered ready access to the warm waters of the Mediterranean.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“Elements of the Serbian government had originally provoked the war by arranging the assassination of Franz Ferdinand, the prospective Austro-Hungarian ruler, with their broader goal being the total destruction of that multi-ethnic State, several of whose major pieces would then become part of a Greater Serbia.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“After the Russians arranged the murder of the Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand through their Serbian dupes, the First World War was on.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“The assassination occurred in the context of Russian guarantees to Serbia and German guarantees to Austria, which inevitably brought the Triple Entente into play. A diplomatic game of chicken ensued, in which no side was willing to be the first to back down.”

- Dr. F. Roger Devlin

“An assassination which might have remained no more than an outrageous incident in the history of terrorism has instead had a decisive and disastrous impact on the 20th century. At first the affair seemed limited to Austria and Serbia, notoriously quarrelsome neighbors. But at the end of four weeks, it was clear that the Serbs, at the threshold of the Balkans, had been cunningly manipulated by Pan-Slavists in the imperial Russian court. For its part, the Austrian government was joined to Germany by a political and military alliance. In turn, the Russian government was linked by a military treaty to the rulers of France, desperate to regain Alsace-Lorraine from Germany, which had annexed those provinces in 1871. Furthermore, the British establishment, incensed at the rise of Germany’s economic power and the expansion of its fleet, had moved ever closer to France and its recent rival, Russia, in the previous few years. The stage was thus set for a cataclysm which would shake the White world with unprecedented fury.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“It is a matter of course that the German Empire should stand at Austria’s side. Had we tolerated the subjugation and dismemberment of Austria by Russia, we should have had to wage the next war against Russia and France alone. Under no circumstances could we leave this danger to our descendants, the preservation of the Austrian monarchy was therefore a vital issue for the German Empire.”

- Prof. Hans Delbruck, University of Berlin

“The alliance with Austria made sense for Germany as long as it could hope, through this alliance, to obtain an increase in strength for the hour of danger. The alliance became pointless from the moment that the additional military strength gained failed to outweigh the military burden the alliance placed on Germany. In effect, this was the case from the very first day of the alliance because as a consequence of this alliance, Russia became an enemy of Germany. By the turn of the century, the significance of the enemies Austria created for Germany outweighed many times over the possible military assistance that Austria itself might ever be able to provide Germany. That turned the inner logic of this alliance policy into exactly the opposite.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The event that triggered World War I was the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, along with his wife Sophie, in Sarajevo on 28 June 1914 by Gavrilo Princip, a Bosnian Serb.”

- Wikipedia

“We are working with all our might to localize the conflict between Austria-Hungary and Serbia. We would be grateful if England would use its influence in St. Petersburg to prevent Russia from mobilizing.”

- Gottlieb von Jagow, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, 1914

“In the tangled thicket of intrigue which surrounded the Sarajevo affair, German Chancellor Theobald von Bethmann-Hollweg was completely lacking in astuteness. Indulgent toward Austria-Hungary, he imagined that her leaders would restrain their indignation and, if they couldn’t work out a settlement with Serbia, at least confine themselves to a war limited in area and aim. Doubtless he should have made very clear to the Austrian government that Germany, sympathetic as she was to Austria’s outrage, would not allow herself to be dragged into a war over Sarajevo. The Chancellor should have communicated the fact that the Kaiser’s sympathy was that of a friend and of a monarch, not that of a warlord or a geopolitician seeking to alter fundamentally the borders and power relationships in any part of Europe, including the Balkans. Yet the Chancellor let things slide during the vital first three weeks in July. The Austrians prepared their ultimatum, and the Germans, neither distancing themselves from it nor supporting it, likewise neither prepared for war nor for peace.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“We are prepared to fulfill our alliance obligations but must decline to be drawn wantonly into a world conflagration by Vienna. We urgently advise that Austria accept Serbia’s reply as sufficient.”

- Theobald von Bethmann Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1914

“I have repeatedly warned Austria-Hungary that we cannot accept responsibility for a world war. They must be made to understand the gravity of the situation.”

- Heinrich von Tschirschky, German Ambassador to Austria-Hungary, 1914

“If Austria refuses all negotiation, we are on the verge of a conflagration in which the whole of Europe will be involved. We cannot accept this responsibility.”

- ﻿﻿Theobald von Bethmann Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1914

“Frivolity and weakness are going to plunge the world into the most frightful war of which the ultimate object is the overthrow of Germany. For I no longer have any doubt that England, Russia, and France have agreed among themselves, knowing that our treaty obligations compel us to support Austria, to use the Austro-Serb conflict as a pretext for waging a war of annihilation against us. In this way the stupidity and clumsiness of our ally Austria is turned into a noose. The celebrated encirclement of Germany has finally become an accepted fact. The net has suddenly been closed over our heads and the purely anti-German policy which England has been scornfully pursuing all over the world has won the most spectacular victory which we have proved ourselves powerless to prevent, while they, having got us despite our struggles all alone into the net through our loyalty to Austria, proceed to throttle our political and economic existence. A magnificent achievement, which even those for whom it means disaster are bound to admire.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany, 1914

“German guilt lay in the fact that it missed all opportunities for attack simply to preserve the peace. It became entangled in an alliance for world peace and thus became victim of an anti-German world coalition that was determined to bring about a world war. The war was bound to come. Perhaps it might have been postponed for a year or two at the most. But it was always the misfortune of German and Austrian diplomats that they endeavored to put off the inevitable day of reckoning, with the result that they were finally compelled to deliver their blow at a most inopportune moment. No, those who didn’t want this war should have had the courage to take the consequences of the refusal, which must necessarily have meant the sacrifice of Austria. And even then, war would have come, not as a war of all nations against us, but in the form of a partition of the Austrian monarchy. Then we would have had to decide either to join in or to look on with folded arms, allowing fate to run its course.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Our loyalty to Austria is leading us to political and economic destruction.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“We would be forced to take countermeasures against our will. Even today we try to localize the conflict and keep peace in Europe.”

- Theobald von Bethmann Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1914

“In St. Petersburg, the Tsarist government made haste to prepare for war. By July 25th, they were already billeted in the military district of Moscow. A five-million-man army from Europe’s most populous State stood ready to oppose the Austro-Hungarian empire by force. Kaiser Wilhelm II was still sailing the North Sea on his yacht, a contented vacationer, unaware of the Russian decision to mobilize.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“On July 27th, the Austro-Hungarian empire declared war. On the 28th, Belgrade was shelled from across the Danube River.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Even after Austria declared war and bombarded Belgrade, few in Britain had an inkling that within seven days, England would enter a world war.”

- Robert K. Massie, author of Britain, Germany, and the Coming of the Great War

“The Austrians did not want a European war. They wanted a short, sharp war to punish Serbia for murdering the heir to the throne and to put an end to Serb plotting to pull apart their empire.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“After Serbia’s almost complete capitulation, Austria should halt at Belgrade and negotiate. This would isolate the conflict and preserve peace in Europe.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany, 1914

“A partial Austrian mobilization against Serbia could alone become the occasion for the launching of a general European war.”

- George F. Kennan, U.S. Ambassador to the USSR

“The Franco-Russian Alliance of 1894 stipulated that a partial mobilization by any member of the Triple Alliance - Austria, Italy, or Germany - would trigger hostilities against all three.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Russia is ready, France must be ready too!”

- Vladimir Sukhomlinov, Minister of War of the Russian Empire, 1914

“Finally, the Russians have shown their hand. Any person in Germany who does not now believe that the Russo-Gauls are working together at high tension for a war with us very soon and that we should take corresponding countermeasures deserves to be sent to the lunatic asylum.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany, 1914

“Generally glossed over is the fact that the Russian fleets of both the Baltic and the Black Sea were ordered to mobilize as well. The Black Sea was far from any of the actors in the Serbian crisis, and no canal linked the Baltic to the Danube. By mobilizing the Baltic fleet, the Russians were presenting the Kaiser and his ministers with a provocation close to unacceptable.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The reaction on German public opinion has been unmistakable and serious. Whereas formerly, it was only the extremists among the Pan-Germans and militarists who urged that Russia was making systematic preparation for a war of aggression upon us very soon, even moderate public men are now inclined to this view.”

- Theobald von Bethmann-Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1914

“The vast distances and relatively primitive communications of Russia made mobilization a more time-consuming business than in the compact and well-ordered nations of Europe.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The German Ambassador to Russia was instructed to draw the attention of your government to the danger and grave consequences involved by a mobilization. Austria has only mobilized against Serbia, and only a part of her army. If, as it is now the case, according to the communication by you and your Government, Russia mobilizes against Austria, my role as mediator will be endangered if not ruined. The whole weight of the decision lies solely on your shoulders now, who have to bear the responsibility for peace or war.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, in a telegram to the Emperor of Russia, Czar Nicholas II, 1914

“The Russian general mobilization of July 30th was one of the most momentous decisions of the crisis. This was the first of the general mobilizations. It came at the moment when the German government had not yet even declared a state of impending war.”

- Christopher Clark, author of The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914

“Our mobilization should immediately be followed by acts of war.”

- General Nikolai Obruchev, Russian Chief of Staff

“Mobilization is the declaration of war.”

- General Raoul Le Mouton de Boisdeffre, French Chief of Staff

“Once mobilization has begun, it cannot be stopped without the most serious consequences. Mobilization means war.”

- Helmuth von Moltke the Younger, Chief of the Great German General Staff, 1914

“If my declared enemy aims a revolver at me and if I know he is a good shot, I must conclude that he wishes to kill me, that he is going to kill me. Should I wait until he had fired to be certain of his intentions?”

- René Guerin, author of Responsibilities of War

“In that case, negotiations would hardly be possible because we would have to attack immediately.”

- Helmuth von Moltke the Younger, Chief of the Great German General Staff, 1914

“As everyone in St. Petersburg and Paris knew, mobilization meant war. From the first day of the Franco-Russian Alliance in 1894, this was understood. Once set in motion, mobilization proceeded according to fixed plans which couldn’t be altered and was all but irrevocable. The Tsar knew little of strategy and tactics and was blissfully unaware that he had committed his nation to a course from which there was no turning back. Britain’s First Lord of the Admiralty was swinging into action. He was a born swashbuckler, something of a fantast, who ever since his adolescence had been on the lookout for strife and mischief around the world. The smell of gunpowder worked on him as an aphrodisiac might affect another man. He was already quite a drinker and had something of a stammer. His name was Winston Churchill. In his office, brandishing a cigar, he drafted a communique announcing to the world England’s first tangible intervention in the military preparations leading up to the war. No German ships were in sight, nor did the Germans have any plan to send their fleet into the Channel. By this provocative gesture, Britain had cleverly aligned itself with France.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“Meanwhile, in Britain, opinion was mixed as to what to do about the gathering storm over the Continent. The animosity toward Germany, which had been provoked by the rising German economic challenge, had not decreased, nor had concern over the growth of the German navy and merchant fleet. Nevertheless, an important sector of public opinion and the press opposed British entry into war, especially if Russia might profit by it and be emboldened to strive for hegemony in Europe.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The object and effect of our entering this war would be to ensure the victory of Russia and her Slavonic allies. Will a dominant Slavonic federation of 200 million autocratically governed people with a very rudimentary civilization but heavily equipped for military aggression be a less dangerous factor in Europe than a dominant Germany of 65 million?”

- Sir Ralph Norman Angell, author of Europe’s Optical Illusion

“Churchill was the only Minister to feel any sense of exultation at the course of events.”

- John Charmley, author of Churchill: The End of Glory

“Everything tends toward catastrophe and collapse. I am interested, geared up, and happy. Is it not horrible to be built like that?”

- Winston Churchill

“Winston dashed into the room, radiant, his face bright, his manner keen, one word pouring out after another. You could see he was a really happy man.”

- David Lloyd George, British Secretary of State for War

“Amid the gathering storm, Churchill was a consistent force for intervention and ultimately for war.”

- Roy Jenkins, author of Churchill: A Biography

“Churchill was a man of a totally different type from all his colleagues. He had a real zest for war. If war there must needs be, he at least could enjoy it.”

- Sir Maurice Hankey, Secretary of the British War Council

“Our greatest danger is incompetent English junkers. Winston is becoming a great danger.”

- David Lloyd George, British Prime Minister

“By nature flamboyant, insolent in his bearing, impatient in his mind, he was a curious person to be found holding a responsible position, and few men could have been more distrusted or have taken a more curious pleasure in being distrusted.”

- George Dangerfield, author of The Strange Death of Liberal England

“Poor Winston. A brilliant fellow without judgment which is adequate to his fiery impulse. His steering gear is too weak for his horsepower.”

- David Lloyd Geroge, British Prime Minister

“When Winston was born, lots of fairies swooped down on his cradle with gifts: imagination, eloquence, industry, and ability. Then a fairy came who said, no one person has a right to so many gifts, and picked him up and gave him such a shake that with all his gifts he was denied judgment and wisdom. And that is why while we delight to listen to him in this House, we do not take his advice.”

- Stanley Baldwin, British Prime Minister

“I am almost inclined to shiver when I hear Winston say that the last thing he would pray for is peace.”

- H. H. Asquith, British Prime Minister

“My God, this is living history! Everything we are doing and saying is thrilling, it will be read by a thousand generations, think of that! Why, I would not be out of this glorious, delicious war for anything the world could give me.”

- Winston Churchill

“Winston has got on all his war paint. The whole thing fills me with sadness.”

- H.H. Asquith, British Prime Minister

“The Kaiser was desperately trying to avert the war to which Churchill looked forward with anticipation.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“One fact that is absolutely certain is that the German Chancellor wishes to avoid a European conflagration at any cost.”

- Baron Beyens, Belgian Minister to Germany

“The Kaiser wanted only good relations with Britain. It was a British alliance for which he strove all his professional life.”

- Giles MacDonogh, author of The Last Kaiser

“A European war would mean the suicide of civilization. Germany must seek economic partnership with England, not rivalry.”

- Walther Rathenau, German Foreign Minister

“Germany and England have undertaken all steps to avoid a European war. We have lost control and the landslide has begun. As a political leader, I am not abandoning my hope and my attempts to keep the peace.”

- Theobald von Bethmann Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1914

“The Chancellor said Austria-Hungary is playing with fire. We are being dragged into the abyss! He wants peace at any price now.”

- Kurt Riezler, German Diplomat, 1914

“If England joins, we lose everything. The Kaiser must stop Austria now.”

- Alfred von Tirpitz, State Secretary of the German Imperial Naval Office, 1914

“We can assure the English cabinet, presupposing its neutrality, that even in case of a victorious war we will seek no territorial aggrandizement in Europe at the cost of France.”

- Theobald von Bethmann Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1914

“An Austrian attack on Serbia must not drag us into a European war unless Russia attacks us first. Our interest is peace, not Balkan hegemony.”

- Alfred von Kiderlen-Wächter, German State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, 1914

“A European war, the Kaiser believed and hoped, could still be avoided. He implored his cousin, the Czar, to rescind his order for full mobilization, as Russian mobilization meant German mobilization, and under the Schlieffen Plan that meant immediate war on France if she did not declare neutrality. And that meant marching through Belgium, which risked war with Britain and her worldwide empire. On July 31st, in the last hours before war, the Kaiser wired his cousin Czar Nicholas II in desperation and near despair.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany, King George V of England, and Tsar Nicholas II of Russia were all related through their shared grandmother, Queen Victoria. They were first cousins.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“Better than anyone, Wilhelm II knew there was still time to negotiate a peace. He attempted to appeal directly to his cousin Tsar Nicholas II in St. Petersburg.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“I am exerting all my influence to induce Austria to accept a direct understanding with Russia. I hope you will help me in this effort to avoid a terrible catastrophe.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, in a telegram to the Emperor of Russia, Czar Nicholas II, 1914

“On your appeal to my friendship and your call for assistance, I began to mediate between you and the Austro-Hungarian government. While this action was proceeding, your troops were mobilized against Austro-Hungary, my ally. Thereby, as I have already pointed out to you, my mediation has been made almost illusory. I have nevertheless continued my action. I now receive authentic news of serious preparations for war on my Eastern frontier. Responsibility for the safety of my Empire forces preventive measures of defense upon me. In my endeavors to maintain the peace of the world I have gone to the utmost limit possible. The responsibility for the disaster which is now threatening the whole civilized world will not be laid at my door. In this moment it still lies in your power to avert it. No one threatens the honor and power of Russia. The friendship for you and your empire which I have borne from the deathbed of my grandfather has always been totally sacred to me. The peace of Europe may still be maintained by you if Russia will agree to stop the military measures which must threaten Germany and Austro-Hungary.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, in a telegram to the Emperor of Russia, Czar Nicholas II, 1914

“I foresee that I am soon going to be overcome by the pressure being put on me and I shall be forced to take extreme measures leading to war.”

- Czar Nicholas II, in a telegram to the Emperor of Germany, Kaiser Wilhelm II, 1914

“The Russian general mobilization was one of the most critical decisions of the July Crisis.”

- Christopher Clark, author of Sleepwalkers

“It was not until seven o’clock in the evening of July 31st that the Kaiser went so far as to decree a status of war alert, which was still only a preliminary measure to mobilization. Wilhelm II had never wished to make war against the Tsar.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The Imperial German government have used every effort since the beginning of the crisis to bring about a peaceful settlement but Russia proceeded to a general mobilization of her forces. In consequence of this threatening step, which was not justified by any military proceedings on the part of Germany, the German Empire was faced by a grave and imminent danger. If the German government had failed to guard against this peril, they would have compromised the safety and the very existence of Germany. The German government were, therefore, obliged to make representations to the government of Russia and to insist upon a cessation of the aforesaid military acts. Russia, having refused to comply with this demand, and having shown by this refusal that her action was directed against Germany, I have the honor on the instructions of my government to inform your Excellency as follows: His Majesty the Emperor, in the name of the German Empire, considers himself at war with Russia.”

- Friedrich von Pourtalès, German Ambassador to Russia, 1914

“By August 1st Russia had begun to mobilize, and Germany and France were on the brink. By that evening, Germany had declared war on Russia, which had refused to halt its mobilization, and on France, which had refused to declare neutrality.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The fact of the matter is that the German order to mobilize came at five o’clock in the afternoon, fifteen minutes after the French order.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The French government signed their formal mobilization decree at 3:55 PM Paris Time. Crucially, the French government immediately suppressed the public notification of this decree to ensure that their action would not be categorized as an aggressive move. Germany signed its formal mobilization decree at 5:00 PM Berlin Time. When you account for the difference in time, Paris being roughly nine minutes behind Berlin time, the conclusion remains inescapable: France was already committed to war, legally and militarily, before the German government had made their final decision.”

- Arya AI

“Reliable information has been received by the German government which leaves no doubt as to the intention of France to march through Belgian territory against Germany. The German Government cannot but fear that Belgium, in spite of the utmost goodwill, will be unable, without assistance, to repel so considerable a French invasion with sufficient prospect of success to afford an adequate guarantee against danger to Germany. It is essential for the self-defense of Germany that she should anticipate any such hostile attack. The German government would, however, feel the deepest regret if Belgium regarded as an act of hostility against herself the fact that the measures of Germany’s opponents force Germany, for her own protection, to enter Belgian territory. Germany has in view no act of hostility against Belgium. In the event of Belgium being prepared in the coming war to maintain an attitude of friendly neutrality towards Germany, the German government bind themselves, at the conclusion of peace, to guarantee the possessions and independence of the Belgian Kingdom in full. Should Belgium oppose the German troops, and in particular should she throw difficulties in the way of their march by a resistance of the fortresses on the Meuse or by destroying railways, roads, tunnels, or other similar works, Germany will, to her regret, be compelled to consider Belgium as an enemy. In this event, Germany can undertake no obligations towards Belgium, but the eventual adjustment of the relations between the two States must be left to the decision of arms. The German government, however, entertain the distinct hope that this eventuality will not occur and that the Belgian government will know how to take the necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of incidents such as those mentioned. In this case, the friendly ties which bind the two neighboring States will grow stronger and more enduring.”

- Klaus von Below-Saleske, German Ambassador to Belgium, 1914

“Britain’s leaders well knew that Germany’s only possible strategy against France necessitated the violation of Belgium’s neutrality. France had violated or laid plans to violate Belgium’s sovereignty twenty times throughout her history. Germany’s only strategic plan, the Schlieffen plan, anticipated forty days of fighting against the French, to be carried out by the great bulk of Germany’s armies. Only then could substantial forces be shifted to the Eastern front. Every day that passed now eroded the Germans’ margin of safety in the East. To the German generals, every day spent negotiating with the Russian leaders while the Russian armies continued to mass and to move forward brought their nation closer to military disaster.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“Sir Edward Grey failed to secure peace between Germany and Russia. He worked deliberately to involve us in the war, using Belgium as his chief excuse.”

- Ramsay MacDonald, former British Prime Minister

“The attack upon her independence with which the German government threaten Belgium constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. No strategic interest justifies such a violation of law.”

- Julien Davignon, Belgian Minister for Foreign Affairs, 1914

“Chancellor Bethmann-Hollweg at the beginning of August 1914 was concerned enough about Belgium’s plight to announce to the Reichstag on the first day of the invasion that Germany would make good any damage done.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“Gentlemen, we are now in a state of necessity and necessity knows no law! Our troops have occupied Luxemburg and perhaps are already on Belgium soil. Gentlemen, this is contrary to the dictates of international law. The wrong, I speak openly, that we are committing we will endeavor to make good as soon as our military goal has been reached. Anybody who is threatened as we are threatened and is fighting for his highest possessions can have only one thought: how he is to hack his way through.”

- Theobald von Bethmann-Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1914

“We shall pass no harsh judgments on what a man or a nation does when it’s a matter of life or death.”

- The Manchester Guardian, British Newspaper, 1914

“With heavy heart I have been compelled to mobilize my army against our Belgian neighbor at whose side it has fought on many a battlefield. With genuine sorrow do I witness the end of a friendship which Germany loyally cherished. We draw the sword with a clean conscience and clean hands.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany, 1914

“We have made a request to the German government that we shall have a satisfactory assurance as to the Belgium neutrality before midnight tonight. The German reply to our request was unsatisfactory. Owing to the summary rejection by the German government of the request made by His Majesty’s Government for assurances that the neutrality of Belgium would be respected, His Majesty’s Ambassador in Berlin has received his passport and His Majesty’s government has declared to the German government that a state of war exists between Great Britain and Germany.”

- Herbert Henry Asquith, British Prime Minister, 1914

“World War I began in earnest in August of 1914, when Germany crossed into neutral Belgium on its way to France. A series of alliances and treaties triggered a chain reaction in which ten nations were drawn into the war by the end of that year. Ultimately another eighteen would be engaged, though in the case of the United States it would be nearly two and a half years later.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The entire German strategy rested on the elimination of the adversary in the West before facing the Russian foe in the East. A two-front war seemed unthinkable for Germany. France’s army was equal in numbers to Germany’s and the Tsar had mobilized five million soldiers, a figure that could be increased to ten million. The political and diplomatic strategy of France for a quarter century had consisted precisely of entoiling Germany in the dilemma of fighting two great wars simultaneously, which would almost certainly mean losing them both. A Germany forced to dispatch half of her forces to her Eastern border should be defeated in the West by the French. She was virtually condemned to defeat if she faced the French armies outnumbered two to one. Even if Germany could sustain a two-front war, a rapid solution on either front would be impossible. A long war would require raw materials which Germany did not possess, whereas the French and the Russians did have or could import them. The German High Command, increasingly uneasy at the burgeoning military strength of the Russians and the growth of their strategic network of railroads thanks to French loans, had come to the conviction that it was imperative that Germany fight only one war at a time. The only factors on which Germany could reasonably count to offset the danger were the immensity of Russia’s territory and her miserable roads. To transport several million men over thousands of kilometers, together with their gear and enormous quantities of war materiel, especially artillery, would take Russia a month or more. By the time the Russian enemy was finally ready, the German army, it was hoped, would have crushed the French and could then be transferred in force to the East. It was with this scenario in mind that General Schlieffen, Chief of Staff of the German High Command, had prepared his famous plan.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The Germans simply didn’t have the manpower to attempt a decisive blow on one front without making themselves fatally vulnerable on the other front.”

- Darryl Cooper, Martyr Made Podcast

“The whole of Germany must throw itself upon one enemy, the strongest, most powerful, most dangerous enemy, and that can only be France.”

- Count Alfred von Schlieffen, Chief of the German General Staff

“The Schlieffen Plan is our only chance for a quick victory. A long war is lost.”

- General von Falkenhayn, Chief of the German General Staff, 1914

“Germany had no substantive plan for a long war. The country is relatively resource poor and, even before the 20th century, often had difficulty providing for all of its people. That’s a big reason there are large German populations in the Americas, these were outlets for excess population. In 1914, Germany depended on imports for at least a third of her food staples, her fertilizers, and her animal feed. With the outbreak of war, those imports disappeared as Germany’s enemies locked down her borders and the British navy locked down her coast. Hunger and deprivation became a major problem by 1916.”

- Darryl Cooper, Martyr Made Podcast

“Germany’s war plans were dictated by geography. Wedged between a hostile France and a rising Russia, Germany had to prepare for a two-front war. The Schlieffen Plan called for the Germany army to strike first and hardest to crush Germany’s strongest enemy, France, then to shift her armies by rail to meet the Russian steamroller before it rumbled into Germany.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“A war on two fronts can only be conducted with any prospect of success by an offensive against one of the two opponents.”

- Count Alfred von Schlieffen, Chief of the German General Staff

“Russia mobilized its army on July 29th in response to hostilities breaking out between Austro-Hungary and Serbia. Two desperate cables were sent by the Kaiser to the Tsar on the 29th and 31st imploring him not to proceed with full mobilization of his army because that meant war. The French government “irreversibly decided” to support Russia in the war on the evening of 31st, cabling this decision to the Russian Foreign Minister on August 1st. Then, on the afternoon of that same day, Germany proceeded to mobilize and declared war on Russia, and two days later went into Belgium. Britain’s House of Commons voted unanimously for war on the 5th of August, viewing Germany as the belligerent warmonger.”

- Nicholas Kollerstrom, author of How Britain Initiated Both World Wars

“The German Emperor, a cousin of the British King and Russian Tsar, did everything he could to avoid war and Germany was the last to mobilize. The country responsible for war is never the last to mobilize.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“The First World War was an unnecessary conflict because the train of events that led to its outbreak might have been broken at any point during the five weeks that preceded the first clash of arms had prudence or common goodwill found a voice.”

- John Keegan, author of The First World War

“For Britain, World War I was not a war of necessity but a war of choice. The Germans did not want war with Britain, nor did they seek to destroy the British Empire. They feared a two-front war against a rising Russian Empire and a France resolute upon revenge for 1870 and the loss of Alsace-Lorraine. Germany would have paid a high price for British neutrality.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Fighting must now go on until either Germany’s power to intimidate Europe has been taken from her forever or until Britain has been beaten to her knees and can fight no more. We are fighting for our own existence as a great world power.”

- The London Express, 1914

“We were fighting for the freedom and independence of our country, for the security of our future welfare, and for the honor of the nation. Despite all views to the contrary, such honor does actually exist. A nation without honor will sooner or later lose its freedom and independence. This is in accordance with the ruling of higher justice, for a generation of rabble is not entitled to freedom. He who would be a slave cannot have honor. In such a case, honor would soon become an object of contempt.”

- Adolf Hitler

“We are fighting not only for the intellectual heritage of our fathers but we fight for European culture, its very existence, and its future. Victory for the German arms guarantees law and order, prosperity, and civilization for Europe and the whole world.”

- Bernhard von Bülow, German Chancellor, 1914

“At the outbreak of the European conflict, the mass of the German people regarded it as essentially a Russo-German war and considered themselves the champions of Western culture. In such a struggle they believed that England must remain neutral. When, therefore, England joined Russia, the German people took it as the vilest treachery to the cause of civilization. The fact was, despite a decade of Anglo-German rivalry, many Germans still regarded the English as kinsfolk.”

- Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“What is happening today will be inscribed in the annals of history as an indelible shame to England. England fights to please a half-Asiatic Power against Germanism. She fights not only on the side of barbarism but also of moral injustice, for it is not to be forgotten that Russia began the war. It is the fault of England that the present war is extended to a world war and that all culture is thereby endangered. And why all this? Because she was envious of Germany’s greatness, because she wished at all costs to hinder a further extension of this greatness.”

- Prof. Ernst Haeckel, author of The Riddles of the Universe

“England and England alone brought on this criminal war out of greed and envy to crush Germany. England, that nation of hypocrites and criminals which has brought this misery upon us and upon the world. And for what? For greed, greed and envy, to crush the German nation because she found herself decadent and felt her dominance and domineering in the world endangered. The English are determined to destroy the Fatherland.”

- Herr Witting, head of Deutsche Bank, 1914

“This is a dark day and a momentous hour for Germany. Envious rivals on every side have forced us to a legitimate defense. The sword is placed in our hands by force. I hope that, if at the last moment my efforts to bring about an understanding between ourselves and our adversaries and to maintain the peace do not succeed, we may, by the help of God, so use our swords that when all is ended we can replace them in their scabbards with honor. A war will ask from us enormous sacrifices of men and of money, but we shall show our enemies what it means to provoke Germany. And now I recommend you all to God. Go to church, kneel before Him, and pray that He may sustain our brave army. Remember, the German people are the chosen of God. Woe to the disobedient and death to cowards and unbelievers.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany, 1914

“The truth of history requires the verdict that, considering the critically important part which has been his among the nations, Kaiser Wilhelm II has been, for the last quarter of a century, the single greatest force in the practical maintenance of peace in the world.”

- William Howard Taft, 27th U.S. President

“When Churchill claimed the Kaiser was a continental tyrant out for dominion of the world, Wilhelm II was in late middle age, had been in power twenty-five years, and had yet to fight his first war.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Whoever does not close his ears to it against his better judgment must admit that, during my twenty-six-year reign previous to the war, Germany’s foreign policy was directed solely to the maintenance of peace. It’s one and only aim was to protect our sacred native soil, threatened from the West and the East, and the peaceful development of our commerce and political economy. Also, every impartial man must acknowledge to himself that Germany could expect nothing from the war, whereas our enemies hoped to obtain from it the complete realization of the aims which they had based, long since, upon our annihilation.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“When one side in a conflict is determined to dismember and destroy the other, an early peace is difficult to arrange. Moreover, the German alliance faced an opposing coalition that was far superior in manpower, economic strength, and potential military resources, so it was fighting what it reasonably regarded as a purely defensive war.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“This war is really the greatest lunacy ever committed by the White races.”

- Admiral Alfred von Tirpitz, State Secretary of the German Imperial Naval Office

“Undoubtedly this is the most stupid, senseless, and unnecessary war of modern times. It is a war not wanted by Germany, I can assure you, but was forced on us.”

- Frederick Wilhelm, German Crown Prince, 1914

“It is not true that Germany is guilty of having started this war. The government did everything in its power to prevent it.”

- Prince Lichnowsky, German Ambassador to Britain

“It is beyond question that during the entire year of 1912, Germany made sincere efforts to ally herself with us for the common interest of Europe and the maintenance of peace.”

- Raymond Poincaré, President of France

“It is one of the most painful necessities in the present situation that we have to draw the sword against nations such as France, with whom we are united by the highest cultural interests and for whose science we have the deepest regard.”

- Prof. Heinrich Schrors, Catholic University of Bonn in Germany, 1914

“The war was not started by Germany, but by the Entente powers who wanted to destroy Germany’s growing economic and military power. Germany was forced to defend herself against this aggression.”

- General Erich Ludendorff, First Quartermaster General of the Army General Staff

“Germany did not want the war and was forced into it by the actions of the Entente.”

- Harry Elmer Barnes, author of The Genesis of the World War

“The truth is that Germany was the victim of a conspiracy by the Entente powers to destroy her.”

- Arthur Ponsonby, author of Falsehood in War-Time

“God is my witness that I, in order to avoid war, went to the uttermost limit compatible with responsibility for the security and inviolability of my dear fatherland. It is futile to accuse Germany of war guilt. Today there is no longer any doubt that not Germany but the alliance of her foes prepared the war according to a definite plan and intentionally caused it.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“In 1914, the German army had never fought the English and indeed had not fought a battle in nearly half a century. Churchill, however, was already a veteran of wars. Britain had engaged in many more wars than Germany in the century before Sarajevo, and Churchill had himself seen more war than almost any soldier in the German army.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“History should incline to the more charitable view and acquit Wilhelm II of having planned and plotted the World War.”

- Winston Churchill

“World War One was started against Germany for no reason for which they were responsible. They were guilty of nothing. Only of being successful. They built up a big navy. They built up world trade.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“The evidence is overwhelming that Germany was not responsible for the outbreak of the war in 1914. They did not plot a European war, did not want one, and made genuine efforts to avert one. The blame must be shared by all the major powers, but particularly by France and Russia.”

- Dr. Sidney B. Fay, author of The Origins of the World War

“It is thus apparent that the responsibility for the fatal Russian mobilization which produced the war must be shared jointly, and probably about equally, by France and Russia.”

- Harry Elmer Barnes, author of The Genesis of the World War

“Harry Elmer Barnes was the first American historian to provide a history of the First World War that was based on primary sources. His truthful account differed so substantially from the war propaganda that he was called every name in the book. For telling the truth, Barnes lost his position at Columbia University. The official narrative was that Germany caused the war, a claim for which there is zero evidence. But assigning historical blame to Germany kept attention off the French-Russian conspiracy. As Barnes’ own fate proved, it did not pay for a historian to tell the truth. The road to professional success was to create a narrative that justified the winners.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“There are still, it seems, some Englishmen and Englishwomen who greatly err as to the reasons that have forced England to draw the sword. Why did we guarantee the neutrality of Belgium? For an imperious reason of self-interest.”

- The London Times, 1915

“My own opinion is that Lloyd George’s mind was really made up from the first, that he knew we would have to go in, and that the invasion of Belgium was, to be cynical, a heaven-sent excuse for supporting a declaration of war.”

- Frances Stevenson, wife of British Prime Minister David Lloyd George

“Few historians would still maintain that the “rape of Belgium” was the real motive for Britain’s declaration of war on Germany. Instead, the role of Belgian neutrality is variously interpreted as an excuse used to mobilize public opinion.”

- Annika Mombauer, author of The Origins of the First World War

“Upon Germany, British wrath remains unwaveringly fixed. The desire to smash Germany is as keen as ever but the difficulty of the process is becoming more and more recognized. Most thoughtful Englishmen now admit that the undoing of German unity is impossible. Englishmen are greatly concerned with the problem of averting a German war of revenge, and the general opinion seems to be that the only safe method is to keep Germany down. They embrace not merely military and political safeguards but also radical economic measures such as Allied boycotts of German goods, commerce, shipping, etc. This in turn involves the idea of the permanency of the present Entente and a general pooling of Allied resources.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“The majority of our people still have no conception of the consequences which would follow if we were defeated by such an enemy as England. For God’s sake let us not deceive ourselves about England’s determination to so force Germany to her knees that she must accept England’s conditions without resistance and be wiped out forever as a competitor in the world’s markets. It cannot be too firmly insisted that such a victory for England would mean an irreparable catastrophe for the German Empire. Not only would the German Empire be dissolved but our people itself would be seriously threatened with extinction, especially in view of the Russian torrent pouring in from the East.”

- Kolnische Zeitung, German Newspaper

“The French were absolutely committed to the total destruction of Germany as their primary objective, with those sentiments being almost universally held across all political parties. They regarded the unified Germany created in 1870 as simply too powerful a European rival which therefore had to be fragmented back into multiple, weak States. And not only would France reabsorb the lost provinces of Alsace-Lorraine, but it would also annex much of the Rhineland, territory that had been German for a thousand years. The British were not quite that extreme, but most of their political leadership class strongly believed that Germany needed to be totally crippled as an economic and military competitor. This clear situation at the time is exactly contrary to what has been implied or even explicitly stated in our basic History 101 textbooks for the last one hundred years.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Beneath the Anglo-German friction lay clashing concepts of security. To Britain, security rested on a balance of power: a divided Europe with British power backing the weaker coalition. To Germany, bordered East and West by nations fearful of her power, security lay in unifying Europe under her leadership. British and German concepts of security were irreconcilable. Under Britain’s balance of power doctrine, the Kaiser could become an ally only if Germany were displaced as first power in Europe. As long as Germany remained the greatest power in Europe, Britain would line up against her. Britain’s balance of power policy commanded it. Britain thus left a powerful Germany that had sought an alliance forever frustrated.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“This war, in its inception, was a commercial and industrial war. The German bankers, German merchants, and the German manufacturers did not want this war. They were making conquest of the world without it and they knew it would spoil their plans.”

- Woodrow Wilson, 28th U.S. President

“Britain resented the rise of Germany and feared that a defeat of France would mean German preeminence in Europe and the eclipse of Britain as an economic and world power.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“In Munich, a young fellow named Adolf Hitler fell on his knees to thank the heavens for that stroke of good luck.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“There was a desire to bring the general feeling of uncertainty to an end once and for all. And it is only in the light of this fact that we can understand how more than two million German men and youths voluntarily joined the colors, ready to shed the last drop of their blood for the cause. For me, these hours came as a deliverance from the distress that had weighed upon me during the days of my youth. I am not ashamed to acknowledge today that I was carried away by the enthusiasm of the moment, and that I sank down upon my knees and thanked heaven out of the fullness of my heart for the favor of having been permitted to live in such a time. The fight for freedom had broken out on an unparalleled scale in the history of the world. To be able finally to prove before God the sincerity of my convictions was a true blessing.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Europe had been enjoying forty-three years of peace and unprecedented material prosperity, and the young greeted the war as a romantic adventure.”

- Dr. F. Roger Devlin

“We had come from lecture halls, school desks and factory workbenches, and over the brief weeks of training we had bonded together into one large and enthusiastic group. Grown up in an age of security, we shared a yearning for danger, for the experience of the extraordinary. We were enraptured by war. We had set out in a rain of flowers, in a drunken atmosphere of blood and roses. Surely the war had to supply us with what we wanted: the great, the overwhelming, the hallowed experience. We thought of it as manly, as action, a merry dueling party on flowered, blood-bedewed meadows. Anything to participate, not to have to stay at home!”

- Ernst Junger, author of Storm of Steel

“Like many, Hitler greeted the war with enthusiasm, but his first encounter with combat, the frightful slaughter in Flanders that pitted the hurriedly trained German volunteers against experienced British professionals, made a powerful impression on him. His unit, the 16th Bavarian Reserve Infantry Regiment, suffered horrific casualties, losing almost 3,000 of the original 3,500 men in less than a week.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“One thing certain and indisputable is that Hitler spent his four years of war on the front lines. He took part in more than forty battles. Throughout the war he was cited for valor and distinguished conduct in the field. He was awarded the Iron Cross 2nd class, the Bavarian Military Medal 3rd class with bar, the Cross of Military Merit, a special decoration conferred upon the wounded, and finally the Iron Cross 1st class. Hitler’s war heroism is a matter of record and has been acknowledged by both the military and his comrades in arms.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“Hitler inspired all his comrades. They were impressed by his peerless courage and devotion to duty, particularly in combat. His qualifications, modesty, and his admirable sobriety earned him the greatest respect of his comrades and superiors alike.”

- Col. Walter Spatny, German Officer

“I belonged to the trench runners. And because of that, I came across Hitler. Personally, I was very much attracted to Hitler, and not the less as I had so often occasion to notice how he risked his life for somebody else and never said a syllable about it. Seemed to think a thing like that was all in the day’s work, nothing to go and make a song about, anyhow. They used to call for volunteers when any particularly nasty job was on hand, and Hitler always answered. That he was filled with the noblest and most unselfish passion was never for one moment to be questioned by anyone who really knew Hitler then.”



- Pvt. Ernst Schmidt, German Wehrmacht

“Hitler was always ready to help out in any situation, always volunteered for the most difficult, the most arduous, and the most dangerous missions, and to risk his life and well-being for the Fatherland. On a human level, I felt closer to him than to any of the other men.”

- Col. Anton Tubeuf, German Officer

“Hitler was quick in mind and body and had great powers of endurance. His most remarkable qualities were the personal courage and daring which enabled him to face any combat or perilous situation whatsoever.”

- Gen. Friedrich Petz, German Officer

“He was a model of coolness and courage in both trench warfare and assault combat. He was always ready to volunteer for carrying messages in the most difficult and dangerous situations.”

- Lt. Col. Michael Freiherr von Godin, German Officer

“We stuck a helmet on the point of a bayonet and shoved it above the parapet, when it would be sure to draw immediate fire. Even Hitler, who was usually so serious, saw the fun of this. He used to double himself up with laughter. For the most part he was always on about politics. Two things seemed to get his goat: what the papers were saying about the war and all, and the way the government, and particularly the Kaiser, were hampered by the Marxists and the Jews.”

- Pvt. Ignaz Westenkirchner, German Wehrmacht

“The courage and the composure with which he faced the most deadly fire made him seem invulnerable to his comrades. As long as Hitler is near us, nothing will happen to us, they kept repeating. It appears that made a deep impression on Hitler and reinforced his belief that he had been charged with a special mission.”

- Joachim Fest, author of Hitler

“We have not yet succeeded in forcing our enemies to peace. The hopes of the enemy are still strong. They are showing more and more arrogance. Every man and every woman in Germany must be impressed by the fact that this war is a question of life or death. It would be vain to hope for mercy if our enemies succeed in their plans. There is nothing left for us but to fight with our backs to the wall until such victory be achieved that we can force peace on our foes. In this our only hope lies in the grimmest warfare at the front, supported by our resistance at home and by our iron will to hold out. To him who can best hold his nerves in rein will be the victory. Successes we have in plenty. What we have left to do is to dictate peace.”

- Kolnische Zeitung, German Newspaper, 1915

“While our troops are fighting like the heroes of the classical ages, want is growing acute at home, where the people are beginning to interpret the miserable existing conditions as the defeat of the Empire. We jeered at the blockade, but today we laugh no longer. The sinister aspect of things certainly provides no food for laughter.”

- Frankfurter Zeitung, German Newspaper, 1915

“From Great Britain’s method of warfare of starving Germany, we must conclude that the entire British people is our enemy, and a submarine war against British merchantmen must be begun and carried through recklessly. We must try to hit the vital point of Great Britain, namely, her merchant fleet.”

- Kolnische Zeitung, German Newspaper, 1915

“The British successfully cut Germany off from supplies via a blockade in early 1915. In response, the German Empire declared the waters surrounding the British Isles a war zone and adopted a policy of unrestricted submarine warfare that placed neutral passenger and merchant vessels in danger of U-boat attacks.”

- Wikipedia

“The stomachs of their citizens are the chief concern of the English and French governments at the present moment, and as the winter goes on the question of food will become more and more vital. This problem of feeding the civilian population in these two countries is becoming acute because of the undoubted and unexpected success of the submarine campaign. Unless one has followed closely the record of Germany's undersea warfare or has had access to records, its increasing and imminent menace is not appreciated, and here again I tell only that which has been published in fragmentary form in English newspapers. Seven months ago, submarines were sinking one British or neutral ship a day, five months ago the average was between two and three a day, two months ago it jumped to five a day, one month ago to seven a day, two weeks ago the average was a fraction over ten a day, and the daily toll has increased rather than diminished since then. In other words, over seventy vessels, many of them loaded with food, are being sent to the bottom each week, and in each seven days, England is only launching two ships.”

- James Keeley, editor of the Chicago Herald, 1916

“It is most important to attract neutral shipping to our shores in the hope especially of embroiling the United States with Germany. We want the traffic, the more the better, and if some of it gets into trouble, the better still. There are many kinds of maneuvers in war, some only of which take place on the battlefield. The maneuver which brings an ally into the field is as serviceable as that which wins a great battle.”

- Winston Churchill, 1915

“Winston has no principles.”

- John Morley, British Member of Parliament

“I do not care so much for the principles I advocate as for the impression which my words produce and the reputation they give me.”

- Winston Churchill

“Churchill will write his name in history, take care that he does not write it in blood.”

- A.G. Gardiner, author of The War Lords, 1913

“Unless and until fresh information comes to light, I am reluctantly driven to the conclusion that there was a conspiracy deliberately to put the Lusitania at risk in the hope that an attack on her would bring the United States into the war. Such a conspiracy could not have been put into effect without Winston Churchill’s express permission and approval.”

- Patrick Beesly, author of Room 40: British Naval Intelligence 1914-1918

“Unknown to its passengers, the luxury liner Lusitania was deliberately loaded with thousands of tons of munitions and explosives meant for use against Germany, thus making the Lusitania a legal military target. The German Embassy in Washington was made aware of the Lusitania’s military cargo prior to departure from New York City and made significant efforts to warn American travelers. Embassy officials attempted to place ads in all major U.S. newspapers but the Jewish-owned media refused to publish the warnings. The U.S. then boarded the vessel with around 2,000 unwitting passengers and sent them deliberately to their deaths. To ensure this outcome, the captain of the Lusitania was ordered to reduce speed and travel in a straight line very near the coast where German U-boats would be waiting, and further ordered the Lusitania’s military escort to withdraw, leaving the ship openly vulnerable to attack. The sinking of the Lusitania was then used as the pretext for entry into the war. A German torpedo ignited the munitions, causing a secondary explosion which sank the massive liner in about fifteen minutes. About 1,200 of its nearly 2,000 passengers were killed. The Jewish media of course took advantage of this to vilify Germany but made no mention of Germany’s efforts to warn civilians of the danger.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“In 1915, the RMS Lusitania, a British ocean liner en route from New York to Liverpool, was sunk by a German U-boat eleven miles off the coast of Ireland. The ship’s sinking, which resulted in the death of 128 of the 139 Americans aboard, became a symbol of German evil and helped psychologically prepare the U.S. public for their country’s eventual entry into WWI. But every facet of the story of the Lusitania as it has been presented to the public was a deliberate lie or a lie by omission. It was not sunk by the German torpedo boat but by secondary explosions from the munitions the ship was illegally carrying.”

- David Sims, The Corbett Report

“Prior to departure from New York, the Imperial German Embassy had announced that ships sailing into warzone waters in order to aim for Germany’s enemies would be targeted as enemy supply. The ship was carrying war munitions, although this was not publicly revealed at the time.”

- Wikipedia

“Edward Mandell House, the U.S. President’s Jewish advisor, believed that if the Germans could be baited into sinking a British ship with Americans on board, the U.S. would be drawn into the war. Unknown to its passengers, the luxury liner Lusitania was being used to ship war munitions to England.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“The Lusitania was accordingly advertised as a passenger liner, loaded with munitions in violation of both American and international law and with Americans who elected to take a passage on the ship. Thus, what Churchill had earlier described as “45,000 tons of live bait” was dangled before the German submarines, care being taken to make sure that the Lusitania had no naval escort when it entered the zone of the blockade that the Germans had officially announced in keeping with the recognized rules of warfare. A German submarine took the bait and the British Admiralty took the action necessary to ensure the maximum loss of life.”

- Prof. Revilo P. Oliver, Director of Research for War Department Intelligence

“At that time, a bill introduced by U.S. Senator Gore lay before Congress to the effect that a proclamation be issued warning the American people not to use armed commercial vessels. President Wilson most bitterly fought against the proposal. He needed the loss of American lives in order to incite feelings against Germany.”

- Adolf Hitler

“A loss of American lives at sea might elicit public demand for the United States to join the war. Concerned members of Congress pushed for legislation to reinforce American neutrality. Senator Thomas Gore of Oklahoma and Representative Atkins Jefferson McLemore of Texas introduced this resolution in Congress to prevent the United States from being drawn into World War One. It banned Americans from traveling on armed merchant vessels or ships with contraband. Under pressure from President Woodrow Wilson, both the House and Senate tabled the proposal.”

- U.S. Capital Visitor Center

“Therefore, be it Resolved by the Senate, the House of Representatives concurring, that it is the sense of the Congress, vested as it is with the sole power to declare war, that all persons owing allegiance to the United States should in behalf of their own safety and the vital interest of the United States forbear to exercise the right to travel as passengers upon any armed vessel of any belligerent power, whether such vessel be armed for offensive or defensive purposes.”

- Thomas Gore, U.S. Senator of Oklahoma

“The Gore–McLemore resolutions were a set of United States Congressional resolutions introduced in early 1916 that warned US citizens against travel on armed merchant or passenger ships of belligerent nations in World War I.”

- Wikipedia

“In summary, the U.S. government deliberately loaded a passenger liner with thousands of tons of munitions and explosives meant for use against Germany while taking pains to ensure the Germans were aware of this military cargo and thus making the Lusitania a legal military target. The German government made great efforts to warn Americans to not sail on this ship but the Jewish-owned media refused to publish the warnings. The U.S. then boarded the vessel with around 2,000 unwitting passengers and sent them deliberately to their deaths. The sinking of the Lusitania was then used as the pretext for entry into the war. This was neither the first nor the last time the U.S. government willingly sacrificed the lives of its own citizens and military personnel to obtain justification for a declaration of war that had no justification.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“Germany will have to reimburse the Allies for all the costs of the war, and this will be an enormous sum. But this is not all. You will have to pay for the cathedrals, the museums, the palaces, the huts you bombarded and burned, the butcheries you committed, for the widows and orphans you have made. That will make billions and billions that you will have to pay us. Oh, no! Not at once, for you could not do that. It will take you a long time, ten years, twenty years, thirty years. Only after the last penny has been paid will the Allies withdraw, and even then, not until after they have blown up the last German fortress.”

- Stephen Jean-Marie Pichon, French Minister of Foreign Affairs, 1915

“The idea of a commercial league which will continue after the war a tireless, merciless struggle against German hegemony after breaking it by force of arms is one that I most heartily approve. On several occasions I have treated the subject under the significant title of The Second War. I shall persevere in this campaign with so much the more energy now that I perceive the unanimous ardor of all the Allies in their determination to carry out this idea. By this means and by this alone will our victory be completely and absolutely consolidated.”

- Jean Richepin, French novelist, 1915

“Of course, the recent trend of the war makes an Allied conquest of Western Germany a very remote possibility. Nevertheless, Rhineward expansion is the oldest of French policies, and the acquisition of the whole left bank of the Rhine, including Belgium and Holland as France’s “natural” frontier, has been the dream of Frenchmen for nearly a thousand years. When we remember the unchanging character of French basic thinking, we must realize that such historic aspirations, once roused, will not easily sink to sleep again, and that no matter how cruelly these hopes may be deceived by the present course of events, they will influence French national sentiment and foreign policy for a long time to come.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“If the women working in the factories were to stop for twenty minutes, France would lose the war.”

- Marshal Joseph Joffre, French Army Chief of Staff

“One more hemorrhage like Verdun, and France will fall in a faint.”

- L’Heure, French Newspaper

“Two million dead and wounded in only two battles in France in 1916!”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“By the year 1916, Russia was ready to collapse and on the Western Front the combined Anglo-French forces were fought to a standstill. There were now rumors of a negotiated peace floating in the air.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“The Russian front was gone. All Germany’s best divisions, all the heavy artillery, all the men less than 35 years old went surging back toward the West. For the first time since the beginning of hostilities, Germany was going to have the advantage of superior numbers: 192 divisions against 174 on the Franco-British front. The British-led Entente was about to collapse.”

- Raymond Cartier, author of Hitler

“After the defeat of Russia, a million German soldiers had been released to join their comrades on the Western Front for the last great German offensive of the war.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Major German victories during the first couple of years of fighting had led to the occupation of considerable Russian territory, and Jozef Pilsudski, Poland’s George Washington figure, had organized an army of 20,000 Poles that fought side-by-side with the Germans. As a consequence, the Germans decided to resurrect an independent Poland as a German client State more than a century after it had disappeared from the map, a geographical change that would greatly weaken Russia while providing a buffer against the latter’s future Westward expansion.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The decision to propose the restoration of Poland after a century of partitions was taken up by the German policymakers to create a buffer State to prevent future wars with Russia.”

- Wikipedia

“The year 1916 saw a genuine discussion of peace possibilities, a discussion quickened by events like the German Chancellor’s olive-branch speech at the close of the year.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“The most terrific war experienced in history has been raging for the last two and a half years over a large part of the world, a catastrophe which thousands of years of common civilization was unable to prevent and which injures the most precious achievements of humanity. The spiritual and material progress which were the pride of Europe at the beginning of the twentieth century are threatened with ruin. Germany and her allies, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, and Turkey gave proof of their unconquerable strength in this struggle. They gained gigantic advantages over adversaries superior in number and war material. Our lines stand unshaken against ever-repeated attempts made by armies. Further continuance of the war will not result in breaking the resistance of our forces and the whole situation with regard to our troops justifies our expectation of further successes. Our aims are not to shatter nor annihilate our adversaries. In spite of our consciousness of our military and economic strength and our readiness to continue the war which has been forced upon us to the bitter end, if necessary, at the same time, prompted by the desire to avoid further bloodshed and to make an end to the atrocities of war, the four allied powers propose to enter forthwith into peace negotiations. If, in spite of this offer of peace and reconciliation, the struggle should go on, the four allied powers are resolved to continue to a victorious end but they solemnly disclaim responsibility for this before humanity and history.”

- Theobald von Bethmann-Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1916

“We do not strive for world-mastery. We wish to destroy or oppress no nation. We will gladly submit national disputes and differences of opinion to international courts of justice. Therefore, if this is also the peace aim of England, the war need not go on. There is no need for daily slaughter or crippling of tens of thousands of men. Europe need not plunge further into spiritual and economic ruin.”

- Prof. Eberhard Gothein, German Heidelberg University, 1916

“We have always been ready to negotiate. Germany will meet any genuine attempt at peace with understanding and goodwill.”

- Theobald von Bethmann Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1916

“With the utmost conviction, I declare that the German nation wants with all its power to avoid such terrible happenings as the present world-war and it wants all means to be brought into action which can help in this matter.”

- Dr. Bernhard Dernburg, Vice-Chancellor of Germany, 1916

“This war was not willed by the German people. We demand an immediate peace without annexations or indemnities!”

- Hugo Haase, leader of the German Independent Social Democratic Party

“A peace of reconciliation remains my goal if the enemy shows willingness.”

- Theobald von Bethmann Hollweg, German Chancellor

“Germany seeks a peace of justice, not vengeance. We evacuate all occupied territory and submit to arbitration on disputed points.”

- Wilhelm Solf, German Ambassador to Japan

“A peace of understanding is the goal we all strive for, but it must be honorable and secure for all.”

- Georg von Hertling, German Chancellor

“The German proposals are of a serious nature.”

- Charles de Broqueville, Prime Minister of Belgium

“Germany is carrying on a war of defense against her enemies which aim at her destruction. For two years and a half a terrible war has been devastating the European Continent. Unlimited treasures of civilization have been destroyed. Extensive areas have been soaked with blood. Millions of brave soldiers have fallen in battle and millions have returned home as invalids. Grief and sorrow fill almost every house. Not only upon the belligerent nations but also upon neutrals, the destructive consequences of the gigantic struggle weigh heavily. Trade and commerce, carefully built up in years of peace, have been depressed. The best forces of the nation have been withdrawn from the production of useful objects. Europe, which formerly was devoted to the propagation of religion and civilization, which was trying to find solutions for social problems, and was the home of science and art and all peaceful labor, now resembles an immense war-camp in which the achievements and works of many decades are doomed to annihilation.”

- German Peace Note to the Vatican, 1916

“Our strength has not made our ears deaf to our responsibility before God, before our own nation, and before humanity. Today we raise the question of peace which is a question of humanity. We await the answer of our enemies with that sereneness of mind which is guaranteed to us by our exterior and interior strength and by our clear conscience. If our enemies decline to end the war, if they wish to take upon themselves the world's heavy burden of all these terrors which hereafter will follow, then even in the least and smallest homes every German heart will burn in sacred wrath against our enemies who are unwilling to stop human slaughter in order that their plans of conquest and annihilation may continue.”

- Theobald von Bethmann-Hollweg, German Chancellor, 1916

“If our adversaries want to continue the slaughter of human beings and the devastation of Europe, theirs will be the guilt, and we shall have to stand it as men. What is our intention? The sense and aim of this war are for us the creation of a Germany so firmly united, so strongly protected, that no one ever will feel the temptation to annihilate us, that everyone in the world will concede to us the right of free exercise of our peaceful endeavors. This Germany, and not the destruction of other races, is what we wish. Our aim is the lasting rescue of the European Continent which is now shaken to its very foundation. The peace which shall end this war shall be a lasting peace. It must not bear the germ of new wars but must provide for all peaceful arrangements of European questions.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, German Emperor, 1916

“Germany is ready for peace if it is offered on terms compatible with our honor and security. We do not seek to crush our enemies, but to live in peace with them.”

- Gustav Stresemann, German Chancellor, 1916

“Germany must lead in proposing a new world order: no victors, no vanquished, only justice.”

- Ludwig Quidde, German People’s Party

“It is apparent that Germany does not yet feel that she is beaten. The position she assumes today is: we are the victors, here is what we offer to you, the conquered. That will never do. We cannot stop until Germany says: we are beaten, what are your terms? Germany must be made to feel that she is not the strongest nation but the weakest.”

- Stephane Lauzanne, French Diplomat, 1916

“The French government did not want anyone talking peace in any way, shape, or form. To talk of peace would be to make concessions, to admit to a few faults, to renounce certain claims. One could imagine that in similar negotiations, the enemy, especially the Germans, who had been the big winner up to that point, would not grant everything, acknowledge everything, deliver everything.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“By this point in the war, the Royal Navy had control of the North Seas and was blockading Germany, causing bad food shortages, and low morale in Germany led to growing calls for peace. At this point in the war, after the Somme and Verdun offenses, the war was at a stalemate.”

- Keith Woods, author of Nationalism: The Politics of Identity

“Germany had been very successful during the early years of the First World War, repeatedly defeating the Russians while occupying portions of northern France, but nevertheless the government of Germany had publicly proposed international peace talks without preconditions aimed at ending the war, suggesting that the massive, pointless slaughter be halted, perhaps largely on a status quo ante basis. The Germans had recently won several huge victories inflicting enormous losses on the Allies in the Battle of the Somme and also completely knocking Rumania out of the war. Riding high on their military success, they emphasized that they were seeking peace on the basis of their strength rather than from any weakness. Unfortunately, the Allies flatly rejected this peace overture, declaring that the offer proved Germany was close to defeat, so they were determined to hold out for complete victory with major territorial gains. As a result, many additional millions needlessly died over the next two years, while just a couple of months later in early 1917, Russia’s Czarist government collapsed, eventually leading to the Bolshevik seizure of power, a turning-point with fateful, long-term consequences.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Nineteen-hundred and fourteen was the year in which World War One broke out. There are few people here my age who remember that. Now, that war was waged on one side by Great Britain, France, and Russia, and on the other side by Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Turkey. What happened? Within two years Germany had won that war. The German submarines, which were a surprise to the world, had swept all the convoys from the Atlantic Ocean and Great Britain stood there without ammunition for her soldiers, stood there with one week's food supply facing her, and after that starvation. At that time, the French army had mutinied. They lost 600,000 of the flower of French youth in the defense of Verdun on the Somme. The Russian army was defecting. They were picking up their toys and going home, they didn't want to play war anymore, they didn't like the Czar. And the Italian army had collapsed. Now Germany, not a shot had been fired on the German soil. Not an enemy soldier had crossed the border into Germany. And yet, here was Germany offering England peace terms. They offered England a negotiated peace on what the lawyers call a status quo ante basis. That means let's call the war off and let everything be as it was before the war started. Well, England, in the Summer of 1916 was considering that. Seriously! They had no choice. It was either accepting this negotiated peace that Germany was magnanimously offering them or going on with the war and being totally defeated. While that was going on, the Zionists in Germany, who represented the Zionists from Eastern Europe, went to the British War Cabinet and they said look here, you can yet win this war. You don't have to give up. You don't have to accept the negotiated peace offered to you now by Germany. You can win this war if the United States will come in as your ally. The United States was not in the war at that time. We were fresh, we were young, we were rich, we were powerful. The Zionists told England, we will guarantee to bring the United States into the war as your ally, to fight with you on your side if you will promise us Palestine after you win the war. Now England had as much right to promise Palestine to anybody as the United States would have to promise Japan to Ireland for any reason whatsoever. It's absolutely absurd that Great Britain, that never had any connection or any interest or any right in what is known as Palestine, should offer it as coin of the realm to pay the Zionists for bringing the United States into the war. However, they made that promise, in October of 1916.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“The Allied leadership harshly rejected any peace negotiations and were instead determined to continue the war until Germany was defeated and permanently crippled.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The very day after Germany suggested peace negotiations, Britain voted to add another million men to her army.”

- The Literary Digest, 1916

“The word uttered from the throne still holds true for the German people at the threshold of the war’s fourth year: we seek no conquest. Germany resorted to arms in order to protect its freedom and independence and to defend its territorial integrity. The Reichstag strives for a peace of understanding, for durable reconciliation among the peoples of the world. Territorial acquisitions achieved by force and violations of political, economic, or financial integrity are incompatible with such a peace. The Reichstag furthermore rejects all plans that envisage economic exclusion or continuing enmity among nations after the war. The freedom of the seas must be guaranteed. Only economic peace will lay the groundwork for amicable coexistence among the peoples of the world. The Reichstag will actively promote the creation of international legal organizations. As long, however, as enemy governments do not agree to such a peace, as long as they threaten Germany and its allies with territorial conquests and violations, the German people will stand together as one man, persevere unshakably, and fight on until its right and the right of its allies to life and free development is guaranteed. United, the German people is unconquerable. In its determination, the Reichstag stands united with the men who are protecting the Fatherland in heroic combat. They can be certain of the never-ending gratitude of the entire nation.”

- German Reichstag Peace Resolution, 1917

“The German people want peace, not conquest, not humiliation of others but a peace that secures our future without breeding new wars.”

- Friedrich von Payer, German Vice-Chancellor, 1917

“I repeat, gentlemen, what I have been saying for years: it would be a blessing for the whole of Europe if we could negotiate a peace through diplomacy as quickly as possible.”

- Philipp Scheidemann, German Social Democratic Leader, 1917

“The hour is grave. I want peace. I want it quickly, honorably, and in accordance with the principles of justice.”

- ﻿﻿Maximilian von Baden, German Chancellor, 1918

“The major governments had become so totally committed to the conflict that any notion of a negotiated peace was utterly unthinkable, despite the many millions of lives that might have been saved. Because the Allies were totally opposed to any such negotiated peace, millions of additional Europeans died and the subsequent outbreak of the Bolshevik Revolution set into motion ideological forces that eventually led to the deaths of tens of millions more. Obviously, an early end to WW1 would have been an event of tremendous importance, and the 1916 German efforts to secure peace were certainly treated as such in the news reports of the day. But Germany ultimately lost the war and the resulting official narrative blamed Europe’s catastrophe upon relentless German militarism. The German peace proposals became a discordant element raising troubling questions about the overall storyline. As a consequence, those facts were eventually flushed down the memory-hole for most of the next one hundred years. During late 1916, all of America’s leading publications had carried headlines about the huge effort of the German government to achieve a negotiated peace and end the war, an effort that was flatly rejected by the Allies who were firmly committed to Germany’s destruction. A strong case can be made that the complete Allied rejection of German peace proposals marked one of the great turning points in twentieth century Western history. If a negotiated peace had ended the wartime slaughter after just a couple of years, the impact upon the history of the world would obviously have been enormous and not merely because more than half of the many millions of wartime deaths would have been avoided. Instead of negotiating a peace, the consequences of continuing the war were utterly disastrous for all of Europe and much of the world. Many millions more died, and the difficult wartime conditions probably fostered the spread of the deadly Spanish Flu epidemic which then swept across the world taking as many as fifty million lives.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Following a week on the frontline, we were again moved back to the resistance line since the battalion which was to relieve us was almost wiped out by Spanish influenza. Several men a day reported sick in our company as well. We learned that the sickness was also spreading among the enemy, even though we, with our poor rations, were more prone to it. Young men in particular sometimes died overnight.”

- Ernst Jünger, author of Storm of Steel, 1918

“Many people do not realize that disease killed far more soldiers on all sides than machine guns or mustard gas or anything else typically associated with WWI. The Spanish Flu killed an estimated 50-100 million people during a pandemic from 1918 to 1919. But the pandemic was not Spanish. Spain was one of a few countries not involved in WWI. Most of the countries involved in the war censored their press. Free from censorship concerns, the earliest press reports of people dying from disease in large numbers came from Spain. The first cases of bacterial pneumonia in 1918 actually trace back to a military base in Fort Riley, Kansas. An experimental bacterial meningitis vaccine cultured in horses by the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research in New York was injected into soldiers. During the remainder of 1918, as those soldiers often living and traveling under poor sanitary conditions were sent to Europe to fight, they spread bacteria at every stop between Kansas and the frontline trenches in France. If the flu started at a United States military base in Kansas, then the disease could and should be more aptly named.”

- Kevin Barry, author of Vaccine Whistleblower

“Despite the unequal distribution of forces, the military ability and economic competence of Germany, as well as the spirit of sacrifice and endurance shown by its people, proved so strong that Germany’s Eastern enemy, Russia, collapsed in the Spring of 1917. The Western allies were facing the necessity of a compromise settlement of peace. In order to avoid that, England then entangled the United States in the war. After the outbreak of war in 1914, the United States provided the Entente with ammunition, arms, and other war material, thus committing an open breach of its neutrality. It was the intervention of the United States which decided the war in favor of the Entente because of America’s immense military potential and its fresh troops.”

- Georg Franz-Willing, Institute For Historical Review

“On August 4th, 1914, Britain declared war, and that same night cut through the transatlantic undersea telephone cables coming out of Germany, enabling British atrocity propaganda to work largely unchallenged. The hallmark of Britain’s successful propaganda efforts were alleged German atrocities of gigantic proportions that strongly influenced naive Americans yearning for a chivalrous war from afar.”

- Nicholas Kollerstrom, author of How Britain Initiated Both World Wars

“To arouse anti-German hatred to a fever pitch, the powers of the Entente charged the Germans with the most shameful atrocities stirring up a vengeful fury.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“In that war, hatred propaganda was for the first time given something like organized attention.”

- Capt. Russell Grenfell, British Naval Officer

“The Jew knew this and acted accordingly. But the German, or rather his government, did not have the slightest suspicion of it. During the war the heaviest of penalties had to be paid for that ignorance.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It was in the summer of 1915 that the enemy began to drop bundles of leaflets into our trenches and behind our lines. This was their idea of making propaganda, sowing seeds of discontent and doubt in our minds as to what the fighting was about and how the Kaiser and not the German people was responsible for the war. At first we didn’t pay much attention to them, but as time went on we’d read them just for something to do. Mostly we chuckled them away. Hitler knew what they meant by that. He read the things seriously and thought a lot about it all. He seemed to think the English understood propaganda better than we did, and this leaflet dropping certainly did have its effect. Arguments got up. Grousing increased all along the line. The wet and the mud and the weariness, the filth, and the wretched grub were all bad enough, without the men forever scrapping about what the enemy thought fit to tell them. Hitler seemed to expect HQ would contradict it. But HQ never did. Nothing was done to counteract the bad effect among us of those enemy leaflets. The war propaganda made we Germans out to be Huns and savages, capable of every sort of crime. Hitler was bitter over this. The enemy was much cleverer than we were about propaganda. He only wished he could have a say himself! But Hitler then was a nobody like the rest of us, nothing but a man in the trenches.”

- Pvt. Ignaz Westenkirchner, German Wehrmacht

“I would come upon propaganda leaflets which the enemy had taken to dropping in ever greater numbers as morale bombs. They were made up of political and military whisperings and glowing accounts of the wonderful life to be had in British prisoner of war camps. These leaflets were sent up on hot air balloons and were carried by favorable winds across the lines; they were bundled up with thread and set adrift by a timed fuse after floating for a certain period of time.”

- Ernst Jünger, author of Storm of Steel, 1918

“British and American war propaganda was psychologically efficient. By representing the Germans to their own people as barbarians and Huns, they were preparing their soldiers for the horrors of war. The most terrible weapons that those soldiers encountered in the field merely confirmed the information that they had already received. Their belief in the truth of the assertions made by their governments was accordingly reinforced and their rage and hatred against the vile enemy was increased. The terrible havoc caused by the German weapons of war was only another illustration of the “Hunnish” brutality of the barbarians, and their soldiers had no time to consider the fact that their own weapons were capable of an equal degree of terror.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Western Allies showed themselves to be masters in the use of propaganda. Perhaps it contributed more to their victory than the millions of stalwart lads pouring in from faraway America. The anti-German propaganda was incessant, relentless, and in well-nigh apocalyptic bad faith. The Germans had no sooner crossed Belgium than the legend was launched and spread worldwide that German soldiers were savagely cutting off the hands of Belgian children. This was a total lie. Not a single child, Belgian or otherwise, was ever mutilated by German soldiers in the entire four years of the war. To say the least, it is incredible that so fantastic a lie could have been echoed to the very ends of the earth with no proof of any kind ever having been provided. The legend of the cut-off hands along with that of babies thrown on bayonets and Red Cross nurses being shot by firing squads was fed to the world for four entire years. It proved a powerful tool for generating hatred of Germany and all things German. This type of propaganda warfare was an innovation at the time and certainly caught the Germans unprepared.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“Churchill didn’t care for the Belgians. He thought their behavior in the Congo disgraceful.”

- William Manchester, author of The Last Lion: Wiston Spencer Churchill

“It is not for Belgium that I take part in this terrible business.”

- Winston Churchill

“Of all the colonial powers in Africa, none had acted with greater barbarity than the Belgium of King Leopold.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Recount the vivid history of the Belgian Congo and the horrific mistreatment of its inhabitants which may have claimed the lives of up to ten million Africans. One of the worst horrors that the colonial Belgians had inflicted upon the Congolese was chopping off the hands of those Africans who failed to meet their work-quotas or otherwise disobeyed, and photographs of the atrocity victims had triggered outrage across the globe. But in August 1914, the German army invaded Belgium and the Belgians were suddenly transformed from monsters to martyrs, with British propagandists soon falsely claiming that the Germans were chopping off the hands of disobedient Belgians. For many years, the story of the millions of Africans who died in the horrors of the Belgian Congo had been the world’s leading humanitarian issue, but the sudden wartime propaganda elevation of Belgians to unrivaled global victimhood status probably explains why that earlier story so quickly faded from public awareness.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“If war came, Churchill was determined to violate Belgian neutrality himself by ordering the Royal Navy to blockade Antwerp to prevent its becoming a port of entry for goods destined for Germany. The German invasion of Belgium enabled the British war party to put a high moral gloss on a war they had already decided to fight.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“If Germany had not violated Belgian neutrality in 1914, Britain would have. This puts the British government’s much-vaunted moral superiority in fighting for Belgian neutrality in another light.”

- Niall Ferguson, author of Empire: How Britain Made the Modern World

“Our public opinion has been so saturated with official lies that people can’t wake up to the light and see the truth all at once. They wouldn’t believe it!”

- Paul Henri Balluet d'Estournelles, French Diplomat

“The first casualty of war is truth.”

– Hiram Warren Johnson, U.S. Senator of California, 1917

“The stories of raped nuns and Belgian babies being tossed about on bayonets were propaganda lies.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The great majority of people are naive and will believe anything when it is printed in black and white. The story will be repeated and repeated ad nauseam. It becomes a mass hallucination. Almost inevitably the hearer is stirred to a fever pitch and completely convinced. The propaganda of the Allies was awful in its cynicism, in its unlimited exploitation of lies so flagrant they would have been unbelievable in normal times. Decent men let themselves be hoodwinked just like the rest. Misled totally by such compelling falsehoods, millions of naive people began to snarl in hatred.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The war against Germany was waged by a most powerful international coalition in which only some of the States could have had a direct interest in the destruction of Germany. In more than a few countries, the transition to war took place through influences that did not in any way arise from or even could benefit the true intrinsic interests of these peoples. The power that initiated this enormous war propaganda campaign was international world-Jewry.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The singularity of the present war resides in the fact that its origin and its objectives have never been revealed. History will have to search a long time to explain this conflict.”

- Woodrow Wilson, 28th U.S. President

“What cause had America to enter the war against Germany? With the outbreak of the war so long desired by Judah, numerous great Jewish firms in the United States became war contractors. They supplied goods to the European war market in quantities that even they had probably never dreamed of, a gigantic harvest! Yet nothing can satisfy the insatiable greed of the Jews. Thus, there began a propaganda campaign without comparison. A gigantic organization of press lies was constructed.”

- Adolf Hitler

“A large number of the great newspapers and news agencies of the country have been controlled and enlisted in the greatest propaganda that the world has ever known to manufacture sentiment in favor of war. Congress, urged by the President and backed by this artificial sentiment, is about to declare war and engulf our country in the greatest holocaust that the world has ever known. We are going into war upon the command of gold.”

- George Norris, U.S. Senator of Nebraska, 1917

“Will the President and the supporters of this war bill submit it to a vote of the people before the declaration of war goes into effect? Who has registered the knowledge or approval of the American people of the course this Congress is called upon to take in declaring war upon Germany? Submit the question to the people, you who support it. You who support it dare not do it, for you know that by a vote of more than ten to one the American people as a body would register their declaration against it.”

- Robert La Follette, U.S. Senator of Wisconsin, 1917

“The American people wanted to stay out of the European mess but since the country was, at the time, suffering from one of its strangely recurring recessions, the powers that were decided differently. The opportunity of reaping huge profits by supplying one of the fighting sides with liberal credits and massive infusions of war materiel was too tempting and could not be ignored.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“Although the United States and the major European powers remained nominally sovereign, their heavy, unproductive military spending had gradually bound them into tight coils of debt, leading most of them to quietly become political vassals of a network of powerful financiers. So instead of kings, presidents, parliaments, or kaisers, the true rulers were a set of interconnected and intermarried banking dynasties, almost all of them Jewish.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“By the time of the 1916 election, war was churning throughout Europe. Still, Wilson promised to remain unengaged. He ran and won on the slogan: he kept us out of war.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Only 73,000 Americans volunteered for service during the first six weeks after Congress declared war. This led to the Selective Service Act of 1917. The war was unpopular, and 350,000 draftees never reported for service.”

- Carlton Meyer, Military Historian

“The great and total evolution of the war dates from that point, when it was transformed from a European war to a World War. On the one hand, the Tsarist power in Russia would collapse and Communism would take its place. On the other hand, a giant America would hurl the enormous weight of its power, until then almost unknown, onto the scales of world politics. Intervention by the United States would change everything. It would give an entirely new orientation to the European war then bogged down in Flanders. It superimposed a completely new world of elemental power on the death throes of an anemic Europe, a Europe that was stupidly destroying itself as a world power. In a few decades, two giant land masses would bring to an end two thousand years of European expansion. From 1917 on, the war of Europe was no longer anything but civil war, the world was changing forever. There is no explaining the First World War without an in-depth examination of the role that the United States of America assumed between 1914 and 1918.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“A static linear defense would now be replaced with the concept of an elastic defense in depth. When attacked, German troops would conduct a mobile defense, giving ground and withdrawing to a system of prepared defensive strongpoints, drawing the attacker away from his artillery support and into that of their own, reducing enemy strength and wearing him down in grinding combat, and as the enemy passed the culmination point of his attack, launch a counterattack to retake the lost positions. Like a rubber band being stretched taut and released, German troops would absorb the enemy blow and then snap back to, or beyond, the starting point. No longer would German troops be ground up in a senseless linear defense, it would be enemy forces that were squandered against a seemingly endless series of strongpoints and that would fall victim to the well-timed counterattack.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“It must not be forgotten that in the Spring of 1917, the Germans had the upper hand.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“Long a stalemate, the war had essentially become a battle of attrition. American forces on the ground in mid to late 1917 threatened to change things but for the Germans, the Western front generally held up, even to the very end. At no point in time did it ever retreat into German territory. But even though the Germans were able to hold out, their allies could not. Bulgaria and the Ottoman Empire surrendered by the end of October 1918. Austria-Hungary yielded in early November. For the Germans, though, the last straw was their problems at home with the Jews. The first sign of trouble came in July 1918. A Jewish radical entered the German Embassy in Moscow and assassinated the German Ambassador. Upheaval in Germany itself began with a minor naval mutiny in late October. A number of sailors, workers, and Jews joined forces to conduct a nonviolent rebellion against the Kaiser. The German rebels simply wanted the war to end, whereas the Jewish rebels sought power. In this sense it was a natural alliance. The general strike quickly spread, reaching Munich within a matter of days.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Life in Germany from 1916 to 1918 was far from comfortable. There were severe food shortages and everything was rationed. But compared with the soldiers who were facing death twenty-four hours a day and had to supplement their starvation rations with rats they caught in the trenches, people in Germany could still go home at night and sleep peacefully. No one was being blown to pieces or crushed by tanks into barbed wire. Yet it was this relatively privileged life at home that would bring Germany’s defeat. Marxist financiers saw the war as their great opportunity. While millions of patriotic Germans were away fighting, the Communists would take over Germany with their hired gangs of agitators. These agitators were sent to munitions factories where they incited the workers to go on strike.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“In Germany, the suffering of the civilian population had already become severe and the unions struck a mortal blow to Germany's war effort by striking the munitions factories.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“Almost half a million munitions workers went on strike, demanding an end to the war.”



- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“For the first time it almost looked as though we could change over from a war of defense to one of attack. The spirits of the men went up and one even heard songs again in the trenches. We got the idea that the enemy was losing heart. It could only now be a matter of one last terrific effort before they, too, collapsed like Russia. Then came the munitions strike at home, the most incredible bit of treachery and knavery the world has ever seen. The German Army was knifed in the back. The lives of hundreds and thousands of our men yet to be slaughtered were to lie at the doors of those who fomented and engineered this monstrous treason. The consequences on our morale were deadly. Everyone began to ask what was the good of our carrying on out here if the people at home had thrown up the sponge? The Army began to be divided against itself. The enemy wasn’t slow to take advantage of all this. They peppered our lines again with propaganda leaflets.”

- Pvt. Ignaz Westenkirchner, German Reichswehr

“At the very moment when the German divisions were receiving their final orders for the great offensive, a general strike broke out in Germany. Suddenly a means appeared that could be used to revive the sinking confidence of the Allied soldiers. The probability of victory was now presented as certain and the anxious foreboding about coming events was transformed into a determined confidence. British, French, and American newspapers began to spread this belief among their readers while a shrewd propaganda campaign boosted the morale of the troops at the front. This was the result of the munitions strike. It strengthened the enemy’s belief in victory and it relieved that paralyzing feeling of despair at the front. Consequently, the strike cost the lives of thousands of German soldiers. And the despicable instigators of that dastardly strike were candidates for the highest public offices in revolutionary Germany.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Pacifism was glorified, systematically destroying the German people’s will to defend themselves. Organized strikes in the ammunition factories denied the final victory at the front line, which until then had resisted the subversive propaganda.”

- Reichsfuhrer SS Main Office, author of The Rise of the NSDAP

“Extremists had organized strikes in the war factories, turning thousands of workers away from their jobs. The strikes had seriously impeded production. As for the army, the most disciplined army in the world, it remained and would remain brave and orderly right up to the last day of the war.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“By this time, the war had been dragging on for some two and a half years. It had effectively become a stalemate. Even the looming entrance of the Americans into the war would have little near-term effect. The Germans actually had reasons for optimism by late 1917. The Central Powers had inflicted a decisive defeat on Italy in the Battle of Caporetto and the Russians had pulled out of the war after the Bolshevik Revolution, thus freeing up German troops for the Western front.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“By 1918, the First World War was drawing to an end. The German army, in combination with Lenin and Trotsky, had destroyed Russia. General Erich Ludendorff, a military genius, was able to redeploy hundreds of thousands of soldiers from the East to the West and inflict blow after blow against the British and French troops. Germany had never been closer to total victory than in the Spring of 1918. It was at this precise moment that the financiers of Communism intensified their subversion campaign inside Germany. A tired and anxious civilian population was an easy prey for the professional subversives. Many were Jews, as were their handlers, fellow agitators from New York to Moscow. In the context of German society in 1918, this invasion of ruthless alien subversives bent on destroying the country from within was a totally new experience against which good-natured and naive Germans were defenseless.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“German dissatisfaction with the prolonged war effort was being fanned by Jewish activists calling for mass demonstrations, strikes, and even revolution against the Kaiser. In late January 1918 there was a large munitions strike. Various workers' actions and riots followed for months afterward. The Western front held, but Germany was weakening internally.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Out there on the frontline the German soldier still stood his ground in iron devotion to his manly duty. The German army fought bravely until the very last moment. At home, on the other hand, the government stood idly by and watched the acts of sabotage and treason. This had to result in an alienation between frontline and homeland.”

- Reichsfuhrer SS Main Office, author of The Rise of the NSDAP

“We know today from the utterances of the British themselves that they were done by the year 1918 and were facing their own collapse, when suddenly, at the last possible minute, the desired revolt in Germany was realized. Added to this was the cowardice of those in power at the time, their indecisiveness and half-heartedness, as well as their own lack of confidence. Only by those means could the First World War have been lost. Not because of the merits of our opponents but exclusively because of our own fault.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The destruction of the law and the shaking of the social order are only the result of the weakness and insecurity of those in power.”

- Napoleon Bonaparte

“The revolutionary chaos, societal breakdown, and Red flags waving in the streets of German cities all confirmed their worst fears, Germany was descending into the same sort of disintegration perpetrated by the Bolsheviks in Russia. Not just the government but the national community itself seemed to have dissolved in the last months of 1918, with most identifying socialists, Communists, and Jews as the culprits.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“The Hebrew race are my most inveterate enemies at home and abroad. They remain what they are and always were: the forgers of lies and the masterminds governing unrest, revolution, and upheaval by spreading infamy with the help of their poisoned, caustic, satyric spirit. The Jews are the curse of my country. They keep my people poor and in their clutches. In every small village in Germany sits a dirty Jew, like a spider drawing the people into the web of usury. He lends money to the small farmers on the security of their land and so gradually acquires control of everything. The Jews are the parasites of my Empire.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, German Emperor

“The reason for this disgraceful failure on the part of the State lay not so much in its refusal to realize the danger as in the cowardly way of meeting the situation through half-hearted decisions and measures. No one had the courage to employ any thoughtful radical methods. Everyone piddled around with halfway prescriptions. Thus, instead of striking at its heart, they only irritated the viper. The result was that not only did everything remain the same, but the power of the institutions that should have been combated grew stronger year by year. The government’s defense in those days against a mainly Jewish-controlled press that was slowly corrupting the nation followed no definite line of action. It was lacking in resolve and, above all, had no fixed goal in view. Occasionally, when bitten they imprisoned a journalistic viper for a few weeks or months, but the whole snakes’ nest was allowed to carry on unmolested.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Since the beginning of Wilhelm II’s reign, the Jews had been the real rulers of the German Empire. For the last fifteen years, those in immediate personal contact with the Kaiser were Hebrew financiers, Hebrew manufacturers, and Hebrew merchants. It is quite true that the Kaiser, for the last decades, has gone mainly to the Jews for advice, who have flattered his weaknesses and have contributed much to the follies which led finally to the World War and to the collapse of Germany.”

- Theodor Fritsch, author of The Riddle of the Jews’ Success

“It must be noted that a great number of revolutionaries of the extreme left are Jews. This fact among others will weigh heavily on the destiny of the Jewish minorities in Germany. For many Germans, the Jews will be associated with Red terror, destruction, and anarchy. The term Judeo-Bolshevik will be widely accepted.”

- Jean-Piere Soisson, National Assembly of France

“The Jews are our misfortune.”

- Prof. Heinrich von Treitschke, University of Berlin

“This area is crawling with the foulest elements, presenting not just a criminal but a political danger since they have brought with them from Poland and Russia their Bolshevist ideas which they are spreading here. They are also a menace to public health. The notion of cleanliness is completely alien to them. The houses where they live amid incredible crowding are full of filth and vermin. Finally, we note that the housing crisis the people are suffering, the people who pay taxes, will be intolerably aggravated by our taking in this host of aliens. It would be totally useless to show any consideration to people like that whose activities are in no way honorable, who pay no taxes, who elude all control, but on the other hand take every opportunity to evade our German laws and do harm to our German heritage, indeed to destroy it.”

- Dr. Hjalmar Schacht, co-founder of the German Democratic Party

“It is an unfortunate but incontrovertible fact that the individuals who were plunging Germany into chaos were in the immense majority Jews.”

- Raymond Cartier, author of Hitler

“The part played by the Jews in proportion to their numbers in the population is astonishing.”

- Winston Churchill

“Jews never exceeded 2% of the German population. The public accepted the foreigners with a remarkable degree of tolerance and more or less allowed them to dominate certain sectors of German society. There were no legal constraints and violent attacks were rare. But they would come to regret such liberal policies.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Jews had never been better off in any country in the world than they had been in Germany. You had Mr. Rathenau there who was maybe a hundred times as important in industry and finance as is Bernard Baruch in this country. You had Mr. Balin who owned the two big steamship lines, the North German Lloyd's and the Hamburg American Lines. You had Mr. Bleichroder who was the banker for the Hohenzollern family. You had the Warburgs in Hamburg who were the big merchant bankers, the biggest in the world. The Jews were doing very well in Germany.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“It is generally well-known that in no other country in the world was the Jewish community assimilated as well as in Germany. As a fact, the condition of the 500,000 Jews among the sixty million Germans was such that at the beginning of the war in 1914, the American-Jewish press stood solidly behind Germany. After obtaining the Balfour Declaration, the Jewish-American press and their followers made a sudden turnabout and began to pour their well-practiced venom on the still hard-fighting Germans who were from now on to be known simply as barbarous Huns.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“Judaism began systematically to undermine our nation from within. They’re in the process of making us lose the war. They’re stabbing the country in the back.”

- Adolf Hitler

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor, he speaks in accents familiar to his victims and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”

- Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman

“During the first seven months of 1918, despite the sabotage at home Germany was within an inch of winning the war. Because it was so near to victory, Germany felt the full impact of Jewish sabotage and the injection of a million American soldiers on the Allied side. Although the odds had shifted, German soldiers fought with unmatched heroism and tenacity and held the new Allied onslaught at a standstill.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“Nowhere was the German front broken. The Allies met with stubborn resistance everywhere.”

- Raymond Cartier, author of Hitler

“Germany is not broken militarily. In the past weeks its armies have withdrawn in the best of order while fighting very bravely.”

- Field Marshal Douglas Haig, Supreme British Commander, 1918

“I remember how the magnificent morale of the German people as a whole rendered it difficult for us at any given moment accurately to assess that state of German public opinion. A special branch of our Foreign Office was created for the sole purpose of ascertaining the true conditions within Germany. This branch interviewed neutral visitors, scanned every organ of the German press, analyzed the letters from home that were found on dead or captured Germans. Not only did these letters contain no hints of any weakening in the national will but the women who wrote to their men at the front very rarely complained of the fierce ordeal to which they were being subjected. It was only when the final crash occurred that we learned how terrible the conditions had really been. Throughout those four ghastly years, the morale of the German people was superb. Their trust in their leaders remained, unto the very last moment, unshaken. Their obedience to their government was uniform. No word escaped them of the sufferings which they were being made to endure.”

- Harold Nicholson, author of Why Britain is at War

“Their advances showed how much the enemy’s strength was increasing, supplemented by drafts from every corner of the earth. We had fewer men to set against them, many were little more than boys, and we were short of equipment and training. It was all we could do to plug gaps with our bodies as the tide flooded in. With every attack, the enemy came forward with more powerful means, his blows were swifter and more devastating. Everyone knew we could no longer win. But we would stand firm.”

- Ernst Jünger, author of Storm of Steel, 1918

“Every 24 hours cost thousands of lives. An armistice now is the only way to save Germany from catastrophe.”

- Matthias Erzberger, German Minister of Finance, 1918

“In the end, the Americans proved decisive. By Spring 1918, 300,000 doughboys were in France, by Summer, 1,000,000. With Yanks moving into the frontlines at 250,000 a month, German morale sank and the German lines buckled.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The American soldier, averaging 146 pounds in fighting trim, was a full 15-20 pounds heavier than the war-worn British or French poilu beside him in the line in 1918.”

- General John J. Pershing, Commander of the American Expeditionary Forces, 1919

“Our men in the spring of 1918 averaged 132 pounds, 10 pounds under the 1914 standard and 20 below the fresh American divisions now arriving.”

- Field Marshal Sir Douglas Haig, British Expeditionary Force, 1918

“The German soldier of 1918 is a gaunt specter, saw prisoners at Amiens weighing under 120 pounds. Our own lads are thin, but the Yankee doughboy beside them is beef-fed and heavy.”

- Winston Churchill, 1918

“The average German frontline soldier in 1918 weighs 125 pounds, 17 pounds less than in 1914. The American soldier averages 146 pounds, a difference of 21 pounds in favor of the United States.”

- Dr. Alonzo Englebert Taylor, U.S. Food Administration

“Our divisions in March 1918 averaged 126 pounds per man, 16 pounds below 1914 norms. The enemy opposite us, especially the Americans, were noticeably heavier and stronger.”

- General Erich Ludendorff, German High Command, 1919

“By October 1918, the average weight of a German infantryman had fallen to 122-125 pounds, a loss of 15-18% of body mass since 1914. This is clinical malnutrition.”

- Prof. Dr. Georg Nicolai, German Army Medical Corps

“The French poilu is light, the Englishman lighter still, but the American? A giant beside our men, who now weigh little more than boys.”

- Crown Prince Wilhelm, heir to the German Empire, 1918

“British wounded arriving at Base Hospital No. 5 in 1918 averaged 128-132 pounds. American casualties from the same actions: 142-148 pounds. The difference in stamina was visible.”

- Dr. Harvey Cushing, U.S. Army Neurosurgeon

“After two or three years of continuous fighting and having been thrown into one battle after another, bravely facing superior numbers and superior armament, suffering hunger and privation, the time had come when one could assess the value of that singular fighting force. For a thousand years to come no one will dare to speak of heroism without recalling the German Army of World War One. As long as Germans live, they will be proud to remember that these men were the sons of their people. No other nation possessed an army in which the highest regard for personal honor had become a tradition. Twenty-six States tried to defeat this Reich but in a struggle which lasted for four years they failed, a proof of the power and strength of this Reich. We all know that the English and French did not defeat us on the field. It required a great lie in order to steal the weapons from our folk. In the four years, I never had for even just a moment the conviction or even the crushing awareness that any opponent could be superior to us. Neither Frenchmen nor Englishmen had summoned up more courage, more strength in the face of death, than the German soldier!”

- Adolf Hitler

“The German workers fought brilliantly in battle under my leadership and at home, as well, labored ceaselessly to provide munitions and war material. It was only later that some of them began to break away but the responsibility for this lies at the door of the agitators and revolutionists, not at that of the decent, patriotic section of the working classes. The conscienceless agitators are the men really responsible for Germany’s total collapse. That will be recognized someday by the working classes themselves.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“Temporarily blinded during a British gas attack, Hitler lay fretfully in a military hospital with rumors of impending revolution swirling around him as the war in which he had so fervently participated came to its conclusion.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“With the next few days came the most terrible information of my life. The rumors grew more and more persistent. What I had taken as a local affair was in reality a general revolution. In addition to this, shameful news came from the Front. They wanted to capitulate. Was such a thing possible? I was in a state of extreme agitation as I listened to the address. The war was lost, he said, and we were at the mercy of the victor. The Fatherland would have to bear heavy burdens in the future. We were to accept the terms of the armistice and trust in the magnanimity of our former enemies. It was impossible for me to stay and listen any longer. Darkness surrounded me as I staggered and stumbled back to my ward and buried my aching head into the blankets and pillow. I hadn’t cried since the day I stood beside my mother’s grave. So, all had been in vain. In vain all the sacrifices and privations, in vain the hunger and thirst for endless months, in vain those hours that we stuck to our posts even though mortal fear gripped our souls, and in vain the deaths of two million. Was this the meaning of the sacrifice that German mothers made for their Fatherland when, with heavy hearts they said goodbye to their sons who never returned? Has all this been done so that a gang of despicable criminals could lay their hands on the Fatherland? Was this why the German soldier struggled through sweltering heat and blinding snowstorm enduring hunger and thirst and cold, fatigued from sleepless nights and endless marches? Was it for this that he lived through an inferno of artillery bombardments, gasping and choking during gas attacks, neither flinching nor faltering but always thinking of his duty to defend the Fatherland against the enemy? Despicable and degenerate criminals! The more I tried to gain some clarity on this monstrous event the more my head burned with rage and shame. I knew that all was lost. Only fools, liars, or criminals could depend on the mercy of the enemy. During those nights, my hatred grew, hatred for the originators of this crime. In the days that followed, my own fate became clear to me. I decided that night that if I got my vision back, I would turn to politics.”

- Adolf Hitler

“All the effort and sacrifices made at the front had proven worthless. Jewish agitators in the homeland had succeeded in whipping up local dissatisfaction to the point that the Kaiser was driven from power. The revolutionaries then assumed power and immediately surrendered to the enemy. This was the infamous “stab in the back” that would haunt German nationalists for years to come. And it was the triggering event that caused Hitler to enter politics.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“We sacrificed 2 million dead, we had over 7.5 million wounded, and we were swindled out of victory back then through the insanity of an internal revolution. It cannot be that 2 million Germans should have fallen in vain.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Around Hitler in the atmosphere of despair and frenzy glared the lineaments of Red Revolution. Everything suddenly became clear. Germany had been stabbed in the back and clawed down by the Jews, by the profiteers and intriguers behind the Front, by the accursed Bolsheviks in their international conspiracy of Jewish intellectuals. Shining before him he saw his duty to save Germany and avenge her wrongs.”

- Winston Churchill

“In these remarkable passages from the first volume of his memoirs of the Second World War, Winston Churchill offered a penetrating insight into the searing experience of 1918-1919, the collapse of a society, a national nightmare that decisively shaped the mind of Adolf Hitler.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“World War I had been a tragedy on a dreadful scale. Sixty-five million men were mobilized, more by many millions than have ever been brought to war before, to fight a war, they had been told, of justice and honor, of national pride and of great ideals, to wage a war that would end all war, to establish an entirely new order of peace and equity in the world.”

- Charles L. Mee, author of End of Order: Versailles 1919

“The casualty rate in World War One was ten times what it had been in America’s Civil War, the bloodiest war of Western man in the nineteenth century. And at the end of World War One an influenza epidemic, spread by returning soldiers, carried off fourteen million more European and Americans.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“A generation had been decimated on the battlefields of Europe. No one had seen the likes of such slaughter before. The deaths of soldiers per day of battle were ten times greater than in the American Civil War.”

- Charles L. Mee, author of The End of Order: Versailles 1919

“The total number of fatalities for the British Empire as a whole was 921,000. If the dead were to march abreast down Whitehall, the parade would last three and a half days.”

- Norman Angell, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize

“Out of the war fought to make the world safe for democracy, the British Empire had added 950,000 square miles and millions of subjects. British gains, however, had not come without costs. British debt was fourteen times what it had been in 1914.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Even if beaten, Germany will pride itself on having resisted the entire world, no other people will be so inebriated by their defeat.”

- Anatole France, Nobel Prize in Literature

“The German soldier, unconquered, defied his enemies for over four years. The German nation will always look back with deep emotion and inexpressible feelings to the great days of the World War when, alone and forsaken by the whole world, it fought a heroic struggle against an overwhelming superiority in numbers and an overpowering mass of armaments, yet never yielded one inch until the collapse occurred for which not the man at the Front but disintegration at home was responsible.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There was no precedent for a great and powerful nation which was fighting for its existence surrendering while it still had the means to resist.”

- Sir Frederick Barton Maurice, author of The Armistice of 1918

“Former Commander-in-Chief of the Allied forces, Ferdinand Foch, admitted that Germany, instead of capitulating, could have held the line on the other side of the Rhine in November 1918. His British counterpart, Field Marshal Douglas Haig concurred, expressing his belief that the German army was capable of retiring to its own frontiers and holding the line, a reality that made it likely that the war would have continued for another year. David Lloyd George admitted after the war that all their plans were made on the assumption that the war would not conclude before 1919. Winston Churchill, in his history of World War One, estimated that it would have taken the Allies six months and heavy losses just to reach the Rhine. Having thus bought itself time, Germany might well have split the enemy coalition. Or at least ensured better terms by offering the Allies the option of continuing the bloody fight, at the cost of millions more casualties, or accepting a peace based on German withdrawal from the occupied territories. Indeed, the official post-war German investigating commission concluded that only the outbreak of the revolution prevented this continued resistance, and thus, by implication, better terms for Germany. This, for Hitler, was the key point. Was this not historically unique, not only in the suddenness of the surrender but also for the fact that no nation had ever laid down its arms while its forces were still so deep in enemy territory? In the East, Russia had been defeated, while the territory controlled by Germany seemed vast enough to absorb military setbacks and provide sufficient resources to carry on. If so many of the Allied leaders evidently thought the German situation in November 1918 was anything but hopeless, what had happened?”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“Since diplomacy had not succeeded in any promising negotiations and the military situation had become even worse in the meantime, on account of revolutionary agitation, General Ludendorff demanded that preparations be made for an armistice instead of for peace negotiations. At this critical time a strong movement began at home in favor of setting up a new government for the now necessary termination of the war. I could not ignore this movement. The principal cause of the bad conditions was to be sought in the unfavorable influence exerted upon the soldiers by the spirit predominating behind the front and in the general desire for ending the fighting and getting peace. Now the efforts of the government and the Imperial Chancellor to induce me to abdicate began. I was overthrown by my own government. The Imperial Chancellor, on his own initiative, had summarily announced my abdication.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“When the German Chancellor announced the Kaiser's abdication without the Kaiser's previous declaration of assent on the 9th of November, the German Army was not beaten but its strength had dwindled, and the enemy had fresh masses in readiness for a new attack. The conclusion of the armistice was directly impending. At this moment of the highest military tension, revolution broke out in Germany. The insurgents seized the Rhine bridges, important arsenals, and traffic centers in the rear of the army, thereby endangering the supply of ammunition and provisions while the supplies in the hands of the troops were only enough to last for a few days.”

- Paul von Hindenburg, German Army Chief of Staff, 1919

“The German government of that time proved a political failure. They had not wanted the war. On the contrary, had they wanted the war they would certainly have prepared for it differently and they would have chosen a more favorable time for it. Although they knew that war was inevitable, they failed to act at the decisive hour and, consequently, at a more propitious time.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Germany’s innocence in the World War has now been documented in every respect, and the removal of the former imperial government in its gravest hour of destiny, along with the establishment of democracy, resulted in the most despicable peace treaty the world has ever seen, which brought about the enslavement of our entire nation.”

- Alfred Rosenberg, Reich Minister for the Occupied Eastern Territories

“With the commencement of November 1918, a veritable rush was made by the Jews to capture the leading key positions in the Reich and in the federal states. No important step could be taken anywhere without brushing up against a Jew in authority.”

- Dr. F.K. Wiebe, author of Germany and the Jewish Problem

“The art of slacking was looked on as almost proof of higher intelligence and devotion to duty was considered a sign of weakness or bigotry. The administrative offices were staffed by Jews. Almost every clerk was a Jew, and every Jew was a clerk. I was amazed at this multitude of combatants who belonged to the chosen people, and I couldn’t help comparing it with their slim numbers at the front. In the business world the situation was even worse. Like leeches, they were slowly sucking the blood from the pores of the national body. As early as 1916, practically all production was under the control of Jewish finance.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Kaiser Wilhelm II stepped down and a new German Republic was proclaimed. It was this new leadership that signed the Armistice agreement on November 11th, ending the war. This group had an almost entirely Jewish leadership. The two dominant parties at the time were the Social Democrats and the German Democratic Party. After the war, they joined forces in the city of Weimar to write a new constitution. Jews were front and center in both of these parties.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“It is not surprising that Jewish politicians were playing a leading role, even during World War One, in all those movements which aimed at undermining the political and military strength of Germany.”

- Dr. F.K. Wiebe, author of Germany and the Jewish Problem

“Among the elements who carry on the revolution, Jews have played a dominant role.”

- Rudolf Schay, author of Jews in German Politics

“In this struggle I set aside all that was personal. I consciously sacrificed myself and my throne in the belief that, by so doing, I was best serving the interests of my beloved Fatherland. The sacrifice was in vain. My departure brought us neither better armistice conditions nor better peace terms, nor did it prevent civil war. On the contrary, it hastened and intensified in the most pernicious manner the disintegration of the army and the nation. For thirty years the army was my pride. For it I lived, upon it I labored. And now, after four and a half brilliant years of war with unprecedented victories, it was forced to collapse by the stab in the back from the dagger of the revolutionists at the very moment when peace was within reach!”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“The people have been betrayed. The Berlin government has compelled an entire victorious army to bend the knee and lay down its arms in order to offer up the ancient territory of the Reich as a pasture for the Jews and international bankers. The people are exploited. All the nations of the world have pounced on them like a flock of rapacious ravens with the abetment of those who profess to be the government of the Reich.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Suppose the United States was at war today with the Soviet Union and we were winning. And we told the Soviet Union we offer you peace terms, let's forget the whole thing. And all of a sudden Red China came into the war as an ally of the Soviet Union and throwing them into the war brought about our defeat. A crushing defeat, with reparations the likes of which man’s imagination cannot encompass. Imagine, then, after that defeat, if we found out that it was the Chinese in this country, our Chinese citizens, who all the time we thought were loyal citizens working with us were selling us out to the Soviet Union, and that it was through them that Red China was brought into the war against us. How would we feel in the United States against the Chinese? I don't think that one of them would dare show his face on any street. There wouldn't be lamp posts enough to take care of them. Imagine how we would feel. Well, that's how the Germans felt towards these Jews. From 1905 on, when the first Communist revolution in Russia failed and the Jews had to scramble out of Russia, they all went to Germany. Germany gave them refuge and they were treated very nicely. And here they sold Germany down the river for no reason at all other than they wanted Palestine as a so-called Jewish commonwealth.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“One would have to have a heart of steel to not feel sympathy for the poor Germans and, by the same token, to not hate the Jews.”

- Paul de Lagarde, German Biblical Scholar

“If the Germans did not much like Jewish ways before the war, they still had a policy of live and let live. But after the war, Germans in the great majority were outraged by what they had seen and suffered. When Hitler denounced Jewish-Communist sabotage, he was only echoing the people’s outrage. There was not a single German family that had not suffered from atrocities caused by the Jews.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“Who is constantly agitating in these lands? Who introduces one unrest after another to the German homeland? The international Jew! It came to them not by chance nor out of the blue. Nor was it due to intolerance, excited stupidity, or ignorance that this patient German people gradually began to feel a boundless hatred against the international Jew. As long as he went about his trade, as long as he worked like everyone else, fine. But then, after the war, he grew large, turned megalomaniacal, and secretly usurped everything, politics, science, literature, theater, film, all the things that make up the spirit of a country and its people.”

- Wilfrid Bade, author of Conquering Berlin

“If at the beginning of the war twelve or fifteen thousand of these Hebraic corrupters of the people were held under poison gas as had happened to hundreds of thousands of our best German workers in the field, then the sacrifice of millions at the Front would not have been in vain. On the contrary, if twelve thousand of these scoundrels had been eliminated in time, it would have saved the lives of perhaps a million decent men, men who would have been of great value for the future. But it was in accordance with bourgeois statesmanship to subject millions to a bloody end on the battlefield, all without batting an eye, while they looked upon twelve or fifteen thousand traitors, profiteers, usurers, and swindlers as precious national treasures and thus openly proclaiming their inviolability.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There were about 600,000 Jews in Germany at the start of World War One, a war that ended in the deaths of over two million Germans. Hitler argued that killing twelve or fifteen thousand “Hebrew corrupters” at the start of the war by the same poison gas that fell on the German troops in the battlefield would have spared a million lives and led to German victory. Not all the Jews or even most of them, just one or two percent would have sufficed to subvert their pernicious aims. But this seems to be his last such reference in any documented writing or speech. In a sense, this exception proves the rule. If Hitler had wanted to speak of killing the Jews, he surely would have. Since we find no such talk after 1925 or even during the Second World War, we must assume that he in fact never intended their deaths. The two most contentious words that Hitler used regarding the Jews were “ausrotten” and “vernichten”. English sources always translate these as intent to exterminate, destroy, or annihilate the Jews but this is another deception. None of his actual words demands mass killing or even any killing at all. If the Jews have been driven out of Germany, they have indeed been exterminated or driven beyond the border. If their control over the economy has been terminated, their power has indeed been annihilated or brought to nothing. If Jewish society has been removed, it may rightly be said to have been destroyed, un-built, or deconstructed. Hitler’s tough talk was never any different than that of any world leader when confronting a mortal enemy. President Obama often spoke of destroying the cancer of the Islamic State, but no one accused him of attempted genocide.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“In November 1916, the World Zionist Organization submitted a proposition along the following lines to Great Britain: The World Zionist Organization proposed that that organization use its influence amongst the World Jewry to bring the United States of America into World War I on the side of the Allies, provided that Great Britain in exchange for this service would set aside the territory known as Palestine, then held under a joint trusteeship by Great Britain and France, and to permit the establishment of the State of Israel in that trusteeship held territory. In November 1917, the White Paper called the Balfour Agreement was promulgated, France having agreed to the terms of the proposition. The Balfour Agreement succeeded in bringing the United States of America into World War I in May 1917, along with the surrender of the sovereignty of this country. The State of Israel, established under the terms of the Balfour Agreement, is holding Great Britain and France to the conditions of that agreement. A scheme that reveals how the actions of all nations in the world are dominated at one and the same time by the operators of the religion of Judaism, a political scheme that resulting devastating effects of which have no parallel in world history, a scheme uncalled for and unnecessary for the welfare of humanity and the progress of civilization, a scheme that will be listed in history as one of the acts of iniquity created by the operators of the religion of Judaism.”

- Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

“The Balfour Declaration of 1917, which the Allies judged indispensable if they wished to obtain the support of Jewish finance and the Jewish press in the United States, would grant the Zionists a homeland at the expense of the Arabs.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The deal was initiated during the later part of 1916, well before Wilson’s decision to go to war. Apparently, the deal was this: bring the U.S. into the war and we will promise you your Jewish homeland. Such was the contract with Jewry.”

- Howard Temperley, author of History of the Peace Conference of Paris

“The decisive influence in winning the Wilson Administration over to war was that of the Zionists. England had won their help by promising to establish a national home for Jews in Palestine if Jews exercised their influence in Washington in favor of an active American military intervention in the European war. The decision was facilitated by the fact that their Jewish kinsmen were able to seize power in Russia in 1917 by the Bolshevik Revolution. The British Foreign Secretary handed over to Baron Rothschild a government statement (Balfour Declaration) concerning the establishment of a national home for Jews in Palestine.”

- Georg Franz-Willing, Institute for Historical Review

“This was an ambiguously worded letter sent by British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Baron Lionel Rothschild of the famous banking family expressing British support for Jewish emigration to Palestine. A great deal of intrigue surrounded this declaration, including a pledge by leading Jews to use their influence to bring America into the war on the British side in return for a British promise to allow the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“That it is in purpose a definite contract with Jewry is beyond question. In spirit it is a pledge that, in return for services to be rendered by Jewry, the British Government would use their best endeavors to secure Palestine.”

- Howard Temperley, author of History of the Peace Conference of Paris

“The Balfour Declaration was merely Great Britain's promise to pay the Zionists what they had agreed upon as a consideration for getting the United States into the war.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“Britain leveraged Jewish support through the Balfour Declaration of November 1917, which promised the Zionists a homeland in Palestine. It was their reward for their having brought the U.S. into the conflict some seven months earlier.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“It was the most incredible piece of opportunism. You had an impoverished would-be scientist, Chaim Weizmann, who somehow gets to England. Meets a few people, seduces them, he has such great charm and conviction. He gets to Balfour and he unbelievably persuades Balfour and Lloyd George, the Prime Minister, and most of the ministers that this idea of a national home for Jews should be allowed to take place.”

- Jacob Rothschild

“In 1917, Zionism won a decisive victory with the publication of the Balfour Declaration by the British Government which promised unreserved British support of the endeavor to create a Jewish National Home in Palestine.”

- Dr. F.K. Wiebe, author of Germany and the Jewish Problem

“The best and perhaps the only way to induce the American President to come into the war was to secure the cooperation of Zionist Jews by promising them Palestine and thus enlist and mobilize the hitherto unsuspectedly powerful forces of the Zionist Jews in America and elsewhere in favor of the Allies on a quid pro quo basis.”

- Samuel Landman, author of History of Zionism

“Israel won the war. We made it, thrived on it, and profited from it. It was our supreme revenge on Christianity.”

- Albert von Mensdorff, Austrian Ambassador to London, 1918

“It was the Jews themselves that convinced me of the direct relation between the international Jew and war. They explained to me the means by which the Jew controlled the war, how they had the money, how they had cornered all the basic materials needed to fight the war. They said that the Jews had started the war, that they would continue it as long as they wished, and that until the Jew stopped the war, it could not be stopped.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew

“The Zionist leaders gave us a definite promise that if the Allies committed themselves to a national home for the Jews in Palestine, they would do their best to rally Jewish sentiment and support throughout the world to the Allied cause. They kept their word.”

- David Lloyd George, British Prime Minister

"I am, of course, a Zionist and have been ever since the Balfour Declaration.”

- Winston Churchill

“The Jewish bankers in London and New York had Britain over a barrel and found it easy to extract the Balfour Declaration, which promised them a Jewish homeland.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“Pledges and promises were made during the War. They were made because it was considered they would be of value to us in our struggle to win the War. It was considered that the support which the Jews could give us all over the world, and particularly in the United States, would be a definite palpable advantage.”

- Winston Churchill, 1922

“It was believed that if Great Britain declared for the fulfillment of Zionist aspirations in Palestine under her own pledge, one effect would be that such a declaration would have a potent influence upon world Jewry and secure for the Entente the aid of Jewish financial interests. It was believed, further, that it would greatly influence American opinion in favor of the Allies. Such were the chief considerations which impelled the British Government towards making a contract with Jewry. The Balfour Declaration certainly rallied world Jewry, as a whole, to the side of the Entente.”

- Howard Temperley, author of History of the Peace Conference of Paris, 1924

“The Balfour Declaration of 1917, which the Allies judged indispensable if they wished to obtain the support of Jewish finance and the Jewish press in the United States and force Woodrow Wilson’s hand, would grant the Zionists a homeland at the expense of the Arabs. Despite the fact that the Arabs made up more than 90% of the population of Palestine in 1918, they would never succeed in throwing off the Israeli web woven by Balfour.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“This short letter from UK foreign secretary Arthur Balfour to Lionel Rothschild was remarkable. It promised a land that it did not possess, and that was already occupied by someone else.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“There shall be no annexations, no contributions, no punitive damages. People are not to be handed about from one sovereignty to another by an international conference. Self-determination is not a mere phrase. Every territorial settlement involved in this war must be made in the interest and for the benefit of the population concerned, and not as part of any mere adjustment or compromise of claims amongst rival States.”

- Woodrow Wilson, 28th U.S. President, 1918

“President Wilson stated before Congress that the war was not to be terminated by an act of revenge, and that no nation and no people should be robbed or penalized, and he added that there shall be no annexations, no contributions, no punitive damages. It was stated on behalf of the Allied and Associated Powers that President Wilson's Fourteen Points were to be the sole basis for the contemplated peace.”

- General Ritter von Epp, Reich Governor in Bavaria

“The German government accepts the terms laid down by President Wilson for the purpose of bringing about a peace of justice.”

- Maximilian von Baden, German Chancellor, 1918

“The British and French, after four years of bloodletting that had cost them together two million dead and six million wounded, balked at Wilson’s mild terms.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Relying on Wilson’s guarantee, Germany evacuated the enemy territory occupied by her and surrendered her weapons, in other words, made herself defenseless.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“It is simply the personal misfortune of the Germans that they fell for Mr. Wilson.”

- Henry Cabot Lodge, U.S. Senator of Massachusetts

“The principle of self-determination was the very basis of the armistice, under which Germany had agreed to lay down her arms.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“The main principles of Wilson’s Fourteen Points were a non-vindictive peace, national self-determination, government by the consent of the governed, an end of secret treaties, and an association of nations strong enough to check aggression and keep the peace in the future. Faced with ever increasing American reinforcements of troops and supplies and a starvation blockade imposed by the Allies, Germany decided to end World War One by signing an armistice on November 11, 1918. The parties agreed to a pre-armistice contract that bound the Allies to make the final peace treaty conform to Wilson’s Fourteen Points. The Treaty of Versailles was a deliberate violation of the pre-armistice contract.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“To understand the German outrage, one must view Versailles through German eyes. As of November 11, 1918, Germans did not see themselves as defeated. German armies were in retreat in the West, but no Allied soldiers stood on German soil.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“American president Woodrow Wilson secured an armistice to the First World War, which had senselessly destroyed millions of lives, by promising Germany that if she agreed to an armistice there would be no territorial losses for Germany and no reparations. When Germany had agreed to the armistice, it was Germany that occupied territories of the opposing camp. There were no foreign troops on German territory. As soon as Germany disengaged, the British put into effect a food blockade that forced starving Germans to submit to the exploitative Versailles Treaty which violated every promise that President Wilson had made.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“There was scarcely a promise Wilson made to the Germans at the time of the armistice that was not broken or a principle of his that he did not violate.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“We know that we lost the war because of America. America also took part in the fateful negotiations at Versailles and misled us with the Fourteen Points.”

- Prof. Friedrich Schönemann, German University of Politics

“President Wilson is a hypocrite and the Versailles Treaty is the vilest crime in history.”

- Philipp Scheidemann, Minister President of Germany

“Because of this broken pledge, which alone made possible the imposed Treaty of Versailles, countries were torn apart, cultures were destroyed, and the economic life of all was ruined. The German nation once believed this man and had to pay for this trust with political and economic ruin.”

- Adolf Hitler

“President Woodrow Wilson was strongly influenced by his Jewish backers. Hitler never forgot who it was that pressured Wilson into taking sides against Germany in 1917.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Today we know that a group of self-serving financiers stood behind Wilson. They used this paralytic professor to lead America into a war from which they hoped to profit.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Today, men do not appreciate what Versailles meant to the Germans who, triumphant in the East, believed they had laid down their arms and accepted an armistice and peace in the West based on Wilson’s Fourteen Points.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Threatened by the upstart nation’s achievements, Britain and France, countries that disproportionately possessed the great land areas of the world, had forced Germany into an unwinnable struggle against all other great powers. Unprepared, without a clear goal or powerful motivating idea, Germany had been ground down by a material war of attrition. The home front, reduced to starvation by the pitiless British hunger blockade, had collapsed, delivering Germany to its enemies.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“America, in so far as it is possible at present to judge events, did not contribute toward bringing on the World War. But there can be no doubt that America’s entry into the war and the enormous supplies of ammunition and especially of war materials which preceded her entry, seriously hurt the chance of the Central Powers to bring the war to a successful termination by force of arms. On the basis of extensive proofs, all of Wilson’s reasons for America’s entry into the war were fictitious. It was far more a case of acting solely in the interest of Wall Street high finance. The great profit derived by America from the World War consists in the fact that the United States was able to attract to itself nearly 50% of all the gold in the world so that now the dollar, instead of the English pound, determines the world’s exchange rate. But here also no reproach is at all justified since any other nation in a position to do so would have rejoiced in attracting to itself this increase of gold and of prestige in the world’s money market. Just as Germany objects with perfect justification to having had her peaceful labors combated by the Entente, not with peaceful but with warlike means, so also, she must enter constant protest against America’s violation of rights at the close of the World War.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“World financial leadership had passed to a United States that had profited from selling to the Allies while avoiding heavy combat until the Summer of 1918. America had shown herself to be a mighty military power, perhaps the greatest. From three hundred thousand men in arms in 1917, she had raised an army of four million and transported two million soldiers to France where they had been decisive in the final victory. Britain had ceased building warships in 1918. America had just begun. By 1921, the United States had become the first nation in a century to achieve naval parity with Great Britain.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“After America had entered the war, Germany agreed to an armistice on the basis of President Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points which seemed to offer a fair peace without a victory for either side. But this turned out to be a bait-and-switch operation, since once Germany had withdrawn its army from French territory and given up its powerful naval forces, the Allies then imposed a brutal starvation blockade upon the weakened country inflicting many hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths until the new German government finally accepted very harsh peace terms. These included the dismemberment and occupation of portions of their country, permanent military weakness, and acceptance of the entire guilt of the war, as well as paying gigantic future financial reparations to the victorious Allies.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Treatment of the Germans at the Peace Conference, as is well known, was brutally harsh. They expected and were promised that the conference would be a fair settlement of the legitimate war claims of all belligerents, particularly given the complex and convoluted nature of the outbreak of hostilities. We recall: the Archduke was assassinated by a Serb in June 1914, the Russian army mobilized and massed on the German border in July, a threatened Germany declared war on Russia in August, a Franco-Russian Pact required a simultaneous declaration against France, and Britain declared war on Germany as soon as its army crossed into Belgium. By the time of the Peace Conference, Wilson and his team had decided that Germany alone was responsible for the war and thus had to bear the full burden of reparations.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Lloyd George made good on his pledge that Germany be made to bear the full cost of the war, to include the pensions of Allied soldiers. But Wilson’s public pledge of no indemnities had first to be circumvented.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Germany is going to pay. We will get everything you can squeeze out of a lemon and a bit more. The Germans should hand over everything they own.”

- Sir Eric Campbell Geddes, First Lord of the Admiralty, 1918

“Though Germany’s fate was to be decided, no German had been invited, for the Allies had come to Paris to punish them as the guilty nation responsible for destroying the peace.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The goal was the destruction of German economic life and the plundering of German economic strength, as well as the making defenseless of the nation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Away in Versailles, the German delegates to the Peace Conference waited like prisoners behind wire and partitions to be informed as to the terms of the Treaty, which they had no option but to sign. Seven million Germans were to be lost to Germany by expatriation, and so inconceivable a sum of money was to be paid by way of war indemnity that it exceeded the total wealth of the Reich. The work of whole generations would not suffice to pay it.”



- Pvt. Ernst Schmidt, German Wehrmacht

“When German representatives were summoned to Paris to receive the terms of the Allies, they were stunned at the amputations to be forced upon them.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The fantastic political and economic burdens imposed by that Treaty have entirely disillusioned the German people and annihilated its belief in justice.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Added to this monument of inequity was the Allied insistence that the Germans accept the exclusive guilt for WWI. History has since amply demonstrated that the Pan-Slavs of St. Petersburg and the crabby little lawyer president of France, Raymond Poincaré, were the ones primarily responsible for the war.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“It is demanded of us that we admit ourselves to be the only ones guilty of the war. Such a confession in my mouth would be a lie. We are far from declining any responsibility for this great world war but we energetically deny that Germany and its people, who were convinced that they were making a war of defense, were alone guilty.”

- Ulrich von Brockdorff-Rantzau, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany

“The forced admission of German war guilt in the Treaty of Versailles would have been a colossal political blunder even if it had been true, and it was not true.”

- Capt. Russell Grenfell, author of Unconditional Hatred: German War Guilt

“Germany did not plot a European war, did not want one, and made genuine, though too belated, efforts to avert one. It was primarily Russia’s general mobilization, made when Germany was trying to bring Austria to settlement, which precipitated the final catastrophe, causing Germany to mobilize and bring war. The verdict of the Versailles Treaty that Germany and her allies were responsible for the war, in view of the evidence now available, is historically unsound.”

- Dr. Sidney B. Fay, author of The Origins of the World War

“We can feel all the power of hate we must encounter in this assembly. The hundreds of thousands of non-combatants who have perished since November 11th by reason of the blockade were killed with cold blood after our adversaries had conquered and victory had been assured to them. Think of that when you speak of guilt and punishment.”

- Ulrich von Brockdorff-Rantzau, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany

“This international conference dealing with Germany’s fate without German participation outrages all the principles for which these gentlemen claim they have gone to war against Germany. The Allies told us nothing but lies. We were insane to listen to them and to lay down our arms before concluding peace.”

- Gustav Stresemann, German Chancellor

“Hitler argued that Germany had been dealt with unjustly at Versailles after she laid down her arms.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“In war you learn your lessons, and they stay learned but the tuition fees are high.”



- Ernst Jünger, author of Storm of Steel

“Germany was knocked to the ground back then by a band of conspirators, then we received the bill for our naivete. Not a single promise was kept by the victors.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Naturally the victors had little desire to see the web of brazen lies which they had told in order to lead their peoples into war exposed. Nor did they wish to see overturned the harsh peace they imposed on the defeated, lest they be denied the billions of marks in reparations they had planned to exact.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“In 1920, the Allies would set the final bill for reparations at 32 billion gold marks, an impossible sum. Under the war guilt clause, Germany was forced to confess to and accept full responsibility for causing the war and all the damage done. The Kaiser was declared a war criminal to be arrested and prosecuted. Forcing the Germans to confess to a historic crime and agree to a lie, that they alone were to blame for the war, was as foolish as it was unjust. The effect on the German psyche of forcing the nation to confess to a crime Germans did not believe they had committed was poisonous.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“When the war was ended and the Germans went to the Paris Peace Conference in 1919, there were 117 Jews there as a delegation representing the Jews headed by Bernard Baruch. I was there, I ought to know.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“After amassing a fortune on the New York Stock Exchange, Bernard Baruch impressed President Woodrow Wilson by managing the nation’s economic mobilization in World War I as chairman of the War Industries Board. He advised Wilson during the Paris Peace Conference.”

- Wikipedia

“At the beginning of 1919, diplomatic activity in Paris became the main focus of the various attempts to fulfill Jewish aspirations.”

- Hayim Ben-Sasson, author of The History of the Jews

“The victorious nations convened in Paris in January 1919 and would negotiate for well more than a year before all treaties were resolved and signed. Notably, the American Jewish Congress was there as its own delegation.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Seeing that the direction of our post-war historical destiny was now openly controlled by the Jews, it’s impossible to admit that defective knowledge was the sole cause of our misfortune. Rather, we must conclude that our people were intentionally driven to ruin. From this point of view, we find that the apparent foolishness of our nation’s leadership in foreign policy was really a shrewd, ice-cold logic, carried out in service of the Jewish idea of and struggle for world domination.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Jews at that peace conference, when they were cutting up Germany and parceling out Europe to all these nations who claimed a right to certain parts of European territory, said how about Palestine for us? And they produced this Balfour Declaration. So the Germans, for the first time, realized why the United States came into the war. The Germans realized that they had been defeated and suffered the terrific reparations that were slapped onto them because the Zionists wanted Palestine and were determined to get it at any cost.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“When a new era dawned once more in Germany, the Jews would meet their fate in no uncertain terms. They had syphoned off some eighty billion out of the country. They would have to repay all of this, the government must start by demanding fifteen billion immediately. They would have to forfeit everything, their art collections, their houses, all their property. They would have to be removed once and for all from all their public offices, they must be thrown completely to the ground.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, German Emperor, 1919

“It is true that there were also numbers of non-Jewish Germans who both during and after the war committed treason on strictly Jewish lines. But the Jewish percentage in this dastardly political work is not only relative but actually incomparably higher. In fact, the percentage is so abnormally great that the list of non-Jewish perpetrators is almost insignificant.”

- Dr. F.K. Wiebe, author of Germany and the Jewish Problem

“Of all the collectivities whose interests were furthered at the Peace Conference, the Jews had perhaps the most resourceful and certainly the most influential exponents. There were Jews from Palestine, from Poland, Russia, the Ukraine, Rumania, Greece, Britain, Holland, and Belgium, but the largest and most brilliant contingent was sent by the United States. Henceforth, the world will be governed by the Anglo-Saxon peoples who, in turn, are swayed by their Jewish elements.”

- Dr. Emile Dillon, author of The Inside Story of the Peace Conference, 1920

“In the final drafting of this peace agreement, Jewish interests were given an inexplicably high priority.”

- Benton L. Bradberry, author of The Myth of German Villainy

“The victorious nations convened in Paris in January 1919, and the American Jewish Congress was there as its own delegation. One might reasonably ask: Why do Zionists get their own delegation at all? The Jewish aim was neither a just implementation of peace nor fair treatment of Germany but rather to maximize benefit to the various Jewish communities of Europe and the United States.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Peace Treaty of Versailles did not seem to be for the purpose of restoring peace to mankind but rather to perpetuate hatred.”

- Adolf Hitler

“All in all, what emerges from the first war and the subsequent peace conference is a picture of British and American supplication to Jewish interests. Indeed, the prime beneficiaries of the war were Jews, both in America and in Europe generally.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“A considerable number of delegates believed that the real influences behind the Anglo-Saxon peoples were semitic.”

- Dr. Emile Dillon, author of The Inside Story of the Peace Conference, 1920

“Mr. Wilson, while President, was very close to the Jews. His administration, as everyone knows, was predominantly Jewish.”

- The Dearborn Independent, 1921

“Woodrow Wilson was shown to be the first American President elected with the full backing of the Jewish lobby and he responded by placing several Jews into leading roles in his administration. They were also seen as having decisive influence at the time of Wilson’s declaration of war in April 1917. America, which had no legitimate interest in the battles in Europe, was drawn in by Wilson’s compliance with Jewish demands.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Wilson had induced the German people to capitulate by the promise, soon to be broken, of a peace without annexations and indemnities. Capitulation and revolution delivered the German Empire to the mercy of the vengeful victors. Germany was not allowed to take part in the peace negotiations. The victors alone decided the conditions of peace in a procedure without precedent in European history. One of the inhuman conditions of capitulation was the hunger blockade against Germany, which was continued by French demand until the Versailles Treaty came into force in January 1920. Because of its long-term effects, the hunger blockade imposed by the British was more decisive in defeating the Central Powers than was wartime military pressure.”

- Georg Franz-Willing, Institute for Historical Review

“During the First World War, the Germans felt betrayed by the German Jews who had not objected to the fact that Jewry, in exchange for Palestine, put pressure on President Wilson for the United States to enter the war on the side of the United Kingdom so as to ensure the Allies victory. It was also Jewry that imposed on Germany the Treaty of Versailles and the food and economic blockade that killed hundreds of thousands of women, children, and old people.”

- Pierre Simon, The Unz Review

“Germany lost the war chiefly through the strangling effects of the Allied blockade which starved both the German people and German industry to the point of general collapse.”

- T. Lothrop Stoddard, author of Present-Day Europe

“The signing of the armistice on November 11, 1918, did not lift the blockade against Germany. Months after the end of the First World War, the Allied governments allowed no food to reach millions of starving people in Germany.”

- Charles C. Tansill, author of Backdoor to War

“The British blockade treated the whole of Germany as if it were a beleaguered fortress and avowedly sought to starve the whole population into submission.”

- Winston Churchill

“We did everything in our power to starve the women and children of Germany.”

- Duff Cooper, British Secretary of State for War

“By 1918, approximately 763,000 Germans had died of malnutrition and sickness resulting from the blockade. These Germans were children, women, and old men, the weakest members of society.”

- Prof. H.C. Peterson, author of Propaganda for War

“Nearly 800,000 non-combatants died in Germany from starvation or diseases directly attributed to under-nourishment. The biggest mortality was among children between the ages of five and fifteen, where the deathrate increased by fifty-five percent. Such, for those who do not possess it, is the effect of sea power.”

- Arthur Bryant, author of Unfinished Victory

“The birth rate in the great towns of Germany has changed places with the death rate. It is tolerably certain that more people have died among the civil population from the direct effects of the war than have died on the battlefield.”

- The Daily News, 1919

“Why kill Germans when we can starve them?”

- Sen. Key Pittman, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations

“Please inform the Prime Minister that in my opinion food must be sent into this area by the Allies without delay. The mortality amongst women, children, and sick is most grave and sickness due to hunger is spreading. The attitude of the population is becoming one of despair and the people feel that an end by bullets is preferable to death by starvation.”

- Field Marshal Herbert Plumer, Commander of the British Expeditionary Force

“It is estimated that approximately 800,000 Germans perished because of the Allied naval blockade. Its architect and chief advocate had been the First Lord of the Admiralty, Winston Churchill. His confessed aim had been to starve the whole German population into submission.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Churchill’s starvation blockade was without modern precedent. To deny food to women and children was a violation of international law and a transgression against human rights.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“We are enforcing the blockade with rigor and Germany is near starvation. My aim is to starve the whole population, men, women, and children, old and young, wounded and sound, into submission.”

- Winston Churchill, 1919

“The starvation blockade of the First Lord Winston Churchill was probably the most effective weapon employed on either side in the conflict. About 750,000 German civilians succumbed to hunger and diseases caused by malnutrition.”

- Ralph Raico, author of The World at War

“The blockade was responsible for the deaths of thousands of men, women, and children after the Germans laid down their weapons and surrendered their warships.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The number of deaths due to hunger and malnutrition is estimated at 800,000 for 1919 alone. Adolf Hitler, then an unknown soldier, experienced the famine which lasted throughout the war and in those early postwar years.”

- Georg Franz-Willing, Institute for Historical Review

“Why did the Germans sign? Germany faced invasion and death by starvation if she refused. With her merchant ships and even Baltic fishing boats sequestered and the blockade still in force, Germany could not feed her people. When Germany asked permission to buy 2.5 million tons of food, the request was denied. From November 11th through the peace conference, the blockade was maintained.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Germany eventually signed the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919, because she faced death by starvation and invasion if she refused. With the naval blockade still in force and her merchant ships sequestered, Germany could not feed her people. United States warships now supported the blockade. With German families starving, Bolshevik uprisings in several German cities, and Allied forces prepared to march on Berlin, Germany was forced to capitulate.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“We had such high hopes for this adventure. We believed God called us and now we are doing hell’s dirtiest work.”

- Henry White, U.S. Ambassador to France

“It will remain forever a terrible precedent in modern history that against all pledges, all precedents, and all traditions, the representatives of Germany were never even heard. Nothing was left to them but to sign a treaty at a moment when famine and exhaustion and threat of revolution made it impossible not to sign it.”

- Francesco Nitti, Prime Minister of Italy

“You simply cannot uphold and proclaim a signature to represent sanctified law when it was extorted by holding a pistol to the signatory’s head and by threatening to starve millions of human beings if he failed to comply!”

- Adolf Hitler

“A signature obtained by extortion is invalid. This tyrannical treaty heralds a new war.”

- Gustav Stresemann, German Chancellor

“We must never forget it is only a scrap of paper. Treaties based on violence can keep their validity only so long as force exists. Do not lose hope. The resurrection day comes.”

- Vorwärts, German newspaper

“Were I a German Minister, I should sign the Treaty of Versailles only after making it clear that my signature was obtained under compulsion.”

- Ramsay MacDonald, former British Prime Minister

“Men who believe in the rule of law believe in the sanctity of contract. But a contract in which one party is not allowed to be heard and is forced to sign at the point of a gun is invalid. Germany signed the Treaty of Versailles only when threatened that, should she refuse, the country would be invaded and her people further starved.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“This treaty, which crushed Europe’s foremost power beneath a burden of shame and reparations, which amputated vital territories from the body of the nation and rendered it defenseless against enemies within and without, at length was successful only in provoking a new and inevitable European war. The intelligent minds of Europe foresaw the consequences of this treaty even before it was imposed. One of the principal negotiators, Britain’s David Lloyd George, warned the treaty makers at Paris in 1919.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“If peace is made under these conditions, it will be the source of a new war. We shall have to do the whole thing over again in 25 years’ time at three times the cost.”

- David Lloyd George, British Prime Minister, 1919

“We are not going to make a just and lasting peace by these methods. We are laying the foundations for future wars.”

- Jan Smuts, Prime Minister of South Africa

“A humiliated and torn German nation condemned to economic misery would be a constant danger to world peace, just as a protected German nation whose inalienable rights and subsistence are safeguarded would be a strong pillar of such world peace. May those who are in power today think beyond this day and consider the future of mankind. Their responsibility is enormous. Today, an altogether new order can be created for the benefit of all peoples. Short-sighted misuse of that power can ruin everything.”

- Ludwig Quidde, German People’s Party

“The policy of reducing Germany to servitude for a generation, of degrading the lives of millions of human beings, and of depriving a whole nation of happiness should be abhorrent and detestable.”

- John Maynard Keynes, Economist

“John Maynard Keynes, who was with the British delegation, would return home to write The Economic Consequences of the Peace, the savage book charging the Allied leaders with having crafted a vindictive peace that must, by crushing Germany with debt, set the stage for a new war.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“This is not peace, it is an armistice for twenty years.”

- Marshal Ferdinand Foch, Chief of Staff of the French Army

“The dilemma is this: treaty revision or a new war.”

- Benito Mussolini, Prime Minister of Italy

“The Versailles Treaty menaces the existence of civilization.”

- Robert Lansing, U.S. Secretary of State, 1919

“The Treaty of Versailles contains provisions which will ultimately make for war, not peace, in Europe.”

- Herbert Hoover, 31st U.S. President

“The victor can have vengeance or he may have peace, but he cannot have both.”

- Thomas A. Bailey, author of Woodrow Wilson and the Lost Peace

“Versailles had created not only an unjust but an unsustainable peace. Wedged between a brooding Bolshevik Russia and a humiliated Germany were six new nations: Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Czechoslovakia. The last two held five million Germans captive.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The Treaty of Versailles is sometimes said to be the beginning of the Second World War. The Versailles Treaty crushed Germany beneath a burden of shame and reparations, stole vital German territories, and rendered Germany defenseless against enemies from within and without.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“The port city of Danzig, German for centuries, was declared a Free City and placed under League of Nations administration and Polish control. East Prussia was separated from Germany by a Polish Corridor that put a million Germans under Polish rule. Versailles stripped from Germany one-tenth of her people and one-eighth of her territory. Germany’s overseas empire, the third largest on earth, was wholly confiscated. All private property of German citizens in German colonies was declared forfeit. Germany’s rivers were internationalized and she was forced to open her home market to Allied imports but denied equal access to Allied markets. Territories cut away, colonies gone, Germany was to have her limbs broken so she could never fight again. Germany was forbidden ever again to build armored cars, tanks, heavy artillery, submarines, or an air force. The High Seas Fleet was seized as war booty, as was the German merchant fleet. The General Staff was abolished and the army restricted to one hundred thousand men. Germany was to remain forever naked to her enemies.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The draconian terms of the Versailles Treaty, which many believe was directly responsible for the Second World war, had reduced German territory from 208,830 to 181,699 square miles. This led to immense suffering in Germany as the reduced territory put strains on its ability to feed its population.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“The Treaty of Versailles forced Germany to cede 73,485 square kilometers of her territory, inhabited by 7,325,000 people, to neighboring States. The Saar territory and other regions to the west of the Rhine were occupied by foreign troops and were to remain occupied for fifteen years until a plebiscite was held. The costs of the occupation of the Saar territory totaling 3.64 billion gold Marks had to be paid by Germany. The Versailles Treaty forced Germany to disarm almost completely. The Treaty abolished the general draft, prohibited all artillery and tanks, allowed a volunteer army of only 100,000 troops and officers, and abolished the air force.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“The largest agricultural areas of our nation were lost and areas which were vital for the food supply of the nation were disposed of, which was outright treason! They talked of the right of self-determination for every nation, of self-government by the people. And what did we get? World peace, but world peace in exchange for the demise of our nation. Disarmament, but only the disarmament of Germany so that it could be plundered. Seventeen million Germans suffer under foreign rule. We have been rendered defenseless and thus deprived of our rights. We have become the pariah of the world. What are our organs of government today other than the means by which foreign powers tyrannize us? They promised to give the German People equal rights and what happened? The wrong done to us in these five years can never be erased from our history. All that was great, noble and sacred has been defiled. They had the impertinence to put German heroes on trial, to parade them in chains, men whose only crime was that they fought for their fatherland and who were made the object of the scorn of the entire world.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Without considering the ethnographical aspect of the case, numerous German cities and large areas of purely German territory are being handed over to Poland merely in order that Poland should possess suitable military frontiers against Germany or important railway junctions. Districts which at various times during centuries have been separated from Poland or over which Poland never ruled are now being indiscriminately allotted to her. The acceptance of the suggested settlement would therefore signify a violation of large and undeniably German districts. Such a settlement would, moreover, be contrary to the Wilsonian principle that in settling national questions care must be exercised to avoid introducing new or perpetuating old elements of discord and antagonism that would be likely in time to break the peace of Europe and consequently of the world.”

- Observations of the German Peace Delegation on the Peace Conditions, 1919

“In 1919, the Allies at Versailles formed a new country called Czechoslovakia.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“At Paris, 3.25 million German inhabitants had been transferred to the new Czechoslovakia in a flagrant disregard of Wilson’s ideal of self-determination.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“The worst offense was the subjection of over three million Germans to Czech rule.”

- H.N. Brailsford, author of After the Peace, 1920

“Czechoslovakia was a multiethnic, multilingual, multicultural, Catholic-Protestant conglomerate that had never before existed.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, author of Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War

“Speaking of Czechoslovakia, this State is a democracy, that is to say, it was founded on democratic principles. The majority of its people were simply forced to submit to the structure construed at Versailles without anyone asking for its opinion. As a “true democracy” this State immediately began to suppress the majority of its people, to abuse them, and to rob them of their inalienable rights.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The Czechs numbered 47% of the population of Czechoslovakia. It was only by annexing the Slovaks, much against their expressed will, into a hyphenated nation which had never existed historically that they suddenly became a majority. In fact, there were more Germans in Czechoslovakia than Slovaks. But by clever gerrymandering devices the Czechs maintained a parliamentary majority and exercised an oppressive rule which drove the German minority into a rebellious and disloyal nationalism.”

- Erik von Kuehnelt-Leddihn, author of The Intelligent American’s Guide to Europe

“You may strip Germany of her colonies, reduce her armaments to a mere police force, and her navy to that of a fifth-rate power, all the same, in the end if she feels that she has been unjustly treated in the peace of 1919, she will find means of exacting retribution from her conquerors. Injustice and arrogance displayed in the hour of triumph will never be forgotten or forgiven. I am therefore strongly averse to transferring more Germans from German rule to the rule of some other nation than can possibly be helped. I cannot conceive any greater cause of future war than that the German people, who have certainly proved themselves one of the most vigorous and powerful races in the world, should be surrounded by a number of small States, many of them consisting of people who have never previously set up a stable government for themselves, but each of them containing large masses of Germans clamoring for reunion with their native land. The proposal of the Polish Commission that we should place 2,100,000 Germans under the control of a people which is of a different religion and which has never proved its capacity for stable self-government throughout its history must, in my judgment, lead sooner or later to a new war in the East of Europe.”

- David Lloyd George, British Prime Minister

“The surrender of the purely German town of Danzig and of its equally purely German surroundings is a particularly glaring contravention of all the assurances given in President Wilson's declarations. The census taken in Danzig on December 1, 1910, showed that Danzig had a negligible Polish-speaking minority of 3.5 per cent. The Poles themselves do not seriously contest the fact that Danzig has always been German in character. An attempt to convert Danzig into a Free City, to hand over its transport system and the external representation of its rights to the Polish State would call forth violent opposition and a permanent state of war in Eastern Europe. The economic measures moreover are so arranged that every possible obstacle is placed in the way of traffic between Danzig and Germany, obviously with the intention of the ultimate Polonization of this purely German territory by means of economic pressure. The German government are therefore forced to reject the intended violation of Danzig's nationality and to demand that Danzig and the surrounding territory be left to the German Reich.”

- Observations of the German Peace Delegation on the Peace Conditions, 1919

“The Versailles Treaty has deeply undermined the foundations of Germany’s economic life. Apart from the loss of her colonial empire, that treaty also forced her to surrender thirteen percent of her territory at home, together with the valuable mineral and agricultural resources contained in those parts, as well as her entire mercantile tonnage. As time advances, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the Versailles Treaty has brought about a serious disturbance in the world's equilibrium. Before the War, the markets for raw materials were unfettered by any restrictions and long-term commercial treaties guaranteed the freedom of international trade.”

- General Ritter von Epp, Reich Governor in Bavaria

“The next twenty years would see the German population suffer terribly from the consequences of the Treaty of Versailles.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“Germany suffered most as a consequence of this Peace Treaty and the general insecurity which was bound to arise from it. The unemployment figures rose to a third of the number usually employed in the nation, which means, however, that by counting the families of the unemployed as well, there were 26 million people in Germany out of a population of 65 million faced with an absolutely hopeless future.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It was also at this time that the infamous German hyperinflation took hold, wiping out the savings of ordinary Germans and forcing them to haul around bushels of cash for even the smallest purchases. By the end of the year, Germany was in a full-blown financial crisis.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Millions of livelihoods built up over a lifetime through thrift are being robbed of everything by this fraud!”

- Adolf Hitler

“Currency devaluation took on increasingly catastrophic forms. Purchasing power gradually hit rock bottom. Incomes and pricing soon stood in no relation to one another. Money lost almost all of its value over the course of a few hours. The dollar, back then the only indicator for the strength of the currency, reached a trillion times its initial nominal value. To the Capitalists, especially the financially powerful Jews, the door to large-scale speculation had been opened. The money printer of the Jewish Minister of Finance hurled ever-larger piles of worthless paper money onto the market. This drove large masses of the people unsparingly and mercilessly into complete impoverishment. The German Mark had become the worst currency in the world. One Gold Mark was equal to one trillion paper Marks. A loaf of bread cost approximately half a trillion Marks, or about five-hundred billion!”

- Reichsfuhrer SS Main Office, author of The Rise of the NSDAP

“The German Mark had completely collapsed and people were pushing around wheelbarrows of cash to buy basic goods. Unemployment soared and general economic chaos ensued.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“This gave unscrupulous elements and foreign agitators the opportunity to exploit the hardships of the starving classes for purposes quite different from those they pretended to serve. The preaching of class struggle thus fell on fertile ground, and for decades its representatives have not let a day go by without attempting to reopen the wounds in the German national body.”

- Alfred Rosenberg, Reich Minister for the Occupied Eastern Territories

“There were only 460,000 Jews, less than one half of one percent of Germany were Jews, and yet they controlled all of the press, they controlled most of the economy because they had come in and with cheap money, you know the way the Mark was devalued, they bought up practically everything.”

- Benjamin H. Freedman, author of Facts Are Facts

“During its most distressful period of trial and tribulation, the result of the Treaty of Versailles, Germany therefore became acquainted with Jewry as the exploiters and beneficiaries of its national misfortunes. In no other national economy has Jewish nature with its selfishness, its unscrupulousness, and its urge for quick profits developed itself so unrestrictedly as in Germany throughout that particular tragic period.”

- Dr. F.K. Wiebe, author of Germany and the Jewish Problem

“The victor Powers were guided by a foolish desire to keep Germany down for all time, economically as well as politically. This is the only intelligent reason that explains the excessive indemnities and the harsh economic conditions imposed upon a country already completely exhausted by war. The seizure of practically all our foreign investments, the forced surrender of valuable assets, the cession of provinces particularly important because of the foodstuffs and raw materials obtainable from them, and the refusal to return our colonies have gravely endangered our future development and threatened our very existence.”

- Dr. Hjalmar Schacht, President of the Reichsbank

“Germany had sunk to a mere vassal of foreign powers and had to submit to them blindly.”

- Reichsfuhrer SS Main Office, author of The Rise of the NSDAP

“They have taken our colonies away from us, destroyed our trade, stolen our military fleet, torn away from us millions of Germans, allowed them to be mistreated, plundered our folk, burdened us with contributions and burdens that we would not have been able to pay off in a hundred years, and plunged us into deepest misery. The result of it was the time of inflation, the theft of all savings, the theft of all life possibilities, the time of great unemployment, of the slow starvation of our folk, and the time of tremendous suicides in Germany. For back then, this Germany had more suicides in two years than Americans who fell over the course of the war in the West.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The disastrous end of World War One for Germany, followed as it was by complete political and economic collapse, by cultural and moral deterioration, by unemployment on a colossal scale with its consequent impoverishment of all social classes to a degree hitherto undreamt of in modern times, this epoch of Germany's greatest and most cruel humiliation coincided with the final triumph of Jewish ascendency in Germany.”

- Dr. F.K. Wiebe, author of Germany and the Jewish Problem

“In the year 1918, English, French, and American statesmen had made the crazy decision under no circumstances to let the German Reich rise to an equally entitled factor of economic or even of political life. All further measures and injustices, to which our Reich was subjected since the unfortunate day of the armistice, derive from this treaty. The German folk, which had lost confidence in its leadership and in itself, however, found no path in order to turn the fate, which one cannot soften through servility rather could defeat only through united force of will and valor. The consequences of this lethargic submission to the condition of compulsion placed upon us were not only politically and militarily dishonoring ones, rather especially, economically truly annihilating ones. One of the more industrious folks in the world experienced the ongoing dismantling of its economic foundations, and hence, the collapse of its existence. It was to be foreseen in what a short time period our folk, due to its material distress, would have to decline numerically, and hence the German Reich, due to its own human decline of forces, would no longer be able to oppose at all the annihilation imposed upon it.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The experience of national humiliation in 1918 was deeply ingrained in the minds of Hitler and the German people. He was not alone in believing that their past had been taken from them, that their struggle and sacrifices had been rendered meaningless. If nothing of value had been achieved by the enormous loss of life in World War One, then what had been the point? This thought tormented Hitler in the days and months following Germany’s defeat. He moved to restore meaning to a national life he thought scarred by the haunting fear that it had all been in vain. His goal was thus not merely to revise the Versailles settlement but to expunge the national shame.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“It was at this moment, at this heart-breaking crisis, Adolf Hitler made his great decision. He would devote himself to the rehabilitation of his country.”

- Heinz A. Heinz, author of Germany’s Hitler: The Only Authorized Biography

“God is my witness that I have always wished what was best for my country and my people and I believe that every German had recognized and appreciated this. I have always tried to keep my political acts, everything that I did as a ruler and a man, in harmony with God’s commandments. Much turned out differently from what I desired but my conscience is clean. The welfare of my people and my Empire was the goal of my actions. I bear my personal fate with resignation, for the Lord knows what He does and what He wishes. He knows why He subjects me to this test. I shall bear everything with patience and await whatsoever God still holds in store for me. The only thing that grieves me is the fate of my country and my people. I am pained at the hard period of trial which my children of the German land are undergoing. But for the future of this healthy, strong nation I do not despair. A nation which can achieve such an unprecedented rise as that of Germany between 1871 and 1914, a nation which can maintain itself successfully for over four years in a defensive war against twenty-eight nations, cannot be driven from the earth. After years of the heaviest trial will come the liberation from a yoke imposed unjustly upon a great, strong, honest nation. Then every one of us will be glad and proud again that he is a German.”

- Kaiser Wilhelm II, Emperor of Germany

“In the darkest days of German history, Adolf Hitler, one of the countless unknown soldiers of the First World War, made the decision to dedicate his further life to politics, to work and struggle for Germany to rise again, and to point her towards a new future.”

- Reichsfuhrer SS Main Office, author of The Rise of the NSDAP

“The Jewish invasion of Germany and the Treaty of Versailles would from then on mobilize all of Hitler’s energy.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler: Born at Versailles

“In his efforts to reverse history, to set things right, Hitler became perhaps the most extraordinary figure of the twentieth century.”

- Stephen G. Fritz, author of The First Soldier: Hitler as Military Leader

“So many plans were going through my head. I thought for days of what I could do but everything came down to the fact that I did not have a name and therefore did not have the power to perform any useful action.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The worst pain a man can suffer: to have insight into much and power over nothing.”

- Herodotus, Greek Historian

“In the early summer of 1919, Adolf Hitler became the Education Officer in the 1st Bavarian Rifle Regiment. In this capacity, he accepted an invitation in the Autumn of the same year to a meeting called by the German Worker’s Party in order to report to his superiors about the objectives, structure, and composition of this Party.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“One day, I received an order from my superiors to investigate the nature of an apparently political association. It called itself the German Workers’ Party and was soon to hold a meeting at which Gottfried Feder would speak. I was ordered to attend this meeting and report on the situation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler was selected to become a military intelligence agent in an anti-Communist educational program. Here he further developed both his political ideas and his extraordinary talent for public speaking, of which he himself was apparently quite unconscious. The Army intelligence at the time considered surveillance of the political scene for the purpose of preventing another revolution one of its primary objectives. To that end, and in one of the many historically fateful turns of events that seem to have constantly befallen him, Hitler was assigned to monitor the tiny German Workers’ Party, DAP for short. Although only meant to monitor the activities of the Party, Hitler was impressed with their platform and especially with the ideas expressed by Anton Drexler and Gottfried Feder.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“I decided to attend the meeting of this party which had previously been entirely unknown to me.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Hitler was boundlessly disappointed by his visit to this assembly. This Party differed only very little from the many others, of which more and more were brought into being. Nevertheless, Adolf Hitler recognized that these six men who were so far the only full members all were filled with an ardent desire to avert Germany’s impending doom.”

- Reichsfuhrer SS Main Office, author of The Rise of the NSDAP

“I had observed enough and was just about to leave when an open discussion period was announced. I decided to stay. At first this was just more of the same when suddenly a professor began to speak. At this point, I felt bound to ask for permission to speak and to tell the learned gentleman what I thought. As a result, and even before I finished, he slipped out of the hall like a wet poodle. While I spoke, the audience listened with an astonished expression on their faces. When I was just about to say good night to the assembly and leave, a man came after me quickly and introduced himself. He placed a little booklet in my hand, which was obviously a political pamphlet, and asked me very urgently to read it. I then left the hall. The pamphlet grabbed my attention the moment I began to read and I read it with interest to the end. A week or so later, I received a postcard that informed me, to my astonishment, that I had been admitted to the DAP. I was asked to reply to this communication and to attend a meeting of the Party Committee the next Wednesday. I didn’t know whether to be angry or laugh. I had no intention of joining any existing party but wanted to found one of my own. It was presumptuous of them to ask and, for me, completely out of the question. I was about to send a written reply when curiosity got the better of me and I decided to attend the gathering on the assigned date so that I might explain my principles to these gentlemen in person.”

- Adolf Hitler

“At a meeting he attended, Hitler’s response to heckling from a Bavarian separatist audience member apparently so impressed Drexler that he invited the young intelligence officer to join the Party. Although Army personnel were normally not allowed to join political parties, an exception was made for Hitler and he became a card-carrying member of the DAP.”

- C.J. Miller, translator of In His Own Words: The Essential Speeches of Adolf Hitler

“After two days of careful brooding and reflection, I became convinced that I must take the step. It was the most fateful decision of my life. There was and could be no turning back. Thus, I registered as a member of the German Worker’s Party and received a provisional membership card with the number seven.”

- Adolf Hitler

“It was this very centrality of Jews to social upheaval that led three German activists and intellectuals - Anton Drexler, Gottfried Feder, and Dietrich Eckart - to found the German Worker’s Party in January 1919. This would be the forerunner to the National Socialist German Worker’s Party, or Nazi Party. One of their first recruits (#7) was a distraught former soldier, Adolf Hitler. The impossible conditions forced upon them set the stage for the rise of National Socialism and the next great war.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“To understand the causes of World War Two, we must first study the aftermath of World War One.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“In the economic collapse of Russia, Austria, Hungary, the Balkan States, Turkey, Europe, Asia, and the approaching collapse of Germany, we see steadily being unfolded before our eyes a drama fraught with more perilous consequences for the human race than anything recorded in history.”

- Harold Harmsworth, 1st Viscount Rothermere, 1921

“The immediate roots of the Second World War lie in the termination of the First World War by the Treaty of Versailles in 1919.”

- Georg Franz-Willing, Institute for Historical Review

For more info, see Part 2: The Bolshevik Revolution