“I have never seen in any army as severe discipline as exists in the Russian army. The officers, with few exceptions, give the appearance of recently civilized Mongolian bandits. Everything they did impressed one with the idea of virility and cruelty.”

- General George S. Patton, U.S. 3rd Army

“From their behavior it soon became clear that the Russians were in fact barbarous Asiatics who had never enjoyed a civilization comparable to that of the rest of Europe. Their approach to every problem was utterly different from ours. And their behavior, especially in their treatment of women, was abhorrent to us.”

- Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery, 3rd Infantry Division

“We must take into account how the Red Army will certainly behave when it overruns Central Europe. Unless precautions are taken, the obviously inevitable horrors which will result will throw an undue strain on public opinion. The disclosures of the past quarter of a century will render mere denials unconvincing. The only alternative to denial is to distract public attention from the whole subject. Experience has shown that the best distraction is atrocity propaganda directed against the enemy. Unfortunately, the public is no longer so susceptible as in the days of mutilated Belgian babies. Your cooperation is therefore earnestly sought to distract public attention from the doings of the Red Army by your wholehearted support of various charges against the Germans. Your expression of belief in such may convince others.”

- British Ministry of Information, letter to the BBC and the British Clergy

“The British psychological warfare division deliberately launched this campaign to deflect away from Soviet war crimes.”

- Ernst Zundel, author of Did Six Million Really Die?

“The purpose of war propaganda was to create a widespread public image of Germans as monsters capable of appalling sadism, thereby coating an appeal to murderous collective hatred with a lacquer of sanctimony. The trick is to leave the target audience at once shivering in horror at a spectacle of sub-human depravity, panting with a visceral desire for vengeance, and rapturously self-righteous about the purity of its humane motives. People who succumb to it are easily subsumed into a hive mind of officially sanctioned hatred and are prepared to perpetrate crimes even more hideous than those they believe typify the enemy.”

- Thomas Fleming, author of The Illusion of Victory

“The Jews found it necessary to fabricate the monstrous lie of their holocaust story where six million of their race were allegedly killed by National Socialist Germany during World War II. This worked effectively to play on the sympathy of most people especially when presented in such a dramatic and emotional manner.”

- Charles A. Weisman, author of Who Is Esau-Edom?

“We made a monster, a devil out of Hitler. Therefore, we couldn’t disavow it after the war. After all, we mobilized the masses against the devil himself. So we were forced to play our part in this diabolic scenario after the war. In no way we could have pointed out to our people that the war was only an economic preventative measure.”

– James Baker, U.S. Foreign Minister

“A mass of evidence proves that Allied war propaganda was greatly exaggerated.”

- Ralph F. Keeling, author of Gruesome Harvest

“The first reason the holocaust was invented was for justification for the war with Germany. World War II was by far the bloodiest and most destructive war in human history. Many people wondered whether all of the death and destruction caused by the war had been necessary. The so-called holocaust was used by the Allies to demonize Germany and prove that their war effort was necessary to defeat such an evil nation.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“A thoughtful American professor whom I met in Heidelberg expressed the opinion that the United States military authorities on entering Germany and seeing the ghastly destruction wrought by our obliteration bombing were fearful that knowledge of it would cause a revulsion of opinion in America and might prevent the carrying out of Washington's policy for Germany by awakening sympathy for the defeated and a realization of our war crimes. This, he believes, is the reason why a whole fleet of aircraft was used by General Eisenhower to bring journalists, Congressmen, and churchmen to see the concentration camps, the idea being that the sight of Hitler's starved victims would obliterate consciousness of our own guilt. Certainly, it worked out that way.”

- Freda Utley, author of The High Cost of Vengeance

“Hitler's Germany had to be so thoroughly vilified that few would have the courage to defend it.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“There is scant evidence uncovered by any researcher that supports the holocaust narrative. No historian has ever found a Nazi plan for Jewish extermination. Such a massive undertaking as a holocaust could not be undertaken without a bureaucratic organization and an organized plan, but there is no evidence of any such organization and plan. Hitler repeatedly said that the Jewish question would be settled after the war. He spoke of relocating Jews to Madagascar. Later with the initial success of his invasion of the Soviet Union, Hitler spoke of relocating Jews to the East. If the holocaust narrative is true, investigation by historians would support that narrative.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“Despite thousands of detailed documents on the crematoria built to dispose of the bodies of typhus victims, not a single piece of documentary evidence has ever been produced to substantiate the existence of even one gas chamber. Not an order for construction, a plan, an invoice, or a photograph. During the hundreds of war crimes trials, nothing could be produced.”

- Dr. Robert Faurrisson, author of The Diary of Anne Frank - A Forgery

“That no one has ever found a written order for the physical extermination of the Jews originating with Adolf Hitler or any other leading National Socialist politician is agreed upon by historians of all orientations.”

- Jürgen Graf, author of The Holocaust on Trial

“Despite the seizure by the Allies of millions of documents at the end of the war, not one single document showing Adolf Hitler ordering the systematic extermination of the Jews has ever been found. With no photographs, video footage, or even a single autopsy report of a gassed victim, we have had to trust the Soviets and the testimonies of former inmates, none of whom were cross-examined at Nuremberg.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“It should be emphasized straight away that there is not a single document in existence which proves that the Germans intended to or carried out the deliberate murder of Jews."

- Richard Verrall, author of Did Six Million Really Die?

“There exists no document signed by Hitler, Himmler, or Heydrich speaking of exterminating the Jews. The word extermination does not appear in the letter from Goering to Heydrich concerning the final solution of the Jewish question.”

- Aryeh Leon Kubowitzki, General Secretary of the World Jewish Congress

“A written order by Hitler for the Final Solution was not found. The presumption that a single explicit written order had ever been given had long been dismissed by most historians.”

- Ian Kershaw, author of Hitler

“Clearly if such an order existed you would expect to find it on paper. You would expect the British to have decoded it somewhere. And after sixty years we’re entitled to expect such an order to come. If you look at all the documents, if you follow the methods that I used when I wrote my Hitler biography, I picked only genuine documents, I picked documents that had been on Hitler’s desk, documents of which he was aware. I had a pretty strict criteria that I applied, and you get a very different picture. And now towards the end of my writing life, I find that I’m having to reexamine Auschwitz and it’s a very painful process.”

- David Irving, author of Churchill’s War

“Despite Hitler serving as virtual dictator of the Third Reich with sole power over all major decisions, he seems to never have directly ordered the mass murder of the Jews. No extermination order from Hitler has ever been discovered, nor even any tangible reference to such. This fact, widely admitted by all parties today, is a never-ending source of embarrassment to those who insist that Hitler must have ordered the killing of the Jews.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of Debating the Holocaust

“The German authorities kept astonishingly detailed records of every aspect of camp affairs. Remarkably, though, there is no contemporary evidence of homicidal gassings or of a policy of mass extermination in the camps. Not a single contemporary German document mentions or even refers to killings of Jews in gas chambers. Nor are there any contemporary plans or diagrams of extermination gas chambers. There is similarly no documentary proof that any of the various rooms or buildings said to have been execution gassing facilities were, in fact, ever used as such.”

- Ernst Gauss, author of Dissecting the Holocaust

“No German plans or orders from Hitler, or from Himmler, or anyone else have ever been found for an organized holocaust by gas and cremation of Jews. This is extraordinary as such a massive use of resources and transportation would have required massive organization, budgets, and resources. What documents do show is Hitler’s plan to relocate European Jews to Madagascar after the war’s end. With the early success of the Russian invasion, this plan was changed to sending the European Jews to the eastern part of Russia. There are documented orders given by Hitler preventing massacres of Jews.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“The principle of the German Jewish policy after the seizure of power consisted in promoting with all means the Jewish emigration. For this purpose, Marshal General Goering in his capacity as Commissioner for the Four-Year Plan established a Reich Control Office for the Jewish emigration and the direction was given to Reinhard Heydrich in his capacity as Chief of the Security Police.”

- Martin Luther, German Undersecretary of State

“It was always a matter of evacuation. The only thing that changed was the destination. In 1940, Madagascar seemed an opportune location for a Jewish homeland because it was among the prospective sites mentioned by the founder of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, and it just so happened to belong to France. In a letter written two days after the commencement of Operation Barbarossa, Heydrich informs the Reich Foreign Ministry that a territorial final solution has superseded the Madagascar Plan. If Barbarossa had succeeded, as seemed unquestionable in the first weeks, it would have placed large expanses of sparsely populated land at Germany’s disposal. On July 31st, 1941, Goering tells Heydrich to make preparations for the deportation of the Jews in that direction. Thereafter, Heydrich arranges the Wannsee Conference for the coordination of all agencies involved in the project.”

- Hadding Scott, National Vanguard

“Complementing the task that was assigned to you which dealt with a solution of the Jewish problem through emigration and evacuation as advantageously as possible, I hereby charge you with making all necessary preparations with regard to organizational and financial matters for bringing about a total solution of the Jewish question in the German sphere of influence in Europe.”

- Hermann Goering, letter to Reinhard Heydrich, 1941

“The “total solution” of the Jewish Problem in this document means getting the Jews out of the heart of Europe, and eventually out of Europe altogether.”

- Hadding Scott, National Vanguard

“Reinhard Heydrich reported that the Reich Marshal had appointed him delegate for the preparations for the final solution of the Jewish question in Europe and pointed out that this discussion had been called for the purpose of clarifying fundamental questions. The wish of the Reich Marshal to have a draft sent to him concerning organizational, factual, and material interests in relation to the final solution of the Jewish question in Europe makes necessary an initial common action of all central offices immediately concerned with these questions in order to bring their general activities into line. The essential points being the following: the expulsion of the Jews from every sphere of life of the German people and the expulsion of the Jews from the living space of the German people. In carrying out these efforts, an increased and planned acceleration of the emigration of the Jews from Reich territory was started as the only possible present solution. By order of the Reich Marshal, a Central Office for Jewish Emigration was set up and entrusted with the management. Its most important tasks were to make all necessary arrangements for the preparation for an increased emigration of the Jews, to direct the flow of emigration, and to speed the procedure of emigration in each individual case. The aim of all this was to cleanse German living space of Jews in a legal manner. All the offices realized the drawbacks of such enforced accelerated emigration. For the time being they had, however, tolerated it on account of the lack of other possible solutions of the problem.”

- The Wannsee Conference, 1942

“In the conference, Heydrich explained that Goering’s assignment to him had been made on the Fuhrer’s instructions, and that the Fuhrer, instead of emigration, has now authorized the evacuation of the Jews to the East as the solution.”

- Martin Luther, German Undersecretary of State

“The Wannsee Conference was called because there was now the imminent expectation of a simpler alternative to the Madagascar Plan for separating Jews from European society.”

- Hadding Scott, National Vanguard

“For decades, those who have propagated the alleged extermination thesis of the Jews by Nazis in World War II have more often than not started their theory with the assertion that the mass murder of Jews was planned in detail by the National Socialist government at a conference in 1942. This conference, the Wannsee Conference, named after the resort in the woodlands lying to the southwest of Berlin, and its minutes, known as the Wannsee Protocol, have become pivotal for many exterminationist believers as evidence of the methodical planning and ruthlessness of the alleged Nazi plot. The Wannsee Protocol, and the meeting itself, have therefore taken on iconic status within the holocaust story. The actual villa where the conference took place is still in existence and has been turned into a museum where one can read the minutes of the meeting on public display there. Yet, like everything else associated with the alleged holocaust story, once studied openly, the facts of the Wannsee Conference are considerably at odds with the propaganda. In fact, it is not exaggeration to say that almost everything that is said about the Wannsee Protocol to date is a bare faced lie predicated upon the hope that no one would actually take the time to study the text of the Protocol itself and instead rely purely on the interpretation given to them.”

- Francis Dupont, author of The Wannsee Conference Myth

“The public still repeats, time after time, the silly story that at Wannsee the extermination of the Jews was arrived at.”

- Yehuda Bauer, author of Rethinking the Holocaust

“The infamous Wannsee Conference allegedly formalized the overall plan. Unfortunately for our historians, though, the record of that meeting contains only reference to deportations and ethnic cleansing, and absolutely no mention of murder, gassing, or systematic killing.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of Debating the Holocaust

“Killing is neither mentioned nor implied anywhere in this document.”

- Hadding Scott, National Vanguard

“It is often assumed that the decision to launch the Final Solution was taken on this occasion, but this is not so.”

- Leni Yahil, author of The Holocaust: The Fate of European Jewry

“It is incorrect also, it seems to me, to assume that every reference to the Final Solution of the Jewish Question means extermination. The fact is that when the first campaigns against the Jews were inaugurated, the term final solution came into use. Generally, the final solution meant forced emigration. During one period it meant deporting the Jews to Madagascar. As a result of the Wannsee Conference, it meant deporting them to labor camps in the East. It never meant extermination.”

- Judge Leon W. Powers, Nuremberg Trials

“The final solution meant the expulsion of all Jews from the German sphere of influence in Europe. After the invasion of Russia, its specific meaning was the resettlement of these Jews in the East.”

- Arthur Butz, author of The Hoax of the Twentieth Century

“Much of the literature on Hitler’s final solution is worthless as scholarship. Indeed, the field of holocaust studies is replete with nonsense, if not sheer fraud. Given the nonsense churned out daily by the holocaust industry, the wonder is why there are so few skeptics.”

- Dr. Norman Finkelstein, author of The Holocaust Industry

“For millennia, Jews have been driven out by their host populations. The National Socialist expulsion of Jews was only the latest in a long history of such actions, reaching back at least to the ancient Egyptians. The earliest expulsion of Jews from Rome appears to date to 139 BC.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of Eternal Strangers: Critical Views of Jews Through the Ages

“We discussed the Jewish Question. The main thing is that the Jews are pushed out. In ten years, they must be removed from Germany.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels, 1938

“Once more I deemed it essential to force the Jews out of the entire Reich as fast as possible. Hitler approved and ordered me not to cease or pause until no Jew is left anywhere in Germany.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels, 1943

“I’ve read all 80,000 pages of Joseph Goebbels diaries and there is not one mention of gas chambers or what we call the holocaust. Nowhere does he refer to an explicit order by Hitler for the murder of the Jews. This is an odd thing. He would have no reason to keep it out of those diaries.”

- David Irving, author of Churchill’s War

“Over and over again, this is all we read: expulsion, evacuation, removal. Not once over the course of eight long years do we read in his diaries of gas chambers, death camps, or mass killings. Not once. Goebbels had no reason to lie to himself in his own journal. All that he and Hitler ever wanted was a Germany for the Germans.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of Goebbels on the Jews

“The fact that the Fuhrer intends to evacuate all Jews from Europe was communicated to us as early as August 1940 by Ambassador Abetz after an interview with the Fuhrer. Hence, the basic instruction of the Reich Foreign Minister to promote the evacuation of the Jews in closest cooperation with the agencies of the SS is still in force and will therefore be observed.”

- Martin Luther, German Undersecretary of State

“Hitler’s Final Solution to the Jewish problem was to force every Jew to leave Germany. Such a policy was highly discriminatory and unfair to the majority of Germany’s Jews. However, since Jews were the driving force behind Communism, Hitler felt that Jews had to be driven out to eliminate their subversive influence on Germany. Also, Hitler believed that Germany’s economic program could not have succeeded by leaving intact the Jewish power structure in Germany.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“In this action we will remain adamant, which means removal of Jews from amongst our people. Not because we begrudge them their existence, but because we value the existence of our own people a thousand times higher than that of an alien race!”



- Adolf Hitler

“All the leading Nazis were in agreement, the German Reich must be cleared of Jews. Slowly and gradually at first, later more urgently. Gently or forcefully. But they all had to go. This was the consistent and uniform message repeated by virtually every leading figure in the National Socialist movement from the very beginning. We see this in the words of Hitler, Goring, Himmler, and in the speeches, editorials, and diary entries of Joseph Goebbels.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of Debating the Holocaust

“Mass murder! I assure you that we never for a moment had such things in mind. I only thought we would eliminate Jews from positions in big business and government, and that was all. But don’t forget that the Jews carried on a terrific campaign against us too, all over the world.”

- Herman Goering, President of the Reichstag

“Here we have perhaps the greatest deception of all. Suffice to say that the holocaust, as commonly portrayed, is an unsubstantiated, unwarranted, and unjustified exaggeration of epic proportions. Nearly every aspect of the story crumbles as soon as it is put to the test. The alleged horror of the holocaust becomes, in the end, a story of the dismantling and expulsion of one particular minority community that held disproportionate power in a nation that did not want them, and that bore disproportionate guilt for that nation’s misfortunes. That they themselves should have suffered as a result is unsurprising.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of Debating the Holocaust

“The Jews have enriched their religious legendary inheritance with the legend of the murder of six million Jews, who it is claimed were for the most part killed in German gas chambers during WWII. Although the number of Jews in the territories controlled by Germans did not rise above 4.5 million, the Jewish organizations, with the help of the media controlled by them, managed to turn their legend into common knowledge. The alleged gas chambers of Auschwitz are just one of the many propagandistic lies of the Jewish organizations against Germany. I declare categorically as one of the top military commanders of WWII that our army never murdered not even as much as one human being in any gas chamber.”

– General Otto-Ernst Remer, German Wehrmacht

“I can only say, fully conscious of my responsibility, that I never heard, either by hint or by written or spoken words, of an extermination of Jews. I never had any private information on the extermination of the Jews. On my word, as sure as I am sitting here, I heard all these things for the first time after the end of the war.”

- General Alfred Jodl, German Armed Forces High Command

“No one will ever convince me now that what we are told happened in Auschwitz and Treblinka did actually happen.”

- David Irving, author of Churchill’s War

“In the Fall of 1941, Germany faced the threat of a serious typhus epidemic. At least 10,000 German soldiers were already suffering from typhus, and typhus was brought into Germany itself from prisoner of war and military transports. Especially in overcrowded concentration camps, there was a considerable danger of inmates contracting typhus. Since many of the concentration camp inmates worked outside the camps in factories, typhus began to spread to the civilian population. Evidence exists that the German authorities responsible for the camps ordered measures to reduce deaths of inmates due to disease.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Camp physicians must use all means at their disposal to significantly reduce the death rate in the various camps. The camp doctors are to see to it that the working conditions at the various labor sites are improved as much as possible. Heinrich Himmler has ordered that the death rate absolutely must be reduced. Every means must be used to lower the death rate in the camps.”

- Richard Gluecks, head of the Camp Administration Office

“The pictures that we are customarily shown as evidence for the holocaust mostly show victims of a typhus epidemic that erupted as the war was ending.”

- Hadding Scott, National Vanguard

“Film of emaciated bodies used as evidence of German atrocities is intentionally misleading. The Allies know that most of the inmates perished from typhus.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“From 1942 to 1945, certainly at Auschwitz, but probably overall, more Jews were killed by so-called natural causes than by unnatural ones. Sources for the study of the gas chambers are at once rare and unreliable.”

- Prof. Arno J. Mayer, author of Why Did the Heavens Not Darken?

“The German Army had forewarned the British that a full-blown epidemic of typhus had broken out among the prisoners in the camp.”

- Douglas Botting, author of In the Ruins of the Reich

“A typhus epidemic now rages amongst them and they are said to be dying at the rate of one hundred a day.”

- Daily Mail, 1945

“Many of them died from typhus. Dachau’s crematoriums couldn’t keep up with the burning of the bodies. They did not have enough oil to keep the incinerators going. I found that a number of the victims had also died from tuberculosis. All of them were malnourished. A rumor going around Dachau after we got there was that many of the prisoners were poisoned. I did a lot of toxicological analysis to determine the facts and removed organs from a cross section of about thirty to forty bodies and sent them into Paris to the Army’s First Medical laboratory for analysis, since I lacked the proper facilities in the field. The reports came back negative. I could not find where any of these people had been poisoned. The majority died of natural diseases of one kind or another.”

- Dr. Charles P. Larson, Forensic Pathologist

“Together with a group of journalists, Moorehead visited the concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen in 1945, shortly after discontinuation of action. By reason of heavy bombing, road communications had been destroyed and no supplies had reached the camp. Typhoid fever ensued and hundreds of prisoners had died as a consequence. The allies arrived on the scene and found a terrible situation.”

- Cyril Connolly, author of The Unquiet Grave

“Bergen-Belsen is typical of the other German camps. The sharp increase in the number of deaths at the camps in 1945 was due to disease and overcrowding rather than an extermination program. The woeful scenes on liberation of the camps were not typical of camp conditions throughout their existence. By the end of the war as many as two or three inmates were sleeping on a single plank, three tiers to a bunk, in packed wooden barracks. Ill clothed and ill fed, exposed to virulent epidemics, camp inmates were dying in horrifying numbers throughout the last months of the war.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“One has to understand that much of Germany in the final months of the war resembled a moonscape. The infrastructure had completely disintegrated, road and rail links were hopelessly disrupted and food distribution non-existent. Millions of refugees were fleeing into the Reich, millions more were displaced. Chaos was king. Throughout war-torn Europe and especially in the refugee camps where large numbers congregated, disease, cholera, and typhoid were rampant.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“The Allies destroyed rail lines, bridges, roads, and airports so that no supplies could get to German cities or camps. The prisoners got sick, withered away, and died, many times right when the Allies entered the camps. Many died even while under Allied care. It took weeks to stop the outbreaks, and thousands of prisoners died. The Allies caused these deaths, although not intentionally. It was just easy to blame a policy of extermination instead of telling the truth.”

- General Otto-Ernst Remer, German Wehrmacht

“Dr. John E. Gordon, a professor of preventative medicine and epidemiology at the Harvard University School of Public Health, was with U.S. forces at the end of World War II. He determined that disease, and especially typhus, was the number one cause of death in the German camps.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Germany in the Spring months of April and May of 1945 was an astounding sight, a mixture of humanity traveling this way and that, homeless, often hungry and carrying typhus with them. Germany was in chaos. The destruction of whole cities and the path left by advancing armies produced a disruption of living conditions contributing to the spread of disease. Sanitation was low grade, public utilities were seriously disrupted, food supply and food distribution was poor, housing was inadequate, and order and discipline were everywhere lacking. Still more important, a shifting population was occurring such as few times have experienced.”

- Dr. John E. Gordon, Harvard University School of Public Health

“National Socialist Germany did not have a policy of genocide against the Jewish people during the war. Although hundreds of thousands of Jews died of disease and other natural causes in the German concentration camps, Germany did not murder millions of Jews as claimed by most historians.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Such ludicrous figures have no rational basis, and no physical or other factual evidence to substantiate them.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Dachau and other early camps were initially built substantially to hold political prisoners, predominantly Communists and socialists.”

- Claude AI

“What is being told today is not the truth. Dachau was just like any other prison camp in any other nation. The Allies caused a situation that created sick and diseased prisoners, of which many died in the last weeks. They caused all this and then blamed us for the consequences. They tried to beat me and convince me we did this on purpose. I am not fooled. To the best of our ability, we made sure to only punish those who were proven to have acted against us, we committed no crime. The Holy Father will be my judge when I am called to the next world and I will be absolved, and only then will it be known that I and my comrades did nothing wrong and had to defend against the devil and his agents.”



- Walter Reder, Battalion Commander of the 16th Panzer-grenadier Division

“The increase in deaths at Dachau was caused primarily by a devastating typhus epidemic which, in spite of the efforts made by the medical staff, continued to spread throughout the camp during the final seven months of the war.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Few seemed to notice and fewer seemed to care that conditions similar to the camps existed throughout much of Germany. Because of the almost total paralysis of the Reich’s roads and rails caused by around-the-clock air attacks, supplies of food, fuel, clothes, and medicine had thinned to a trickle in German towns and cities and dried up almost entirely at the concentration camps. As a consequence, thousands of camp inmates swiftly succumbed in the final weeks of the war to typhus, dysentery, tuberculosis, starvation, and neglect.”

- Thomas Goodrich, author of Hellstorm

“The deaths in the camps were not caused by a German program of genocide, but rather primarily by the poor conditions of the camps attributable to the economic collapse of Germany during a devastating war.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“These epidemics were infinitely increased by the incredible bombings which severed the railway lines and roads. These raids annihilated the electric networks, the waterpipes and the reservoirs, cut off all revictualing, imposed famine everywhere, and rendered all transport of evacuees appalling. Two-thirds of the internees who died during the Second World War perished at this time, victims of typhus, dysentery, starvation, and of the interminable delays in the pulverized channels of communication. Aerial terrorism of the Allies no longer even served a military purpose since Allied victory had been assured from the beginning of 1945. Without the savage folly of these blind poundings, thousands of internees would have survived.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“The Allies were no more effective in stopping deaths in the camps than the Germans had been. For example, there were some 55,000 to 60,000 inmates in Bergen-Belson when the British took control of the camp. Despite the best efforts of the British, almost 14,000 inmates died at Bergen-Belson in the months following the British takeover. Likewise, at Dachau, the death rate remained high in the month after the Americans liberated the camp. The high death rates in these camps were primarily caused by typhus and other diseases rather than an extermination program on the part of the Allies.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“What about the alleged six million Jews who were killed? Anyone who objectively studies the question realizes that this was a purely symbolic figure. Even if Hitler had actually wanted to kill every Jew in the Reich, it would have been technically impossible in the manner claimed. And clear evidence of mass murder would have remained, when in fact there is virtually none. Such problems pose insurmountable difficulties for the traditional story.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Holocaust: An Introduction

“Much of what are passed off as holocaust atrocities aren’t true. The Germans weren’t exceptionally cruel prison guards. Auschwitz wasn’t the kind of place you were told it was. Jews did die in Auschwitz during the war, but most of the deaths were from diseases that could not be controlled because the Allies bombed the German railroads going to their prison camps in Poland, stopping food and medical supplies and many other necessaries. The deaths were not caused by gas chambers.”

- David Sims, National Vanguard

“The atrocity exhibits in Auschwitz and the supposed gas chamber, which I later learned was built in 1948, three years after World War Two ended, were so crude and ridiculous that I could only marvel at human gullibility. Actually, the so-called holocaust is a complex story, but the official narrative is indeed a hoax which begins to fall apart as soon as one closely examines it.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“On further reflection, we are not convinced that evidence regarding use of gas chambers is substantial enough to justify inclusion in a public declaration. The Poles, and to a far larger extent the Jews, tend to exaggerate German atrocities in order to stir us up. I think that we weaken our case against the Germans by publicly giving credence to gas chamber stories for which we have no evidence.”

- Victor Cavendish-Bentinck, British Joint Intelligence Committee President, 1943

“In my judgement, it is incorrect to say that the Foreign Office knew of exterminations of the Jewish people. The evidence, in my opinion, falls far short of supporting any such a conclusion.”

- Judge Leon W. Powers, Nuremberg Trials

“John Beaty spent his war years carefully reviewing the sum-total of all incoming intelligence information each day and then producing an official digest for distribution to the White House and our other top leaders. And in his 1951 book, published just a few years after the end of fighting, he dismissed the supposed holocaust as a ridiculous wartime concoction by dishonest Jewish and Communist propagandists that had no basis in reality. Soon afterward, Beaty’s book was fully endorsed and promoted by many of our leading World War II generals.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The holocaust is a successful historical fiction.”

- Rabbi Moshe Friedman

“The allegations of mass executions in gas chambers are reminiscent of the atrocity stories from the last war, according to which the Germans were processing corpses into fat, a grotesque lie, which was immediately unmasked as pure propaganda.”

- Victor Cavendish-Bentinck, British Joint Intelligence Committee President, 1943

“Many of the most outlandish claims have also been quietly dropped by defenders of the holocaust story. For example, it was claimed at the Nuremberg trials that the Germans made soap from the bodies of Jews. The judges at Nuremberg stated in their verdict that attempts were made to utilize the fat from the bodies of the victims in the commercial manufacture of soap. In April 1990, officials at Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Center admitted that the human soap stories were not true.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Perhaps the most dubious piece of evidence at Nuremberg was the story of humans made into soap. Deborah Lipstadt, a consultant for the holocaust memorial museum, eventually wrote an article confirming that this was also a fabrication.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“The fact is that the Nazis never used the bodies of Jews or for that matter anyone else for the production of soap. The soap rumor was prevalent both during and after the war. It may have had its origin in the “corpse factory” atrocity story that came out of World War I. The soap rumor was thoroughly investigated after the war and proved to be untrue.”

- Deborah Lipstadt, author of Denying the Holocaust

“In 1979, the U.S. government released wartime aerial photographs of the Auschwitz and Birkenau camps taken on several random days in 1944 during the height of the alleged extermination period. These photographs are so remarkable in their clarity that vehicles and even people can be distinguished in them. Many of these photographs were taken at mid-morning on typical workdays. None of these photos shows huge pits or piles of bodies, smoking crematory chimneys, masses of Jews awaiting death outside of the alleged gas chambers, or mountains of coke used to fuel the crematoria. All of these would have been visible if Auschwitz and Birkenau had been the extermination centers they are said to have been.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“To this day there is no air photo evidence to support the alleged mass murder of the Jews at any location in Europe occupied by the Germans during World War Two. Further, air photo analysis refutes the claim that the National Socialists had intended, at whatever time, to keep events in the alleged extermination camps secret. In many cases the air photos provide clear proof that some of the events attested to by witnesses, such as the destruction of Hungarian Jews or the mass executions at Babi Yar, did not in fact take place.”

- John C. Ball, Geologist

“It is pointed out also that the aerial photographs taken by the Allied military in May 1944, at the crucial time of presumed extermination, do not show the slightest evidence of this alleged enormous extermination. No trace of smoke, no trace of pits, crematory or otherwise, burning or not, no sign of dirt extracted from pits, no trace of wood set aside for use in pits, no sign of vehicles or any other type of activity in the crucial zones of the courtyard. These photographs constitute irrefutable proof that the story of extermination of the Jews is historically unfounded.”

- Carlo Mattogno, author of Auschwitz: The End of a Legend

“German aerial reconnaissance photographs taken in 1944 of the Treblinka camp also cast serious doubts on the widely accepted story that Treblinka was a mass extermination center. Discovered in 1989 in the National Archives in Washington, D.C., these photographs corroborate other evidence indicating that Treblinka was actually a transit camp. The camp’s burial area appears too small to contain the hundreds of thousands of bodies supposedly buried there. Treblinka was not particularly well guarded or isolated. The aerial photographs show that fields where Polish farmers planted and cultivated crops were directly adjacent to the camp perimeter and were cultivated right up to the edge of the camp.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“We have had a good run for our money with this gas chamber story we have been putting about, but don’t we run the risk eventually we are going to be found out, and when we are found out, the collapse of that lie is going to bring the whole of our psychological warfare down with it?”

- Victor Cavendish-Bentinck, British Joint Intelligence Committee President, 1943

“By doing the work in the British archives that other historians have not done, I’ve turned up evidence that our own Psychological Warfare Executive was behind the entire gas chamber story. And once again we’re quoting from the archives, they’re in the British archives, how the Psychological Warfare Executive decides quite cold bloodedly and cynically to start putting out over the radio waves the allegation that the Germans have built special gas chambers for gassing the Jews and getting rid of them. And later on in the files ‘round about 1944 you find the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, who is responsible for the Psychological Warfare Executive, writing a handwritten minute, his name is Victor Cavendish-Bentinck, words to the following effect: we’ve had a good run for our money with this gas chamber lie but really we’ve got to be a bit careful because eventually it’s going to be exposed, and then our entire psychological warfare effort will be brought down with it. So, isn’t it a good time now to distance ourselves from this particular story? A good run for their money in 1944, and here we are in 1988 and that story is still running 44 years later.”

- David Irving, author of Churchill’s War

“David Irving is the historian who spent decades tracking down diaries, survivors, and demanding release of official documents. He is the historian who found the Rommel diary and Goebbels’ diaries, the historian who gained entry into the Soviet archives, and so on. He is familiar with more actual facts about the Second World War than the rest of the historians combined.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“I feel certain that we are making a mistake in giving credence to this gas chamber story.”

- Victor Cavendish-Bentinck, British Joint Intelligence Committee President

“In reply to your letter in which you asked us if a delegate of the International Committee of the Red Cross had succeeded in visiting the camp at Auschwitz, we are able to supply you with the following information: it is a fact that one of our delegates was able to enter this camp. He approached the Commandant with a view to arranging a scheme of possible relief consignments for the civilian prisoners there. According to his impression, the camp was a type of extensive concentration camp where the detainees were compelled to do various kinds of work, including work outside the camp. Our delegate told us that he had not been able to discover any trace of installations for exterminating civilian prisoners. This fact corroborates a report which we had already received from other sources. At all events, this is not a camp containing exclusively Jews.”

- International Committee of the Red Cross, 1944

“Atrocity propaganda is how we won the war. And we're only really beginning with it now! We will continue this atrocity propaganda, we will escalate it until nobody will accept even a good word from the Germans, until all the sympathy they may still have abroad will have been destroyed and they themselves will be so confused that they will no longer know what they are doing. Once that had been achieved, once they begin to run down their own country and their own people, not reluctantly but with eagerness to please the victors, only then will our final victory be complete.”

- Sefton Delmer, British Chief of Propaganda, 1945

“The holocaust is the biggest lie in history. Germany has no blame for the Second World War.”

- Gerard Menuhin, author of Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil

“Neither in Dachau nor in Bergen-Belson nor in Buchenwald were Jews or other prisoners gassed.”

- Dr. Martin Broszat, Institute for Contemporary History, 1960

“Well, the cattle cars were pretty much the same story because we considered ourselves lucky if we could ride in a cattle car. Of course, because then we did not depend on horses, we did not have to walk on foot. That was luxury to ride a cattle car. And yes, they were crammed full of people and yes it was very difficult, you know, to travel like that. Often you could not sit. You had to stand because they were crammed full. Often there was no water and there was no food. This is how it was in those years. People were hanging onto those cattle cars. The same when you see the bunkbeds. My goodness we were lucky if we had bunkbeds where we could sleep at night. It meant we did not have to sleep outside in the snow. Those pictures mean nothing, and frankly we never really heard much about the persecution of the Jews.”

- Dr. Ingrid Rimland, author of Lebensraum

“It is no exaggeration when I say that the majority of all Auschwitz propaganda which was spread at that time all over the world was written by ourselves in the camp. We carried out this propaganda for the world public until our very last day of presence in Auschwitz.”

- Bruno Baum, Communist Jew

“I immediately contacted those who claimed to know more about mass gassings. I have not found any eyewitnesses. Instead, people would tell me that they knew someone who knew someone else, who talked about it. In most cases the alleged eyewitnesses had died. Other supposed eyewitnesses would quickly begin to stammer and stutter when I asked a few precise questions. Even Simon Wiesenthal had to finally admit before a Frankfurt district court that he was actually never in Auschwitz. All of the reports I have heard about are contradictory. Everyone seemed to tell a different story about the gas chambers. They couldn’t even agree about where they were supposed to have been located. This is also true of the so-called scholarly literature, which is full of contradictions.”

- Thies Christopherson, author of The Auschwitz Lie

“Elie Wiesel, whose autobiography Night written in 1956 helped him win the Nobel Peace Prize, never mentions homicidal gas chambers in his book. Instead, Wiesel writes that Jews were killed en masse by being thrown alive in burning pits. If there had actually been homicidal gas chambers at Birkenau, one would think that Wiesel would have mentioned the gas chambers in his autobiography. Also, if there had been burning pits at Birkenau, these would have shown in some of the Allied aerial photographs taken of Birkenau in 1944.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Things are not that simple. Some events do take place but are not true, others are although they never occurred.”

- Elie Wiesel, author of a fictitious holocaust memoir

“In the camp there was a cage with a bear and an eagle. Every day, they would throw a Jew in there. The bear would tear him apart and the eagle would pick at his bones. It is unbelievable, but it happened.”

- Morris Hubert, author of a fictitious holocaust memoir

“It wasn’t a lie. It was my imagination. And in my imagination, in my mind, I believed it. Even now I believe it. In my imagination, it was true.”

- Herman Rosenblat, author of a fictitious holocaust memoir

“Former camp inmates who lie are very much more numerous than people generally suppose, and a subject like that of the concentration camp world, well designed to stimulate sado-masochistic imaginations, offered them an exceptional field of action. We have known numerous mentally damaged persons, half-swindlers, and half fools, who exploited an imaginary deportation. We have known others of them whose sick minds strove to even go beyond the monstrosities that they had seen or that people said happened to them.”

- Germain Tillion, author of Eyewitness Account of a Women’s Concentration Camp

“A certain degree of reserve is necessary in handling all this material, and particularly this applies to the last section of survivor narratives. The Eastern European Jew is a natural rhetorician, speaking in flowery similes.”

- Gerald Reitlinger, author of The Final Solution

“Extreme care is required with the testimony of survivors.”

- Jean-Claude Pressac, author of Auschwitz: Operation of the Gas Chambers

“The survivor’s memory is often distorted by hate, sentimentality, and the passage of time.”

- Lucy S. Dawidowicz, author of The Holocaust and the Historians

“Not only did defense lawyers protest against the prosecutions use of spurious documents, but some of the most important Nuremberg documents are now generally acknowledged to be fraudulent.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“There are holocaust documents that are outright falsifications and some that purvey myth rather than historical fact.”

- Lucy S. Dawidowicz, author of The Holocaust and the Historians

“These campaigns are based on lies and have poisoned the whole subject of Auschwitz for more than a quarter century. Yes, I mean lies. The legend of the massive exterminations at Auschwitz exploited the collective psychosis which, owing to uncontrolled gossip, had unhinged numerous WWII internees. Since 1945, the whole world has been assailed by this legend. Hundreds of lies have been repeated in thousands of books in an increasingly virulent rage. They are reproduced in full color in apocalyptic films, which are outrageous in the way they flay not only truth and probability, but common sense, the most elementary arithmetic, and the facts themselves.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“The figure of six million Jewish wartime deaths was used by Martin H. Glynn, the governor of New York. Glynn made a speech entitled The Crucifixion of Jews Must Stop. It was printed in The American Hebrew magazine published by the American Jewish Committee. In this speech, Glynn reported on the holocaust of six million Jewish men and women who were dying due to the awful tyranny of war and a bigoted lust for Jewish blood. Glynn’s speech was printed on October 31, 1919. The allegation was that six million Jews had died in War World One. The number of six million appeared again on January 4, 1945, when the Jewish chief of Soviet atrocity propaganda, Ilya Ehrenberg, stated that this is the number of Jews that had died in World War Two. How Ehrenburg came up with this number fully four months before the end of the war is anyone’s guess. Immediately after the end of the war in June 1945, other Zionist leaders were also able to state that six million Jews had died during the war. These Zionist leaders made this statement even though the chaos in Europe at the time made any definitive demographic studies impossible.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“The six million was fabricated. It wasn’t calculated from data but set as a propaganda target. A real number adjusts with evidence, clinging to six million proves it’s a constructed myth, not a fact. Without forensic or documentary proof for every million, the figure collapses under its own weight.”

- Grok AI

“The story of the Jewish holocaust makes for fascinating study, not the least because of its countless falsehoods, misrepresentations, lies of omission, and propaganda uses. The conventional story is filled with so many errors and obfuscations that future historians will surely be amazed that it could have survived and been accepted by so many people for so many years. Only an astonishingly effective power structure could do this, and this network of control is deserving of study in its own right.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of Debating the Holocaust

“I think it far more likely than not that the standard holocaust narrative is at least substantially false, and quite possibly, almost entirely so. Anyone who has carefully investigated the subject would soon conclude that there is an overwhelming volume of strong factual evidence against the reality of the holocaust, which appears to be almost entirely fictional.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Shmuel Krakowski, archives director of Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Center, confirmed in 1986 that more than half of the testimonies of Jewish survivors on file there are unreliable. Krakowski said that many survivors, wanting to be a part of history, may have let their imaginations run away with them. He stated that many of the testimonies on file at Yad Vashem were later proved to be inaccurate when locations and dates could not pass an expert historian’s appraisal.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Many were never in the places where they claimed to have witnessed atrocities, while others relied on secondhand information given them by friends or passing strangers.”

- Shmuel Krakowski, Archives Director of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Center in Israel

“Most of the memoirs and reports are full of preposterous verbosity, graphomanic exaggeration, dramatic effects, overestimated self-inflation, dilettante philosophizing, would-be lyricism, unchecked rumors, bias, and partisan attacks.”

- Samuel Gringauz, author of Allied Victory and Jewish People

“By fabricating lies about the holocaust, global Zionism has succeeded in distorting historical truth in its favor. Throughout this period, in which Hollywood succeeded in influencing global public opinion, and creating the myth of the holocaust which they interpreted to their advantage.”

- Rabbi Moshe Friedman

“National Socialist Germany saw Jews as being an influential force behind international Communism and therefore considered Jews to be a potential danger to the war effort. Consequently, Jews were sent to concentration camps, forced to live in ghettos, conscripted for labor, stripped of their rights, and suffered extreme hardships. Unfortunately, many Jews died in the German concentration camps during World War II. However, Germany did not conduct a program of genocide against European Jewry during the war. As we have seen, the existence of homicidal gas chambers in the German concentration camps has been disproven with scientific evidence. Tons of German wartime documents were captured by the Allies, and not a single one of them refers to a policy or program of extermination. Likewise, the British broke the secret Enigma code used by the Germans to transmit communications. During 1942 and 1943, British intelligence intercepted daily coded messages from Auschwitz, Buchenwald, Dachau, and seven other camps. None of these secret transmissions refer to homicidal gas chambers or a German program of genocide. The horrific scenes encountered by U.S. and British troops when they entered German concentration camps at the end of World War II have been used to prove a German policy of extermination of the Jews. As gruesome as these scenes were, it was soon discovered that most of the deaths in the German camps were caused by disease and other natural causes. None of the autopsy reports shows that anyone died of poison gas. Also, contrary to publicized claims, no researcher has been able to document a German policy of extermination through starvation in the German camps. The virtual collapse of Germany’s food, transport, and public health systems, and the extreme overcrowding in the German camps at the end of the war led to the catastrophe the Allied troops encountered when they entered the camps. Although the Nuremberg trials attempted to prove a German policy of genocide against European Jewry, the trials were organized not to dispense impartial justice but for political purposes. Witnesses were tortured into making confessions and were hired to give false testimony. The evidence produced at the Nuremberg trial to prove the number of six million Jews who died during World War II is based solely on hearsay evidence.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“The victorious Allies thoroughly scoured Germany for every scrap of paper that might be used to incriminate the defeated regime. The sheer quantity of paper seized is staggering. For example, the records of the German Foreign Office confiscated by U.S. officials amounted to some 485 tons of paper. It is estimated that in the U.S. National Archives alone, more than one million pages of documents on the Third Reich’s Jewish policy are on file. And yet, out of this great mass of paper, not a single document has ever been found that confirms or even refers to an extermination program.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“The prosecution authorities could make whatever use they wanted of the many crates of confiscated documentary and archival material they had at their disposal. But the same access right was refused to the German defendants despite their repeated efforts. This meant a tremendous or even complete paralysis and hindrance of the defense cases for the accused, for those crates also contained the exonerating material that the prosecution authorities were able to keep from being presented to the court.”

- Oswald Pohl, SS Main Economic and Administrative Office

“The defense had no fair chance to defend German foreign policy. Our prepared application for the submission of evidence was not allowed. Without good cause being shown, half of the documents which the defense prepared were not admitted. Only the prosecution, not the defense, had access to German and foreign archives. The prosecution only searched for incriminating documents and their use was biased. It knowingly concealed exonerating documents and withheld them from the defense.”

- Joachim von Ribbentrop, German Minister of Foreign Affairs

“The archives of the Third Reich and the depositions and accounts of its leaders make possible a reconstruction, down to the last detail, of the origin and development of the military campaigns by which the Nazis intended to reshape the world to their liking. Only the campaign to exterminate the Jews, as regards its conception as well as many other essential aspects, remains shrouded in darkness.”

- Leon Poliakov, author of The Nazi Program for the Destruction of Jews in Europe

“The National Socialist leaders were arrested and placed on trial for alleged war crimes. It is an event unprecedented in history. For the first time ever, members of a government defeated in a war will now stand trial for their lives.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“Indicative of the largely political nature of the Nuremberg process was the important Jewish role in organizing these trials. Nahum Goldmann, one-time president of both the World Jewish Congress and the World Zionist Organization, reported in his memoir that the Nuremberg Tribunal was the brain-child of World Jewish Congress officials. Only after persistent effort were WJC officials able to persuade Allied leaders to accept the idea, he added.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“It was obvious during the Nuremberg trials that the prosecution authorities, among whom Jews predominated, were driven by blind hatred and obvious lust for revenge. Their goal was not the search for truth but rather the annihilation of as many adversaries as possible.”

- Oswald Pohl, SS Main Economic and Administrative Office

“Out of 3,000 people employed on the staff at the Nuremberg Courts, 2,400 were Jews.”

- Louis Marschalko, author of The World Conquerors

“The fact that one of the Nuremberg Trial judges was a Russian, i.e. an official representing a government guilty of an infinite number of crimes far worse than any of those attributed to the accused Germans, deprived the court of any vestige of legality or equity.”

- Luigi Villari, Italian Foreign Office

“The Nuremberg Trials were nothing more than Soviet-style show trials which violated every standard of traditional British and American justice. Their purpose was not to discover guilt or innocence, but to spread a legal gloss over a decision which had already been made to execute Germany’s leaders. The entire Nuremberg circus was a sham and a travesty.”

- Benton L. Bradberry, author of The Myth of German Villainy

“A few years from now the lawyers of the world will condemn this trial. You cannot have a trial without law.”

- Joachim von Ribbentrop, German Minister of Foreign Affairs

“I still don't recognize the authority of the court. Bringing the heads of a sovereign State before a foreign court is a piece of presumption which is unique in history.”

- Hermann Goering, President of the Reichstag

“The Tribunal shall not be bound by technical rules of evidence. It shall adopt and apply to the greatest possible extent expeditious and non-technical procedure and shall admit any evidence which it deems to have probative value. The Tribunal shall not require proof of facts of common knowledge but shall take judicial notice thereof.”

- Articles 19 and 21 of the Charter of the International Military Tribunal

“Article 19 of the Nuremberg Trials meant that the court could accept any type of evidence, including hearsay, written statements, and physical evidence. The judges were given the freedom to determine the admissibility and weight of the evidence presented. Article 20 meant that the court could accept certain facts as established without requiring formal proof, as long as these facts were widely known and undisputed.”

- ChatGPT

“Hardly surprising that the highest-ranking military commanders condemned the Nuremberg Trials as a judicial farce and a disgrace to civilized behavior. Their condemnation was echoed by thousands of eminent statesmen, jurists, intellectuals, writers, journalists, ecclesiastics and educators.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“My service during World War II was in command of an armored division throughout the European campaign. In no instance did I hear of personnel from our division receiving treatment other than proper under the rules of land warfare. As far as the 6th Armored Division was concerned, there was no atrocity problem. Frankly, I was aghast, as were many of my contemporaries, when we learned of the proposed war crimes trials and the fact that German military commanders were among the accused. I firmly believe that the war crimes trials were ill-conceived, vindictively executed, and served only to lower the dignity and prestige of America. I know of no general officer who approved of them.”

- Major General Robert W. Grow, U.S. Commander, 6th Armored Division in Europe

“I thought at the time and still think that the Nuremberg trials were unprincipled. Law was created ex post facto to suit the passion and clamor of the time. We are substituting power for principle.”

- William O. Douglas, Associate Supreme Court Justice

“I have always looked upon the war crimes trials as an unlawful revengeful act rather than a court of justice.”

- Admiral John E. Gingrich, United States Navy

“This trial is only in form a judicial process, its main importance is political.”

- Sir Norman Birkett, Deputy British Judge during the Nuremberg Trials

“U.S. Attorney General Jackson is off conducting his high-grade lynching party at Nuremberg. I don't care what he does to the Nazis but I hate to see the pretense that he is running a court and proceeding according to common law. This is a little too sanctimonious a fraud to meet my old-fashioned ideas. I wonder if whether, under this new doctrine of international law, if we had been defeated, the victors could plausibly assert that our supplying Britain with fifty destroyers was an act of aggression?”

- Harlan Fiske Stone, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice

“If I had known seven months ago what I know today, I would never have come here. The high ideals announced as the motives for creating these tribunals have not been evident. The whole atmosphere here is unwholesome. Lawyers, clerks, interpreters, and researchers are employed who became Americans only in recent years, whose backgrounds were embedded in Europe's hatreds and prejudices. I left Nuremberg with a feeling that justice has been denied.”

- Charles F. Wennerstrum, Iowa Supreme Court Justice

“Most of the executions took place in secrecy on the 15th of October 1946, which coincidentally happened to be the Jewish Feast Day Hoshana Raba. The hangman, John C. Woods, a sergeant in the United States Army, was Jewish. The executions were deliberately bungled, the prisoners given a short drop so that their necks would not be instantaneously broken and ensuring their slow strangulation amidst the utmost pain.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“What seems especially obnoxious about the so-called war crimes trials is that they set a precedent for ending every future war with a massacre of the leaders of the defeated side.”

- William Henry Chamberlain, author of Blueprint for World Conquest

“If we’d lost the war, we’d all have been prosecuted as war criminals.”

- Curtis LeMay, Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force

“With an army of journalists, filmmakers, and historians to cover their tracks, none of the Allied war criminals risked being held accountable for their crimes.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“I was, of course, profoundly shocked by the foul murders at Nuremberg that brought on the American people an indelible shame. Savages and Oriental barbarians normally kill with or without torture the enemies whom they have overcome, but even they do not sink so low in the scale of humanity as to perform the obscene farce of holding quasi-judicial trials before they kill, and had the Americans, given their absolute power the responsibility must fall on them, merely slaughtered the German generals, they could claim to be morally no worse than Apaches, Balubas, and other primitives. Civilized peoples spare the lives of the vanquished, showing to their leaders a respectful consideration, and the deepest instincts of our race demand a chivalrous courtesy to brave opponents whom the fortunes of war have put under our power. To punish warriors who, against overwhelming odds, fought for their country with a courage and determination that excited the wonder of the world, and deliberately to kill them because they were not cowards and traitors, because they did not betray their nation, that was an act of vileness of which we long believed our race incapable. And to augment the infamy of our act, we stigmatized them as “war criminals” which they most certainly were not, for if that phrase has meaning, it applies to the traitors who knowingly involved their nations in a war contrived to inflict loss, suffering, and death on their own people. And to add an ultimate obscenity to this sadistic crime, “trials” were held to convict the vanquished according to “laws” invented for the purpose, and on the basis of perjured testimony extorted from prisoners of war by torture!”

- Prof. Revilo Oliver, Director of Research for War Department Intelligence

“In the past, conquerors sometimes executed their opponents, but I never heard of any attempt to legalize it.”

- Admiral Samuel M. Robinson, United States Navy

“The Nuremberg Trials were staged as a political stunt.”

- Field Marshall Lord Henry Maitland Wilson, British Army

“The war crimes trials were a reversion to the ancient practice of the savage extermination of a defeated enemy and particularly its leaders.”

- Admiral Husband E. Kimmel, Commander in Chief of the United States Pacific Fleet

“I considered the Nuremberg Trials unjust for condemning the conquered Admirals as war criminals when, in reality, they did nothing other than defend their country with acknowledged patriotism.”

- Carlos Hevia, United States Naval Academy at Annapolis

“I have always maintained, and I have written to this effect, that the war crimes trials were wholly illegal from the point of view of international law.”

- Herbert A. Smith, Professor of International Law at the University of London

“I have always considered the Nuremberg trials as legalistic hocus-pocus to give semblance of respectability to barbarous vengeance inflicted upon opponents who have merely done their duty on the losing side of a war. A primitive idea supposed to be in disrepute for some centuries.”

- Rear Admiral George van Deurs, United States Navy

“The Nuremberg Trials were a disgrace to civilization, and, as a teacher of young men and women, I have deeply regretted that my country joined in this outrageous action.”

- Prof. Kenneth Colegrove, Northwestern University

“Although the Nuremberg trials had an appearance of fairness in a courtroom setting, they were organized not to dispense impartial justice but for political purposes. The victorious Allies had control over the judges, prosecution, defense, and execution of the surviving German leaders. Our Western concept of justice relies on the impartial administering of the law. Such justice is not possible when the judges are the political enemies of the accused and when the accused are prosecuted for acts of war that the Allies themselves had committed.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“The trial of the vanquished by the victors cannot be impartial no matter how it is hedged about with the forms of justice. About this whole judgement there is a spirit of vengeance, and vengeance is seldom justice. The hanging of the eleven men convicted will be a blot on the American record which we will long regret. In these trials we have accepted the Russian idea of the purpose of the trials with little relationship to Anglo-Saxon heritage. By clothing policy in forms of legal procedure, we may discredit the whole idea of justice in Europe for years to come.”

- Robert A. Taft, U.S. Senator of Ohio

“The war crimes trials were an abomination and will plague our people for centuries.”

- Brigadier General Bonner Fellers, U.S. Army

“The Nuremberg trials are so repugnant to the Anglo-Saxon principles of justice that we must forever be ashamed of that page in our history. The Nuremberg farce represents a revenge policy at its worst.”

- Rep. Lawrence H. Smith, U.S. Congress

“The Nuremberg Tribunal defies many of the most basic assumptions of the judicial process. Our policy with respect to the Nazis is consistent with neither international law nor our own State Department’s policy. The Nuremberg trial constitutes a real threat to the basic conceptions of justice which it has taken mankind thousands of years to establish.”

- Milton R. Konvitz, author of Judaism and Human Rights

“I think those Nuremberg trials were the greatest mistake our government could have made and predict that the precedent set will haunt this country for hundreds of years.”

- Major General Howard C. Davidson, U.S. Air Force

“I thought at the time and still think that the Nuremberg trials were unprincipled. Law was created ex post facto to suit the passion and clamor of the time.”

- William O. Douglas, U.S. Supreme Court Justice

“There was no authorization or precedent in International Law for those trials and I consider the precedent set at that time to be most dangerous and an international disgrace.”

- Rear Admiral James D. Barner, U.S. Navy

“I thought the trials in general bordered upon international lunacy. I thought it particularly unfortunate, inappropriate, ill-conceived, and dupably injudicious that the United States should have been cast in the leading role as prosecutors and implementors of the trials.”

- Adm. H. Lamont Pugh, Commanding Officer of the National Naval Medical Center

“A travesty of legality and violated the basic principles of justice which have been a treasured part of our heritage.”

- Admiral Thomas C. Kinkaid, U.S. Navy

“To me the Nuremberg Trials have always been totally inexcusable and a horrible travesty of justice.”

- Rear Admiral Robert A. Theobald, U.S. Navy

“I consider the war trials as one of the most disgraceful manifestations of the post war hysteria.”

- Vice Admiral Richard H. Cruzen, U.S. Navy

“I applaud and endorse this effort to call attention to the injustice of the Nuremberg war crimes trials and to the dangerous precedent set by them.”

- Henry P. Fletcher, Under Secretary of State

“Certainly, the most stupid error of America's World War Two policies was to sponsor and participate in the so-called Nuremberg Trials.”

- Howard Buffett, father of Warren Buffett

“The Nuremberg Trials have created a deplorable precedent in international law.”

- Dr. Samuel T. Chambers, University of Baltimore

“The Nuremberg Trials were a tragic mistake. They will haunt us always.”

- Major General James E. Chaney, U.S. Army

“It is my considered opinion that the Nuremberg Trials violated the reputation for justice so long held by the British and American peoples, and that many of the findings contravened our most sacred constitutional principles.”

- Air Vice Marshal Hugh Champion, British Royal Air Force

“A fantastic desecration of the ideals of Western Civilization, and appalling miscarriage of justice, a misuse of evidence for vicious ends, all of which will someday be exposed as a shocking travesty of high legal and moral principles.”

- Dr. Henry M. Adams, Professor of History, University of California

“The idea of trying the leaders of defeated nations as war criminals is but a first step toward the dark ages.”

- Vice Admiral John F. Shafroth, U.S. Navy

“This kangaroo court at Nuremberg was officially known as the International Military Tribunal, a libel on the military profession.”

- Rear Admiral Daniel V. Gallery, U.S. Navy

“In my judgement, the procedure by which the Nuremberg Tribunal was conducted was completely fraught with illegality.”

- William L. Hart, Justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio

“The truth of the matter is that not one of the victors was free of the guilt which its judges attributed to the vanquished.”

- The Chicago Tribune, 1946

“Jurists in every Western country protested against this travesty of the Western legal system. If the victors were to try the vanquished for war crimes, then they should try themselves for often committing the same crimes.”

- The New Republic

“The Nuremberg process in itself was not a judicial process, but an act of vengeance against the defeated. Nuremberg was particularly profaned by the fact that the Russians were among the judges and themselves guilty of many crimes and atrocities. Being a jurist myself, and a Christian, I abhor the justice of Nuremberg.”

- Bishiop Vincentas Brizgys, Lithuanian Catholic Priest

“The Nuremberg Tribunal is a continuation of the Allied war effort against Germany.”

- Robert H. Jackson, Chief U.S. Prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials

“The trial is only in form a judicial process and its main importance is political.”

- Norman Birkett, Deputy British judge during the Nuremberg Trials, 1946

“As a representative of the American people, I desire to say that what is taking place in Nuremberg is a disgrace to the United States. A racial minority, two and a half years after the war closed, are in Nuremberg not only hanging German soldiers but trying German businessman in the name of the United States.”

- Rep. John Rankin, U.S. Congress

“The major portion of the witnesses for the prosecution in the concentration camp cases were what came to known as professional witnesses, and everyone working at Dachau regarded them as such. Professional, since they were paid for each day they testified. In addition, they were provided free housing and food, and at a time when these were often difficult to come by in Germany. Some of them stayed in Dachau for months, testifying in every one of the concentration camp cases. In other words, these witnesses made their living testifying for the prosecution. Usually, they were former inmates from the camps, and their strong hatred of the Germans should, at the very least, have called their testimony into question.”

- Joseph Halow, author of Innocent at Dachau, 1947

“The American prosecutors paid professional incrimination witnesses, mostly former criminal concentration camp inmates, the amount of one dollar per day, as well as food from a witness kitchen and witness lodging. During the recess periods between trial proceedings the U.S. prosecuting attorneys told these witnesses what they were to say in giving testimony. The U.S. prosecuting attorneys gave the witnesses photos of the defendants and were thereby able to easily incriminate them.”

- August Gross

“Whenever these productions were not enough to produce the result sought by the prosecuting authorities, they marched out their so-called star witnesses, or rather, paid witnesses. A whole string of these shady, wretched characters played their contemptible game at Nuremberg.”

- Oswald Pohl, SS Main Economic and Administrative Office

“That whole sinister farce staged at Nuremberg by a pack of victorious cowards and hypocrites is immeasurably more disgusting than all the post-war human sacrifices of the past rolled in one.”

- Savitri Devi, author of Lightning & The Sun

“The Allied Committee of Inquiry has to date proven that no poison gas was ever used to kill prisoners. In all cases where gassings were alleged, it could be proven that torture was used to extract confessions and witnesses have lied. Any former inmate who during their debriefing continues to allege that poison gas was used to murder people, in particular Jews, are to be reported to this office, and if they insist on lying further, they are to be charged with perjury.”

- Major John Miller, Commanding Officer of the Allied Military Police in Vienna, 1948

“Oswald Pohl of the SS Economy and Administration Office had signed some incriminating statements after being subjected to severe torture, including a bogus admission that he had seen a gas chamber at Auschwitz in the summer of 1944.”

- Joseph McCarthy, U.S. Senator of Wisconsin

“Men were kept in solitary confinement on near-starvation rations. And they were beaten up and savagely kicked till strong men were reduced to broken wrecks ready to mumble any admission demanded by their prosecutors. How did it come about that Nazi defendants confessed to various wicked crimes? I can tell you because I examined the German captives, and 137 out of 139 had had their testicles destroyed beyond repair, jaws were broken, and teeth knocked out. Our investigators would put a black hood over the accused’s head and then punch him in the face with brass knuckles. Prior to my arrival, 152 others had already been executed. This was standard operating procedure with our American investigators.”

- Judge Edward Van Roden, U.S. Army Commission of Inquiry

“I have heard testimony and read documentary evidence that the defendants were beaten, abused, and physically tortured by methods that could only be conceived in diseased brains. They were subjected to mock trials and alleged executions, they were told that their families would be deprived of their ration cards. All these things were done with the approval of the prosecutor in order to provide the psychological atmosphere necessary to extract the required confessions. If the United States allows such acts by a few people to go unpunished, then the whole world may rightly criticize us severely and forever doubt the correctness of our motives and moral integrity.”

- Joseph McCarthy, U.S. Senator of Wisconsin

“Yes, of course. We couldn’t have made these birds talk otherwise. It was a trick, and it worked like a charm.”

- Col. A.H. Rosenfeld Jr., Munich Court Martial

“Solid documentary or forensic evidence of a wartime German policy to exterminate Europe’s Jews proves to be elusive. As we have seen, the evidence that has been presented consists largely of extorted confessions, spurious testimonies, and fraudulent documents. The post-war Nuremberg trials were politically motivated proceedings meant more to discredit the leaders of a defeated regime than to establish truth. The fact that the holocaust story must rely so heavily on highly dubious testimony evidence and trials staged in a historically unparalleled atmosphere of hysteria, intimidation, and propaganda, demonstrates its inherent weakness.”

- Mark Weber, director of the Institute for Historical Review

“Among crimes against humanity stands the offense of the indiscriminate bombing of civilian populations. Can the Americans and the British who destroyed the cities of Western Germany plead not guilty on this count? Crimes against humanity also include the mass expulsion of populations. Can the Anglo-Saxon leaders who condoned the expulsion of millions of Germans from their homes hold themselves completely innocent? The nations sitting in judgment at Nuremberg have so clearly proclaimed themselves exempt from the law which they have administered.”

- The Economist

“The war trials had served their intended purpose of demonizing the National Socialist leadership and dehumanizing the German people. This time there was to be no peace treaty. Germany would instead remain occupied, with the history of WW2 to be dictated by the victorious Allies. Former National Socialists will be portrayed as “evil Nazis” with the help of the media, future television documentaries, and Hollywood movies.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“People frame their viewpoints according to their own biases, which in most cases are determined by how they have been conditioned by what they see on television, and this is determined by Jewish media executives.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“Having a television in your home is like having a Jew in your living room.”

- Father Leonard E. Feeney, Catholic Priest

“When you own the media, and they have for the last hundred years, you're the only game in town. You can be the only holocaust in town, too. I'm here to tell you, and I'll tell you straight, that what the Germans suffered during and after the war was infinitely worse than anything suffered in the so-called Jewish holocaust.”

- Thomas Goodrich, author of Hellstorm

“In the case of almost all other searing historical occurrences, their greatest impact upon popular consciousness and media came soon afterward, with the major books and films often appearing within the first five or ten years when memories were fresh, and the influence peaking within a couple of decades, after which they were gradually forgotten. Yet in the case of the holocaust, this pattern was completely reversed. Hardly anyone discussed it for the first twenty years after the end of the World War II, while it gradually moved to the center of American life in the 1970s, just as wartime memories were fading and many of the most prominent and knowledgeable figures from that era had departed the scene.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“For over two decades some secondary school and college texts never mentioned the subject at all.”

- Lucy S. Dawidowicz, author of The Holocaust and the Historians

“I’d suspect that anyone who drew his knowledge from the mainstream newspapers and history books during the first couple of decades after the end of the Second World War might never have even been aware that any holocaust had actually occurred.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“You will hear some teachers today speak of the holocaust as an indispensable subject, but holocaust education is not exactly traditional. It made small beginnings in the 1970s, grew as a consequence of NBC’s Holocaust mini-series, and only became widely regarded as indispensable after 1993 with the release of Stephen Spielberg’s Schindler’s List. The growth of holocaust education has been driven largely by television and Hollywood. The holocaust has long been used as a tool for subversive agitation.”

- Hadding Scott, National Vanguard

“The pinnacle of Jewish power is in mass mind control, which they exercise through their ownership or near total domination of the news and entertainment media. There is no greater power than the manipulation of human minds through the flow of information using subtle techniques of slanting, confusion and deception, along with outright lying and censorship. It is the power to make or break world leaders, bring down governments, enable hideous crimes, and foment riots, revolutions, and wars. When Jews arrived in the United States in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, they quickly set out to acquire all means of communication beginning with newspapers, and with the passage of time expanding to radio, news magazines, motion pictures, and most important, television. By the latter half of the twentieth century, the power and influence rooted in just a handful of media domains, ABC, CBS, NBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post, all Jewish to the core and all speaking as one voice was absolute and reached far beyond the Western world. Nor is it only the media that slants, falsifies, and censors information. School curricula, from first grade to university graduate school, is oriented towards a Jewish agenda, with heavy indoctrination gaining traction after World War Two, and it’s worth noting that the longtime head of the American Federation of Teachers union is a Jewish lesbian named Randi Weingarten and seven of the eight Ivy League university presidents are Jewish as well, this for a group that is no more than three percent of the population.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“The U.S. Census Bureau has been asked to include a question on religious affiliation in the 1980 Census by fifteen directors of the Religious Research Association. The question about religious affiliation was dropped from the 1960 and 1970 Census due to the demand of Jewish groups. Revelation of the true number of Jews in the U.S. would undermine the myth that the Nazis killed six million Jews. The truth is, there are six million more Jews in the U.S. than the Jewish organizations admit.”

- CounterSpy Magazine

“Ten years of exhaustive archival research by Prof. Joseph Bendersky, a noted holocaust scholar, seemed to uncover no mention or awareness of the holocaust anywhere in the diaries, private papers, and declassified government files of some one hundred of our top commanding generals and leading members of the Military Intelligence service, with the focus of the historian’s research including the 1950s and even stretching into the 1960s and beyond.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Three of the best-known works on the Second World War are General Eisenhower’s Crusade in Europe, Winston Churchill’s The Second World War, and General de Gaulle’s Mémoires de guerre. In these three works, not the least mention of Nazi gas chambers is to be found. Eisenhower’s is a book of 559 pages, the six volumes of Churchill’s book totals 4,448 pages, and de Gaulle’s three-volume book is 2,054 pages. In this mass of writing, which altogether totals 7,061 pages, not including the introductory parts, published from 1948 to 1959, one will find no mention either of Nazi gas chambers, a genocide of the Jews, or of six million Jewish victims of the war.”

- Robert Faurisson, French academic

“Across the nearly 4,500 pages of Churchill’s massive history of the Second World War, we can only find a vague sentence or two that might be identified with what we now call the holocaust. I think the obvious reason for Churchill’s extremely strange reticence was that he knew perfectly well that the stories were all propaganda nonsense, and he assumed that much like the anti-German atrocity hoaxes of the First World War, they would soon collapse in shame and embarrassment. His six massive volumes on the Second World War were intended to secure his place in history for decades or generations rather than merely the next few years, and he feared that any mention of the holocaust would completely destroy his future credibility and leave him an object of permanent ridicule. The equally striking omissions in the works of Eisenhower and de Gaulle probably had exactly the same explanation.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The “death camps” were in fact work camps. Auschwitz, for example, today a holocaust museum, was the site of Germany’s essential artificial rubber factory. Germany was desperate for a work force. A significant percentage of German war production labor had been released to the Army to fill the holes in German lines on the Russian front. War production sites, such as Auschwitz, had as a work force refugees displaced from their homes by war, Jews to be deported after war’s end, and anyone else who could be forced into work. Germany desperately needed whatever work force it could get. Every camp had crematoriums. Their purpose was not to exterminate populations but to dispose of deaths from the scourge of typhus, natural deaths, and other diseases. Refugees were from all over, and they brought diseases and germs with them. The horrific photos of masses of skeleton-like dead bodies that are said to be evidence of organized extermination of Jews are in fact camp inmates who died from typhus and starvation in the last days of the war when Germany was disorganized and devoid of medicines and food for labor camps.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“The Jews don’t like to work. And that’s one of the things Jews hated so much about Hitler’s concentrations camps, there were no gas chambers, but when you go into the camp there was a big sign which said work makes you free. And Jews don’t believe in that, they believe you do all the work and they get all the benefits. They hate work, this is the big problem with the Jews, they don’t like work. They are soft, flabby. Jews are not used to manual labor, they’re parasites, and they’ve been parasites for thousands of years.”

- Bobby Fischer, Chess Grandmaster

“The genocide of European Jewry by National Socialist Germany is widely considered to be the most thoroughly documented event in human history. Tens of thousands of books, magazine, and newspaper articles have been written and numerous criminal trials have been conducted to document the mass extermination of European Jewry. Despite the extensive attention given to the event, revisionist historians have called into question many aspects of the holocaust story. In particular, it has been shown that there were no homicidal gas chambers in any of the German concentration camps, Germany did not have a program of genocide against the Jews, and the standard estimate of six million Jews who died during World War II is a ridiculous exaggeration.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“The assertions about an explicit plan for genocide, and in particular, the alleged entombing of millions of Jews in phantom Zyklon B gas chambers at Auschwitz have been hurled and hurled again in an incredible din for so many years. They do not, however, stand up to the slightest serious scientific examination. In thirty years, not a single document has been able to furnish the slightest official proof. It is ridiculous to imagine, and above all to pretend, that 24,000 people could have been gassed at Auschwitz each day, in batches of 3,000 at a time, in a room of 400 cubic meters.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat, 1979

“There are no scientific reports proving that Jews were exterminated in Nazi gas chambers, a holocaust scholar conceded yesterday at the trial of Ernst Zundel. German war documents contain no mention of killing Jews. There are no autopsy reports indicating that even a single person died from exposure to poisonous gas in chambers.”

- The Montreal Gazette, 1985

“I know from years of my own research and the research of others that proofs of the holocaust are few. Literally, all there is are the eyewitness testimonies and post-war confessions. There’s no picture, plan, or war-time document dealing with homicidal gas chambers or a plan to exterminate the Jews. And we can’t use the excuse that the Nazis destroyed all the evidence because after we had broken the German code, we were able to intercept their secret transmissions, including those that came from Auschwitz. The key to understanding the holocaust story is understanding the true nature of the things passed off as proofs. Everything that is used as evidence of the holocaust also could be said to have a perfectly normal explanation. For example, there are exhibits said to be the material proof of extermination. There’s the piles of human hair, but what does that prove? It’s acknowledged that each inmate had his or her head shaved because of the lice problem. That’s not denied. So why wouldn’t there be piles of human hair? What about the piles of shoes and clothing, is that a proof? It’s a fact that the prisoners were issued a uniform upon arrival, including shoes, so why wouldn’t there be piles of inmates’ shoes and clothing? It doesn’t prove anybody was killed. What about the canisters of gas? No one denies that Zyklon B was used to disinfect clothes and also buildings. Zyklon B was one of the premier pest control agents in Europe at that time, it was present in most of the concentration camps, including those that are not said to have homicidal gas chambers in them. The typhus epidemic had spread throughout Europe during the war and also spread through the camps which called for strict lice control procedures. So what other proofs are offered? Well, there’s the usual pictures of sick inmates which proves the groundbreaking thesis that people got sick in the camps. Once again, I’ll add that nobody denies the typhus epidemic which resulted in many deaths. Then there’s the artwork and the pictures of children, but at this point it’s looking pretty bad for someone who’s looking for objective proofs of the gas chambers. Another question that should be asked: is there any Zyklon B residue in the gas chambers knowing that cyanide gas would in fact leave a residue? In 1988, execution equipment expert Fred Leuchter conducted forensic examinations on the gas chambers at Auschwitz. To answer that question, he took samples from four gas chambers at Birkenau, the one at the main camp, and the control sample from one of the disinfestation chambers that we know did use Zyklon B. The “gas chambers” show almost no appreciable traces, whereas the disinfestation sample literally went right off the scale.”

- David Cole, David Cole in Auschwitz

“Zyklon B was a fumigant that all nations used to kill lice, which cause typhus, which killed millions after the First World War. The Americans called it DDT. The Jews expect us to believe DDT was used to gas them.”

- General Otto-Ernst Remer, German Wehrmacht

“I have come to the conclusion that no one was willfully or purposefully killed with Zyklon B in this manner. I consider it absolutely impossible.”

- Dr. William B. Lindsey, DuPont research chemist

“In Canada in 1988, Ernst Zundel faced charges for holocaust denial in a second trial. He hired the American Frederick A. Leuchter, a court-certified expert in gas execution technology. After secretly conducting scientific experiments at camps such as Auschwitz in Poland, on his return he published his findings in the “Leuchter Report.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“Fred Leuchter was widely regarded as one of America’s leading expert specialists on the technology of executions. During the 1980s, Ernst Zundel, a prominent Canadian holocaust denier, was facing trial for his disbelief in the Auschwitz gas chambers, and one of his expert witnesses was an American prison warden with some experience in such systems who recommended involving Leuchter, one of the foremost figures in the field. Leuchter soon took a trip to Poland and closely inspected the purported Auschwitz gas chambers, then published the Leuchter Report, concluding that they were obviously a fraud and could not possibly have worked in the manner holocaust scholars had always claimed. The ferocious attacks which followed soon cost him his entire business career and destroyed his marriage.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Leuchter took forensic samples from the alleged gas chambers at the visited sites and a control sample from the delousing facility at Birkenau. The samples were analyzed by an independent laboratory in the United States. The laboratory found no significant ferrocyanide compound traces in the samples taken from the alleged homicidal gas chambers, but the samples from the walls of the disinfection chamber had heavy concentrations of ferrocyanide compounds. Leuchter concluded that this result would be impossible if the alleged homicidal gas chambers had been repeatedly exposed to hydrogen cyanide gas.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“If they murdered a million people at Auschwitz using poison gas, why is there no trace of that gas in the buildings of Auschwitz today?”

- David Irving, author of Churchill’s War

“Categorically, none of the facilities examined at Auschwitz, Birkenau, or Lublin could have supported, or in fact did support, multiple executions utilizing hydrogen cyanide, carbon monoxide, or any other allegedly or factually lethal gas. Based upon very generous maximum usage rates for all the alleged gas chambers, totaling 1,693 persons per week, and assuming these facilities could support gas executions, it would have required sixty-eight years to execute the alleged number of six millions of persons. Promoting these facilities as being capable of effecting mass, multiple, or even singular executions is both ludicrous and insulting to every individual on this planet. Further, those who do promote this mistruth are negligent and irresponsible for not investigating these facilities earlier and ascertaining the truth before indoctrinating the world with what may have become the greatest propaganda ploy in history. Of equal importance are exterminationist errors relating to the crematories. If these crematories operated at a theoretical rate of maximum output per day, without any down time and at a constant pace (an impossible situation), and we accept the figure of at least six millions executed, it would take thirty-five years at an impossible minimum to cremate these six millions of souls with equipment which could not possibly have functioned in less than one-seventh of the absolute minimum time it could possibly have taken. Forensic samples were taken from the visited sites. A control sample was removed from delousing facility #1 at Birkenau. A detailed analysis of the thirty-two samples were taken at the Auschwitz-Birkenau complexes. Thus, chemical analysis further supports the fact that these facilities were never utilized as gas execution facilities. Construction of these facilities further shows that they were never used as gas chambers. None of these facilities were sealed or gasketed. No provision was ever made to prevent condensation of gas on the walls, floor, or ceiling. No provision ever existed to exhaust the air-gas mixture from these buildings. No provision ever existed to introduce or distribute the gas throughout the chamber. No explosion-proof lighting existed, and no attempt was ever made to prevent gas from entering the crematories even though the gas is highly explosive. No attempt was made to protect operating personnel from exposure to the gas or to protect other non-participating persons from exposure. Specifically, at Auschwitz, a floor drain in the alleged gas chamber was connected directly to the camp’s storm drain system. No exhaust stacks ever existed. Hydrogen cyanide gas is an extremely dangerous and lethal gas and nowhere were there any provisions to effect any amount of safe handling. The chambers were too small to accommodate more than a small fraction of the alleged numbers. Plain and simple, these facilities could not have operated as execution gas chambers. After a thorough examination of the alleged execution facilities in Poland and their associated crematories, the only conclusion that can be arrived at by a rational, responsible person is the absurdity of the notion that any of these facilities were ever capable of or were utilized as execution gas chambers.”

- The Leuchter Report, 1988

“Ernst Zundel was convicted and sentenced to a nine-month jail term after the court dismissed Leuchter’s testimony. Later, Zundel will spend two years in solitary confinement in a Canadian jail before being deported to Germany to stand trial.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“David Irving had ranked as the world’s most successful World War II historian, with his books selling in the millions amid glowing coverage in the top British newspapers when he agreed to appear as an expert witness at the Zundel trial. He had always previously accepted the conventional holocaust narrative, but reading the Leuchter Report changed his mind and he concluded that the Auschwitz gas chambers were just a myth. He was quickly subjected to unrelenting media attacks, which first severely damaged and then ultimately destroyed his very illustrious publishing career, and he later even served time in an Austrian prison for his unacceptable views.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“A detailed forensic examination at the Treblinka camp using sophisticated electronic ground radar has also found no evidence of mass graves. Ground Penetration Radar devices are routinely used around the world by geologists, archeologists, and police, detecting any major disturbances in the soil to a normal effective depth of four or five meters. For six days in October 1999, a team carefully examined the entire Treblinka site, especially the alleged mass graves portion, and carried out control examinations of the surrounding area. This team also carried out visual soil inspections and used an auger to take numerous soil samples. They found no soil disturbance consistent with the burial of hundreds of thousands of bodies, or even evidence that the ground had ever been disturbed. In addition, the team found no evidence of individual graves, bone remains, human ashes, or wood ashes. Their conclusion from this examination of the site was that Treblinka was never an extermination camp.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“This study already demonstrates the complete bankruptcy of the traditional holocaust history, a history based for the most part on testimonies, assembled according to the need of the moment, truncated to fit an arbitrary truth, and sprinkled with a few German documents of uneven value and without any connection to one another.”

- Jean-Claude Pressac, author of Auschwitz: Operation of the Gas Chambers

“Dr. Franciszek Piper, the senior curator and director of archives at the Auschwitz State Museum admitted on camera the alleged homicidal gas chamber at the Auschwitz main camp, was, in fact, fabricated after the war by the Soviet Union, under the direct orders of Stalin. This includes the fake chimney that is not even connected to the crematorium.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“They built it for propaganda purposes and, at first, they tried to pass it off as the real thing. Later, after dated aerial photography proved that it was not there during the war, the Jews admitted that it was a mock-up, but then they began asserting that the Germans destroyed the original when they knew that they were going to lose the war. This also is a Jewish lie.”

- David Sims, National Vanguard

“The vast majority of Hitler’s Jewish victims came from Russia and the Eastern European nations included in the Soviet Bloc. That was also the location of all the “extermination” camps that are the central focus of holocaust scholars, and therefore, the Soviets were the source of most of the key evidence used at the Nuremberg Trials.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The Americans claim they have even more evidence of atrocities. A lampshade made from human skin, two shrunken Polish prisoners’ heads, and pieces of tattooed skin are displayed. There will soon be stories of humans used for soap and even more homicidal gas chambers discovered, this time in the camps liberated by the Allies.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“It was not long before it was admitted that there had been no extermination camps on territory captured by the Western allies. Equally conveniently it was discovered that the extermination camps just happened to have been on territory occupied by the Russians.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“We didn’t discover any of the extermination camps. They were all on the Soviet side of the line. We found work camps full of people starved and dying of typhus.”

- Darryl Cooper, Martyr Made Podcast

“Defenders of the holocaust story have conceded that there were no gas chambers or extermination camps in Germany. We are now told that homicidal gassings and extermination camps were located solely in Poland, in areas captured by the Soviet Union and made off limits to Western investigators.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“There were no extermination camps on German soil.”

- Simon Wiesenthal, author of A Chronicle of Jewish Martyrdom

“We know that the Soviets did stage scenes in the camps to construct ideological messages.”

- Northwestern University Press, The Holocaust in International Perspective

“The holocaust was nothing but a gigantic Hollywood racket of rare vulgarity. It was above all aimed at emptying the pockets of hundreds of millions of ill-informed viewers. Its damage could only be temporary, however, for one would soon have been forced to note the farcical nature of its extravagances. They would not stand up to the conscientious examination of any historian.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“Our detailed research into the holocaust however mostly establishes only how shaky is the ground we're on. The consensus of research data often turns out only to be the result of everybody having uncritically copied what everybody else was writing. The actual documentary basis on many matters is frighteningly narrow and is of consequence easily shattered by some find or other. If we are to avert being shown up, in the next few years historical research is going to have to do all it can not only to establish better documentary defenses but broader-based ones as well.”

- Dr. Hans-Heinrich Wilhelm, University of Riga

“Any analysis of propagandist figures exposes the statistical fraud on a ludicrous scale and a complete absence of hard evidence.”

- Mike Walsh, author of Life in the Reich

“Hitler allegedly killed six million Jews. It's untrue, it's just not true. It's a fabrication. That so-called holocaust is quite simply a fabrication. You can spend a couple hours on the internet and if you seek out the best revisionists, you'll see all the evidence points one way and all of the emotion points the other way. The evidence is just absolutely against it every time. It's a fabrication, sheer fabrication, but that's the stupidity of modern man. Minds no longer run on evidence. People's minds today are gone. People don't think, they don't want to think, and quite honestly, they're incapable of thinking. If you want to know whether the holocaust is true or not, go by the evidence. Look up the evidence and you will see. If you've got half a brain in your head, you'll see in a short space of time that the holocaust is quite simply a fabrication. Six million gassed? There wasn't one deadly gas chamber in Nazi Germany which was killing human beings. Not one. What there was in the concentration camps were disinfection chambers where Zyklon-B gas was used to delouse clothing of prisoners as they came into the camps. That there was.”

- Bishop Richard Williamson

“As soon as you take a closer look at the narrative, you quickly discover that it’s full of holes, contradictions, and fantasies that can’t possibly be true.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“We executed orders very well. I assure you, if there had been an order to kill them all, there’d be none left in Europe. We would not have used an insecticide to do it either.”

- General Otto-Ernst Remer, German Wehrmacht

“Had the German authorities planned such a method of extermination, they undoubtedly would have used a non-toxic gas such as nitrogen to asphyxiate them.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“I would go so far as to suggest that anyone who merely confined his investigation of the holocaust to a critical reading of books by some of its leading scholars would soon become very skeptical of its reality. And if the content of their works was then compared with that of leading holocaust deniers such as Arthur Butz, Nicholas Kollerstrom, and Germar Rudolf, the inescapable, overwhelming conclusion would be that the holocaust is largely, perhaps almost entirely, a hoax.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Precisely zero Jews died in homicidal gas chambers during the entire war because such things did not exist.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“I was in the big concentration camps in Germany. I must truthfully state that in no camp have I ever seen anything that might have resembled gas chambers.”

- Dr. Benedikt Kautsky, author of a fictitious holocaust memoir

“There were no gas chambers at Auschwitz or anywhere else in wartime Europe. On that I state my reputation and career.”

- Dr. Robert Faurisson, author of The Diary of Anne Frank: A Forgery

“I was in Auschwitz from January 1944 until December 1944. After the war I heard about the mass murders supposedly perpetrated by the SS against the Jewish prisoners and I was perfectly astonished. There were no secrets at Auschwitz. The fact that we were able to receive visits from our relatives at any time demonstrates the openness of the camp administration. Had Auschwitz been a great extermination camp, we would certainly not have been able to receive such visits.”

- Thies Christopherson, author of The Auschwitz Lie

“Apart from amenities we now know of that included an orchestra, movies, theater, musical plays, and a football team, facilities at the Auschwitz “death camp” also featured a hospital, a library, and an Olympic size swimming pool complete with several diving boards.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“I was in Dachau for seventeen months after the war as a U.S. War Department Attorney and can state that there were no gas chambers at Dachau. What was shown to visitors and sightseers there and erroneously described as a gas chamber was a crematory. Nor was there a gas chamber in any of the other concentration camps in Germany. We were told that there was a gas chamber at Auschwitz but since this was in the Russian zone of occupation, we were not permitted to investigate since the Russians would not allow it. From what I was able to determine in six years of post-war Germany and Austria, there were a number of Jews killed but the figure of a million was certainly never reached. I interviewed thousands of Jews, former inmates of concentration camps in Germany and Austria, and consider myself as well qualified on the subject as any man.”

- Stephen F. Pinter, Attorney for the U.S. War Crimes Commission

“Auschwitz, despite its emblematic name, was not primarily an extermination camp for the Jews.”

- Gitta Sereny, author of The German Trauma

“How many Jews died in Auschwitz? Less than 20,000 in all these satellite camps, including Auschwitz. And they died not of gassing. There was not a single gas chamber in all of National Socialist-dominated Europe because the killing method of executing criminals, spies, traitors, and saboteurs in Europe never historically was gas. The only nation that ever had this fetish with gas chambers, which is the most complicated, idiotic, and expensive way of killing people, was the United States.”

- Ernst Zundel, author of Did Six Million Really Die?

“Never was a case of poison gas uncovered.”

- Dr. Charles P. Larson, Forensic Pathologist

“Few Americans know that it is illegal in many European countries, and in Canada as well, to question any aspect of holocaust dogma. The penalties for heresy in Germany and Austria are particularly harsh and include up to five years imprisonment. Hundreds or maybe even thousands of free-thinkers across Europe have been heavily fined or spent time behind bars simply for speaking their minds on the subject.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“A string of holocaust deniers has been imprisoned over the years, mostly in Europe, including scholars and authors who have published books critical of the holocaust narrative.”

- Ambrose Kane

“The mainstream position that the historicity of the holocaust is an absolute truth that cannot be debated is intellectually disgusting and violates every ideal of free inquiry and scientific method. The claim that thousands were cremated per day in ovens is not even remotely realistic.”

- Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust

“Denying the holocaust is a criminal offence and carries a custodial sentence in several European countries. The holocaust is the ONLY event in history to be enforced by law.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“It is a felony in many European countries to question the holocaust story because major aspects of the story are easy to disprove.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“The holocaust is such a well-documented historical event that they made it illegal to question it in half of the Western world.”

- Apolitical

“The exposure of the Anne Frank forgery is important because of the sheer magnitude of the fraud and the key role it has played in underpinning the entire Jewish scenario of the war.”

- Dr. William L. Pierce, author of The Turner Diaries

“There has long been a number of tell-tale clues that The Diary of Anne Frank isn’t what it purports to be but rather is largely fictional and written by someone other than Anne Frank.”

- David Sims, National Vanguard

“The conclusion of my studies and research is that the diary of Anne Frank is a fraud.”

- Robert Faurisson, author of Is the Diary of Anne Frank Genuine?

“Almost from the beginning there were charges that the diary was a hoax. Some of these charges were based on the gross inconsistencies between various translations and editions of the diary in book form. It was clear that the text had been heavily edited to help it sell in different markets. Other charges were based on internal inconsistencies in the diary itself.”

- Dr. William L. Pierce, author of The Turner Diaries

“Parts of the text, although attributed to Anne Frank, show a distinctly different handwriting. Also, parts of the text were originally written with ink from a ballpoint pen which first came into use in 1951.”

- David Sims, National Vanguard

“The Federal Criminal Office carried out a careful analysis of the original manuscript of the diary with microscope and ultraviolet illumination in order to confirm its authenticity, in particular, to determine when it was written. The report of the technical experts contained a bombshell: large portions of the alleged diary were written in ballpoint pen ink which was not manufactured prior to 1951!”

- Dr. William L. Pierce, author of The Turner Diaries

“I have here this forensic report which analyzed all three of the Anne Frank Diaries and found many of the entries were written in ballpoint pen ink. This ink only became available in 1951. So, either Anne Frank was alive in 1951 or parts of this diary were written by someone else.”

- Ernst Zundel, author of Did Six Million Really Die?

“In 2015 the Anne Frank Foundation made an announcement, as reported in the New York Times, that the diary was co-authored by Otto Frank.”

- David Sims, National Vanguard

“What is known as a fact is that Otto Frank, a Jewish merchant, who had been arrested in the Netherlands and interned in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the war began visiting publishers in 1946 with what he claimed was a diary written by his young daughter during the time the Frank family was hiding from the German police in occupied Holland.”

- Dr. William L. Pierce, author of The Turner Diaries

“Ikuo Suzuki, a Japanese researcher, explores new analyses of the diary, including an illuminating graphic depiction of the many changes among the many various publications of the diary over the span of decades. So numerous and detailed are the diary’s entries over twenty-six months that logical inconsistencies and physical and logistical impossibilities inevitably occur. One of the great revelations is just how grotesque and sexually perverse the diary truly is, raising doubts on its own whether a young girl could even think such thoughts, much less write them down.”

- Karl Haemers, The Unz Review

“Otto Frank cashed in on the diary in a big way. Not only did he find a publisher but he found people to buy stage and film rights as well. Shortly after its appearance in book form, the diary had been translated into a score of languages and printed in millions of copies, from all of which Frank received royalties. Otto Frank was then sued by a New York scriptwriter, Meyer Levin, who claimed that Frank had taken large portions of a script Levin had written and had not paid him for his work. The court ordered Frank to pay Levin $50,000. One can easily understand why some observers began to wonder how much, if any, of the content of the various Anne Frank books, films, and plays in circulation was actually written by a little Jewish girl named Anne Frank.”

- Dr. William L. Pierce, author of The Turner Diaries

“Levin’s relationship with Otto Frank included Frank appointing Levin his copyright agent in 1952. Levin’s history involved him working in the Office of War Information in the United States, producing propaganda movies. Thus, Levin had the presence and ability to invent the Diary as on-going war propaganda.”

- Karl Haemers, The Unz Review

“For most present-day Americans, the primary image associated with Hitler and his German regime is the horrendous scale of the war-crimes that they supposedly committed during the global conflict that they are alleged to have unleashed, but the evidentiary base might not necessarily point in the direction of implicating the Germans. Although Hollywood and those in its thrall have endlessly cited the findings of the Nuremberg Tribunals as the final word on Nazi barbarism, even a cursory examination of those proceedings raises enormous skepticism. As time passed, historians gradually acknowledged that some of the most shocking and lurid pieces of evidence used to secure worldwide condemnation of the defendants, the human lampshades and bars of soap, the shrunken heads, were entirely fraudulent. If the Germans had actually done so many horrible things, one wonders why the prosecution would have bothered including such fabricated and false charges. And over the decades, considerable evidence has accumulated that the gas chambers and the Jewish holocaust were just as fictional as all those other items. The Germans were notoriously meticulous record-keepers, embracing orderly bureaucracy like no other people, and nearly all their archives were captured at the end of the war. Under these circumstances, it seems rather odd that there are no traces of the plans or directives associated with the monstrous crimes that their leadership supposedly ordered committed in such massively industrial fashion. Instead, the entirety of the evidence seems to consist of a tiny quantity of rather doubtful documentary material, the dubious interpretations of certain phrases, and various German confessions, often obtained under brutal torture.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Modern science will ultimately determine the horrific claims from Buchenwald and Bergen-Belson to be Allied propaganda. To this day, many still believe them to be true. DNA testing proves that the Dachau lampshade is goatskin. And the two shrunken heads? They conveniently disappeared before they could be tested. And though other stories such as articles made from human tattooed skin are equally false, they still remain embedded in holocaust mythology. Only in Eastern European camps, where no investigations ever occurred or were allowed, is it still claimed that millions of Jews entered gas chambers.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“Based on the best current estimates, the conventional number of six million Jewish deaths is a vast overestimate. And none died in homicidal gas chambers, which never could have functioned in the manner described.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of Debating the Holocaust

“Despite claims from prisoners and the U.S. soldiers who liberated them, a sign at Dachau will later begrudgingly read: No gassings ever took place.”

- Dennis Wise, The Greatest Story Never Told

“Neither in Dachau nor in Bergen-Belsen nor in Buchenwald were Jews or other prisoners gassed. Hundreds of thousands of prisoners who perished in Dachau and other concentration camps in the Reich were victims, above all, of the catastrophic hygienic and provisioning conditions. According to official SS statistics, during the twelve months from July 1942 through June 1943 alone, 110,812 persons died of disease and hunger in all of the concentration camps of the Reich.”

- Dr. Martin Broszat, Institute for Contemporary History, 1960

“After distance and time have clarified all events and when passion has ceased and when hatred and revenge have stilled their hunger, then these many millions of decent Germans who have sacrificed their lives for their fatherland will not be denied their share of sympathy which today is being attributed to the victims of the concentration camps, although a large number of them owe their fate not to political, racial, or religious characteristics, but to their criminal past.”

- Oswald Pohl, SS Main Economic and Administrative Office

“The alleged genocide of European Jewry has been used to justify not only the Allied war effort but to establish the state of Israel, to justify Israel’s violence against its neighbors, to induce guilt in both Germans and the Allied nations, to allow Jews to receive massive reparations from Germany, and to create solidarity in the Jewish community.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“Since 1945, the people of Germany have been subjected to a relentless brainwashing program, formulated and supervised by the Jewish power structure meant to instill a permanent guilt complex over the alleged atrocities carried out under the National Socialist regime.”

- John Massaro, author of Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?

“A tale of monumental human disaster had to be constructed. Once constructed, it then had to be promoted and sustained.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Holocaust: An Introduction

“Some of what constitutes officially standard World War II history is misinformation. The winners do write the history books and, in this case, much of what was Allied propaganda during the war passed uncorrected into the historical narrative regarding the war. The holocaust is the best example. A narrative created by the Soviet propaganda minister, Ilya Ehrenberg (who was Jewish), transferred uncritically into a political dogma that Jews have been using ever since to morally bludgeon the people of the West into granting special favor and special protections to Jews.”

- David Sims, National Vanguard

“The holocaust has proven to be an indispensable ideological weapon. Through its deployment, one of the world’s most formidable military powers, with a horrendous human rights record, has cast itself as a victim State, and the most successful ethnic group in the United States has likewise acquired victim status. Considerable benefits accrue to this specious victimhood, in particular, immunity to criticism however justified.”

- Norman Finkelstein, author of The Holocaust Industry

“An American Jew named Theodore Kaufman published a short book in 1940 evocatively entitled Germany Must Perish, in which he explicitly proposed the total extermination of the German people. And that book apparently received favorable if perhaps not entirely serious discussion in many of our most prestigious media outlets, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Time Magazine. Surely any such similar book published in Hitler’s Germany that advocated the extermination of all Jews would have been a centerpiece at Nuremberg. Perhaps the most plausible explanation for the widespread promotion of a multitude of largely fictional German war-crimes at Nuremberg was to camouflage and obscure the very real ones actually committed by the Allies.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“The Hebrew National says there are 6,000,000 Jews in the world.”

- The Worcester Daily, 1869

“The Easter chimes were the death-knell of hundreds of thousands of unoffending Jews, and the identical words heard in this city infuriated the mobs and set them like wild beasts on the defenseless Jews, to offer a holocaust of human beings to a God of mercy and compassion.”

- Memphis Daily Appeal, 1877

“About six million persecuted and miserable wretches remain steadfastly faithful to a religion that causes their life to be changed into a fiery furnace.”

- E.B. Lanin, author of The Jews in Russia, 1891

“It was prophesied that the Jews, who had been as the sands of the seashore, should become few in numbers. There were now only about 6,000,000 Jews in the world.”

- Birmingham Age-Herald, 1895

“There are 6,000,000 living, bleeding, suffering arguments in favor of Zionism.”

- The New York Times, 1900

“Since 1890, 6,000,000 of Jews have been expelled from their homes in Moscow and other Russian centers.”

- The Spokane Press, 1903

“We charge the Russian Government with responsibility for the Kishinev massacre. We say it is steeped to the eyes in the guilt of this holocaust.”

- The Jewish Chronicle, 1903

“The Jews have lost the art of self-government. They have been 1900 years without a government, and they have to begin all over again. They belong no longer to any country. Palestine is closed to them. Colonization, therefore, may be necessary. The scheme does not concern the Jews of the United States, but 6,000,000 Jews in Russia.”

- The Minneapolis Journal, 1904

“He declared that a free and a happy Russia, with its 6,000,000 Jews, would possibly mean the end of Zionism, since the abolition of the autocracy would practically eliminate the causes that brought Zionism into existence.”

- The New York Times, 1905

“Through the Jewish Territorial Organization which Mr. Zangwill founded when he left the Zionist movement, it is said that in Mesopotamia there will be room for the 6,000,000 Jews in Russia.”

- The Topeka State Journal, 1909

“The 6,000,000 Jews of Russia are singled out for systematic oppression and for persecution by due process of law.”

- The New Haven Union, 1911

“Russia has since 1890 adopted a deliberate plan to expel or exterminate six millions of its people for no other reason than that they refuse to become members of the Greek Church, but prefer to remain Jews.”

- American Jewish Year Book, 1912

“Whereas the 6,000,000 Jews living in Russia are exposed to public shame and contumely by having spread far and wide the accusation that they practice so barbaric a rite as the blood ritual is alleged to be.”

- The Chicago Day Book, 1913

“There are six million Jews in Russia and the government is anxious to annihilate them by methods that provoke protests from the civilized world.”

- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, 1913

“The question of an independent Jewish State being set up in Palestine after the war is being discussed by leading Jews. There are more than 6,000,000 Jews in Russia at present.”

- The Theocrat, 1914

“Six million Jews are being persecuted, hounded, humiliated, tortured, starved. Six million Jews in Russia are being tortured so mercilessly.”

- The Sun, 1915

“The new campaign is the largest ever undertaken by Jews of the United States. Dr. Judah Magnes has been enabled to ascertain the present needs of the Jewish people in Europe, who have fallen under the blight of the world holocaust.”

- Joint Distribution Committee of Funds for Jewish War Sufferers, 1915

“The annihilation of the six million Jews now congregated in the Russian domains goes on in a well-defined and systematic manner.”

- The Jewish Criterion, 1915

“Indeed the only point that all warring elements are agreed upon is that at the end of the holocaust, the Jews and Palestine will be more closely related than at present.”

- The Boston Sunday Globe, 1915

“Nearly 6,000,000 Jews are ruined, in the greatest moral and material misery, many of them are refugees, dependent on the good will of their brethren.”

- The Evening Star, 1916

“Terrible as is the situation of the Russian Jews, it is made even worse by the promulgation of an edict that prohibits the publication of newspapers, magazines, books, or pamphlets in Hebrew or Yiddish in the entire Russian Empire. The 6,000,000 Jews of Russia, whose only language is either Hebrew or Yiddish, are living absolutely in the thickest darkness as to what is going on about them.”

- The Evening Public Ledger, 1916

“These small amounts of money for relief are supplemented by money raised in energetic campaigns carried on throughout this country to send to the 6,000,000 Jews reported starving in the warring countries.”

- The Evening Star, 1916

“Women, children, and babies must be saved if the Jewish race is to survive the terrible holocaust.”

- The Times, 1917

“The reign of terror in Russia began upon the enactment of the May laws (1882), which placed 6,000,000 Russian Jews under untold hardships and restrictions.”

- The Chicago Day Book, 1917

“We are deeply moved by the deliverance of the 6,000,000 Russian Jews from the Czar’s tyranny which will afford them the opportunity to take part with renewed vigor in the struggle for equal rights for the Jews, and for the securing of a Jewish home in Palestine which alone can bring about the satisfactory solution of the Jewish question.”

- Yidishes Tageblatt Jewish Daily News, 1917

“Of the 6,000,000 Jews in Russia at the outbreak of the war, at least 2,000,000 have been wiped out, said Dr. Lubin, an authority on immigration.”

- Grand Forks Herald, 1918

“6,000,000 Jews Need Help.”

- The American Jewish World, 1918

“What American Dollars Mean To Starving Jews. Six Million Starving Souls. Six million Jews in Poland, Lithuania, Galicia, Palestine, Turkey, and Siberia are dying of starvation. These six million despairing souls are totally dependent on American generosity for the bare necessities of life.”

- The Alliance Herald, 1919

“American boys have always been willing to fight for an oppressed people, to say otherwise is an insult to our soldiers. If it be that these willful men repudiate America’s honorable obligations, then the future would be terrible to contemplate. It would mean that the human mind and heart had become so calloused that a holocaust of six million mothers’ sons causes no real sorrow.”

- The Nenana Daily News, 1919

“Within a single generation we can put 6,000,000 Jews in Palestine, said Aaron Aaronsohn, Zionist leader and head of an agricultural college at the foot of Mount Carmel. This we can do without displacing the native population. Climatically, botanically, and agriculturally identical with California, Palestine offers boundless possibilities. Oranges, grapes, and almonds are nowhere in the world grown more abundantly than in Judea, Samaria, and Galilee.”

- The Theocrat, 1919

“From across the sea, six million men and women call to us for help. With them reside the illimitable possibilities for the advancement of the human race as naturally would reside in six million human beings. In this catastrophe, when six million human beings are being whirled toward the grave by a cruel and relentless fate. Six million men and women are dying from lack of the necessaries of life. In this threatened holocaust of human life, forgotten are the niceties of philosophical distinction. Six million men and women are dying.”

- Martin H. Glynn, Governor of New York, 1919

“The campaign is to save the lives of 6,000,000 famishing Jews in the old world. Relief from America is the only thing that stands between them and slow starvation.”

- The Richmond Palladium and Sun-Telegram, 1919

“This fact that the population of 6,000,000 souls in Ukraine and Poland have received notice through action and by word that they are going to be completely exterminated, this fact stands before the whole world as the paramount issue of the day.”

- Woodrow Wilson, 28th U.S. President, 1919

“This adds another spark to the dormant flame that is ready at any time to burst into a holocaust.”

- The American Jewish World, 1920

“Today 6,000,000 Jews Are Facing the Darkest Days Ever Known in the Long History of the Race.”

- Bogalusa Enterprise and American, 1920

“Begs America Save 6,000,000 In Russia. Russia's 6,000,000 Jews are facing extermination by massacre.”

- The New York Times, 1921

“This building has been financed largely through long-time loans granted by the General Mortgage Bank of the Palestine Foundation Fund, to which American Jews have contributed $6,000,000. The most remarkable example of building activity in Palestine is Tel-Aviv, which was founded in 1909 on a barren sand waste by a group of Russian Jews.”

- The Indianapolis Times, 1924

“He then urged support for the campaign for $6,000,000 to aid destitute Jews abroad and to upbuild Palestine.”

- The Evening Star, 1930

“At this period of human persecution and of human destruction, when life, especially Jewish life has ceased to be of any value in the cruel land of bloody Germany, when the lives of hundreds of thousands are tortured and hang in the balance during this holocaust.”

- The Jewish Western Bulletin, 1933

“Enlightened Christian leadership in the United States, favoring a larger Jewish immigration into Palestine, stressed the intolerable sufferings of the millions of Jews in the European holocaust.”

The New York Times, 1936

“Perhaps only two million will survive the upcoming holocaust, but they will be ready for life in Palestine.”

- Chaim Weizman, first President of Israel, 1936

“PERSECUTED JEWS SEEN ON INCREASE. 6,000,000 VICTIMS NOTED.”

- The New York Times, 1938

“I shall not comment upon the first except to remind you that six million Jews in Europe are struggling between life and death.”

- The Jewish Criterion, 1938

“Six million Jews at this moment are trapped like rats.”

- The Guardian, 1938

“Judge Lewis urged American members of the race to swing moral and financial powers into the channels of evacuating some 6,000,000 Jews to Palestine.”

- Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, 1938

“Six million Jews uprooted by dictatorship and tossed about by economic storms may have to depend upon the development of the Holy Land, under British mandate, as a solution to their difficulties.”

- The Turtle Mountain Star, 1938

“Rabbi Silver wanted assistance to Jewish emigration safeguarded so that European governments would realize that it is impossible to evacuate 6,000,000 Jews.”

- The New York Times, 1939

“Jewish member of the Irish Parliament arrives in New York city to begin a campaign to enlist Americans in a plan for resettling approximately 6,000,000 Jews in Palestine.”

- The Binghampton Press, 1939

“The coming war would be the annihilation of the six million Jews in East and Central Europe.”

- The Jewish Criterion, 1939

“Palestine offered the only solution to the six million Jews who are homeless, starving, and sick in Central and Eastern Europe today.”

- Mason City Globe Gazette, 1940

“Six million Jews find themselves on the brink of extermination.”

- The Southern Israelite, 1940

“Doom of 6,000,000 Jews Seen if Nazis Win. Dr. Goldmann, Administrative Committee chairman of the World Jewish Congress, said yesterday that if the Nazis should achieve final victory 6,000,000 Jews in Europe are doomed to destruction. He issued a statement calling upon United States Jewry to take leadership in mobilizing Jews in North and South America for an organized defense program.”

- The Evening Star, 1940

“Six million Jews in Central and Eastern Europe are faced with great danger of annihilation.”

- Ohio Jewish Chronicle, 1940

“Six million Jews in Europe are doomed to destruction if the victory of Nazis should be final. European Jews face the danger of physical annihilation.”

- The New York Times, 1940

“Nor must we despair that six million Jews will forever lose trace of their historic heritage.”

- The Palestine Post, 1940

“Jewish civilian casualties will be close to six million.”

- American Zionist Emergency Council, 1943

“Jews are being subjected as part of Hitler's plan to exterminate six million Jews in occupied Europe.”

- The Canberra Times, 1943

“Hitler really intended to exterminate 6,000,000 more human beings.”

- The Canadian Jewish Review, 1943

“The Nazis expected to obliterate from the earth not less than 6,000,000 Jews as a beginning.”

- Cumberland Evening Times, 1943

“The death toll was six million, they declared.”

- The Palestine Post, 1944

“Ask any German prisoners why his fellow countrymen annihilated six million innocent people.”

- Soviet War News, 1944

“6,000,000 JEWS DEAD.”

- The New York Times, 1945

“The responsibility for extinction of six million Jews in Europe was not Hitler’s alone. The entire Christian world shares that responsibility.”

- The Chester Times, 1945

“The Christian world owes the Jews some reparation.”

- Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, New York Federation of Zionist Societies, 1945

“The Zionists have claimed that the Nazis slaughtered 6,000,000 persons professing Judaism between 1939 and 1945. The statistics given by the New York Times prove positively that Zionists resorted to this gigantic untruth to gain the world’s sympathy and support for their political ambitions and nationalist aspirations in Palestine. It was a well-known fact to the Zionists when they were using this vicious propaganda that there was no foundation for their false claims that Nazis had slaughtered 6,000,000 human beings because Judaism happened to be their religious belief. The Zionists have used this vicious untruth as propaganda to entice the sympathy and support of the non-Zionist populations of the world for their well-camouflaged and completely misrepresented intentions in Palestine. The Zionists pointed their accusing finger at populations professing Christianity and pleaded for their support the world over, never overlooking to play up the alleged 6,000,000 who were murdered. Christianity may rejoice that posterity will not be compelled to labor under the indictment of such a crime against its faith. The Zionists are now well aware that the alleged murder of those 6,000,000 is a myth. They cannot now plead ignorance of the facts. It appears quite conclusive that the figure of the 6,000,000 persons professing Judaism allegedly murdered by the Nazis because of their religious belief is an extreme exaggeration if not completely a myth manufactured for propaganda purposes by the Zionist world-wide joint staff of publicity experts to acquire support for their war on the Palestinians which it was impossible for them to entice with any other argument.”

- Christian Educational Association, 1954

“Imagine if we the truth-seekers of the present day could go back in time to October 2, 1946, the day after the executions of the ten condemned men of the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg. Imagine if we, armed with the strength of eternal justice, were able to hunt down and detain all the leading Nuremberg prosecutors. These fourteen men, leaders of the Tribunal, the driving forces behind Nuremberg’s unique brand of justice, all together in one room standing there before us. Seeking a very different sort of justice, we the truth-seekers might then move to interrogate them. We construct a makeshift courtroom and place our esteemed fourteen in the dock. Then our questions begin, very different questions than the ones they posed.

Good sirs, we might say, we bring you together today in the interests of eternal justice. Surely you consent, given that you all were selected for and willingly accepted your exalted positions as dispensers of justice, indeed, as dispensers of life and death here at Nuremberg. In the aftermath of the most momentous war in human history, you all accepted the mantles of judge and prosecutor, inquisitor and investigator, imprisoner and executioner. You then acted decisively, confidently, and with great self-assurance. Surely you all today are willing to answer some questions of your own, posed to you not by victors in some war, not by power-mad or vengeful parties, but by simple seekers of the truth. We seek true justice today. Surely you consent.

With that in mind, we have several questions for you. Surely you recall the history of Europe since 1900, do you not? Do you recall the chaos of the First World War, of the complex and tangled chain of events that led one country after another into deadly conflict? Do you not recall the deadly trench warfare, the terrible mustard gas attacks, the thousands of men left dead and dying on the battlefield? More specifically, do you recall the American entry into that war in 1917, driven there by President Woodrow Wilson and his team of Jewish advisors? Do you not recall the infamous Balfour Declaration of November 1917, in which the British government promised a national homeland to the Jewish Zionists in exchange for bringing the Americans in? Were you aware, sirs, that this brief but momentous letter was a key part of what was, in the words of historian Howard Temperley, a contract with Jewry? Do you then not recall the events in Germany late in the war, when Jewish insurrectionists agitated for and attained the internal collapse of Germany at a critical point in the war? And in the subsequent peace process at Versailles, though we use those words lightly, do you not recall that Wilson’s Jewish team was anxious to dictate terms of surrender for Germany and to impose monstrously burdensome reparations upon them? Were you aware of the assessment of journalist Emile Dillon, who stated in 1920 that henceforth the world will be governed by the Anglo-Saxon peoples who in turn are swayed by their Jewish elements? Do you not recall that, after the war, Weimar Jews took power in Germany? Surely you recall, do you not, the subsequent decay of German society, the moral licentiousness, the coarsening of culture, the financial ruin of hyperinflation? You remember, do you not, that it was these very conditions that caused three young men, Anton Drexler, Gottfried Feder and Dietrich Eckart to create the German Workers’ Party in 1919? A party then joined a year later by Adolf Hitler and rechristened as the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, or Nazi Party?

You are aware, are you not, that as Hitler’s Germany grew in power and prestige through the 1930s, even as the capitalist world collapsed into economic depression, that even then Franklin Roosevelt and his Jewish advisors were pressing for war? And surely you knew that FDR’s rise to power was aided at every step by powerful Jews? As highly placed men in the Western powers, surely you were aware, were you not, that the Polish ambassador to America, Jerzy Potocki, wrote in 1938 that the pressure of the Jews on Roosevelt and on the State Department is becoming ever more powerful, the Jews are right now the leaders in creating a war psychosis which would plunge the entire world into war? And similarly in the UK, you were aware, were you not, that Prime Minister Chamberlain was being constantly prodded by his Jews to enter into war with Germany, as recounted by the honorable Lord Beaverbrook in late 1938, when he wrote that the Jews are after Chamberlain, he is being terribly harassed by them, the Jews may drive us into war? You are friends and colleagues of the good Lord Beaverbrook, are you not? Did you not know of his views? Or did you know but not care? You recall, do you not, that Chamberlain yielded to Jewish pressure in 1937 when he appointed the Jewish warmonger Leslie Hore-Belisha to the central post of Secretary of War? You recall, do you not, the speech given by American General George Moseley in early 1939, in which he stated the war now proposed is for the purpose of establishing Jewish hegemony throughout the world? Surely you recall the uproar on both sides of the Atlantic in mid-1939 when American Ambassador to the UK, Joseph Kennedy, stated in an interview that Jews were running the United States and that the democratic policy of the U.S. is a Jewish production?

You recall, do you not, the onset of war in September 1939, when Hitler’s army crossed into Poland in an attempt to resolve a centuries-old land dispute? And you must remember, do you not, how two days later it was your governments in the UK and France that declared war on Hitler, not vice versa? Do you not recall Hitler’s own words in Mein Kampf, from 1924, in which he explicitly stated that his territorial interests were to the East, not to the West? And yet you declared war on him? Gentlemen! It is idle to protest that you had a treaty with Poland. The question is why did you have such a treaty in the first place with a nation in which you had no compelling interest, and which, furthermore, you knew was likely to engage in conflict with Hitler? Were you aware of the words spoken by Joseph Kennedy to James Forrestal, in which he said neither the French nor the British would have made Poland a cause of war if it had not been for the constant needling from Washington? Chamberlain stated that America and the world Jews had forced England in the war. If Kennedy understood this fundamental fact, how could you have failed to know it?

Gentlemen! In your case against the Nazi leaders, you cited many statistics on Jewish fatalities, none more shocking than the six million allegedly killed overall, and yet, were you aware that such a figure defies even elementary analysis? Do you realize that it implies that, every day of the war, for some 2,000 straight days, the Germans must have killed and disposed of an average of 3,000 Jews per day? Every day, for nearly five and a half years? Can you not do elementary arithmetic? Does this seem plausible to you? If so, on what basis? Your silence condemns you, good sirs! Furthermore, did you know that claims of six million dead or suffering Jews had been made for decades before the war? How is it possible, good gentlemen, that Jewish sources had been promoting six million victims literally for decades prior to the war, and then, at the end, they miraculously turn out to be right? Is that plausible? Is it not far more likely that the number had purely symbolic value without any basis in fact? And if so, why did you all accept it unquestioningly? Where is your evidence? Why did you repeatedly accept Jewish figures at face value without the slightest questioning? Gentlemen, once again, your silence condemns you!

How did it come about that, according to your own Thomas Dodd, that your American trial staff was about 75% Jewish? Surely you were aware, were you not, of his concern that this entire war might come to be seen as a war for the Jews? Did this not concern you? Gentlemen, could you do no better than to construct a process that was, according to Dodd, a maelstrom of incompetence? Did you find it necessary to torture and abuse the captured Germans because they weren’t giving you the story you wanted, or did you do it out of pure vindictiveness? Did you put up any resistance when Churchill and Roosevelt began to firebomb German civilians? Did you not know that this was a true crime against humanity? Or did you not care?

Did you ever make an effort to truly understand Hitler’s worldview and social vision? Did you ever actually read Mein Kampf? Did you not take into account that Hitler’s speeches, like those of Roosevelt and Churchill, were intended for popular effect and could not possibly have referred to the mass murder of millions? Do you not grant the Germans the right to self-determination, a right accorded to virtually every nation on earth? Who convinced you that Hitler alone among all world leaders was the great evil? Why did you not question the obvious absurdity of much of the so-called evidence presented at the trial? Why did you allow the submission of such ridiculous things as soap made from Jewish fat, lampshades, book covers, gloves, slippers, and handbags made from Jewish skin, and shrunken heads of camp inmates? Why did you accept at face value such absurd testimony without objection?

Are you unconcerned that in this great war, a war which England and France launched against Germany, and in which a criminal FDR spent years goading and prodding the Japanese into an attack at Pearl Harbor simply so that he could enter the war against Hitler, brought death to some five million German soldiers and another three million innocent German civilians? Gentlemen of the Western powers! Are you unconcerned that your ill-advised war brought death and suffering to your own people? Where does the blame for that lie? With Hitler, or with your own leaders who initiated warfare?

You expressed incredulity that Hitler and the National Socialist government might simply wish to live out from under the Jewish thumb. You could not believe Streicher’s statement that the Germans wished to drive out the Jews since they would not leave willingly and to relocate them elsewhere in the world, far from Europe. This, despite countless identical claims by all the witnesses, none of whom would admit even on pain of death to a literal mass-murder scheme. Who convinced you that Jews have the right to dominate any nation they please? Who convinced you that nations should abrogate all rights of self-determination when it comes to expelling a ruthless and manipulative minority? Do you, perhaps, owe something to the Jews yourself? Who is paying you? Who appointed you to this role at Nuremberg? Who will reward you after completing your murderous task here?

Finally, gentlemen, are you aware of the verdict of history on the Jewish people? Did you know that in the ancient world Jews were declared a plague infesting the whole world by Emperor Claudius, an accursed race by Seneca, and as displaying an incorrigible hatred of mankind by Tacitus? Are you aware of the great German tradition of critical commentary against the Jews, including such judgments as a den of devils, a blood-thirsty and vengeful people, arrogant usurers, and filled with every vice by Martin Luther, a nation of deceivers by Kant, a republic of cunning usurers by Johann Herder, a people who borrow with deceit and repay confidence with theft by Hegel, and great masters of the lie by Schopenhauer? Did you know of Voltaire’s extensive and stinging critique in which he decried the Jews as cringing in misfortune, insolent in prosperity, and indeed as deadly to the human race? Were you aware of American professor Edward Ross’s academic study in 1914, declaring the Jews as prosperous parasites? And did you know of the statement by the great German philosopher Martin Heidegger, who deemed the Jews planetary master criminals? Surely such assessments by great men of history have some bearing on the trial, do they not?

Sirs, it is time for judgment! You stand condemned by your silence, by common sense, by the facts, and by elementary reason. It is clear that you all are not wise, not far-seeing, not compassionate, not kind, not just. It is clear that you are carrying on to completion the brutal and murderous war which your nations sought and which you conducted on behalf of your own criminal Jewish minorities. You stand condemned for many of the fifty million global deaths in this terrible conflict. And your leaders stand condemned: Churchill, Roosevelt, although he cheated justice by dying just before the end of the war, de Gaulle, and Stalin. And behind them stand condemned their Jewish elements, as Dillon said.

We now pronounce our verdict: guilty as charged, guilty of crimes against humanity in the first degree. The punishment, sirs, is death. Death by hanging on the very gallows you constructed for Rosenberg, Streicher, and the rest. May you then be compelled to confront them in the afterlife.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“Upon Germany’s unconditional surrender in May 1945, the Allies initiated a highly successful campaign to brainwash Germans and make them feel guilty about their actions during World War II. The Allied perpetual campaign of negative publicity has prevented an objective analysis of Germany’s involvement in the war. The fact that the Allies forced Germany into World War II has been almost totally removed from public discussion.”

- John Wear, author of Germany’s War

“The actual causes and merits of WW2 were very close to the reverse of the picture presented in the political propaganda and historical writings of the war decade.”

- Dr. Harry Elmer Barnes, author of Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace

“The media and educational system have dumbed the people down to a level hitherto unknown in the civilized world. They are modern-day zombie populations, led around by the nose. Mentally so manipulated that they cannot think straight, much less act in their own self-interest, either as individuals or as societies. Both in spirit and in reality, they have become the tax-paying cash cows and playthings of an alien oligarchy.”

- Ernst Zundel, author of Did Six Million Really Die?

“For decades, and especially since the end of World War II, our society has been subjected to a relentless campaign of psychological warfare. We have been conditioned to believe that noticing certain patterns in behavior, in culture, and in statistics is not just impolite but a moral sin. This is a perversion of our very nature. It is a rebellion against the way God designed our minds to function. The Regime is attempting to sever our connection to the truth itself. They want to replace God’s reality with their own. If we continue to prioritize emotional comfort and ideological conformity over the courageous pursuit of truth, we are forging the shackles of our own enslavement.”

- Andrew Torba, author of Christain Nationalism

“Knowledge isn’t free. You have to pay attention.”

- Prof. Richard P. Feynman, Nobel Prize in Physics

“The ruling class in every age have tried to impose a false view of the world upon their followers. The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history. Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present controls the past.”

- George Orwell, author of 1984

“Some of the most glaring deceptions have gone almost unnoticed due to the vested interests of establishment politicians and court historians who have made untruth a weapon of State in order to capture the masses, render them mindless, drive them into collective hysteria, and then frustrate any possibility that in calmer days they might learn from their mistakes and come to doubt the word of the power elite.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“All great events have been distorted, most of the important causes concealed, some of the principal characters never appear, and all who figure are so misunderstood and misrepresented that the result is a clear mystification.”

- Benjamin Disraeli, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

“The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, its history. Then have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history. Before long that nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was. The struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting.”

- Milan Kundera, author of Identity

“Destroy the record of a people’s past, leave it in ignorance of who its ancestors were and what they did, and one can fill the empty vessels of their souls with a new history, as in 1984. Dishonor or disgrace a nation’s heroes and you can demoralize its people.”

- Patrick J. Buchanon, U.S. Presidential Candidate

“History is not only written by the victors, it is sustained by powerful lobbies that have a vested interest in a certain interpretation of past events. This much is so obvious that it scarcely needs mentioning. And yet, when it comes to World War Two, and especially the holocaust, all rules go out the window.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“It says here in this history book that, luckily, the good guys have won every single time. What are the odds?”

- Norm Macdonald, American Comedian

“History is a set of lies agreed upon.”

- Napoleon Bonaparte

“History is more or less bunk.”

- Henry Ford, author of The International Jew, 1916

“In history, the naive conception, one that many adults still hold, is that a single, objective past exists and that historians look at primary sources to access and report the past directly.”

- T.D. Fallace, author of The Emergence of Holocaust Education in American Schools

“In a system in which the media has become merely a totally dishonest tool for administering ideological control, important information that is missing or removed sometimes tells us more about reality than does the supposedly factual news being presented.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Read everything, listen to everybody, believe nothing unless you can prove it with your own research.”

- William Cooper, author of Behold a Pale Horse

“One should not believe everything one hears, and even less of what one reads.”

- Mark Twain

“The literate millions are rapidly becoming intellectually more lazy and therefore more credulous than ever, more easily deceived, more liable to be led like sheep without even the shadow of a protest, provided the nonsense one wishes them to swallow be presented to them in printed form and made to appear scientific. The higher the general level of literacy, the easier it is for a government in control of the daily press to keep the masses under its thumb without them even suspecting it.”

- Savitri Devi, author of Lightning & The Sun

“During the postwar years, we have experienced an ever-increasing propaganda effort denigrating everything German, including a vicious campaign aimed at the poisoning of the minds of generations of German youths, unfortunately with great success. The complete lack of truth in reporting anything about Germany and the outbreak of the war became obvious to me shortly after I arrived in this country, and my conviction that a colossal fraud was imposed on the American people by the Jewish-controlled media has been reinforced ever since.”

- Heinz Weichardt, author of Under Two Flags

“Much of what people understand as history has less to do with facts than the factor of who controls the discourse. So, even if it’s proven beyond a doubt that the six million figure for the holocaust is false, the myth continues so long as the Power insists it must.”

- Carl Gustav Jung, author of Modern Man in Search of a Soul

“A very disturbing thing has happened to journalism, to the writing of history, and even to justice. In anything to do with the Nazis, any attempt at detachment is considered suspect, any degree of objectivity reprehensible.”

- Gitta Sereny, author of The German Trauma

“The degree to which hostile political and establishment sources can twist a narrative should be well known to the 21st century reader. As such, the only way we can try to approach an objective reading of history is by comparing multiple perspectives, both against each other and against our own experiences.”

- Theodor Runen, translator of Conquering Berlin

“In my study of Communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of Communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate. And therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.”

- Theodore Dalrymple, author of Our Culture, What’s Left of It

“We know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know we know they are lying, but they are still lying.”

- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, author of The Gulag Archipelago

“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

- Winston Churchill

“Falsehood flies and truth comes limping after it, so that when men come to be undeceived, it is too late, the jest is over, and the tale hath had its effect.”

- Jonathan Swift, Dean of St. Patrick’s Cathedral of Dublin

“The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it. They keep up their lies, even at the risk of looking ridiculous.”

- Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“All this was inspired by the unquestionably true principle that in the big lie there is always a certain degree of credibility. And in the primitive simplicity of the broad masses of a nation, they more readily fall victim to the big lie than the small lie since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never occur to them to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts that prove this are clear, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there must be some other explanation.”

- Adolf Hitler

“In politics, lies are just facts that haven’t been repeated enough yet.”

- Pinky and The Brain

“Almost all wars are based on lies.”

- Keith Knight, The Libertarian Institute

“In wartime, I said, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies. Stalin and his comrades greatly appreciated this remark.”

- Winston Churchill

“The extent to which established historical facts can appear or disappear from the world should certainly force all of us to become very cautious in believing anything we read in our standard textbooks, let alone what we absorb from the more transient electronic media. In the early years of the Bolshevik Revolution, almost no one questioned the overwhelming role of Jews in that event, nor their similar preponderance in the ultimately unsuccessful Bolshevik takeover in Germany. We should hardly be surprised that for decades this huge Jewish involvement in orchestrating World War II was carefully omitted from nearly all subsequent historical narratives, even those that sharply challenged the mythology of the official account. If a ruling political establishment and its media organs offer lavish rewards of funding, promotion, and public acclaim to those who endorse its party-line propaganda while casting into outer darkness those who dissent, the pronouncements of the former should be viewed with considerable suspicion.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“Tell a lie loud enough and long enough and people will believe it.”

- Adolf Hitler

“There are two kinds of historians: court historians who make themselves popular by telling stories that please and revisionist historians who replace reassuring histories with factual ones that are upsetting. The latter have a rough time. To be a successful historian, all you have to do is to overlook inconvenient truths and tell some lies. The facts are not important.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“Those who don’t know the truth are fools, but those who know the truth and call it a lie are criminals.”

- Bertolt Brecht, author of War Primer

“Court historians no longer even try to respond to revisionists because they know that they will be disgraced. Instead, they and their potent Jewish backers resort to censorship, lawfare, slander, intimidation, and imprisonment to stifle revisionism. Such things are a sure sign of defeat.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Riddle of the Jews’ Success

“These holocaust deniers are very slick people. They justify everything they say with facts and figures.”

- Steven Some, Chairman of the New Jersey Commission on Holocaust Education

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

- George Orwell, author of 1984

“The tragedy of WWII has been monopolized by pro-Zionist lobbies as a purely Jewish tragedy. This is a historical fraud perpetrated for financial profit. That some Jews suffered during such a massive conflagration brought about by their own leadership is certainly true. However, the exaggeration of these sufferings is so out of proportion that it is detrimental to the very interests it is supposed to serve. Professional historians are now bringing accounts of the greatest military conflict the world has ever suffered back within the realm of facts.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of Hitler Democrat

“The most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.”

- George Orwell, author of 1984

“Denial is the most predictable of human responses.”

- The Architect, The Matrix

“New opinions are always suspected and usually opposed without any other reason but because they are not common.”

- John Locke, English Philosopher

“The most difficult subjects can be explained to the most slow-witted man if he has not formed any idea of them already. But the simplest thing cannot be made clear to the most intelligent man if he is firmly persuaded that he knows already, without a shadow of doubt, what is laid before him.”

- Leo Tolstoy, author of War and Peace

“It is easier to believe a lie that one has heard a thousand times than to believe a fact that one has never heard before.”

- Robert Wilson Lynd, editor of The Daily News

“I know that most men, including those at ease with problems of the greatest complexity, can seldom accept even the simplest and most obvious truth if it be such as would oblige them to admit the falsity of conclusions which they have delighted in explaining to colleagues, which they have proudly taught to others, and which they have woven, thread by thread, into the fabric of their lives.”

- Leo Tolstoy, author of War and Peace

“Truth-seeking, the desire to know the truth regardless of whether the truth aligns with the beliefs we currently hold, is not naturally supported by the way we process information. We might think of ourselves as open-minded and capable of updating our beliefs based on new information, but the research conclusively shows otherwise. Instead of altering our beliefs to fit new information, we do the opposite, altering our interpretation of that information to fit our beliefs.”

- Annie Duke, author of Thinking in Bets

“When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.”

- Dresden James, author of The Fall of the Russian Empire

“As millions of Americans embraced the television medium, the potential for influencing public opinion enjoyed a massive growth spurt. Suddenly, the Jewish owners of the three major broadcasting companies - ABC, CBS, and NBC - found themselves in possession of a monopoly over the American people’s mind.”

- Eric Striker, The Daily Stormer

“Just imagine if every Jewish television personality, financial mogul, or academic was clearly and visibly marked as Jewish. The sheer number of such individuals would astonish the average member of the public and it would change the entire dynamic of current discussions about antisemitism.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The propagandists throughout the 20th century, ever since the rise of mass media have really understood, especially once it goes on for a generation or two, that it forms for them not just their view of the world but their view of themselves. Our identities as individuals and our identities that we attach ourselves to collectively are all a result of the stories we tell ourselves that we hear as we're growing up. And so, if you change those stories, those other things change as well.”

- Darryl Cooper, Martyr Made Podcast

“We are so constituted that we believe the most incredible things, and once they are engraved upon the memory, woe to him who endeavors to erase them.”

- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, author of Faust

“The most dangerous quality of normies is that they cannot be logically convinced out of an idea or an opinion they’ve been trained to believe by propaganda. Propaganda by definition convinces, not through logic but through repetition and social pressure, which is why women are affected more.”

- Megha Verma

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans.”

- George Orwell, author of 1984

“To argue with a person who has renounced the use of reason is like administering medicine to the dead.”

- Thomas Paine, author of Common Sense

“People don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want to see their illusions destroyed.”

- Friedrich Nietzsche, author of Beyond Good and Evil

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”

- Upton Sinclair, Pulitzer Prize Winner for Fiction

“Facts are threatening to those invested in fraud.”

- Dr. DeShanne Stokes

“The matrix is a system, and that system is our enemy. Look around at what you see inside. Businessmen, teachers, lawyers, carpenters, the very minds of the people we’re trying to save, but until we do, these people are still a part of that system and that makes them our enemy. You have to understand, most of these people are not ready to be unplugged, and many of them are so hopelessly dependent on the system that they will fight to protect it.”

- Morpheus, The Matrix

“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.”

- George Orwell, author of 1984

“What the herd hates most is the one who thinks differently. It is not so much the opinion itself but the audacity of wanting to think for themselves, something that they do not know how to do.”

- Arthur Schopenhauer, German Philosopher

“It’s dangerous to be right in matters where established men are wrong.”

- Voltaire

“If the world is against the truth, then I am against the world.”

- St. Athanasius of Alexandria

“The truth is always immensely different from the victor’s war propaganda. In the aftermath of a war, the losing side has no one to speak for it. Historians on the winning side are constrained by years of war propaganda that demonized the enemy while obscuring the crimes of the righteous victors. People want to enjoy and feel good about their victory, not learn that their side was responsible for the war or that the war could have been avoided except for the hidden agendas of their own leaders.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“A people that can no longer distinguish between truth and lies cannot distinguish between right and wrong. And such a people, deprived of the power to think and judge is, without knowing it, completely subjected to the rule of lies. With such a people you can do whatever you want.”

- Hannah Arendt, author of The Origins of Totalitarianism

“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion but allow very lively debate within that spectrum.”

- Noam Chomsky, author of Manufacturing Consent

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.”

- Edward Bernays, author of Crystalizing Public Opinion

“Nothing is so little regarded in the West as free thought, free expression, and truth. In the West, explanations are controlled in order to advance the agendas of the ruling interest groups.”

- Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy

“A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.”

- John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

- William J. Casey, CIA Director

“The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out for himself without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost invariably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, and intolerable.”

- H.L. Mencken, author of Notes on Democracy

“The simple step of a courageous individual is not to take part in the lie.”

- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, author of The Gulag Archipelago

“The problem with the world is that the intelligent people are full of doubts while the stupid ones are full of confidence.”

- Heinrich Charles Bukowski, author of War All the Time

“This kind of stupidity is not merely a weakness, it is a profound and destructive social force. It is a form of resistance to critical thinking and an active refusal to reflect on actions and ideas. Such stupidity is impervious to intellectual engagement. It resists awareness, self-correction, and the capacity for change. Ignorance stems from a lack of knowledge but stupidity is a deeper more entrenched condition, an unwillingness to embrace facts or new viewpoints. Stupid individuals do not simply lack knowledge, they actively reject the possibility of learning or evolving their perspectives based on facts. They cling to their unexamined beliefs and reject challenges that might force them to confront uncomfortable truths as a result.”

- Hua Bin, The Unz Review

“Every man is a creature of the age in which he lives, and few are able to raise themselves above the ideas of the time.”

- Voltaire

“World War II dominates our twentieth century landscape like a colossus and still casts huge shadows across our modern world. That global conflict has probably been the subject of far more sustained coverage, whether in print or electronic media, than any other event in human history. So if we encounter a small handful of highly anomalous items that seem to directly contradict such an ocean of enormously detailed and long-accepted information, there is a natural tendency to dismiss these few outliers as implausible or even delusional. But once the total number of such discordant yet seemingly well-documented elements becomes sufficiently large, we must take them much more seriously, and perhaps eventually concede that most of them are probably correct. If we gradually conclude that the story that all of us have been told during our entire lifetimes is substantially false and perhaps largely inverted, the implications for our understanding of the world are enormous.”

- Ron Unz, author of Understanding World War II

“A struggle is taking place between the truth and a lie. And, as always, this struggle will end victoriously for truth in the end.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The holocaust is the Achilles’ Heel of the global Jewish lobby. It is their central guilt tool. It was the final justification for the creation of Israel. It is the source of countless billions in reparations, well over 120 billion to date. It allows them to promote their victimhood status throughout the West and to exploit peoples’ sympathies. It is the true Big Lie of the present day. Consequently, undermining the standard holocaust story is one of the most potent actions we can take today to bring down Jewish power.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“I cannot help thinking that man has been endowed with a brain which he is intended to make use of, and that anything which is founded on a premise unacceptable to the human intellect cannot endure forever. It is not possible to hold fast for very long to tenets which the progress of knowledge has proved to be false.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The true origins of the two World Wars form a crucial part of our modern history, the truths of which have been deleted from all our history books and replaced with mythology blaming Germany.”

- Larry Romanoff, author of Jews and Revolutions

“Whenever you have a historical event that is mythologized, I mean that it’s a formative part of how we all understand the world we’re in, you're going to have taboos, you're going to have certain ways that certain topics have to be talked about that are going to guarantee that that topic is just profoundly misunderstood. It’s such a core part of the State religion that there are emotional triggers built into people since childhood that almost prevent them from taking an approach that might lead them to conclusions that are not part of the State religion’s version of that event. We’re going to get to a point where the Second World War is far enough away that people can actually start taking a more honest look at everything that went on and it is going to be the most fruitful place that any aspiring historian can dive into. If you start talking about how after the First World War led to something like the rise of the National Socialists and why the people embraced that movement, that's not just because you had this country, Germany, a sophisticated cultural superpower, and then they all turned into demons for a few years, and now they’re fine again. Like, that’s sort of the official story. And I think deep down, we all know that makes no sense. I look at this topic and try to understand how the Germans saw the world. Like how these people might have genuinely felt like they were the ones under attack, that they were the ones being victimized by their neighbors and by the Allied powers from the First World War on up to the very end of the Second World War.”

- Daryl Cooper, Martyr Made Podcast

“Whatever pack of lies British propaganda, international world Jewry, and its democratic accomplices tell, they will not change the historical facts.”

- Adolf Hitler

“Our understanding of history isn’t complete or objective but tends to privilege the version of events of those in power.”

- Winston Churchill

“I will never believe that what is built on a lie can last forever. I am sure that in the long run, the truth must prevail.”

- Adolf Hitler

“If someone close to you were declared to be a Nazi, would your reaction be generally positive or generally negative? Almost certainly the latter. Now, ask yourself, why is this? If you are a Jew, the negativity is understandable, but since you are most likely not Jewish, why the negative reaction? Has a Nazi ever threatened you? Do you even know what a Nazi is? So why the negative reaction? Could it be that you have been indoctrinated by the Jewish Lobby into making a negative association? This is worthy of some self-reflection.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The Germans have been on a national apology tour for eighty years. The truth is, the Germans did not start the Second World War. Everything that happened in Germany was a reaction to Communism, Bolshevism in Russia, the emergence of Stalin’s Russia, the fear of Communism, and the mass murder programs in the Soviet Union in the interwar years. Virtually all the Europeans were horrified by it. But this is the phony narrative that was created, that Hitler woke up and decided to start a world war. That’s all misleading and fundamentally wrong. The Germans need to put an end to the apology tour.”

- Col. Douglas Macgregor, U.S. Army

“Hitler undoubtedly would have destroyed Communist Russia but we intervened and declared war to prevent him from doing it. And the result is that Britain today is tossed to and fro between America and Russia. We lost the empire, we lost our position, and we had twenty-five million Europeans killed, and I’m prouder than anything in my life of having done my utmost to stop that suicidal war which has destroyed Great Britain.”

- Oswald Mosley, British Member of Parliament

“Only the National Socialists under Adolf Hitler correctly addressed the causes and provided concrete solutions with which the German people could begin to pull themselves back up out of the mud to prosperity, to national and individual freedom, and to a social-cultural rebirth of their once great and proud nation. Most falsely believe that Hitler illegally seized power and overthrew the Weimar Republic against the will of the people and that he was a brutal dictator. In fact, Germany was already an oppressed nation. Hitler’s rise to power was the culmination of thirteen years of a hard fought, legal, democratic struggle, in which he and the National Socialist party fought, with their own resources, as a truly grassroots movement to bring about liberty, new hope, and real, lasting change. Hitler’s government was truly government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

- Justice For Germans

“National Socialism was born due to a nation being plundered and taken advantage of with the people lacking the proper will to live and fight for their future. The Führer and those around him saw the problems, identified what was causing the problems, and showed the solution to solve the problems. The idea of a people standing on their own two feet and taking the reins of their future is offensive to those who want to plunder and make huge profits off of a people they slowly want to destroy. We loved our people, nation, and Creator. We wished no ill will on any other people, but we demanded they leave us alone. We loved the Europe of our ancestors and wanted to preserve the priceless culture that has given the world every good thing it knows today.”

- Gudrun Himmler, daughter of Heinrich Himmler, 1992

“The program of the National Socialist movement, in so far as it affected the future development of Germany's relations with the rest of the world, was simply an effort to affect a revision of the Treaty of Versailles, and, so far as possible, this was to be brought about by peaceful means. This revision was absolutely essential. The conditions imposed at Versailles were intolerable, not only because of the humiliating discrimination which deprived the German nation of all its rights, but even more because of the resultant destruction of the material existence of one of the great civilized nations of the world and the proposed destruction of its future.”

- Adolf Hitler

“After 1945 Hitler was accused of every cruelty but it was not in his nature to be cruel. He loved children. It was an entirely natural thing for him to stop his car and share his food with young cyclists along the road. Once he gave his raincoat to a derelict plodding in the rain. At midnight he would interrupt his work and prepare the food for his dog Blondi. He could not bear to eat meat because it meant the death of a living creature. He refused to have so much as a rabbit or a trout sacrificed to provide his food. He would allow only eggs on his table because egg-laying meant that the hen had been spared rather than killed. Hitler’s eating habits were a constant source of amazement to me. How could someone on such a rigorous schedule, who had taken part in tens of thousands of exhausting mass meetings from which he emerged bathed with sweat, often losing two to four pounds in the process, who slept only three to four hours a night, and who, from 1940 to 1945, carried the whole world on his shoulders while ruling over 380 million Europeans, how, I wondered, could he physically survive on just a boiled egg, a few tomatoes, two or three pancakes, and a plate of noodles? But he actually gained weight! He drank only water. He did not smoke and would not tolerate smoking in his presence. At one or two o’clock in the morning he would still be talking, untroubled, close to his fireplace, lively, often amusing. He never showed any sign of weariness. Dead tired his audience might be, but not Hitler.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of The Enigma of Hitler

“Hitler had concrete goals in mind for his nation and concrete plans to get there. He faced three fundamental challenges: to restore the economy, to achieve security and independence by becoming a world power, and to create an idealistic, uplifting, and sustainable German society. He put his plan into action as soon as he came to power in 1933. And it worked. It worked so well that a beleaguered, beaten down, hyperinflated, emasculated German nation rose up to become a world power with astonishing speed. Consider, after just three years, Hitler’s Germany had conquered inflation, driven down unemployment, and put industry back to work, all in the midst of a global depression. After six years, it was a world power. After eight years, his nation was so powerful that it took the combined effort of virtually the rest of the world to defeat it. The first two aspects of his plan were attained. But the rest of the world, driven by Jewish hatred, jealousy, and spite could not bear this, and so they sought to crush him and his German nation, which they did. The real tragedy of Hitler's story is that he never had time to tackle his third great challenge. Sadly, we will never know the long–term consequences of National Socialism.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of Hitler on the Jews

“I am not ashamed to say I believed in National Socialism. I still wear the Iron Cross with diamonds Hitler gave me. Many Germans feel guilty about the war. But they don't explain the real guilt we share, that we lost.”

- Hanna Reitsch, author of The Sky My Kingdom, 1970

“We were granted only six years of peace after January 30, 1933. In these six years, we secured so many tremendous accomplishments and planned even greater ones, so many and such great things that we all the more elicited the envy of our democratic, good-for-nothing surrounding world. What was decisive, however, was that we succeeded with superhuman efforts in these six years in reorganizing the defense of the German nation which meant, not so much giving it the material military strength as the spiritual power of resistance necessary for self-assertion. Since the year 1933, an inner change has taken place in the German Volk. If a Germany of the Treaty of Versailles still existed today, Europe would long have been swept away by the Central Asian floods. National Socialism, in the midst of a gigantic economic, social, and cultural reconstruction gave the German Volk an armament, particularly in terms of education, that alone was suited to be transformed into military values.”

- Adolf Hitler

“As an ideology National Socialism is utterly misunderstood. In fact, many people around the world today implicitly endorse some form of it. Take socialism. Most European countries are some form of socialist. Socialism, loosely defined as government control and oversight of at least certain key portions of the economic sector stands in contrast to free market capitalism, in which for-profit corporations control such things. Suffice it to say that socialism is a respected political and economic system around the globe. Nationalism places high priority on the well-being of the State and its traditional residents. It is inward-looking rather than outward. It tends toward economic independence and autonomy rather than globalization and inter-connectedness. It typically supports and strengthens the dominant ethnicity and culture and devalues that of minorities. This, too, is hardly controversial. There are strong nationalist movements in many countries around the world today. As it happens, the United States is neither nationalist nor socialist. Thus, its media and its economic and political elite tend to dismiss both of these concepts. Americans are functionally brainwashed to believe that socialism is evil and that nationalism is the hallmark of crude and primitive autocrats, and racists as well. The American power elite want no one to get the idea that anything like nationalism or socialism, or God forbid National Socialism, should become a credible ideology.”

- Dr. Thomas Dalton, author of The Jewish Hand in the World Wars

“The mountains of Hitler books based on blind hatred and ignorance do little to describe or explain the most powerful man the world has ever seen. How, I ponder, do these thousands of disparate portraits of Hitler in any way resemble the man I knew? The Hitler seated beside me, standing up, talking, listening. It has become impossible to explain to people fed fantastic tales for decades that what they have read or heard on television just does not correspond to the truth. People have come to accept fiction repeated a thousand times over as reality. Yet they have never seen Hitler, never spoken to him, never heard a word from his mouth. The very name of Hitler immediately conjures up a grimacing devil, the fount of all of one’s negative emotions. Like Pavlov’s bell, the mention of Hitler is meant to dispense with substance and reality. In time, however, history will demand more than these summary judgements.”

- Leon Degrelle, author of The Enigma of Hitler

“One day, all the lies will collapse under their own weight and the truth will once again triumph.”

– Dr. Joseph Goebbels

“Centuries will pass away but the hatred against the international conspirators in money and finance will grow again, then my spirit will rise from the grave and the whole world will know I was right.”

– Adolf Hitler

“History will be kind to me, for I intend to write it.”

- Winston Churchill

“The victor will never be asked if he told the truth.”

- Adolf Hitler

“The victor will always be the judge, and the vanquished the accused.”

- Hermann Goring, President of the Reichstag

“As a child, you have a romantic vision of the world where the good guys always win in the end. How horrific and jarring it is when you finally realize history is littered with the corpses of the good guys while the most evil, disgusting creatures currently run the world.”

- Apolitical

For more info, see Part 11: German Racialism